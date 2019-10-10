ART & EXHIBITS
OCT. 10-11
Second annual Palouse Performance Showcase, Fine Arts Gallery 2, Washington State University, Pullman. Schedule includes: Oct. 10: 2 p.m. — Palouse Poetry Slam; 4:15 p.m. — LIMITS by Corrie Befort and Jason E. Anderson
OCT. 10-26
“Words & Light,” photography exhibit with works by three artists, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Exhibiting artists are Sean D. Cassidy of Lewiston, R.A. Friedman of Philadelphia and Chad Estes of Boise. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Exhibit of oil and watercolor paintings by the late Leo Edwin, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Edwin was a Moscow resident and retired University of Idaho employee. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
OCT. 10-30
“Journey through the Portals,” works by Molly Rice of Colfax, Libey Gallery South, the Center, Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. weekends.
“Colors of Fall,” Blue Mountain Artisan Guild exhibit center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Vicky Sjoberg of Asotin is featured artist. Hours:10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
OCT. 10-31
“Awaiting Coverage: Healthcare in the USA,” acrylics and watercolors by Nancy Rothwell of Colfax; “Palouse in Transition,” photographs by Ken Carper of Pullman; “In Our Community,” photographs by Tom Mohr of Colfax; Libey Gallery, the Center at Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. weekends.
“Mark of the Tramp” exhibit by the Historic Graffiti Society, WI&M Depot, 185 Sixth St., Potlatch. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
OCT. 10-NOV. 29
“Wood & World,” works by 15 woodworkers and 15 poets, Third Street Gallery, Moscow City Hall, 206 E. Third St. Reception: Reception: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
OCT. 10-DEC. 7
Exhibit of works by photographer David Paul Bayles, Prichard Art Gallery, University of Idaho, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Series include “Sap In Their Veins” and “Falling Trees.” Artist talk: 5:30 p.m. Oct 3, Room 122, Engineering and Physics, UI campus. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
OCT. 10-DEC. 15
Local Artist Spotlight, works by John Patterson of Lewiston, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Patterson is retired Lewiston High School art teacher. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
OCT. 10-DEC. 31
“That’s Entertainment: The History of Theaters in Nez Perce County,” exhibit, Nez Perce Historical Society and Museum, 0306 Third St., Lewiston. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
OCT. 10-MARCH 14
“Polly Apfelbaum: Frequently the Woods are Pink,” prints from the collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his family foundation, Creighton Gallery, Bruce/Floyd Gallery, Borth Gallery, Smith Gallery, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
OCT. 12
Second annual Scow Salon art and music opening reception, 5 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
OCT. 24-JAN. 17
Exhibit of works by Jeffry Mitchell of Seattle, Fine Arts Gallery 2, Washington State University, Pullman. Lecture and reception: 4:30 p.m. Oct. 24, Fine Arts auditorium. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
BOOKS & AUTHORS
OCT. 10, 12 AND 22
Paula Coomer of Garfield, author of “Somebody Should Have Scolded the Girl”: book launch, 7-8 p.m. Oct. 10, BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St.; signing, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 12, And Books Too, 918 Sixth St., Clarkston; reading, 6 p.m. Oct. 22, Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
OCT. 17
Debra Gwartney, author of “I Am a Stranger Here Myself,” discussion/signing, 7 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St.
OCT. 18
Readings by graduate students at Washington State University in Pullman and Eastern Washington State University in Pullman, 4 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
OCT. 19
Dick Southern of Craigmont, author of “Halfway Stage Stop: A Road Runs Through It” and “The Big School on the Hill,” 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Nez Perce County Historical Society & Museum, 0306 Third St., Lewiston.
