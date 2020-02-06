ART & EXHIBITS
FEB. 6-12
Exhibit of works by Leyna Venzke of Moscow, 14-year-old watercolor artist, Moscow Food Co-op deli gallery, 121 E. Fifth St. Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
FEB. 6-15
“Pictures of Nursing: The Zwerdling Postcard Collection,” traveling exhibition, Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
FEB. 6-23
“Nez Perce Artists, Traditional and Contemporary,” exhibit of works by tribal artists curated by Stacia Morfin, Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 409 N. Main St., Joseph, Ore. Hours: noon-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
FEB. 6-26
“Fabulous Fabrics,” art exhibit, Blue Mountain Artisan Guild exhibit center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Corky Slaybaugh of Pomeroy is featured artist. Reception: 5-6 p.m. Feb. 9. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
FEB. 6-28
“Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” Smithsonian traveling exhibit focusing on rural America, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Special events schedule for this exhibit:
4:30 p.m. Feb. 19 — Panel discussion, “Farms & Agriculture – Was Daniel Webster Right When he said Farmers are the Founders of Human Civilization?” Lewiston City Library.
1 p.m. Feb. 22 — Panel discussion, “Crossroads of our Region: Rivers, Rails & Roads, our Transportation Story,” Lewiston City Library.
3-5 p.m. Feb. 22 — Concluding celebration, Center for Arts.
“In Our Community, the Year in Review,” exhibit of photographs by Tom Mohr, Libey Gallery South, Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 1-5 p.m. weekend.
FEB. 6-29
“Heart for Art,” exhibit and sale of more than 300 original 5-by-7 works of unframed art by more than 30 artists from around the region, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Reception: 4-7 p.m. Feb. 7. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
FEB. 6-MARCH 1
Exhibit of watercolors and oils by Andy Sewell of Viola, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
FEB. 6-MARCH 14
“Polly Apfelbaum: Frequently the Woods are Pink,” prints from the collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his family foundation, Creighton Gallery, Bruce/Floyd Gallery, Borth Gallery, Smith Gallery, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
FEB. 6-MARCH 16
“Grandfather’s Trunk: Spirit of Survival,” Washington State University Manuscripts, Archives and Special Collections, Terrell Library, Pullman. Exhibit explores the American Indian boarding school experiences for three generations of the Paul Family. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays.
FEB. 7-APRIL 3
“Jazz Hands,” exhibit of artists’ interpretations of the hand’s response to the call of music, Third Street Gallery, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Feb. 19. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
FEB. 7-APRIL 30
Exhibit of paintings in watercolor, pastel and acrylic by Franceen Hermanson and Barney Saneholtz, both of Pullman, Jamie Knudson State Farm Insurance, 318 Main St., Moscow. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
FEB. 8
16th biennial Prichard Benefit Art Auction, 7:45 p.m., Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $25.
BOOKS & AUTHORS
FEB. 6 AND 8
Eva Moran of Lewiston, author of “The Peacemaker’s Son,” signings: 5-7 p.m. Feb. 6, Picture Gallery, 821 Main St., Lewiston; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 8, His Story Christian Gift Center, 1702 21st St., Lewiston; 1-3 p.m. Feb. 8, And Books Too, 918 Sixth St., Clarkston.
FEB. 7
Friends of the Potlatch Library’ fifth annual Wine, Chocolate, and Poetry, 7 p.m., Potlatch Public Library. Features poetry readings by Susan and D’Wayne Hodgin of Moscow. She is Moscow’s poet laureate and he is retired University of Idaho lecturer of English.
Coffee & Books discussion of “Nickle Boys” by Colson Whitehead, 10 a.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
FEB. 11
Rachel Clark discussion of “Woman Hollering Creek” by Sandra Cisneros, Let’s Talk About It series, 6:45 p.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
FEB. 11
Cameron McGill, of Moscow, will read from his new chapbook of poems, “Meridians,” 7 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St.
