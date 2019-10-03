ART & EXHIBITS
OCT. 3-4
“Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” exhibit from the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, Moscow Chamber of Commerce, 411 S. Main St. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
OCT. 3-6
“First Nations In Color,” works by Stephano Sutherlin, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Closing reception: 1-3 p.m. Oct. 6. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
Palouse Plein Air 2019 exhibition, Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
OCT. 3-9
Exhibit of recycled fleece rugs by Polly Walker of Moscow, Moscow Food Co-op deli gallery, 121 E. Fifth St. Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
OCT. 3-26
“Words & Light,” photography exhibit with works by three artists, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Exhibiting artists are Sean D. Cassidy of Lewiston, R.A. Friedman of Philadelphia and Chad Estes of Boise. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
OCT. 3-30
“Journey through the Portals,” works by Molly Rice of Colfax, Libey Gallery South, the Center, Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. weekends.
“Colors of Fall,” Blue Mountain Artisan Guild exhibit center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Vicky Sjoberg of Asotin is featured artist. Hours:10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
OCT. 3-31
“Awaiting Coverage: Healthcare in the USA,” acrylics and watercolors by Nancy Rothwell of Colfax; “Palouse in Transition,” photographs by Ken Carper of Pullman; “In Our Community,” photographs by Tom Mohr of Colfax; Libey Gallery, the Center at Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. weekends.
“Mark of the Tramp” exhibit by the Historic Graffiti Society, WI&M Depot, 185 Sixth St., Potlatch. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
OCT. 3-DEC. 31
“That’s Entertainment: The History of Theaters in Nez Perce County,” exhibit, Nez Perce Historical Society and Museum, 0306 Third St., Lewiston. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
OCT. 3-MARCH 14
“Polly Apfelbaum: Frequently the Woods are Pink,” prints from the collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his family foundation, Creighton Gallery, Bruce/Floyd Gallery, Borth Gallery, Smith Gallery, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
OCT. 4-5
Beautiful Downtown Lewiston Art Walk, 4-9 p.m. Oct. 4 and noon-4 p.m. Oct. 5, downtown Lewiston.
OCT. 4-26
Exhibit of oil and watercolor paintings by the late Leo Edwin, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Edwin was a Moscow resident and retired University of Idaho employee. Reception: 4-7 p.m. Oct. 4. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
OCT. 4-DEC. 7
Exhibit of works by photographer David Paul Bayles, Prichard Art Gallery, University of Idaho, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Series include “Sap In Their Veins” and “Falling Trees.” Artist talk: 5:30 p.m. Oct 3, Room 122, Engineering and Physics, UI campus. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 4. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
OCT. 4-DEC. 15
Local Artist Spotlight, works by John Patterson of Lewiston, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Patterson is retired Lewiston High School art teacher. Reception: 5-9 p.m. Oct. 4. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
OCT. 5-6
Salmon River Art Guild 2019 Regional Art Show, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. (PDT) Oct. 5 and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (PDT) Oct. 6, Riggins Community Center, 121 S. Lodge St.
OCT. 7-11
Second annual Palouse Performance Showcase, Fine Arts Gallery 2, Washington State University, Pullman. Schedule includes:
Oct. 7
10 a.m. — Puppet Parade
10 a.m.-noon — Siri Stensberg
Noon-3 p.m. — Richie Masias
Oct. 8
1 p.m. — Albert Miller
Oct. 9
Noon — Busted Reeds
1:30 p.m. — Errant Soundbath by Dario Ré
Oct. 10
2 p.m. — Palouse Poetry Slam
4:15 p.m. — LIMITS by Corrie Befort and Jason E. Anderson
OCT. 7-NOV. 29
“Wood & World,” works by 15 woodworkers and 15 poets, Third Street Gallery, Moscow City Hall, 206 E. Third St. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
OCT. 12
Second annual Scow Salon art and music opening reception, 5 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
OCT. 24-JAN. 17
Exhibit of works by Jeffry Mitchell of Seattle, Fine Arts Gallery 2, Washington State University, Pullman. Lecture and reception: 4:30 p.m., Fine Arts auditorium. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
BOOKS & AUTHORS
OCT. 3
Bob Chenoweth of Moscow, contributing author to “Waging Peace in Vietnam: U.S. Soldiers and Veterans Who Opposed the War,” reading, Q&A and signing, 7 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St. See the story on Page 8.