John Sibley Williams of Portland, author of “As One Fire Consumes Another,” poetry reading, 4 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS
OCT. 10-12
35th annual Autumn Flower Show by the Garden Club for All Seasons and Hi Lo Chrysanthemum Society, 1-5 p.m. Oct. 10, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Oct. 11 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 12, Patt’s Garden Center, 1280 Port Drive, Clarkston. Theme: “Autumn, The Year’s Last Sweetest Smile.” Entry guidelines: pattsgardencenter.com/events-workshops/
OCT. 18-20
Hells Canyon Gem Club and Northwest Federation Of Mineralogical Societies Gem and Mineral Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Nez Perce County Fair building, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Cost: $3.
OCT. 19
Halloween Ball Fundraiser, 6 p.m., Grangeville Elks. Features live music by Vintage Youth from 7-11 p.m., food and contests. Cost: $25/advance, $30/door. Funds raised benefits Animal Rescue Foundation. Tickets: Ace Home Center and Bettie’s Floor & Decor.
OCT. 24
“Photography, Performance, Politics: Reimagining American History,” joint book talk by Matthew Fox-Amato and Rebecca Scofield, 7-8:30 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St. Fox-Amato’s book is “Exposing Slavery: Photography, Human Bondage, and the Birth of Modern Visual Politics in America” and Scofield’s book is “Outriders: Rodeo at the Fringes of the American West.”
Book Night discussion of “House of Broken Angels” by Luis Alberto Urrea, 7-8 p.m., Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
OCT. 26
Elsa Kirsten Peters of Pullman, author of “The Whole Story of Climate,” paperback signing, 4-5 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St.
Book discussion of “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” by Michelle McNamara, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
Pam Thorson of Arrow, author of “Arrow: The History and People of an Idaho Community,” signing, 1 p.m., And Books Too, 918 Sixth St., Clarkston.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
OCT. 12
Moscow Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Main Street and Friendship Square.
OCT. 14
Indigenous Peoples Day, 5-7 p.m., Wa-a’Yas Community Center, Kamiah. Features presentations, cultural displays, and crafts and food vendors.
OCT. 16
Pullman Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 NE Spring St., Pullman.
OCT. 19
Juliaetta-Kendrick Distinguished Young Woman annual Fall Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Kendrick High School, 2001 State Highway 3. Lunch will be for sale at 11 a.m., and pies will be for sale all day.
OCT. 25-26
Fall 2019 Vintage & Handcraft Fair, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 25 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 26, Beasley Coliseum concourse, Washington State University, Pullman.
OCT. 26
Holistic Fair Fall Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Valley Spiritual Center, 2707 Seventh St., Clarkston. Features workshops, and merchandise and food vendors. Cost: $5.
Elks Fall Fest, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Lewiston Elks, 3444 Country Club Drive.
Cameron Bazaar, Cameron Lutheran Church, 12633 Cameron Road, Kendrick (4 miles east of Kendrick off Southwick Road). Turkey dinner with sides, 5-7 p.m. Benefit auction will follow dinner. Cost: $12/regular price, $6/ages 6-12, free/ages 5 and younger.
FOOD & DRINK
OCT. 12
BrewersFest, 4-10 p.m., Latah County Fair event center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Proceeds benefit United Way of Moscow/Latah County and the Latah County Fair. Cost: $15. Tickets: www.latahcountyfair.com.
OctoBREWfest 2019, 2-6 p.m., outdoors at Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Cost: $15/advance, $20/gate. Tickets: Rosauers in Lewiston and Riverport Brewing in Clarkston.
Family Promise Benefit Dinner and Dessert Auction, 6-9 p.m., Seaport Room, Red Lion Hotel, Lewiston. Features live and silent auctions. Cost: $35. Tickets (must be purchased in advance): Rosauers and Owl Southway, both in Lewiston.
KIDS & FAMILIES
OCT. 12
Second Saturday Family Art Day, 1-3 p.m., Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston.
Annual Fall Harvest Festival, Eggert Family Organic Farm, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., behind the Bear Research, Education and Conservation Center, corner of Terre View and Animal Science roads, Washington State University, Pullman.
Community contra dance, 6:30 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Band: Paul Smith and Alex Roberts. Caller: Nancy Staub. Free family dance with jam band begins at 6:30 p.m., dance lessons begin at 7:30 p.m., dance begins at 8 p.m. Cost: $6/Palouse Folklore Society members, $8/regular price, $5/newcomers.
