ART & EXHIBITS
DEC. 10-31
“Exercises in Passivity,” exhibit of works by James Coupe of Seattle, Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Hours: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
“Related to Water,” exhibit of works by Ernie Weiss of Pullman, Jamie Knudson State Farm, 318 S. Main St., Moscow. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
DEC. 10-MAY 15
“BirdCat,” exhibit of works by Pamela Awana Lee of Pullman, Colter’s Creek Moscow Tasting Room, 215 S. Main St.. Hours: noon-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
DEC. 10-JAN. 15
“Winter Wonders,” exhibit of works by the students of Pomeroy, Blue Mountain Artisan Guild Art Center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
BOOKS & AUTHORS
DEC. 12
Gini Roberge of Lewiston, author of Coffee With Cowboys,” signing, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Intermountain Feed, 2310 Frontage Road, Lewiston.
Bernice Seward and Michele Rietz, authors of “The Girl Who Lived in a Shoe and Other Torn-Up Tales,” signing, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., And Books Too, 918 Sixth St., Clarkston,
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
DEC. 12
Cookies for Kids, 5-8 p.m., Locomotive Park, Downtown, Lewiston.
DEC. 12
Heart of the Arts Winter Market, 10 a.m. to noon, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Pre-orders from vendors required and curbside pick up. Vendor list: www.1912center.org.
DEC. 16
Winter Trunk Market, 3 to 5 p.m., Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center parking lot, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Story is on Page 12.
DEC. 19
2020 Lighted Boat Parade, 5 p.m. Snake River, organized by Northwest River Runners; it will begin at Hells Gate State Park boat launch and proceed to the Interstate Bridge.
MOVIES
DEC. 14
“Creative Hearts and Minds of the Nez Perce,” online film premiere, Discover Your Northwest at the Lolo Pass Visitor Center, 1:45 p.m. View: www.bit.ly/chamotnp.
JAN.7-9
Mountainfilm on Tour, online documentary film festival, Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation. Tickets: www.bit.ly/mottickets.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
DEC. 10-JAN. 8
Annual Winter Spirit holiday light display, Locomotive Park, downtown Lewiston. Light display hours: 5-7 a.m. daily, 4:30-10 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.-midnight Wednesday-Sunday. Fireplace hours: 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5:30-10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and holidays.
STAGE
DEC. 10-13
“A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, online performance, University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts, 6 p.m. Dec. 4-5 and 11; and 2 p.m. Dec. 5-6 and 13. Cost: free/UI students; $10 for individuals, $20 for families/6 p.m. performances; donation/2 p.m. performances. Register: 6 p.m. performances: www.bit.ly/chriscarol6; 2 p.m. performances: www.bit.ly/chriscarol2.
DEC. 13
Conversations with Santa and Mrs. Claus, online performance, Lewiston Civic Theatre, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Cost: $10. Register: www.lctheatre.org. Story is on Page 3.
TALKS
DEC. 16
“Without So Much as an RX,” online talk, 7 p.m., Lewiston historian Steve Branting. Register: www.bit.ly/360Nursing. Story is on Page 7.
DEC. 10
“Intellectual Property in Indian Country,” 4 p.m., with Trevor Reed (Arizona State University) and Cora Tso (Navajo Nation) discussing cultural appropriation of Native American artifacts and imagery, WSU Foley Institute series, www.bit.ly/2VZdtM4.
DEC. 15
“Indigenous Women Influences on Power, Politics, and Place: A Matriarchal Perspective on Suffragists,” 6 p.m., with Mary Jane Oatman, Latah County Historical Society. Info at www.latahcountyhistoricalsociety.org. Story is on page 12.