ART & EXHIBITS
JAN 7-9
Quilts by Karen Owsley, Kascha Quilts Museum, 148 E. Ash St., Genesee. Hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
JAN. 7-15
“Winter Wonders,” exhibit of works by the students of Pomeroy, Blue Mountain Artisan Guild Art Center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
JAN. 7-MARCH 5
“Dear Moscow,” online exhibit of works by the community of Moscow, Third Street Gallery, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. www.bit.ly/dearmoscowgallery.
JAN. 7-MAY 15
“BirdCat,” exhibit of works by Pamela Awana Lee of Pullman, Colter’s Creek Moscow Tasting Room, 215 S. Main St. Hours: noon-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
BOOKS & AUTHORS
JAN. 14
Online talk and Q&A with Jess Walter, author of “The Cold Millions,” 3 p.m., live-streamed by the Latah County Library District, www.facebook.com/latahlibrary.
MOVIES
JAN.7-9
Mountainfilm on Tour, online documentary film festival, Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation. Tickets: www.bit.ly/mottickets.
MUSIC
JAN. 9
Kenny James Miller Band, 6-9 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
JAN. 15
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship, 6-9 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelf on trumpet.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
JAN. 7-8
Annual Winter Spirit holiday light display, Locomotive Park, downtown Lewiston. Light display hours: 5-7 a.m. daily, 4:30-10 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.-midnight Wednesday-Sunday. Fireplace hours: 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5:30-10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and holidays.
TALKS
JAN. 16
28th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Human Rights Community Breakfast, online award presentation, Latah County Human Rights Task Force, 9:30 a.m. URL: www.humanrightslatah.org.
JAN. 21
Conversation between Madame LeFrancois and Hill Beachey, online historical reenactment, Lewiston City Library, 7 p.m. Register: www.bit.ly/chbml20201.
JAN. 27-APRIL 12
Visiting Writers Series, Washington State University, online presentations. URL: www.bit.ly/wsuvw2021.
Schedule includes:
Jan. 27 - Ryka Aoki, 6 p.m.
Feb. 10 - Chigozie Obioma, 7 p.m.
March 1 - Major Jackson, 7 p.m.
March 16 - “Against Erasure: Reclaiming Our Stories,” by Catina Bacote, 6 p.m.
March 23 - Cecil Giscombe, 7 p.m.
April 7 - Mahogany L. Browne, 6 p.m.
April 12 - “Cabinets of Curiosities and the Fictional Dream,” by Debra Magpie Earling, 6 p.m.