Annual Phillips Farm Fall Festival, free, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Phillips Farm County Park, 5 miles north of Moscow along Highway 95. Features apple cider pressing, horse-drawn wagon rides by Milt Moore, WSU Birds of Prey, and Schitsu’umsh (Coeur d’Alene) Culture and nature activities for children. Live music line-up is Luke McGreevy (10-11 a.m.), Fiddlin’ Big Al Chidester (11 a.m.-noon), the Chelseas (noon-1 p.m.) and the Ukulele Players of the Palouse (1-2 p.m). Lunch will be available for purchase.
OCT. 19
Orca Recovery Day 2019 activities, 9 a.m.-noon, meet at Palouse Conservation District office in the Washington State University Technology Park, 1615 NE Eastgate Blvd., Suite H, Pullman. Volunteers will carpool to the site.
OCT. 25-26 AND 31
Spookin’ Boo’s Haunted House, 4-9 p.m., Lewiston Elks, 3444 Country Club Drive. Cost: $5 regular price, $3 ages 11 and younger. ($1 discount for donation of two cans of food.) Proceeds will benefit Lewiston High School and Community Action Partnership.
OCT. 26
Pumpkin Palooza, noon-4 p.m., downtown Lewiston. Annual event features games, contests and a pumpkin roll.
2019 Hells Gate Haunted Hayride, rides begin at 7 p.m., Hells Gate State Park, Lewiston. Cost: $2 per person (in addition to $5 per vehicle park entrance fee).
Halloween community contra dance, 6:30 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Band: the Acrasians. Caller: Pat Blatter. Free family dance with jam band begins at 6:30 p.m., dance lessons begin at 7:30 p.m., dance begins at 8 p.m. Cost: $6/Palouse Folklore Society members, $8/regular price, $5/newcomers.
MOVIES
OCT. 10
“What We Do in the Shadows” (R, 2014), 6 p.m., Compton Union Building, Washington State University, Pullman.
OCT. 11
“Dawn of the Light,” film about the Baha’i Faith, 7 p.m., Borah Theater, University of Idaho, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow.
OCT. 11-13
“The Lion King” (PG), 6 and 9 p.m. Oct. 11-12, and 4 and 7 p.m. Oct. 13, Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
OCT. 12 AND 14
“Turandot,” MET Live in HD, 9:55 a.m. Oct. 12 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20/regular price, $15/students.
OCT. 13
“The Weight of Water,” 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. With Q&A with Buddy Levy to follow screening. Benefit for the Disability Action Center NW. Cost: $10.
OCT. 15, 22
10th Annual Palouse French Film Festival, 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $5. Oct. 1 includes an opening reception at 6 p.m. and Oct. 22 includes a closing reception beginning at 6:30 p.m. Schedule includes:
Oct. 15: “Les innocentes” (“The Innocents”) (2016)
Oct. 22: “Les Invisibles” (“Invisibles”)
OCT. 17
“A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night” (NR, 2014), 6 p.m., Compton Union Building, Washington State University, Pullman.
OCT. 18-20
“Us” (R), 6 and 9 p.m. Oct. 18-19, and 4 and 7 p.m. Oct. 20, Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
MUSIC
OCT. 10
University of Idaho Concert Band and Wind Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Cost: Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Open jazz jam, 8-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
OCT. 11
“En Chamade/Equinox,” Faculty Artist Series, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price, $5 ages 55 and older, and non-WSU students, free/WSU students.
Disciple with Paradise Now and Relentless Flood, 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 618 Main St., Kamiah. Cost: $5.
Ian Smith and Shara Lee, 7 p.m., Mystic Cafe, 1303 Main St., Lewiston.
Brothers from Other Mothers, neo-soul, 8-10:30 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Band members include Horace Alexander Young, Milton Greer and Dave Bjur.
