ART & EXHIBITS
OCT. 29-31
Colfax Chamber of Commerce Photography Contest, exhibit of more than 60 entries, Libey Gallery, the Center at Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Masks required and number of patrons in gallery at one time are limited to 10. Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 2-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
Exhibit of works by Janis Casco Blayer of Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
“Images of the Inland Northwest,” exhibit of works by Gayle Havercroft of Spokane, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 410 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
OCT. 29-NOV. 25
“Fire and Water,” exhibit of works by Gabriella Ball of Moscow, Moscow Chamber of Commerce, 411 S. Main St., Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
OCT 29-NOV. 29
“Votes for Women: Portraits of Persistence,” poster exhibit presented by the Latah County Historical Society and the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service. The posters can be viewed in storefronts from First to Sixth Streets in downtown Moscow.
OCT. 29-DEC. 1
“Artwalk: 10-Year Retrospective,” exhibit featuring works from artists who have participated for the last 10 years in the annual Lewiston Downtown Artwalk, Lewis-Clark State Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Hours: noon-4 p.m. weekdays.
OCT. 29-DEC. 4
Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art Washington State University, Pullman. Exhibits include “Etsuko Ichikawa: Broken Poems of Fireflies,” “The Earth Itself: The Betty Feves Collection,” plus permanent collections. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday.
OCT. 29-JAN. 31
“The Vote: 100 Years,” exhibit of works by Nancy Rothwell of Colfax, Libey Gallery, the Center at Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Masks required and number of patrons in gallery at one time are limited to 10. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
OCT. 29-MAY 15
“BirdCat,” exhibit of works by Pamela Awana Lee of Pullman, Colter’s Creek Moscow Tasting Room, 215 S. Main St. Hours: 12-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 12-5 p.m. Sunday.
NOV. 3-JAN. 15
“Winter Wonders,” exhibit of works by the students of Pomeroy, BMAG Art Center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
OCT 30-31
Scare Grounds Haunted Hayride, 5-10:30 p.m., Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Saturday haunted hayrides begin with a matinée from 2-4 p.m. Cost: tickets purchased in advance are $5 per person or $20 for families up to five people, tickets purchased at the gate are $8 per person or $30 per family up to five people.
OCT. 31
Trick-or-Treat Golf Cart Parade, 3:30 p.m., Lewiston Golf and Country Club, 3985 Country Club Drive. Activities begin at the club house at 2 p.m., followed by the parade. Cost: Free.
Halloween at Eastside Marketplace, 4-7 p.m., 1420 S. Blaine St., Moscow. Events include trick-or-treating, games and a chili feed.
Food & Drink
NOV. 2
Democracy Dogs, a barbecue, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Moscow Food Co-op University of Idaho, 822 Elm St., Moscow. Nonpartisan fundraiser for the Moscow League of Women Voters. Cost: Donation.
KIDS & FAMILIES
OCT. 29-31
Fifth annual Lewis-Clark Valley Pumpkin Patch, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., outdoors on the lawn of the Clarkston United Methodist Church, 1242 Highland Ave. Event is fundraiser with proceeds to benefit the L-C Valley Habitat for Humanity. Info: www.pumpkin patchlcv.org.
OCT. 31
Stone Bridge Reentry Services’ Halloween Bounce House, 3-6:30 p.m., 1313 G St., Lewiston.
MOVIES
OCT. 29-31
Drive-in movies, 7:30 p.m. (gates open at 6:30), Kibbie Activity Center parking lot, University of Idaho campus, Moscow. Cost: $20/vehicle, except Oct. 30 ($30) and 31 ($40). Info: www.uidaho.edu/current-students/student-involvement/vandal-entertainment/events/moscow-drive-in. Schedule includes:
Oct. 30: Halloween Eve Double Feature: “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (PG) and “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” (PG-13).
Oct. 31: Horror Movie Marathon: “Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984, R), “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (2003, R) and “It” (R).
NOV. 6-13
University of Idaho Fish and Wildlife Online Film Fest, 6 p.m., sets of short wildlife films selected through a competitive process. Cost: free/students, $7 donation/adults. Register: Nov. 6 at www.uidaho.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gZQY78kuT7Glplnu7YhaGA, Nov. 13 at uidaho.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SNaPJa02T0aRueAOTmuRZA.
MUSIC
OCT. 29
Shania Rales, 6-9 p.m., Mystic Café, 1303 Main St., Lewiston.
OCT. 29-30
Idaho Bach Fest, online concert by the University of Idaho, dynamic arrangements of compositions by Johann Sebastian Bach and George Frideric Handel, 7:30 p.m. Cost: Free. Register: www.uidaho.edu/class/music/events/.bach-festival.
OCT. 30
Chad Bramlet, live performance,7-9 p.m., Mystic Café, 1303 Main St., Lewiston.
OCT. 30-31
William Finch, live performances, 6-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Mystic Café, 1303 Main St., Lewiston.
OCT. 31
Tubaween, online concert, 4-5 p.m., presented by the University of Idaho tuba and euphonium studio. Register: www.bit.ly/tubaween
NOV. 10
The Neave Trio, online concert, 7:30 p.m. Part of the University of Idaho’s Auditorium Chamber Music series. The trio features Anna Williams, violin; Mikhail Veselov, cello; and Eri Nakamura, piano. URL: NeaveTrio.auditoriumseries.org
NOV. 13
Backroad Jammers, 6 p.m., GroundWork Brewing, 1225 Snake River Ave., Lewiston. Backroad Jammers is a father and son duo that play a variety of music styles from classic rock to classic country.
SCHOOLS & CAMPUS
OCT. 29
2020 Election Event Series, University of Washington’s Thomas S. Foley Institute for Public Policy and Public Affairs, 4 p.m., live online on the Foley Institute YouTube channel. “The impact of incarceration on Black families” by Shenique Davis (City University of New York) and Bahiyyah Muhammad (Howard University.)
STAGE
OCT. 30-NOV. 1
“The Revolutionists” by Lauren Gunderson, online performance by the University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts, 6 p.m. Oct. 30-31; and 2 p.m. Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. Cost: $5/6 p.m. performances; donation/2 p.m. performances; free/UI students. Register: 6 p.m. performances at uidaho.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PSIPi1XeTAKjLXNhltRkLQ; 2 p.m. per-formances at uidaho.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Xj2ZK4BpT2KbszFZ3dyq6A.
OCT. 31
“Dracula” by Orson Welles, radio drama by the Pullman Civic Theatre and Inland Northwest Broadcasting, 7 p.m., KRAO-FM (102.5), KCLX-AM (1450), KRPL-AM (1400) and KVTY-FM (105.1).
TALKS
OCT. 30
“TelLIT: Garry Bush and Public Storytelling,” Lewis-Clark Valley history presented by Bush, 5:30 p.m., TD&H Engineering, 210 Main St., Lewiston.
NOV. 10
“Women in Art during the Renaissance and Reformation,” online talk by Lisa McClain as part of Connected Conversations by the Idaho Humanities Council, 5 p.m. Register: www.eventbrite.com/o/idaho-humanities-council-30369593388.
NOV. 12
“From Internet Addicts to e-Sports Athletes: Digital Game Culture in China,” online talk by Dr. Marcella Szablewicz of Pace University and sponsored by University of Idaho East Asian Studies, 3:30 p.m. Contact: amargell@uidaho.edu.