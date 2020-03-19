The University of Idaho Auditorium Chamber Music Series concert featuring Chanticleer has been canceled. Ticket refunds are available or people can convert their ticket to a tax-deductible contribution to support the series.
Organizers said the concert was canceled in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines restricting gatherings of more than 50 people. They are working to reschedule the group to appear in a future season.
People who purchased tickets can:
Exchange tickets for a performance of another concert in the 2020-21 season.
Obtain a refund.
Convert tickets purchased into a tax-deductible contribution to “help support ACMS during this challenging time.”
Options are available by emailing chmusic@uidaho.edu or calling (208) 885-7557.
The nonprofit group's mission is to bring world-class musical experiences to the Palouse. It plans to announce its 2020-21 season soon, according to a news release.