OCT. 3-5
Friends of the Asotin County Library Fall Book Sale, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 3-4 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 5, Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
OCT. 4
Terese Marie Mailhot, author of “Heart Berries: a Memoir,” reading/Q&A, 6:30 p.m., Elson S. Floyd Cultural Center, 405 SE Spokane St., Washington State University, Pullman. Mailhot teaches creative writing at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.
OCT. 10, 12 AND 22
Paula Coomer of Garfield, author of “Somebody Should Have Scolded the Girl”: book launch, 7-8 p.m. Oct. 10, BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St.; signing, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 12, And Books Too, 918 Sixth St., Clarkston; reading, 6 p.m. Oct. 22, Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
OCT. 19
Dick Southern of Craigmont, author of “Halfway Stage Stop: A Road Runs Through It” and “The Big School on the Hill,” 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Nez Perce County Historical Society & Museum, 0306 Third St., Lewiston.
OCT. 24
“Photography, Performance, Politics: Reimagining American History,” joint book talk by Matthew Fox-Amato and Rebecca Scofield, 7-8:30 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St. Fox-Amato’s book is “Exposing Slavery: Photography, Human Bondage, and the Birth of Modern Visual Politics in America” and Scofield’s book is “Outriders: Rodeo at the Fringes of the American West.”
Book Night discussion of “House of Broken Angels” by Luis Alberto Urrea, 7-8 p.m., Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
OCT. 26
Elsa Kirsten Peters of Pullman, author of “The Whole Story of Climate,” paperback signing, 4-5 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St.
Book discussion of “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” by Michelle McNamara, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
NOV. 13-15
Everybody Reads presentations by Luis Alberto Urrea, author of “The House of Broken Angels.” Schedule includes:
Nov. 12
Noon — Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown
7 p.m. — Nezperce Community Library
Nov. 13
Noon — Asotin County Library at Basalt Cellars, 906 Port Drive, Clarkston
7 p.m. — Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Nov. 14
Noon — Whitman County Library,102 S. Main St., Colfax (call library to reserve lunch)
7 p.m. — Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman
Nov. 15
Noon — Holland Library, Washington State University, Pullman
7 p.m. — Latah County Library at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow
CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS
OCT. 5
Gala Event Fundraiser to benefit Twin River Special Olympics Washington, Clearwater River Casino event center, 17500 Nez Perce Road, east of Lewiston. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. and live music by Heritage begins at 7 p.m. Event includes no-host bar, live and silent auctions, games and dancing. Cost: $30/single, $50/couple, $10/dance only. Tickets: Cutting Edge Federal Credit Union, 2200 First St., Lewiston; or online at impact.sowa.org/twinrivergala.
25th annual “Show Off the Good Stuff” model show and contest, Palouse Area Modelers Chapter of the International Plastic Modelers Society, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost: $1/regular price, free/ages 16 and younger.
OCT. 10-12
35th annual Autumn Flower Show by the Garden Club for All Seasons and Hi Lo Chrysanthemum Society, 1-5 p.m. Oct. 10, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Oct. 11 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 12, Patt’s Garden Center, 1280 Port Drive, Clarkston. Theme: “Autumn, The Year’s Last Sweetest Smile.” Entry guidelines: pattsgardencenter.com/events-workshops/
OCT. 18-20
Hells Canyon Gem Club and Northwest Federation Of Mineralogical Societies Gem and Mineral Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Nez Perce County Fair building, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Cost: $3.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
OCT. 5
Moscow Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Main Street and Friendship Square.
OCT. 9
Pullman Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 NE Spring St., Pullman.
OCT. 19
Juliaetta-Kendrick Distinguished Young Woman annual Fall Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Kendrick High School, 2001 State Highway 3. Lunch will be for sale at 11 a.m., and pies will be for sale all day.
OCT. 26
Holistic Fair Fall Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Valley Spiritual Center, 2707 Seventh St., Clarkston. Features workshops, and merchandise and food vendors. Cost: $5.
NOV. 2
Asotin Holiday Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Asotin High School gym.
FOOD & DRINK
OCT. 4
Friday $5 Lunch, Youth Advisory Board fundraiser, noon-1:30 p.m., 413 Main St., Kamiah. Menu: taco soup.
OCT. 5
24th annual Hells Canyon Home Brewers Club Octoberfest, noon-5 p.m., bandshell, Pioneer Park, 203 Fifth St., Lewiston. Includes German bratwurst meal, live music and car show. Cost: $20.
