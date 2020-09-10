ART & EXHIBITS
SEPT. 10-23
Exhibit of watercolor paintings by Peggy Conrad of Moscow and Cheryll Root of Troy, Jamie Knudsen State Farm Insurance office, 318 S. Main St., Mocow. Both are members of the Palouse Watercolor Socius and merit members of the Idaho Watercolor Society. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
SEPT. 10-26
Exhibit of works by husband-and-wife artists Beverly and Jim Finley of Lewiston, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Beverly Finley will be showing works in pastels and watercolors, while Jim Finley will be showing works in lapidary and 3-D. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
SEPT. 10-27
“Wood Art & Watercolor,” exhibit of works by father-and-son artists Vern Tietz and Danny Tietz, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
SEPT. 10-30
Exhibit featuring works by 12 artists, Libey Gallery, the Center at Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Exhibiting artists are Gabriella Ball, Vicki Broeckel, Ken Carper, Dan Codd, Bob Krikac, Sharon Lindsay, Tom Mohr, Molly Rice, Marla Robbins, Russ Robbins, Nancy Rothwell and Carrie Vielle. Masks required and number of patrons in gallery at one time are limited to 10. Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 2-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
SEPT. 10-OCT. 28
“Fantasies of Fall,” exhibit featuring works in watercolors and pastels by John Zillich of Anatone and Clarkston, Blue Mountain Artisans Guild Art Center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Ella Ockwell of Pomeroy will be the junior artist exhibiting her summer art projects. Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Masks and social distancing required.
SEPT. 10-DEC. 4
Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art Washington State University, Pullman. Exhibits include “Etsuko Ichikawa: Broken Poems of Fireflies,” “The Earth Itself: The Betty Feves Collection” plus permanent collections. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday.
SEPT. 26-27
Sew-Ciety Quilt Club’s Autumn Jewels Quilt Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 26 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 27, Grangeville Elementary-Middle School, 400 S. Idaho St. Includes more than 150 quilts on display, vendors and drawings.
BOOKS & AUTHORS
SEPT. 16
Book club discussion of “Four Girls on a Homestead” by Carol Ryrie Brink, 10-11:30 a.m., McConnell Mansion lawn, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. This is the inaugural meeting of Lula’s Library, new book club sponsored by the Latah County Historical Society. Book may be picked up at no charge at the LCHS Centennial Annex, 327 E. Second St., or mailed by request. Info: www.latah countyhistoricalsociety.org/shop.
CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS
SEPT. 10-15
Online silent auction to benefit the Washington Idaho Symphony. To bid: wa-idsymphony.org/silent-auction-1.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
SEPT. 12
Moscow Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Friendship Square and Main Street, downtown. Info: www.ci.moscow.id.us/197/Farmers-Market.
Clarkston Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Beachview Park, Chestnut Street.
Open Air Art Market, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown.
Fall Harvest Distribution, 3-5 p.m., outdoors at First Presbyterian Church, 405 S. Van Buren St., Moscow. Masks/social distancing required at tables filled with newly harvested fruits and vegetables from the community. Volunteers will place items into bags held by attendees. Produce donations will be accepted from community members beginning at 2 p.m. in the church’s north parking lot.
SEPT. 15
Orofino Farmers Market, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Clearwater County Fairgrounds, 101 Mich-igan Ave.
SEPT. 16
Pullman Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St.
SEPT. 19
Drive-By Fashion Show, Perkins House, 623 N. Perkins Ave., Colfax. Event will serve as a way to collect nonperishable food donations for the Colfax Food Bank and cash donations for the foundation restoration of Perkins House, as well as displays of new replica and vintage clothing items. Visitors can drive by to drop donations and view the fashions; visit the garden to view three “vignettes”; or take brief tours inside the house. Masks are required.
KIDS & FAMILIES
OCT. 4
Ride into Fall, horseback-riding event, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Hells Gate State Park, south of Lewiston. Event is sponsored by the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse. Signup is 10 a.m.-noon; prizes and awards will be given beginning at 2 p.m.
