ART & EXHIBITS
JUNE 18-28
“Reliquarium: An Anthology of Divine Inspiration,” works by painters Linda Hyatt Cancel of Colville and Beth Rimmelspacher of Clarkston and sculptor Theresa Henson of Moscow, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
JUNE 18-30
“Spring Fling Show,” Blue Mountain Artisans Guild Art Center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Featured artist is Jaril Peitras, Pomeroy photographer, and junior artist is Molly Warren of Pomeroy. Organizers ask attendees wear masks and practice social distancing. Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
JUNE 27
“Floriade 2020: a Celebration of Art through Flowers & Nature,” 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Bank Left Gallery, 100 S. Bridge St., Palouse.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
JUNE 20
Moscow Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Friendship Square and Main Street, downtown. Info: www.ci.moscow.id.us/197/Farmers-Market
Clarkston Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Beachview Park, Chestnut Street.
Outdoor Mini Art Market, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown.
Juneteenth Celebration, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Lapwai City Park, 315 S. Main St. Will feature speakers, vendors and performers. Those who attend are asked to wear a mask.
JUNE 23
Orofino Farmers Market, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Clearwater County Fairgrounds, 101 Michigan Ave.
JUNE 24
Pullman Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St.
JUNE 26-28
Craigmont June Picnic. Schedule includes:
June 26
3 p.m. — horseshoe tournament, city park
5:30 p.m. — co-ed softball tournament, Tatko Field
June 27
7 a.m. — breakfast, Woody’s Cafe
7:30 a.m. — co-ed softball tournament
8 a.m. — co-ed volleyball tournament, city park
10 a.m. — parade, Main Street
11:45 a.m. — ping-pong ball drop, park
Noon — kids’ races, park
Noon — American Legion barbecue, park
Noon-4 p.m. — obstacle course, park
12:30 p.m. — Ilo Vollmer Centennial Wedding, park
1-3 p.m. — sidewalk chalk art contest, Main Street
2 p.m. — horseshoe tournament, park
4:30 p.m. — egg toss, Main Street
5:30 p.m. — gold fish races, Main Street
7 p.m. — street dance with live music by American Bonfire, Main Street
June 28
11:30 a.m. — ATV treasure hunt, park
JULY 4
Star Spangled Celebration and Sun Festival Show & Shine, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pioneer Park, 203 Fifth St., Lewiston. Event is scheduled to include live music and food vendors.
Pullman’s 45th annual Fourth of July Celebration, Sunnyside Park, 147 SW Cedar St. Event is scheduled to include live music, food vendors and children’s activities.
35th annual Community Spirit Fireworks Show, 10 p.m., Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Organizers say there will be no viewing from the venue this year, and asks people to watch the display from their homes or other viewpoints.
JULY 24-25
Second annual Cottonwood Summer Fest. Schedule includes a softball tournament over both days, and vendors and children’s games July 25.
July 24
5-8 p.m. — kids dance, city park, with outdoor movie showing to follow
July 25
7:30 a.m. — breakfast
10 a.m. — parade
11 a.m. — car show & shine
11:30 a.m. — kids dog show
Noon — lawnmower race
1 p.m. — ping-pong ball drop
2 p.m. — watermelon-eating contest
3 p.m. — egg toss
4 p.m. — hay bale throw
6 p.m. — barbecue judging
7 p.m. — street dance
FOOD & DRINK
JULY 14
Lewiston Food Truck Night, 5-9 p.m., Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
MOVIES
JUNE 26-AUG. 13
Movies Under the Stars Drive-In, free, lawn at Orchards Pool, 1301 Airway Ave., Lewiston. The first 73 vehicles will be parked in numbered spots, entering into the south entrance along 13th Street from Airway Ave. Parking begins at 6:30 p.m. and attendees must stay in their vehicles. Schedule includes:
“The Secret Life of Pets 2” (PG, 2019) — 9:03 p.m. June 26
“Jumanji: The Next Level” (PG-13, 2019) — 9:05 p.m. July 10
“Space Jam” (PG, 1996) — 9:01 p.m. July 17
“Aladdin” (PG, 2019) — 8:56 p.m. July 31
“Frozen II” (PG, 2019) — 8:50 p.m. Aug. 7
“Stars Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker” (PG-13, 2019) — 8:52 p.m. Aug. 13
MUSIC
JUNE 18
Third Thursday Celtic and Old-time Music open jam, 7-9 p.m., Brock’s Towne Square, 504 Main St., Lewiston.
7 Devils, Americana, 6-10 p.m., MJ Barleyhoppers, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
JUNE 19
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship, 6 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel on trumpet.
JUNE 22, 29
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship, 5:30 p.m., Riverport Brewing Company, 150 Ninth St., Clarkston. Features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel on trumpet.
JUNE 27
“An Evening of Song,” fundraising concert by Michelle Bly (vocals) and Tom Schumacher (piano), 7 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. All proceeds benefit the Lewiston Civic Theatre. Cost: $20. Tickets: eventbrite.com.
JULY 2
Lee Greenwood, country, 7 p.m., Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S Nukwalqw Road, Worley, Idaho.
JULY 10
The Bedspins, rock, 10 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
JULY 11
Paradox, six-piece cover band, 6-9 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
JULY 14
Weezer, rock, 7:30 p.m., outdoors at Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 North Hayford Road, Airway Heights, Wash. Tickets: (877) 871-6772.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
JUNE 20
Yoga for the Paws/Yoga in the Park led by Loretta Tye, 7 p.m., Hereth Park, 1534 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Fundraiser benefits the Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter with $10 suggested donation per person.
JUNE 20-21
2020 Kamiah Rodeo, Clearwater Valley Roundup Association rodeo grounds, Hill Street. Schedule includes:
June 20
6-10 a.m. — All-you-can-eat cowboy breakfast, rodeo grounds clubhouse. Cost: $8/person, free/ages 5 and younger
6 p.m. — rodeo events. Cost: $10/person, free/ages 7 and younger.
After rodeo — Dancing in the Dirt
June 21
6-10 a.m. — all-you-can-eat cowboy breakfast, rodeo grounds clubhouse.
9 a.m. — slack events
1 p.m. — rodeo events. Cost: $35/family (two adults, three youth); $10/person, free/ages 7 and younger.
JUNE 27
Tri-State Hospital Foundation’s 21st annual ChipShot Golf Tournament, 8 a.m., Clarkston Golf & Country Club, 1676 Elm St. Event will feature staggered tee times, an online auction in place of a raffle and a gift certificate to the country club in place of a dinner and awards ceremony. Cost: $100. Registration (required in advance): www.TriStatesChipShot.org.
JULY 25
43rd annual Seaport River Run, participants will park at Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston prior to the race, and a shuttle service will take them to the start line at Kiwanis Park. Line forms at 8:40 a.m., race starts at 9 a.m. Cost: $20/with T-shirt, $15/no shirt. Register (by July 15): forms are available online at www.cityoflewiston.org/parksandrec.
TALKS
JULY 3
“Wallace in the White House,” presentation by David H. Leroy in character as William Wallace, 3 p.m., outdoors on the lawn at Heritage House, next to the Nez Perce County Historical Society Museum, Third and Capital streets, Lewiston. Leroy is a graduate of Lewiston High School who served both as lieutenant governor and attorney general of Idaho. Wallace was the first territorial governor of Idaho.