OCT. 12
Fatt Jazz, 6 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Pigs on the Wing, Pink Floyd tribute band based in Portland, 8 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20.
Palouse Jazz Night, 7 p.m., Mystic Cafe, 1303 Main St., Lewiston.
Dan Maher of Pullman, pub songs, 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
Valley Bluegrass Stage, 7 p.m., Clarkston High School auditorium, 401 Chestnut St. Bands include BearGrass, Throw Together and Banana Belt Fiddlers. Cost: $5/regular price, free/ages 15 and younger when accompanied by an adult.
OCT. 12-13
“Revisiting American Gems,” Washington Idaho Symphony Concert I, Season 48, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12, Pullman High School auditorium; 3 p.m. Oct. 13, Clarkston High School auditorium. Cost: $25/regular price, $15/students, $12/ages 12-18, free/ages 11 and younger accompanied by an adult.
OCT. 13
Grigor Khachatryan, University of Idaho guest piano recital, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Khachatryan is assistant professor of piano at Concordia College. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Izzy and Labib, folk/alt rock duo, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
OCT. 14 AND 21
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship, 5:30 p.m., Riverport Brewing Co., 150 Ninth St., Clarkston. Features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel on trumpet.
OCT. 15
Michael Millham, University of Idaho guest guitar recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Millham teaches guitar studios at Gonzaga University in Spokane and Eastern Washington University in Cheney. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Lara Vivian Quintet, 7 p.m., Riverport Brewing Co., 150 Ninth St., Clarkston. Band members are Lara Vivian on vocals, Brady Charrier on tenor, Josh Day on keyboards, Micah Millheim on bass and Josh Hebert on drums.
OCT. 17
University of Idaho faculty recital, Miranda Wilson on cello and Eneida Larti on piano, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Wilson is associate professor of Cello, Bass and Music Theory, and Larti is assistant professor of piano. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Kurt Ollman, guest baritone recital, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
Elephante, 7 p.m., Senior Ballroom, Compton Union Building, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $22-$26. Tickets: www.eventbrite.com.
Street Couch of Pullman, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
Third Thursday Celtic and old-time music open jam, 7 p.m., Mystic Cafe, 1303 Main St., Lewiston.
OCT. 18
“Celebrating Dick Kattenburg’s 100th Birthday,” Faculty Artist Series, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price, $5 ages 55 and older, and non-WSU students, free/WSU students.
One Street Over, 7 p.m., Mystic Cafe, 1303 Main St., Lewiston.
OCT. 19
Beargrass Duo, 7-11 p.m., Lewiston Elks, 3444 Country Club Drive. Dinner available for purchase at 6 p.m. Guests can get free pass by calling the lodge office at (208) 743-5591.
DEC. 6
University of Idaho Jazz Bands and Chamber Jazz Choir, 6:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, University of Idaho, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Bands include Jazz Bands I, II and III. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
SCHOOL & CAMPUS
OCT. 10
“The Unity of Heaven, Earth, and Human Beings in Ancient Chinese Thought,” talk by Dong Luo, 3:30 p.m., Room 122, Teaching and Learning Center, 875 Line St., Moscow. Luo is a specialist on the philosophy of science and Daoism from South China University of Technology.
OCT. 10-29
Seventh annual Dr. Bob Frederick Sport Leadership Lecture Series, all on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston. Schedule includes:
Oct. 10 in Williams Conference Center
10:30 a.m. — “More Than A Game” by Cynthia Pemberton, LCSC president
Noon — “Utilizing Spirit to Enhance the Game Day Experience” by Jordan Benedict, spirit coordinator/head cheerleading coach, Washington State University.
Oct. 15 in Room 115, Sacajawea Hall
10:30 a.m. — “Maxing Out: What it Takes to Make a Career in Strength and Conditioning” by Jayson Gibbs and Brian Elzie, graduate assistants, strength and conditioning, WSU
Noon — “Creating Healthy Active Communities Through Disc Golf” by Trevor Pumnea, teaching assistant/doctoral candidate, Recreation Department, University of Idaho.
