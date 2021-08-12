Cherry Sisters Revival concert is Saturday

Cherry Sisters Revival

The Moscow-Pullman band Cherry Sisters Revival will play a range of bluegrass, classic country and other oldies from 7-9 p.m. Saturday at Artisans at the Dahmen Barn in Uniontown. Band members are Tracie Brelsford, lead vocals and banjo; Connie Steiger, rhythm tenor guitar and ukulele; and Gary Scheer, lead guitar and harmonica. Cost is $15, and food and drinks will be avail-able for purchase. The barn is 419 N. Park Way. 