OCT. 17-31
Fifth annual Lewis-Clark Valley Pumpkin Patch, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., outdoors on the lawn of the Clarkston United Methodist Church, 1243 Highland Ave. Event is fundraiser with proceeds to benefit the L-C Valley Habitat for Humanity. Info: www.pumpkin patchlcv.org.
MUSIC
SEPT. 11 AND 25
Kelly Woelf Fellowship, 6-9 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Blues instrumentals featuring Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelf on trumpet.
SEPT. 12
Douglas Cameron, 6-9 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
SEPT. 17
Third Thursday Celtic and Old-time Music open jam, 7-9 p.m., Brock’s Towne Square, 504 Main St., Lewiston.
SEPT. 20
The Big Newtons, classic rock, doors open at 1 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
SCHOOLS & CAMPUS
SEPT 17-OCT. 28
2020 Election Event Series, Washington State University’s Thomas S. Foley Institute for Public Policy and Public Affairs, all from noon-1 p.m., live online on the Foley Institute YouTube channel. Schedule includes:
Sept. 17 — “Mueller Investigation & Impeachment” by Julia Azari (Marquette University).
Sept. 24 — “Politics in a Pandemic” by Marc Hetherington (University of North Carolina).
Sept. 29 — “Electoral College & Electoral Math” by Matt Lebo (Western University).
Oct. 8 — “Voting and Election Reform” by Barry Burden (University of Wisconsin-Madison).
Oct. 14 — “Predicting Elections” by Charles Franklin (Marquette University).
Oct. 21 — “Congressional Campaigns” by Costas Panagopolous (Northeastern University).
Oct. 28 — “The Media” by Travis Ridout (WSU) and Kathleen Searles (LSU).
SEPT. 10-11
Washington State University Honors College 60th anniversary Virtual Celebration. Register: honors.wsu.edu/60th-anniversary-events. Schedule includes:
Sept. 10
2-3 p.m. — State of the Honors College Address by Honors College Dean Grant Norton.
3:30-4:15 p.m. — Presentation by Gerri Martin-Flickinger, executive vice president and chief technology officer, Starbucks Coffee Company.
Sept. 11
9:30-10:15 a.m. — “The Place Where Idea Seeds Grow,” presentation by Michael Schultheis, artist.
11-11:45 a.m. — reading and discussion by Annie Lampman of Moscow, author of “Sins of the Bees.”
12:30-1:30 p.m. — “Practical Tools for Improving Your Mental Health,” panel discussion.
2:15-3 p.m. — reading and discussion by Debbie “DJ” Lee, author of “Remote: Finding Home in Bitterroots.”
3:30-4:15 p.m. — “Mission and Misconceptions,” presentation by Leslie Rowe, retired U.S. ambassador.
SEPT. 17
Online discussion about the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and the women’s right to vote, 6-7:30 p.m., via Zoom. Panelists are Kylee Britzman, Leif Hoffmann, Amy Canfield and Gene Straughan, all Lewis-Clark State College professors. To view via Zoom: ID — 925 8877 2591; passcode — 228705.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
SEPT 25-28
“Run for the Health of It” virtual team run. Event begins at 8 a.m. Sept. 25 and concludes at 11:30 p.m. Sept. 28. Proceeds benefit the Tri-State Hospital Foundation in Clarkston. Register: www.justgiving.com/campaign/run forthehealthofit2020.
TALKS
SEPT. 10
“From Sick Man of Asia to Sick Uncle Sam: The Case of Traditional Chinese Medicine and COVID-19,” online presentation by Dr. Marta Hanson of Johns Hopkins University, 3:30 p.m. Sponsored by University of Idaho East Asian Studies. Register: email amargell@uidaho.edu.
SEPT. 22
“Connected Conversations,” online talk, 5-6 p.m., by the Idaho Humanities Council, “Approaching the U.S. Constitution: Sacred Covenant or Plaything For Lawyers and Judges,” presentation by Kerry Hunter, teacher at the College of Idaho in Caldwell. Register: online at www.eventbrite.com/o/idaho-humanities-council-30369593388. !