It’s a holiday tradition for Inland 360 to hold a writing contest.
It started the year we asked readers to finish the bizarre tale of “Richard the Sharp-eared Reindeer.” The responses were imaginative, hilarious and wonderfully strange.
As many of us stay close to home and physically distant from others, we hope you’ll see this year’s contest as a way to connect with people in the community.
The challenge is to rewrite the lyrics of a well-known holiday song or traditional carol for 2020. Use it as a way to shed the year or maybe share a laugh over what we’ve been through.
We will select our favorites for publication in coming editions of Inland 360. We’ll also pick two winners who will each receive a $25 gift card to an area business.
We’re looking forward to singing your tune in our pages.
The contest has two categories. People can enter either or both:
Rewrite a well-known holiday song or traditional carol for 2020.
Rewrite “Auld Lang Syne” for 2020-21.
the rules:
Start your entry with the words, “sung to the tune of …” with the name of the song you chose.
Be sure to include your name, address, email and phone number so we can send you a prize if you win or contact you with questions.
Email your entry to contests@inland360.com, or mail to Inland 360, 505 Capital St., Lewiston, ID 83501.
Entries must be received by 5 p.m. Dec. 20 to be considered.