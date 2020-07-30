More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here is what’s new for home viewing beginning Friday on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services. Because of radical changes in film-release patterns in the past four months through the COVID-19 pandemic, the number and quality of new releases on DVD and at Redbox has dropped to the point that it doesn’t seem worth covering at this time.
Top streams for the week
The second season of the dysfunctional superhero series “The Umbrella Academy” (shown above) opens with the characters scattered through the 1960s before being reunited to stop the apocalypse (again). This season picks up the pace and offers more team-work (now that they’ve worked through some issues), delivering on the promise of the first season. (Netflix)
Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie and the gang are back on the small screen in “Muppets Now” (TV-G), a six-episode sketch comedy series that brings the show back to its anarchic roots with fast-paced sketch comedy and irreverent, anarchic humor. New episodes air each Friday. (Disney Plus)
Four teenage girls team up to take revenge on their enemies in “Get Even: Season 1” (TV-PG), a British high school thriller based on the “Don’t Get Mad” book series by Gretchen McNeil. When one of their targets is murdered, they realize someone is trying to frame them. The BBC series is making its U.S. premiere. (Netflix)
Edward Norton directs and stars as a detective who has Tourette’s syndrome in “Motherless Brooklyn” (2019, R), an offbeat private eye drama adapted by Norton from the award-winning novel by Jonatan Lethem. Norton brings sharp intelligence to this passionate labor of love. (HBO Max and all HBO platforms)
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried play a couple in a haunted vacation home in “You Should Have Left” (2020, R).
Debuting direct to VOD are the documentaries “Rebuilding Paradise” (2020, not rated) about the California town destroyed in the 2018 wildfires, and “The Fight” (2020, not rated) which focuses on a team of ACLU lawyers taking on threats to American civil rights.
Netflix
Hannah Marks and Liana Liberato play romantic rivals who become best friends in the indie comedy “Banana Split” (2020, TV-MA).
The documentary short “The Speed Cubers” (2020, not rated) focuses on two rival champions in the competitive sport of solving Rubik’s Cubes who became close friends.
Streaming TV: “Shameless: Season 10” (2019, TV-MA) continues the raucous and unexpectedly addictive Showtime series about a struggling Chicago family.
Animation: “Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy – Chapter 1” (not rated) is a prequel series about the origins of the war between the Autobots and Decepticons.
Amazon Prime Video
Streaming TV: “Animal Kingdom: Season 4 (2019, TV-MA) continues the dark drama of a family of professional criminals run by their ruthless mother (Ellen Barkin).
Hulu
“Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On: Season 1” (not rated) features British chef Jamie Oliver creating home meals from simple ingredients.
O.T. Fagbenle creates and stars in “Maxxx: Season 1” (2017-20) as a former boy band star attempting a comeback.
HBO Max
True stories: “Stockton on My Mind” (2020, TV-14) profiles 26-year-old Stockton, Calif., mayor Michael Tubbs as he tries to bring social and economic change to his town. (All HBO platforms)
Other streams
Beyoncé’s feature-length “visual album” “Black is King” (2020, TV-14) reimagines the lessons of “The Lion King” for today’s youth. (Disney Plus)
“Red Dwarf: The Promised Land” (2020, not rated) reunites the cast of the cult science fiction comedy for a 90-minute special. (BritBox)
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer.