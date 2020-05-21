ART & EXHIBITS
MAY 21-JUNE 28
“Reliquarium: An Anthology of Divine Inspiration,” works by painters Linda Hyatt Cancel of Colville and Beth Rimmelspacher of Clarkston and sculptor Theresa Henson of Moscow, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Exhibit may be viewed online (www.artisanbarn.org) or at the barn by appointment only by calling the office at (509) 229-3414 or curator Julie Hartwig at (208) 790-1716. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
MAY 23-24, 30, June 6 and 13
“Ephemeral,” works by more than 10 artists from around the region, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 23-24 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. for following Saturdays. Little Pink House Gallery, 157 N. Elm St., Genesee. Restrictions: no more than three people at a time, and masks are required.
Books & Authors
MAY 25
Online Book Club discussion of “Jane Eyre” by Charlotte Bronte, 5:30 p.m. Discussion via Zoom. Registration: email Sarah Phelan, Whitman County Library, at sarahp@whitco.lib.wa.us.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
MAY 27
Pullman Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Breslford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St.
JUNE 6
Moscow Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Friendship Square and Main Street, downtown. Info: www.ci.moscow.id.us/197/Farmers-Market
JUNE 13
Clearwater Community Yard Sale, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Maps showing participants will be distributed at the Clearwater Grange Hall, along Sally Ann Road.
FOOD & DRINK
MAY 30
Annual Elk City Wagon Road Museum Dessert, 1-4 p.m., Clearwater Grange Hall, along Sally Ann Road, 4 miles off Highway 13. Donations are accepted.
MAY 31
40th annual Guardian Angel-St. Boniface School Dinner and Auction. Because of the global pandemic, the auction will be held online beginning May 31. Dinners prepared by Jacob’s Bakery in Uniontown available for pickup between 5-7 p.m. Cost: $40. Tickets/info: sites.google.com/site/guardianangelstbonifaceschool/steak-and-wine-dinner.
MOVIES
MAY 23, 30 AND JUNE 6
Moscow Drive-In, 8 p.m., Kibbie Dome parking lot, University of Idaho. Movie Details online: www.uidaho.edu/drivein. Schedule includes:
May 23 — “Mean Girls,” (2004, PG-13)
May 30 — “A League of Their Own,” (1992, PG)
MUSIC
MAY 22
Kelly Woelf Fellowship, instrumental, 6-9 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Members are Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel on trumpet.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
MAY 21
Avista NAIA World Series Opening Day Drive By, 5-7 p.m., Harris Field, Lewis-Clark State College, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston. A social-distancing drive-by celebration of the opening day of the canceled 2020 Avista NAIA World Series.
TALKS
MAY 27
“Blood Sweat & Cheers: A Valley History of the Games We Played,” live online video presentation by Steven Branting of Lewiston, 4-5 p.m., via Zoom. Registration info: www.lcsc.edu/alumni/.