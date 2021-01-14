ART & EXHIBITS
JAN. 14-15
“Winter Wonders,” exhibit of works by the students of Pomeroy, Blue Mountain Artisan Guild Art Center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
JAN. 14-FEB. 2
“Black & White,” exhibit of works by artists of Lewiston and Clarkston, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Hours: 10 a.m.-4p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday.
JAN. 14-MARCH 5
“Dear Moscow,” online exhibit of works by the community of Moscow, Third Street Gallery, 206 E. Third St. URL: www.bit.ly/dearmoscowgallery.
JAN. 14-MAY 15
“BirdCat,” exhibit of works by Pamela Awana Lee of Pullman, Colter’s Creek Moscow Tasting Room, 215 S. Main St.. Hours: noon-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
BOOKS & AUTHORS
JAN. 14
Jess Walter, author of “The Cold Millions,” virtual talk and Q&A, Latah County Library District, 3 p.m. URL: www.facebook.com/latahlibrary. More information is on Pages 4-5.
CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS
JAN. 28-30
Pay It Forward Auction, online auc-tion, Jackson’s Pay It Forward Foundation, URL: www.facebook.com/jacksonspayitforward/.
FEB. 6
Clearwater Grange Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Grange Hall, Main Street, Clearwater.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
JAN. 18
MLK and Idaho Human Rights Day of Service, 6 p.m., welcome from Idaho Gov. Brad Little followed by online candlight vigil, area speakers discussing the Civil Rights Movement, local volunteer opportunities and musical performances. URL: www.bit.ly/lcmlk2021. Passcode: 999864.
MUSIC
JAN. 15
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship, 6-9 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelf on trumpet.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
MARCH 6
Snake River Canyon Half Marathon, 9 a.m., Wawawai Landing, Highway 193. Participants limited to 200 runners. Register: ultrasignup.com/register.aspx.
TALKS
JAN. 16
28th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Human Rights Community Breakfast, online award presentation with keynote speaker Kurtis Robinson, current Vice President of the Spokane NAACP, Latah County Human Rights Task Force, 9:30 a.m. URL: www.humanrightslatah.org. More information is on Page 10.
JAN. 21
Conversation between Madame LeFrancois and Hill Beachey, online lecture, Lewiston City Library, 7 p.m. Register: www.bit.ly/chbml20201. More information is on Pages 6-7.
JAN. 27-APRIL 12
Visiting Writers Series, Washington State University, online presentations. URL: www.bit.ly/wsuvw2021.
Schedule includes:
Jan. 27 - Ryka Aoki, 6 p.m.
Feb. 10 - Chigozie Obioma, 7 p.m.
March 1 - Major Jackson, 7 p.m.
March 16 - “Against Erasure: Reclaiming Our Stories,” by Catina Bacote, 6 p.m.
March 23 - Cecil Giscombe, 7 p.m.
April 7 - Mahogany L. Browne, 6 p.m.
April 12 - “Cabinets of Curiosities and the Fictional Dream,” by Debra Magpie Earling, 6 p.m.
FEB. 18
“The Chinese Jazz Age,” by Dr. Andrew F. Jones of UC Berkeley, online lecture, UI Asian Studies, 3:30 p.m. URL: www.bit.ly/CJA2021. Info: amargell@uidaho.edu.