1:30 p.m. — “Winning the Internship: Strategies From Students,” panel discussion by LCSC students majoring in Sport Administration.
Oct. 16 in Room 208, SH
Noon — “Building Career Opportunities While In College” by Austin Johnson, LCSC men’s basketball coach
1:30 p.m. — “Characteristics of the Leaders I Follow” by Matt Dacey, national staff instructor, United State Soccer Federation, and technical director of Washington Youth Soccer in eastern Washington.
Oct 17 in Room 220, Meriwether Lewis Hall
10:30 a.m. — “Do it for the Gram: The Effects of Social Media on College Athletics” by Tamsyn Stonebarger, social media specialist, WSU athletics.
Noon — “Dominating a Niche Market in Sport” by Chris Rubio, president and owner, Rubio Long Snapping.
Oct. 22 in Room 115, SH
Noon — “Help Enough People Get What They Want And You Will Get What You Want” by Ron Slaymaker, educator/former men’s basketball coach at Emporia State University in Kansas.
7 p.m. — “The Master Skill” by Slaymaker.
Oct. 24 in Room 220, MLH
11 a.m. — “Team USA Coaching and Development” by Christine Bolger, associate director, coaching education for U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.
Oct. 29 in Room 115, SH
Noon — “Win the Tip! Insight on Leadership from More Than 100 Speakers” by Pete Van Mullen, LCSC associate professor
OCT. 11 AND 13
“Strange Universe,” planetarium show, 7 p.m. Oct. 11 and 5 p.m. Oct. 13, Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall, Pullman. Show is about the oddities in space, including black holes, wormholes and more. Cost: $5 cash or check only; free/ages 6 and younger.
OCT. 15
“Bacteriophages, Bacteria and Bugs,” plenary address by Seth Bordenstein of Vanderbilt University, 9 a.m., Administration Building auditorium, 875 Perimeter Drive, University of Idaho, Moscow.
OCT. 17
“Shock Physics,” presentation by Yogendra Gupta, 4:10-5 p.m., Webster Physical Science Building, Washington State University, Pullman. Gupta is Regents professor of physics, Creighton distinguished professor and director of the Institute for Shock Physics.
OCT. 21
“Brexit?” talk by Craig Parsons of the University of Oregon in Eugene, and Todd Butler of Washington State University in Pullman, noon, Foley Speaker’s Room 308, Bryan Hall, WSU, Pullman.
OCT. 28
Third annual Moore Honorary Lecture by Steve Shaw, noon, Room 100, Meriwether Lewis Hall, Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston. Shaw is a professor at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa.
NOV. 4
“Climate Change: a Moral Imperative,” talk by the Rev. Robin Meyers, noon, Foley Speaker’s Room 308, Bryan Hall, 605 Veterans Way, Washington State University, Pullman. Meyers is minister of Mayflower Congregational UCC Church and distinguished professor of social justice emeritus at Oklahoma City University.
NOV. 5
Lecture by Tommy Orange, author of “There There,” book for University of Idaho’s Common Read, 7 p.m., International Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, UI, Moscow.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
OCT. 12
Run for Erika’s New Lungs, benefit, 10 a.m., Granite Lake Park, 845 Court Way, Clarkston. Cost: $30. Proceeds will go to defray lung transplant expenses incurred by Erika Pepper. Register: www.raceentry.com/races/bridges-to-brews/2019/register
OCT. 19
Seaport Striders 21st annual Lewis-Clark Half Marathon and 5K, 9 a.m. start, Granite Lake Park, 845 Port Way, Clarkston. Register: www.seaportstriders.com.
STAGE
OCT. 11-12
“Lungs” by Duncan Macmillan, staged reading, 7:30 p.m., Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20. Tickets: BookPeople of Moscow and Prichard gift shop.