FEB. 21
True Story, nonfiction book club discussion of “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup,” by John Carreyrou, 10:30 a.m., Heights Branch, Asotin County Library, 2036 Fourth Ave., Clarkston.
FEB. 24
Monday Evening Book Club discussion of “Daisy Jones & the Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, 6:30 p.m., Blue Lantern Coffee House, 326 Main St., Lewiston.
FEB. 25
Elizabeth Sloan discussion of “The Joy Luck Club” by Amy Tan, Let’s Talk About It series, 6:45 p.m., Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston.
FEB. 27
Jericho Brown, poet and author of “The New Testament,” reading and Q&A, 6:30 p.m., Elson S. Floyd Cultural Center, Washington State University, Pullman.
Book Night, discussion of “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, 7 p.m., Asotin County Library Annex, 407C Sycamore St., Clarkston.
MARCH 10
Nancy Casey discussion of “Love Medicine” by Louise Erdrich, Let’s Talk About It series, 6:45 p.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS
FEB. 8
Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation 14th annual Winter Gathering & Fundraiser, 6-9 p.m., Mahogany Room, Quality Inn & Suites, 700 Port Way, Clarkston. OPpen house event features beverages and desserts, silent auction and live music by Strings and Reeds with Clem Binninger. Keynote speaker is author Pete Fromm.
FEB. 22
“The Good, The Bad, & The Snuggly,” 13th annual Fur Ball & Yappy Hour, 4 p.m., Schweitzer Engineering Laboratory Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Drive, Pullman. Includes dinner, and silent and live auctions. Proceeds benefit the Whitman County Humane Society in Pullman. Cost: $70. Tickets: www.whitmanpets.org.
FEB. 28
“Roaring for the Rescues,” ninth annual Wine, Whiskers & Wags, 5:30 p.m., Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive. Event includes wines and brews from the region, and silent and live auctions. Proceeds benefit the Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter in Lewiston. Cost: $50. Tickets: www.lcshelter.org/events.
MARCH 6
Tri-State’s High Tea with the Queen of Hearts, 4:30 p.m., Red Lion Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Features a vintage style show and drawings. Cost: $30. Tickets: www.tristateshightea.org/tickets
MARCH 7
“Wish You Were Here!” Lewiston Civic Theatre’s 49th Fine Arts Gala and Auction, 6 p.m., ballroom, Red Lion Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Features live and silent auctions, plus live performance by Isaac Ryckeghem. Cost: $75. Tickets (not available at the door; must be purchased by Feb. 20): online at lctheatre.org.
MARCH 14
Cabin Fever Spin-In, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Features spinning demonstrations, drawings and vendors. Cost: $2.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
FEB. 15
Pullman Winter Market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 NE Spring St., Pullman.
FOOD & DRINK
FEB. 8
Fifth annual “Share the Love Spaghetti Feed,” fundraiser to benefit Helping Hands Rescue, 4-7 p.m., Salvation Army, 1220 21st St., Lewiston. Menu: spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert. Includes silent auction, which closes at 8:30 p.m.. Cost: $30/family (two adults, two children), $10/regular price, $7/ages 10 and younger.
54th annual Genesee Firemen’s Crab Feed 2020, 3-7 p.m., Genesee Community Fire Station, 235 W. Chestnut St. Cost: $35/regular price, $25/children. Advance tickets: eventbrite.com (search “Genesee crab feed”)
Annual Valentine Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston. Menu: biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs and ham, pancakes, applesauce, beverages. Cost: $7/regular price, $3/ages 12 and younger.
FEB. 24
Soup & Pie 2020, fundraiser to benefit Humane Society of the Palouse, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost: $10. Tickets: online at www.humanesocietyofthepalouse.org/soup-pie.
FEB. 29
Lewiston Brewfest 2020, 2-7 p.m., Nez Perce County Fair pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Cost: $15. Tickets: Rosauers in Lewiston, and Riverport Brewing Co. in Clarkston. Info: lewistonbrewfest.com.
