Many people are trying to make the best of the situation of living with the novel coronavirus.
Comedians Cameron Crain and James Russell are no exception. The brothers, Potlatch natives and creators of the “Idaho Boys” web video series, were laid off from their jobs during the shutdown and turned to filming new episodes in their series, even though Russell is in Los Angeles and Crain is in Reno, Nev.
The five “quarantine” episodes can be seen on the “Idaho Boys” Facebook page and YouTube channel.
In the show, Crain and Russell play brothers Troy (Crain) and Jerry (Russell). The creators call “Idaho Boys” a “redneck ‘Arrested Development’ ” that tells the story of three politically diverse and dysfunctional brothers who are trying to save the family farm. In the new episodes, they explore the humorous side of the pandemic through fictional video chats about pandemic etiquette, farming and more.
Seasons 1 and 2 also are available on the “Idaho Boys” YouTube channel.
— Inland 360