Camping comfort — without the harrowing ride

Recreational vehicles sit in a lot waiting for delivery in 2014 at Horizon Transport in Wakarusa, Ind. RV delivery is a growing trend that allows travelers to enjoy all of the conveniences of staying in an RV without actually having to drive it. Several companies offer delivery services for customers who rent, which can not only be more convenient, but also more affordable.

 James Buck/The Elkhart Truth via AP, file

San Diego-based mom of two Audrey Patterson frequently vacations in an RV with her family. But she’s actually only driven an RV once — a brief stretch near Burbank, Calif. — en route to Yosemite National Park for their 2021 summer vacation. The area northwest of downtown Los Angeles is a tangled web of freeways, tricky to navigate no matter the vehicle.

“I was super overwhelmed, and I just felt bad for everyone — especially my husband,” Patterson says.