MARCH 13-14
Gina Quesenberry Foundation Wine Fest, 7 p.m. March 13 and 5:30 p.m. March 14, Red Lion Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Cost: $40-$100.
MARCH 21
Guardian Angel-St. Boniface School 40th annual Steak and Wine Dinner & Auction, Colton Gun Club. 5-11:30 p.m. — bar open; 5:30-8 p.m. — prime rib dinner; 6-11:30 p.m. — casino; 8:30-10:30 p.m. live auction. Cost: $40/regular price, $35/before Feb. 28. Tickets: online at sites.google.com/site/guardianangelstbonifaceschool/steak-and-wine-dinner
APRIL 17
30th annual Confluence Grape & Grain, 6-9 p.m., Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Event features silent auction, live music, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and attendees may sample six wines and microbrews in a souvenir glass. Cost: $35/advance, $45/door.
KIDS & FAMILIES
FEB. 15
Community contra dance, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Dance lessons begin at 7:30 p.m., dance is 8-10:30 p.m. Band: Potatohead; caller: Susan Dankovich. Cost: $6/Palouse Folklore Society members, $8/regular price, $5/newcomers, free/children.
Sweetheart Skate Night, 3-5 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., Gladish Community & Cultural Center gym, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Cost: $7/with skate rental, $5/without rental.
FEB. 21
Salsa night, 6 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
MARCH 13
2020 Spring Fling Dance, 6 p.m., Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston. Free event is inclusive, and will feature games, prizes and refreshments.
MOVIES
FEB. 7-9
“Joker” (R), 6 and 9 p.m. Feb. 7-8, and 4 and 7 p.m. Feb. 9, Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
FEB. 9
Kenworthy Oscar Party, 4 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony will be shown.
FEB. 12-MAY 13
Chinese Film Night by the University of Idaho Confucius Institute, featuring four kung fu films by the Shaw Brothers, all at 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Film schedule is:
Feb. 12 — “Come Drink with Me” (1966).
March 11 — “One-Armed Swords-man” (1967).
April 8 — “Blood Brothers” (1973).
May 13 — “The 36th Chamber of Shaolin” (1977).
FEB. 13
“Paris, Texas” (R, 1984), 6 p.m., Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
FEB. 14-16
“Waves” (R), 6 and 9 p.m. Feb. 14-15, and 4 and 7 p.m. Feb. 16, Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
FEB. 20
“Dead Man” (R, 1995), 6 p.m., Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
FEB. 21-23
“Queen & Slim” (R), 6 and 9 p.m. Feb. 21-22, and 4 and 7 p.m. Feb. 23, Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
FEB. 28-MARCH 1
“Just Mercy” (PG-13), 6 and 9 p.m. Feb. 28-29, and 4 and 7 p.m. March 1,Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
FEB. 29 AND MARCH 2
“Agrippina,” MET Live in HD, 9:55 a.m. Feb. 29 and 6:30 p.m. March 2, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20/regular price, $15/students.
MARCH 14 AND 16
“Der Fliegende Holländer,” MET Live in HD, 9:55 a.m. March 14 and 6:30 p.m. March 16, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20/regular price, $15/students.
MUSIC
FEB. 6
Symphonic Band and Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
Icarus Quartet, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Members are quartet is comprised of Larry Weng (piano), Yevgeny Yontov (piano), Matt Keown (percussion) and Jeff Stern (percussion). Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
Open jazz jam, 8-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
FEB. 6 AND 8
Heustis Kountry Band, 7-10 p.m., Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5.
FEB. 7
Brandt Fisher, student saxophone recital, 4:10 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Washington State University, Pullman.
The Maple Bars of Clarkston, rock, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
Bill Lavoie, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
RubberBand, rock/pop, 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
FEB. 7-8
Eighth annual World Music Celebration 2020, “Exploring Cultures Through Music,” University of Idaho, Moscow. Concerts will feature Bijay Shrestha of Nepal (sitar), Navin Chettri (voice and percussion), Jazz Choir I, World Beat Ensemble, Jazz Band I and Flute Ensemble. Schedule:
7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 — Performance, Administration Building auditorium. Cost: $8/regular price, $5/students and seniors.