Chili feed fundraiser, 4-7 p.m., Clearwater Grange, Sally Ann Road. Menu includes cornbread, dessert and beverages, and event also features a silent auction. Cost is by donations and proceeds go toward the hall.
OCT. 12
BrewersFest, 4-10 p.m., Latah County Fair event center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Proceeds benefit United Way of Moscow/Latah County and the Latah County Fair. Cost: $15. Tickets: www.latahcountyfair.com.
OctoBREWfest 2019, 2-6 p.m., outdoors at Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Cost: $15/advance, $20/gate. Tickets: Rosauers in Lewiston and Riverport Brewing in Clarkston.
Family Promise Benefit Dinner and Dessert Auction, 6-9 p.m., Seaport Room, Red Lion Hotel, Lewiston. Features live and silent auctions. Cost: $35. Tickets (must be purchased in advance): Rosauers and Owl Southway, both in Lewiston.
KIDS & FAMILIES
OCT. 5
International Observe the Moon Night, 6:30-8 p.m., Asotin County Library, 2036 Fourth Ave., Clarkston Heights. Dave Eberle will provide a powerful telescope for visits to use.
OCT. 12
Second Saturday Family Art Day, 1-3 p.m., Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston.
Annual Fall Harvest Festival, Eggert Family Organic Farm, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., behind the Bear Research, Education and Conservation Center, corner of Terre View and Animal Science roads, Washington State University, Pullman.
OCT. 26
Pumpkin Palooza, noon-4 p.m., downtown Lewiston. Annual event features games, contests and a pumpkin roll.
2019 Hells Gate Haunted Hayride, rides begin at 7 p.m., Hells Gate State Park, Lewiston. Cost: $2 per person (in addition to $5 per vehicle park entrance fee).
NOV. 9
2019 Veterans Day Parade, 11:11 a.m., Main Street, downtown Lewiston. Theme: “Remembering Korean War Veterans.” Entry info: www.lcvalleyveteranscouncil.org
MOVIES
OCT. 7
“Fleabag,” staged by National Theater Live, 6:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $12.
OCT. 8, 15, 22
10th Annual Palouse French Film Festival, 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $5. Oct. 1 includes an opening reception at 6 p.m. and Oct. 22 includes a closing reception beginning at 6:30 p.m. Schedule includes:
Oct. 8: “Au revoir là-haut” (“See You Up There”) (2017)
Oct. 15: “Les innocentes” (“The Innocents”) (2016)
Oct. 22: “Les Invisibles” (“Invisibles”)
OCT. 9
“Plastic China,” Chinese Movie Night, 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
OCT. 11
“Dawn of the Light,” film about the Baha’i Faith, 7 p.m., Borah Theater, University of Idaho, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow.
OCT. 12 AND 14
“Turandot,” MET Live in HD, 9:55 a.m. Oct. 12 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20/regular price, $15/students.
OCT. 13
“The Weight of Water,” 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. With Q&A with Buddy Levy to follow screening. Benefit for the Disability Action Center NW. Cost: $10.
OCT. 25-26
“Rocky Horror Picture Show” (R, 1975), 8 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
NOV. 3
“American Heretics: the Politics of the Gospel,” film by Robin Meyers, 2 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.
NOV. 6
“Under the Dome,” Chinese Movie Night, 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
MUSIC
OCT. 3
David Kim, University of Idaho guest fortepiano recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Kim is associate professor of music at Whitman College in Walla Walla. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
When Particles Collide, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
Open jazz jam, 8-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
OCT. 4
Aaron Cerrutti, Sound Downtown concert series, 6:30 p.m., Brackenbury Square, Main Street, Lewiston.
Two Point Oh of Moscow, rock, 8 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Band members are Kelsey Chapman (vocals), Bobby Meador (guitar), Brantley Bacon (keytar), Connor Bruce (bass) and Vince DiFatta (drums). Cost: $5.
Eric E., 8-10:30 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
OCT. 5
The Chelseas, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
Phoenix Blues Band, classic blues, 8-10:30 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
OCT. 6
“Strong Women of Early Idaho,” songs and history presented by folklorist Gary Eller, 2 p.m., Monastery of St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood. Eller is director of the Idaho Songs Project.
OCT. 7
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship, 5:30 p.m., Riverport Brewing Co., 150 Ninth St., Clarkston. Features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel on trumpet.
