Audiences keep singing the praises of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” — at a historic rate.
The hit song from “Encanto” reached the No. 1 spot on this week’s Billboard U.S. Hot 100, giving Disney it’s second-ever chart-topping single from an animated movie.
The first song to achieve the feat was “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin,” which did so nearly three decades ago, in 1993.
Written by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” sees members of the magical Madrigal family explain through song why discussing Bruno, who has the ability to foresee the future, became a taboo topic.
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” reached the top spot on the Billboard single chart after finishing last week at No. 2.
In 2014, the catchy “Let It Go” from “Frozen” peaked at No. 5 on the Hot 100 list.