4:15 p.m. Feb. 8 — free workshop/masterclass, “Discovering the Sound of Sitar,” Haddock Performance Hall.
FEB. 8
“Explorations: Celebrating Women and Minority Composers,” Washington Idaho Symphony’s fourth concert of the season, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8, Pullman High School auditorium; 3 p.m. Feb. 9, Clarkston High School auditorium. Cost: $25/regular price, $15/students; $12/ages 12-18; free/ages 11 and younger with accompanying adult. Tickets: online at wa-idsymphony.org.
The Bedspins, rock, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
Jon & Rand Band, vintage, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
Bryan Hopkins Big Band Bash, 6-9 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
FEB. 9
Jodi Fisher Adele, 6 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
FEB. 11
James Reid, University of Idaho faculty guitar recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
“Collective Excellence,” JazzNW, Faculty Artist Series, 7:30 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price, $5/non-WSU students and seniors age 55 and older, free/WSU students.
FEB. 12
Symphonic Wind Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
FEB. 13
Tsz To “Joseph” To, graduate choral conducting recital, 7:30 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Washington State University, Pullman.
FEB. 14
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship, 6 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Duo includes Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel on trumpet.
FEB. 18
University of Idaho faculty recital Jason Johnston, horn, and Catherine Anderson, piano, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
FEB. 19
Crimson Flutes, 7:30 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Washington State University, Pullman.
FEB. 20
University of Idaho faculty recital Christopher Pfund, tenor, and Eneida Larti, piano, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
Third Thursday Celtic and old-time music open jam, 7-9 p.m., Brock’s Towne Square, 504 Main St., Lewiston.
FEB. 21
University of Idaho jazz bands and choirs, 6:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Features Jazz Bands I, II and III; Jazz Choir I; and Chamber Jazz Choir. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
Funky Unkle of Spokane, funk, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
Douglas Cameron, 6-9 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
FEB. 22
Concert of music by women composers, by the University of Idaho Chapter of Sigma Alpha Iota women’s music fraternity, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Donations accepted to benefit SAI philanthropies.
Brett Benton of the Pacific Northwest, delta and country blues, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
Woodard Quartet, jazz, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Members are Jared Crider (trumpet/flugelhorn), Ben Woodard (guitar), K.C. Isaman (bass), and Josh Hebert (drums).
FEB. 23
University of Idaho faculty recital with Giselle Hillyer on violin and Roger McVey on piano, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
“Schubertiade,” University of Idaho faculty recital, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Works of Schubert will be performed by Giselle Hillyer, violin; Amanda Wilton, viola; Miranda Wilson, cello; Josh Skinner, bass; Pamela Bathurst, soprano; and Roger McVey, piano. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
FEB. 25
University of Idaho faculty recital with Patrick Jones and Vanessa Sielert, both on saxophone, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Jones is lecturer of saxophone and Sielert is director of the UI’s Lionel Hampton School of Music. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
FEB. 28-29
Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival, University of Idaho, Moscow. Complete schedule: www.uidaho.edu/class/jazzfest.
MARCH 3
Bluegrass music open jam, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
MARCH 5
University of Idaho Concert Band and Wind Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
MARCH 6
University of Idaho Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
MARCH 7
“Rumours: the Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show,” 8 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, Lewiston. Cost: $25. Tickets: at the venue or online at www.ticketswest.com. Benefit concert with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Idaho Foodbank in Lewiston.
