Cherry Sisters Revival concert is Saturday

The Moscow-Pullman band Cherry Sisters Revival will play a range of bluegrass, classic country and other oldies from 7-9 p.m. Saturday at Artisans at the Dahmen Barn in Uniontown. Band members are Tracie Brelsford, lead vocals and banjo; Connie Steiger, rhythm tenor guitar and ukulele; and Gary Scheer, lead guitar and harmonica. Cost is $15, and food and drinks will be avail-able for purchase. The barn is 419 N. Park Way.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region