Editor’s note: This is Banned Books Week. As censorship levels soar, this issue of 360 spotlights a handful of local writers, starting with the short fiction piece below, written by Diane Browne, of Clarkston. Book signing events are planned for Weippe author Pam Britt and Lewiston historian Steven Branting, and Sheila Petticord shares a review of a new novel by Mary Clearman Blew. Blew is a professor emeritus at the University of Idaho and previously taught English at Lewis-Clark State College. Petticord, a former student of Blew’s, is a bookseller at Clarkston’s And Books, Too.

Reader fiction: “Grazing”

Tags

Recommended for you