“Hammers & Reeds,” University of Idaho faculty recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Performers include Shawn Copeland, clarinet; Javier Rodriguez, bassoon; and Eneida Larti, piano. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
MARCH 8
Northwest Wind Quintet, University of Idaho faculty recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Quintet members are Leonard Garrison, flute; Shawn Copeland, clarinet; Carol Padgham Albrecht, oboe; Javier Rodriguez, bassoon; and Jason Johnston, horn. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
MARCH 10
University of Idaho choirs, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Includes performances by the Vandaleers, Mixed Chorus and Treble Chorus. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
MARCH 15
Lewis-Clark Community Concert Band, 3 p.m., Lewiston High School auditorium, 114 Ninth Ave.
MARCH 28-29
Dvorak Chamber Concert, Washington Idaho Symphony Chamber Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. March 28, Administration Building auditorium, University of Idaho, Moscow; 3 p.m. March 29, Silverthorne Theater, Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston. Cost: $23/regular price, $15/students 18 and older, $10/ages 12-18, free/ages 11 and younger. Tickets: online at wa-idsymphony.org.
APRIL 4
Macklemore, rap, Beasley Coliseum, Washington State University, Pullman. Tickets (on sale 10 a.m. Jan. 17): Beasley box office, TicketsWest outlets, (800) 325-7328 or online at www.ticketswest.com.
Ludacris, rap, 8 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, Lewiston. Cost: $25. Tickets: at the venue or online at www.ticketswest.com.
APRIL 9
Yanni, 7:30 p.m., Pend Oreille Pavilion, Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights, Wash. Cost: $59, $79, $99. Tickets: box office (509) 481-2800 or online at www.northernquest.com
SCHOOL & CAMPUS
FEB. 6-27
Lewis-Clark State College Black History Month events schedule (all on LCSC campus unless noted):
Feb. 6
7 p.m. — “Marching in Gucci: Memoirs of a Well-Dressed Black Aids Activist,” by Chad Goller-Sojourner, Silverthorne Theater.
Feb. 7
Noon — brown bag lunch discussion with Goller-Sojourney, Center for Teaching and Learning.
6 p.m. — discussion about transracial adoption with Goller-Sojourner, Episopal Church of the Nativity, 731 Eighth St., Lewiston (RSVP requested to sjgraham@lcsc.edu).
Feb. 10
Noon — “The Only Grace You Can Have is the Grace You Can Imagine: Reflecting on the Legacy of Toni Morrison,” lecture by Derek Adams, Room 100, Meriwether Lewis Hall.
Feb. 13
7 p.m. — screening of the Netflix film “13th” followed by student panel discussion, LCSC library.
Feb. 20
7 p.m. — “Minstrelsy: Constructing an Understanding of Modern American Music and Entertainment,” lecture by Sarah J. Graham, Episopal Church of the Nativity.
Feb. 25
6 p.m. — “Diversity in Media: Navigating Your Platform,” lecture by Rasheeda Kabba of KLEW, LCSC Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St.
Feb. 27
7 p.m. — screening of film “Breaking the Silence: Lillian Smith,” Silverthorne Theater.
FEB. 11
“Islamophobia & American Elections,” presentation by Lawrence Pintak, noon, Foley Speaker’s Room 308, Bryan Hall, Washington State University, Pullman. Pintak is a professor and founding dean (2009-2016) of the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at WSU.
FEB. 14
“Love You to the Moon and Back,” planetarium show, 6:30 and 8 p.m., Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall, Pullman. This Valentine’s Day-themed show will explore all things romantic within the heavens such as mythological stories of love, as well as some of the hottest things in the known universe. Cost: $5 cash or check only; free/ages 6 and younger.
FEB. 21 AND 23
“Sol: Our Amazing Sun,” planetarium show, 7 p.m. Feb. 21 and 5 p.m. Feb. 23, Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall, Pullman. A talk will be followed by the 30-minute fulldome movie titled “Sunstruck.” Cost: $5 cash or check only; free/ages 6 and younger.