OCT. 8
University of Idaho Orchestra and Percussion Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Cost: Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Jazz Band I, 7:30 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Washington State University, Pullman.
OCT. 9
Oktubafest Part I, featuring guest performance by Paul Dickinson on euphonium, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
Brundage Music, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
OCT. 10
University of Idaho Concert Band and Wind Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Cost: Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
OCT. 11
“En Chamade/Equinox,” Faculty Artist Series, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price, $5 ages 55 and older, and non-WSU students, free/WSU students.
Disciple with Paradise Now and Relentless Flood, 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 618 Main St., Kamiah. Cost: $5.
OCT. 12
Fatt Jazz, 6 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Pigs on the Wing, Pink Floyd tribute band based in Portland, 8 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20.
OCT. 12-13
“Revisiting American Gems,” Washington Idaho Symphony Concert I, Season 48, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12, Pullman High School auditorium; 3 p.m. Oct. 13, Clarkston High School auditorium. Cost: $25/regular price, $15/students, $12/ages 12-18, free/ages 11 and younger accompanied by an adult.
OCT. 13
Grigor Khachatryan, University of Idaho guest piano recital, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Khachatryan is assistant professor of piano at Concordia College. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
OCT. 15
Michael Millham, University of Idaho guest guitar recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Millham teaches guitar studios at Gonzaga University in Spokane and Eastern Washington University in Cheney. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
OCT. 17
University of Idaho faculty recital, Miranda Wilson on cello and Eneida Larti on piano, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Wilson is associate professor of Cello, Bass and Music Theory, and Larti is assistant professor of piano. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Kurt Ollman, guest baritone recital, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
Elephante, 7 p.m., Senior Ballroom, Compton Union Building, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $22-$26. Tickets: www.eventbrite.com.
OCT. 18
“Celebrating Dick Kattenburg’s 100th Birthday,” Faculty Artist Series, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price, $5 ages 55 and older, and non-WSU students, free/WSU students.
OCT. 22
University of Idaho faculty recital, Patrick Jones and Vanessa Sielert, both on saxophone, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Jones is lecturer of saxophone and Sielert is director of the school of music. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Washington State University Percussion Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Pullman.
OCT. 23
Jazz Forum, 7:30 p.m., Room 101, Kimbrough Hall, Washington State University, Pullman.
OCT. 24
University of Idaho faculty recital, Mark Thiele on tuba along with the UI Wind Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Thiele is assistant professor of tuba, and director of bands and the Wind Ensemble. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Oktubafest Part II, featuring guest performance by Chris Dickey on tuba and euphonium, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price, $5 ages 55 and older, and non-WSU students, free/WSU students.
OCT. 25
University of Idaho choirs, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Includes performances by Vandaleers Concert Choir, Mixed Chorus and Treble Chorus. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Peter Fletcher of Detroit and New York City, classical guitar, 7-8:30 p.m., Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
OCT. 26
Decho Sax Ensemble and Katherine Petersen, soprano, University of Idaho guest recital, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
OCT. 27
University of Idaho faculty recital, Leonard Garrison on flute and James Reid on guitar, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Garrison is associate professor of flute and director of the Auditorium Chamber Music Series, and Reid is professor of guitar and music history. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
OCT. 29
Joshua Williams, guest horn recital, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
SCHOOL & CAMPUS
OCT. 7-9
“Climate and Conflict,” 2019 Borah Symposium, all events in the Pitman Center, University of Idaho, Moscow. Schedule includes:
Oct. 7
4 p.m. — plenary address on “Climate and Conflict” by Sherry Goodman, International Ballroom
Oct. 8
12:30 p.m. — “Considerations on the U.S. Navy and Climate Change in the Arctic” by Capt. Shaun C. McAndrew of the UI-WSU Navy ROTC Detachment, Vandall Ballroom
7 p.m. — “Food, Climate, and Conflict” by Ertharin Cousin, former executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme, International Ballroom
Oct. 9
7 p.m. — keynote address by Samantha Power, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations
OCT. 8
“Authoritarianism and Democracy in America,” talk by Steven Levitsky, 4:30 p.m., Room 203, Center for Undergraduate Education, Washington State University, Pullman. Levitsky is a professor of government at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass.
OCT. 10
“The Unity of Heaven, Earth, and Human Beings in Ancient Chinese Thought,” talk by Dong Luo, 3:30 p.m., Room 122, Teaching and Learning Center, 875 Line St., Moscow. Luo is a specialist on the philosophy of science and Daoism from South China University of Technology.
