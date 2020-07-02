ART & EXHIBITS
JULY 2-26
“Reliquarium: An Anthology of Divine Inspiration,” works by painters Linda Hyatt Cancel of Colville and Beth Rimmelspacher of Clarkston and sculptor Theresa Henson of Moscow, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
JULY 2-AUG. 1
Works by Alyssa Hopkins of Clarkston, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
JULY 2-AUG. 31
Online art show featuring works by 11 artists, Libey Gallery, the Center at Colfax Library. Info: www.whitco.lib.wa.us/news/libey_gallery_art_show.asp
JULY 2-SEPT. 23
Exhibit of watercolor paintings by Peggy Conrad and Cheryll Root, Jamie Knudsen State Farm Insurance office, 318 S. Main St., Mocow. Both are members of the Palouse Watercolor Socius and merit members of the Idaho Watercolor Society. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
JULY 7-AUG. 26
“Summer Colors Show,” Blue Mountain Artisans Guild Art Center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Helen Boland, a watercolorist from Walla Walla, is featured artist, and junior artists are siblings Josiah, Brooklyn and Mackinzie Ledgerwoods with their stay-at-home art. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
JULY 24-26
“Inspired by Nature,” rock and gem show by the Hells Canyon Gem Club, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., 706 Main St., Lewiston.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
JULY 2-4
Grangeville Border Days. Daily events include super egg toss at 9 a.m., rodeo at 6 p.m. and parade at 2 p.m. Other scheduled events include:
July 3
10 a.m.-6 p.m. — Art in the Park
6 p.m. — street dance, with live music by American Bonfire, followed by Vintage Youth at 9 p.m.
July 4
10 a.m.-2 p.m. — Camas Prairie Cruisers car show, Les Schwab Tire Center, 411 E. Main St.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. — Art in the Park
10 p.m. — fireworks, Grangeville High School football field
Rodeo admission: $15/regular price, $5/ages 6-11, free/ages 5 and younger.
JULY 4
Moscow Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Friendship Square and Main Street, downtown. Info: www.ci.moscow.id.us/197/Farmers-Market
Clarkston Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Beachview Park, Chestnut Street.
Star Spangled Celebration and Sun Festival Show & Shine, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pioneer Park, 203 Fifth St., Lewiston. Event is scheduled to include live music and food vendors.
35th annual Community Spirit Fireworks Show, 10 p.m., Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Organizers say there will be no viewing from the venue this year, and asks people to watch the display from their homes or other viewpoints.
45th annual Fourth of July fireworks display, 10 p.m., Pullman. Organizers say the annual gathering at Sunnyside Park is canceled, and suggest people watch the display from their homes or other viewpoints.
Winchester Days, with theme of “Hats Off to America.” Features show & shine, children’s games, egg toss and food for purchase. Schedule includes:
8 a.m. — “Run in the Woods” 5K fun run/walk through Winchester Lake State Park, start at the Gateway. Cost: $25/$15.
10 a.m. — parade
5 p.m. — Street dance with live music by Rough Cut, Main Street and Nez Perce Avenue.
Dusk — fireworks over Winchester Lake State Park.
JULY 7
Orofino Farmers Market, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Clearwater County Fairgrounds, 101 Michigan Ave.
JULY 8
Pullman Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St.
JULY 24-25
Second annual Cottonwood Summer Fest. Schedule includes a softball tournament over both days, and vendors and children’s games July 25.
July 24
5-8 p.m. — kids dance, city park, with outdoor movie showing to follow
July 25
7:30 a.m. — breakfast
10 a.m. — parade
11 a.m. — car show & shine
11:30 a.m. — kids dog show
Noon — lawnmower race
1 p.m. — ping-pong ball drop
2 p.m. — watermelon-eating contest
3 p.m. — egg toss
4 p.m. — hay bale throw
6 p.m. — barbecue judging
7 p.m. — street dance
FOOD & DRINK
JULY 14
Lewiston Food Truck Night, 5-9 p.m., Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
MOVIES
JULY 9-AUG. 27
Screen on the Green summer movies series, outdoor movies shown on the Theophilus Tower Lawn, University of Idaho campus, Moscow. Approximate start time is 8:45 p.m. Bad weather will move the event indoors to the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center. Schedule includes:
July 9: “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” (PG, 2019)
July 16: “Shrek” (PG, 2001)
July 23: “Just Mercy” (PG-13, 2019)
July 30: “Field of Dreams” (PG, 1989)
Aug. 6: “Onward” (PG, 2020)
Aug. 13: “Dirty Dancing” (PG-13, 1987)
Aug. 22: “Star Wars: Episode IX: Rise of Skywalker” (PG-13, 2019)
Aug. 27: “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (PG, 2019)
JULY 10-AUG. 13
Movies Under the Stars Drive-In, free, lawn at Orchards Pool, 1301 Airway Ave., Lewiston. The first 73 vehicles will be parked in numbered spots, entering into the south entrance along 13th Street from Airway Ave. Parking begins at 6:30 p.m. and attendees must stay in their vehicles. Schedule includes:
July 10: “Jumanji: The Next Level” (PG-13, 2019), 9:05 p.m.
July 17 — “Space Jam” (PG, 1996), 9:01 p.m.
July 31 — “Aladdin” (PG, 2019), 8:56 p.m.
Aug. 7 — “Frozen II” (PG, 2019), 8:50 p.m.
Aug. 13 — “Stars Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker” (PG-13, 2019), 8:52 p.m.
MUSIC
JULY 2
7 Devils, Americana, 6-10 p.m., MJ Barleyhoppers, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Lee Greenwood, country, 7 p.m., Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw Road, Worley, Idaho.
JULY 3
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship, instrumental, 6 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel on trumpet.
JULY 10
The Bedspins, rock, 10 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
JULY 11
Paradox, six-piece cover band, 6-9 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
JULY 14
Weezer, rock, 7:30 p.m., outdoors at Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 North Hayford Road, Airway Heights, Wash. Tickets: (877) 871-6772.
JULY 24
Backroad Jammers, classic rock/country, 6-8 p.m., GroundWork Brewing, 1225 Snake River Ave., Lewiston. Band members are father-son duo Cary and Frank Newman, both of Lenore.
AUG. 8
Snake River Rock Fest, 8 a.m.-10 p.m., Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Lineup includes Saving Able, Bombshell Molly, Silent Theory, Half Step Down, InComing Days, Sweet Rebel D., WTR, Tone Sober and Sammi Hanchett. Organizers plan to include vendors, beer garden and children’s play area.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
JULY 25
43rd annual Seaport River Run, participants will park at Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston prior to the race, and a shuttle service will take them to the start line at Kiwanis Park. Line forms at 8:40 a.m., race starts at 9 a.m. Cost: $20/with T-shirt, $15/no shirt. Register (by July 15): forms are available online at www.cityoflewiston.org/parksandrec.
TALKS
JULY 3
“Wallace in the White House,” presentation by David H. Leroy in character as William Wallace, 3 p.m., outdoors on the lawn at Heritage House, next to the Nez Perce County Historical Society Museum, Third and Capital streets, Lewiston. Leroy is a graduate of Lewiston High School who served both as lieutenant governor and attorney general of Idaho. Wallace was the first territorial governor of Idaho.