OCT. 16
“Ballet Rocks,” performance by Ballet Victoria, 6:30 p.m., Jones Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost (not including service fees): $25/regular price, $20 students and seniors age 62 and older, $15/ages 12 and younger. Tickets: online at www.festivaldance.org
OCT. 18-27
“This Random World” by Steven Dietz, staged by University of Idaho Theatre Arts Department, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19 and 24-26, and 2 p.m. Oct. 20 and 26-27, the Forge Theater, 404 Sweet Ave., Moscow. Directed by David Lee-Painter. Cost: $17/regular price, $12/UI employees, military and seniors age 55 and older, $6/students and youth, free/UI students. Matinees are “pay what you can.” Tickets: (208) 885-6465
OCT. 24-NOV. 3
“War of the Worlds,” re-creation of the 1938 radio play, staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24-26 and Oct. 31-Nov. 2, 2 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Cost: $15/regular price, $10 seniors and children. Tickets: www.lctheatre.org.
NOV. 1-2
NorthNorthwest 10 Minute Plays (staged readings), 7:30 p.m., Pocket Playhouse, Shoup Hall, 1028 W. Sixth St., Moscow.
NOV. 2
Eddie Griffin, comedian, with Thomas Ward as opening act, 8 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, east of Lewiston. Must be at least 18 years old to attend. Tickets: www.TicketsWest.com or at the venue box office. Cost: $25, $40, $60, $75.
NOV. 7-10 AND 13-17
“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical,” staged by Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7-9, 13-16 and 1:30 p.m. Nov. 9-10, 16-17, RTOP, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $19.99. Tickets: (509) 334-0750 or www.rtoptheatre.org.
NOV. 9
“Until Death,” murder mystery dinner, staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre, 6 p.m., Seaport Ballroom, Red Lion Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Cost: $65/by Oct. 20, $75/Oct. 21. Tickets: (208) 746-3401 or online at www.lctheatre.org
NOV. 14
University of Idaho Opera scenes, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
DEC. 7
“Amahl and the Night Visitors,” 7:30 p.m., Forge Theater, 404 Sweet Ave., Moscow.
TALKS
OCT. 10
“In the Wake of Lewis & Clark: John Mullan and the Northern Overland Road,” illustrated presentation by Richard Scheuerman of Richland, 7 p.m., Colfax Public Library, 102 S. Main St.
“Out of the Closets & Into the Wheat Fields: Palouse LGBTQ History,” talk by Brian Stack, Ph.D. candidate from Washington State University, 5:30 p.m., Hecht Room, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman.
OCT. 10, 17, 24
20th annual Fall Lecture Series Monastery of St. Gertude, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood. All lectures are 7-8:30 p.m. in Johanna Room at Spirit Center, and are followed by a Q&A session with the presenters and refreshments. Schedule:
Oct. 10 — “Salmon River Story”: Cort Conley will talk about and screen documentary titled “River of No Return.”
Oct. 17 — “Chinese in Idaho”: Lyle Wirtanen will talk about the history of Chinese people in Idaho, and will screen a film about the topic.
Oct. 24 — “How Idaho Got that Weird Shape”: Keith Petersen will talk about the story of Idaho’s borders.
OCT. 14
“Ecosystem Health in the Age of Antibiotics,” presentation by Jane Lucas, 6 p.m., the Center at Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Lucas is a post-doctoral associate at the University of Idaho, Moscow.
OCT. 16
“In Search of Fur,” presentation by Vernon Illi, 6:30 p.m., Troy Historical Society, 421 S. Main St. Illi is a mountain man re-enactor and his historical presentation will include facts about the trails traders followed in search of fur to make hats and clothing to send East during the time of the settling of Troy and surrounding region.
“Endangered Species Act: Conservation Implications of Recent Changes,” presentation by Jay O’Laughlin, noon-1 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. O’Laughlin is emeritus professor and director of the Policy Analysis Group at the University of Idaho’s College of Natural Resources.
OCT. 18
“Embracing Diversity: United Works,” presentation by Randie Gottlieb of Yakima, 7 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 1190 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Gottlieb is founding executive director of UnityWorks, a nonprofit educational organization. !