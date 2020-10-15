ART & EXHIBITS
OCT. 15-16
Works by University of Idaho students Payton Finney and Madalyn Asker, R.West student exhibit space, Ridenbaugh Hall, UI campus, 601 Campus Drive, Moscow. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (subject to change).
OCT. 15-28
“Fantasies of Fall,” exhibit featuring works in watercolors and pastels by John Zillich of Anatone and Clarkston, Blue Mountain Artisans Guild Art Center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Ella Ockwell of Pomeroy will be the junior artist exhibiting her summer art projects. Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Masks and social distancing are required.
OCT. 15-31
Colfax Chamber of Commerce Photography Contest, exhibit of more than 60 entries, Libey Gallery, the Center at Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Masks required and number of patrons in gallery at one time are limited to 10. Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 2-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
Exhibit of works by Janis Casco Blayer of Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
“Images of the Inland Northwest,” exhibit of works by Gayle Havercroft of Spokane, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 410 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
OCT. 15-DEC. 1
“Artwalk: 10-Year Retrospective,” exhibit featuring works from artists who have participated for the last 10 years in the annual Lewiston Downtown Artwalk, Lewis-Clark State Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Hours: noon-4 p.m. weekdays.
OCT. 15-DEC. 4
Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art Wash-ington State University, Pullman. Exhibits include “Etsuko Ichikawa: Broken Poems of Fireflies,” “The Earth Itself: The Betty Feves Collection,” plus permanent collections. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday.
BOOKS & AUTHORS
OCT. 15
Online poetry reading by Ross Gay, Wash-ington State University Visiting Writers Series, 7 p.m., live on YouTube.com.
OCT. 16
Annie Lampman of Moscow, author of “Sins of the Bees,” online presentation, 7 p.m., Lewis-Clark State College Humanities Division YouTube Channel.
CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS
OCT. 15
Online silent auction to benefit the Washington Idaho Symphony. To bid: wa-idsymphony.org/silent-auction-3.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
OCT. 17
Moscow Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Friendship Square and Main Street, downtown. Info: www.ci.moscow.id.us/197/Farmers-Market.
KIDS & FAMILIES
OCT. 15-31
Fifth annual Lewis-Clark Valley Pumpkin Patch, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., outdoors on the lawn of the Clarkston United Methodist Church, 1242 Highland Ave. Event is fundraiser with proceeds to benefit the L-C Valley Habitat for Humanity. Info: www.pumpkin patchlcv.org.
MOVIES
OCT. 17-31
Drive-in movies, 7:30 p.m. (gates open at 6:30), Kibbie Activity Center parking lot, University of Idaho campus, Moscow. Cost: $20/vehicle, except Oct. 30 ($30) and 31 ($40). Info: www.uidaho.edu/current-students/student-involvement/vandal-entertainment/events/moscow-drive-in. Schedule includes:
Oct. 17: “The High Note” (PG-13).
Oct. 24: “Remember the Titans” (PG).
Oct. 30: Halloween Eve Double Feature: “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (PG) and “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” (PG-13).
Oct. 31: Horror Movie Marathon: “Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984, R), “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (2003, R) and “It” (R).
MUSIC
OCT. 15
Third Thursday Celtic and Old-Time Music open jam, 7-9 p.m., Brock’s Towne Square, 504 Main St., Lewiston.
OCT. 23
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship, 6-9 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelf on trumpet.
OCT. 28-30
Idaho Bach Fest, 7:30 p.m., a virtual Zoom concert by the University of Idaho. Performances will include dynamic arrangements of compositions by Johann Sebastian Bach and George Frideric Handel. Cost: Free. To register visit: www.uidaho.edu/class/music/events/bach-festival.
NOV. 10
The Neave Trio, online concert, 7:30 p.m. Part of the University of Idaho’s Auditorium Chamber Music series. The trio features Anna Williams, violin; Mikhail Veselov, cello; and Eri Nakamura, piano. URL: NeaveTrio.auditoriumseries.org
SCHOOLS & CAMPUS
Oct. 19
Fourth annual Lewis-Clark State College Moore Honorary Lecture given online by Paul E. Lenze Jr., noon. Lenze, senior lecturer at Northern Arizona University, will discuss American Grand Strategy in the Middle East through the decades. Zoom presentation info: ID is 928 8829 2391; passcode is 813830.
OCT. 21 and 28
2020 Election Event Series, Washington State University’s Thomas S. Foley Institute for Public Policy and Public Affairs, all from noon-1 p.m., live online on the Foley Institute YouTube channel. Schedule includes:
Oct. 21 — “Congressional Campaigns” by Costas Panagopolous (Northeastern University).
Oct. 28 — “The Media” by Travis Ridout (WSU) and Kathleen Searles (LSU).
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
OCT. 17
Get’n the Hole Corn Hole Tournament, 11 a.m., Bryden Canyon Golf Course, 445 O’Conner Road, Lewiston. Proceeds will benefit Children in Transition at Lewiston and Clarkston high schools. Register: at Bryden Canyon Golf Course, (208) 746-0863, or online at getnthehole.com.
OCT. 22-24 AND 29-31
Spooky Science Walk, 3-9:30 p.m., Palouse Discovery Science Center, 950 N.E. Nelson Court, Pullman. Outdoor nature walk, with cameras and costumes encouraged. The least spooky times will be between 3 and 5:30 p.m. Cost: $7.50/regular price, $6/children, free/PDSC members. Reservations: required by calling (509) 332-6869.
STAGE
OCT. 23-NOV. 1
“The Revolutionists” by Lauren Gunderson, online performance staged by the University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts, 6 p.m. Oct. 23-24, 30-31; and 2 p.m. Oct. 24-25, 31 and Nov. 1. Cost: $5/6 p.m. performances; donation/2 p.m. performances; free/UI students. Register: 6 p.m. performances at uidaho.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PSIPi1XeTAKjLXNhltRkLQ;2 p.m. performances at uidaho.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Xj2ZK4BpT2KbszFZ3dyq6A.
TALKS
NOV. 10
Online presentation, Connected Conversations by the Idaho Humanities Council, 5 p.m. Lisa McClain’s talk is “Women in Art during the Renaissance and Reformation.” Register: www.eventbrite.com/o/idaho-humanities-council-30369593388. !