MARCH 10
“Middle East Meltdown,” presentation by Ryan Crocker, 4:30 p.m., Junior Ballroom, Compton Union Building, Washington State University, Pullman. Crocker is a former U.S. ambassador to six countries in the Middle East, and is a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
MARCH 22-24
45th Murrow Symposium, Washington State University, Pullman. Includes keynote speech by Lester Holt, 7 p.m. March 22, Senior Ballroom, Compton Union Building, WSU. Holt, news anchor for the weekday edition of “NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC,” will receive the Murrow Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism.
STAGE
FEB. 6-9
“Beautiful Again” by Melanie Marnish, staged by the Pullman Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6-8 and 2 p.m. Feb. 9, Nye Street Theatre, 1220 NW Nye St., Pullman. Cost: $5/members, $10/regular price. Tickets: online at pullmancivictheatre.org.
FEB. 6-22
“She Loves Me,” staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6-8, 13-15 and 20-22, and 2 p.m. Feb. 9, 16 and 23, Lewiston High School auditorium. Cost: $19/regular price, $16/seniors and veterans, $14/students, $11/children.
FEB. 7-9 AND 12-15
“Deep Calls,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7-8 and 12-14, and 2 p.m. Feb. 8-9 and 15, the Forge Theater, University of Idaho, Moscow. Written by Kendra Phillips and directed by K.T. Turner, both UI graduate students. (Mature content; not for children.) Cost: $6-$17. Tickets: (208) 885-6465.
FEB. 11
Open mic, 7 p.m., the Mystic Cafe, 1303 Main St., Lewiston.
FEB. 11-13
Auditions for “The Sound of Music,” 6-8:30 p.m., to be staged by APOD Productions, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Auditioners should prepare a one-minute performance and sheet music from a Broadway-style song; accompaniest provided. Info: apodproductions.org/auditions.
FEB. 13-16, 19-22
“She Loves Me,” staged by the Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13-15, 19-21, and 1:30 p.m. Feb. 15-16 and 22, RTOP Theatre, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $19.99. Tickets: (509) 334-0750 or online at www.rtoptheatre.org.
FEB. 28
Open mic, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Signups start at 6:30 p.m.
TALKS
FEB. 8
“Henry Spalding: Cultural Change, and Competing Memories,” presentation by Chris Schlect, 11 a.m.-noon, Nez Perce National Historical Park Visitor Center, 39063 U.S. Highway 95, Spalding.
FEB. 11
“Butterflies: Identification, Ecology, and Citizen Science,” presentation by Joel Sauder, 6 p.m., Clearwater Regional Office of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, 3316 16th St., Lewiston. Sauder is regional diversity educator for the IDFG. Event rescheduled from January after weather cancellation.
FEB. 12
“The League Way and the Way Forward,” presentation by Liz Bander of Marysville, Wash., League of Women Voters of Moscow forum, noon-1 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Bander is the league’s United States’ liaison for the Northwest state and local leagues.
FEB. 19
“Perceptions Over Time: Case Study in How History has Viewed the Gold Discovery that Started in Idaho,” presentation by Mary Minton, Nez Perce County Historical Society Lecture Series, 7 p.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
FEB. 21
Abby Johnson, speech, 6 p.m., All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Johnson is author of “Unplanned” which was made into a 2019 film of the same name. Event is free but organizers require RSVP to Reliance Center, (208) 298-4575.
FEB. 25
“Views from Old Corner: Main Street As It Once Was,” presentation by Steven Branting of Lewiston, 2 p.m., Royal Plaza, 2870 Juniper Plaza, Lewiston.
FEB. 27
“Fake News: A Look at the News Media & Biases,” presentation by Leif Hoffmann, 6 p.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. Hoffmann is a professor of political science at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
MARCH 18
“Horse Logging in the Clearwater,” presentation by John Bradbury, Nez Perce County Historical Society Lecture Series, 7 p.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
MARCH 21
“Coming Home: The Campaign of the Nez Perce Tribe to Restore the Spalding-Allen Collection,” presentation by Trevor J. Bond, 11 a.m.-noon, Nez Perce National Historical Park Visitor Center, 39063 U.S. Highway 95, Spalding. !