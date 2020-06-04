ART & EXHIBITS
JUNE 4-28
“Reliquarium: An Anthology of Divine Inspiration,” works by painters Linda Hyatt Cancel of Colville and Beth Rimmelspacher of Clarkston and sculptor Theresa Henson of Moscow, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Exhibit may be viewed online (www.artisanbarn.org) or at the barn by appointment only by calling the office at (509) 229-3414 or curator Julie Hartwig at (208) 790-1716. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
JUNE 4-30
“Spring Fling Show,” Blue Mountain Artisans Guild Art Center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Featured artist is Jaril Peitras, Pomeroy photographer, and junior artist is Molly Warren of Pomeroy. Organizers ask attendees wear masks and practice social distancing. Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
JUNE 6 AND13
“Ephemeral,” works by more than 10 artists from around the region, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Little Pink House Gallery, 157 N. Elm St., Genesee. Restrictions: no more than three people at a time, and masks are required.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
JUNE 6
Moscow Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Friendship Square and Main Street, downtown. Info: www.ci.moscow.id.us/197/Farmers-Market
Clarkstons Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Beachview Park, Chestnut Street.
JUNE 9
Orofino Farmers Market, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Clearwater County Fairgrounds, 101 Michigan Ave.
JUNE 10
Pullman Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Breslford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St.
JUNE 13
Clearwater Community Yard Sale, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Maps showing participants will be distributed at the Clearwater Grange Hall, along Sally Ann Road.
JULY 4
Star Spangled Celebration and Sun Festival Show & Shine, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pioneer Park, 203 Fifth St., Lewiston. Event is scheduled to include live music and food vendors.
Pullman’s 45th annual Fourth of July Celebration, Sunnyside Park, 147 SW Cedar St. Event is scheduled to include live music, food vendorsa and children’s activities.
MOVIES
JUNE 6
Moscow Drive-In, Kibbie Dome parking lot, University of Idaho. Movie Details online: www.uidaho.edu/drivein. Schedule includes:
“Mission Impossible: Fallout” (2018, PG-13), 8 p.m.
JUNE 26-AUG. 13
Movies Under the Stars Drive-In, free, lawn at Orchards Pool, 1301 Airway Ave., Lewiston. The first 73 vehicles will be parked in numbered spots, entering into the south entrance along 13th Street from Airway Ave. Parking begins at 6:30 p.m. and attendees must stay in their vehicles. Schedule includes:
“The Secret Life of Pets 2” (PG, 2019) — 9:03 p.m. June 26
“Jumanji: The Next Level” (PG-13, 2019) — 9:05 p.m. July 10
“Space Jam” (PG, 1996) — 9:01 p.m. July 17
“Aladdin” (PG, 2019) — 8:56 p.m. July 31
“Frozen II” (PG, 2019) — 8:50 p.m. Aug. 7
“Stars Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker” (PG-13, 2019) — 8:52 p.m. Aug. 13
MUSIC
JUNE 4
7 Devils, Americana, 6-10 p.m., MJ Barleyhoppers, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
JUNE 13
Horace Alexander Young with Eric Bowen Trio, jazz, 6-9 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
JUNE 27
“An Evening of Song,” fundraising concert by Michelle Bly (vocals) and Tom Schumacher (piano), 7 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. All proceeds benefit the Lewiston Civic Theatre. Cost: $20. Tickets: eventbrite.com.
Sports & Outdoors
JUNE 6
Black Lives Matter Peace Rally, 11 a.m., Kiwanis Park, 203 Fifth St., Lewiston.
JUNE 13-26
2020 third annual Embrace Race Virtual Color Run. Registration ended May 31, with race packets delivered to participants. The run may be completed from June 13-26. More information: ywcaidaho.org.
JUNE 20-21
2020 Kamiah Rodeo, Clearwater Valley Roundup Association rodeo grounds, Hill Street. Schedule includes:
June 20
6-10 a.m. — All-you-can-eat cowboy breakfast, rodeo grounds clubhouse. Cost: $8/person, free/ages 5 and younger
6 p.m. — rodeo events. Cost: $10/person, free/ages 7 and younger.
After rodeo — Dancing in the Dirt
June 21
6-10 a.m. — all-you-can-eat cowboy breakfast, rodeo grounds clubhouse.
9 a.m. — slack events
1 p.m. — rodeo events. Cost: $35/family (two adults, three youth); $10/person, free/ages 7 and younger.
JUNE 27
Tri-State Hospital Foundation’s 21st annual ChipShot Golf Tournament, 8 a.m., Clarkston Golf & Country Club, 1676 Elm St. Event will feature staggered tee times, an online auction in place of a raffle and a gift certificate to the country club in place of a dinner and awards ceremony. Cost: $100. Registration (required in advance): www.TriStatesChipShot.org.
JULY 25
43rd annual Seaport River Run, participants will park at Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston prior to the race, and a shuttle service will take them to the start line at Kiwanis Park. Line forms at 8:40 a.m., race starts at 9 a.m. Cost: $20/with T-shirt, $15/no shirt. Register (by July 15): forms are available online at www.cityoflewiston.org/parksandrec.
TALKS
JUNE 6
“Wildfire Talk,” free outdoor walk and talk organized by the Friends of Phillips Farm, 3-4 p.m., Phillips Farm Park, 7 miles north of Moscow, along U.S. Highway 95. !