OCT. 10-29
Seventh annual Dr. Bob Frederick Sport Leadership Lecture Series, all on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston. Schedule includes:
Oct. 10 in Williams Conference Center
10:30 a.m. — “More Than A Game” by Cynthia Pemberton, LCSC president
Noon — “Utilizing Spirit to Enhance the Game Day Experience” by Jordan Benedict, spirit coordinator/head cheerleading coach, Washington State University.
Oct. 15 in Room 115, Sacajawea Hall
10:30 a.m. — “Maxing Out: What it Takes to Make a Career in Strength and Conditioning” by Jayson Gibbs and Brian Elzie, graduate assistants, strength and conditioning, WSU
Noon — “Creating Healthy Active Communities Through Disc Golf” by Trevor Pumnea, teaching assistant/doctoral candidate, Recreation Department, University of Idaho.
1:30 p.m. — “Winning the Internship: Strategies From Students,” panel discussion by LCSC students majoring in Sport Administration.
Oct. 16 in Room 208, SH
Noon — “Building Career Opportunities While In College” by Austin Johnson, LCSC men’s basketball coach
1:30 p.m. — “Characteristics of the Leaders I Follow” by Matt Dacey, national staff instructor, United State Soccer Federation, and technical director of Washington Youth Soccer in eastern Washington.
Oct 17 in Room 220, Meriwether Lewis Hall
10:30 a.m. — “Do it for the Gram: The Effects of Social Media on College Athletics” by Tamsyn Stonebarger, social media specialist, WSU athletics.
Noon — “Dominating a Niche Market in Sport” by Chris Rubio, president and owner, Rubio Long Snapping.
Oct. 22 in Room 115, SH
Noon — “Help Enough People Get What They Want And You Will Get What You Want” by Ron Slaymaker, educator/former men’s basketball coach at Emporia State University in Kansas.
7 p.m. — “The Master Skill” by Slaymaker.
Oct. 24 in Room 220, MLH
11 a.m. — “Team USA Coaching and Development” by Christine Bolger, associate director, coaching education for U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.
Oct. 29 in Room 115, SH
Noon — “Win the Tip! Insight on Leadership from More Than 100 Speakers” by Pete Van Mullen, LCSC associate professor
OCT. 11 AND 13
“Strange Universe,” planetarium show, 7 p.m. Oct. 11 and 5 p.m. Oct. 13, Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall, Pullman. Show is about the oddities in space, including black holes, wormholes and more. Cost: $5 cash or check only; free/ages 6 and younger.
OCT. 15
“Bacteriophages, Bacteria and Bugs,” plenary address by Seth Bordenstein of Vanderbilt University, 9 a.m., Administration Building auditorium, 875 Perimeter Drive, University of Idaho, Moscow.
OCT. 17
“Shock Physics,” presentation by Yogendra Gupta, 4:10-5 p.m., Webster Physical Science Building, Washington State University, Pullman. Gupta is Regents professor of physics, Creighton distinguished professor and director of the Institute for Shock Physics.
NOV. 4
“Climate Change: a Moral Imperative,” talk by the Rev. Robin Meyers, noon, Foley Speaker’s Room 308, Bryan Hall, 605 Veterans Way, Washington State University, Pullman. Meyers is minister of Mayflower Congregational UCC Church and distinguished professor of social justice emeritus at Oklahoma City University.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
OCT. 5
Inaugural Lauren McCluskey 5K Race for Campus Safety, 9 a.m., Whitman County Humane Society, 1340 SE Old Moscow Road, Pullman. Cost: $25-$40.
Big Rig’s Auction & Bow Shoot, 3-10 p.m., Bennett Building, Asotin County Fairgrounds, Asotin. Proceeds to benefit the Ryan Rigney Scholarship Foundation.
OCT. 12
Run for Erika’s New Lungs, benefit, 10 a.m., Granite Lake Park, 845 Court Way, Clarkston. Cost: $30. Proceeds will go to defray lung transplant expenses incurred by Erika Pepper. Register: www.raceentry.com/races/bridges-to-brews/2019/register
OCT. 19
Seaport Striders 21st annual Lewis-Clark Half Marathon and 5K, 9 a.m. start, Granite Lake Park, 845 Port Way, Clarkston. Register: www.seaportstriders.com.
