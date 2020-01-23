The 92nd Academy Awards will be handed out on Feb. 9. Are you caught up on the major nominees?
Nine films made the cut in the category of best picture, and a few of them are still in theaters — notably Sam Mendes’ World War I thriller “1917,” which earned 10 nominations, and Greta Gerwig’s inspired adaptation of “Little Women,” with six nominations.
You may also be able to see “Jojo Rabbit” (six nominations), “Ford v Ferrari” (four nominations), and “Bombshell” (three nominations) on big screens as their theatrical runs get a boost from the announcements. Look for others getting a re-release in the wake of the nominations.
A number of nominated films already are available to watch at home. Here’s an easy guide to what you can see and how you can see them.
Best Picture
Two of the top nominees are from the streaming juggernaut Netflix and are available to stream: Martin Scorsese’s epic crime drama “The Irishman” (2019, R), nominated for 10 Oscars, and Noah Baumbach’s unflinching drama “Marriage Story” (2019, R).
Netflix financed “The Irishman,” which reunites director Scorsese with actors Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci (all nominated, along with costar Al Pacino), when the studios passed on the big-budget production and gave it a brief theatrical run before its streaming debut.
The smaller, more intimate “Marriage Story,” the second Netflix film from Baumbach, earned six nominations, including nods for stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver and supporting actress Laura Dern.
“Joker” (2019, R) is the surprise winner in the nominations sweepstakes with 11 nods, including lead actor Joaquin Phoenix (who took home a Golden Globe) and director Todd Phillips. It’s available on Cable On Demand, VOD, DVD and at Redbox.
Also on VOD and disc is Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” (2019, R), a vibrant mix of history and fantasy in late 1960s Los Angeles that earned 10 nominations.
Coming later this month on VOD and disc is the foreign-language hit “Parasite” (South Korea, 2019, R, with subtitles), which earned six nominations, an impressive showing for a foreign-language release. It will be available Tuesday.
Here’s where you can find other nominated films.
Pay-per-view / VOD / DVD
Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” (2019, G) is a favorite in the animated feature category and the biggest hit in the lineup since “Frozen II” was unexpectedly frozen out.
Renée Zellweger earned her fourth acting nomination for her portrayal of Judy Garland in “Judy” (2019, PG-13).
“The Lighthouse” (2019, R) earned a nomination for its hallucinatory black-and-white cinematography.
“Honeyland” (Macedonia, 2019, not rated, with subtitles) was nominated in both the international feature and documentary categories.
Coming soon are “Harriet” (2019, PG-13), which boasts nominations for star Cynthia Erivo and its original song (available Jan. 28) and Pedro Almodovar’s “Pain and Glory” (Spain, 2019, R, with subtitles), with a nominated performance for actor Antonio Banderas and a slot in the international feature category (available Jan. 21).
Netflix
“The Two Popes” (2019, PG-13) is another Netflix production that made an impressive showing, with nominations for its stars, Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins, and its screenplay.
Two of the animated features this year also are Netflix exclusives: the Christmas film “Klaus” (2019, PG) and an offbeat, somewhat more adult odyssey “I Lost My Body” (France, 2019, not rated), which can be viewed in the original French language or with an English voice cast.
Netflix also has two nominated documentaries: “American Factory” (2019, not rated) and “The Edge of Democracy” (Brazil, 2019, not rated, with subtitles).
Hulu
The globetrotting adventure comedy “Missing Link” (2019, PG) from Laika Studios and “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” (2018, PG), the third film in the animated fantasy series, are available to stream.
Free Streams
Documentary nominee “For Sama” (2019, TV-PG) is available to stream from the PBS “Frontline” website, www.pbs.org/wgbh/frontline/.
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at http://streamondemandathome.com.