Catch the Resoletrics Saturday

The rock ’n’ soul power trio the Resolectrics will showcase its roots music Saturday night at John’s Alley Tavern in Moscow.
The Portland, Ore., band is touring in support of its latest album, “Open Seas.” Since releasing their debut record, “High Water,” guitarist Tate Peterson, drummer John Becher and bassist Bob Dunham have honed a leaner, meaner approach to the band’s big sound. “Open Seas” expands on their love for American R&B and adds British Invasion-style psychedelia with a touch of horns and harmonica to tie the music to its soul-based heritage.
The 21-and-older show is from 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday at 114 E. Sixth St. Admission is $5.
— Inland 360 staff