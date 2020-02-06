Calling all pets for 360’s Pet Pageant

There is something special about every pet. The people who know this best are their human companions.
If you think your pet deserves public adoration, we invite you to enter it in Inland 360’s Pet Pageant.
Here’s how the contest will work: Choose one of the six categories and email us a photo of your pet by Feb. 20 to contests@inland360.com. We’ll select a small number of finalists. On Feb. 27, we’ll open online voting at inland360.com to let the people choose the ultimate winners, who will be announced March 5. Winners will receive a $15 gift certificate to either Bob’s Pet and Pond in Lewiston or Pets Are People Too in Moscow and Pullman.
The categories:
- Best Smile.
- Adorably ugly.
- Cutest couple (two pets together).
- Best-dressed (wearing clothing).
- Most likely to start a meme.
- My pet look-alike (pet and owner share an uncanny resemblance).
The rules:
- Only one entry is allowed per person.
- Just one photo per entry will be accepted, so make it good.
- You can enter your pet in only one category, so choose wisely. If you don’t designate a category, we will choose one for you.
- Photos must be of pets that are living.
- Print photos won’t be accepted.
- Entries must be emailed to contests@inland360.com and include the name of the pet(s), the owner’s full name, address and city. Write the category in the subject line of the email.
- Nominations are due by midnight Feb. 20.