STAGE
OCT. 3-6
“Drowning Ophelia” by Rachel Luann Strayer, staged by University of Idaho Theatre Arts Department, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3-5, and 2 p.m. Oct. 5-6, Pocket Playhouse, Shoup Hall, 1028 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Production is directed by Carly McMinn. Cost: $17/regular price, $12 UI employees, military and ages 55 and older, $6/students, free/UI students.
OCT. 16
“Ballet Rocks,” performance by Ballet Victoria, 6:30 p.m., Jones Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost (not including service fees): $25/regular price, $20 students and seniors age 62 and older, $15/ages 12 and younger. Tickets: online at www.festivaldance.org
OCT. 18-27
“This Random World” by Steven Dietz, staged by University of Idaho Theatre Arts Department, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19 and 24-26, and 2 p.m. Oct. 20 and 26-27, the Forge Theater, 404 Sweet Ave., Moscow. Directed by David Lee-Painter. Cost: $17/regular price, $12/UI employees, military and seniors age 55 and older, $6/students and youth, free/UI students. Matinees are “pay what you can.” Tickets: (208) 885-6465
OCT. 24-NOV. 3
“War of the Worlds,” re-creation of the 1938 radio play, staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24-26 and Oct. 31-Nov. 2, 2 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Cost: $15/regular price, $10 seniors and children. Tickets: www.lctheatre.org.
NOV. 1-2
NorthNorthwest 10 Minute Plays (staged readings), 7:30 p.m., Pocket Playhouse, Shoup Hall, 1028 W. Sixth St., Moscow.
NOV. 2
Eddie Griffin, comedian, with Thomas Ward as opening act, 8 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, east of Lewiston. Must be at least 18 years old to attend. Tickets: www.TicketsWest.com or at the venue box office. Cost: $25, $40, $60, $75.
NOV. 7-10 AND 13-17
“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical,” staged by Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7-9, 13-16 and 1:30 p.m. Nov. 9-10, 16-17, RTOP, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $19.99. Tickets: (509) 334-0750 or www.rtoptheatre.org.
NOV. 9
“Until Death,” murder mystery dinner, staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre, 6 p.m., Seaport Ballroom, Red Lion Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Cost: $65/by Oct. 20, $75/Oct. 21. Tickets: (208) 746-3401 or online at www.lctheatre.org
NOV. 14
University of Idaho Opera scenes, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
TALKS
OCT. 3
“Stewardship of the Earth: Spiritual Imperatives,” talk by Peter Haug of Colfax and Deborah Kadlec of Moscow, 7 p.m., Whitman County Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax.
OCT. 3, 10, 17, 24
20th annual Fall Lecture Series Monastery of St. Gertude, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood. All lectures are 7-8:30 p.m. in Johanna Room at Spirit Center, and are followed by a Q&A session with the presenters and refreshments. Schedule:
Oct. 3 — “William Craig Among the Nez Perce”: Lin Tull Cannell of Orofino, author of “The Intermediary: William Craig Among the Nez Perce.” (Find more details in Compass Points on Page 2.)
Oct. 10 — “Salmon River Story”: Cort Conley will talk about and screen documentary titled “River of No Return.”
Oct. 17 — “Chinese in Idaho”: Lyle Wirtanen will talk about the history of Chinese people in Idaho, and will screen a film about the topic.
Oct. 24 — “How Idaho Got that Weird Shape”: Keith Petersen will talk about the story of Idaho’s borders.
OCT. 6
“Victorian High Tea,” presentation about the history of social teas by Pam Laird and Arnetta Guion, 2 p.m., Kamiah Welcome Center, 518 Main St. Includes information about five countries with food and imported tea. Cost: $20/per person, $35/two people.
OCT. 9
“A School Board Member’s Perspective on School Funding and More,” presentation by Jennifer Parkins, noon-1 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Parkins is Idaho School Boards Association president and has served on the Genesee School District Board of Trustees for more than 12 years.
OCT. 10
“In the Wake of Lewis & Clark: John Mullan and the Northern Overland Road,” illustrated presentation by Richard Scheuerman of Richland, 7 p.m., Colfax Public Library, 102 S. Main St.
OCT. 16
“In Search of Fur,” presentation by Vernon Illi, 6:30 p.m., Troy Historical Society, 421 S. Main St. Illi is a mountain man re-enactor and his historical presentation will include facts about the trails traders followed in search of fur to make hats and clothing to send East during the time of the settling of Troy and surrounding region. !