ART & EXHIBITS
NOV. 28-29
“Wood & World,” works by 15 woodworkers and 15 poets, Third Street Gallery, Moscow City Hall, 206 E. Third St. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
Exhibit of watercolor works by Bobbi Kelly, Moscow Chamber of Commerce, 411 S. Main St. Kelly is a member of the Idaho Watercolor Society and the Palouse Watercolor Socius. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
NOV. 28-30
34th annual Snake River Showcase Juried Fine Art Exhibit and Sale, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Includes more than 60 entries from more than 20 artists from around the region. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Idaho Watercolor Society’s 40th annual Exhibition and North Region Showcase, featuring 20 paintings from Idaho watercolor artists, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
NOV. 28-DEC. 1
Palouse Watercolor Socius’ annual show, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Featured artist is Betty Benson of Moscow. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
NOV. 28-DEC. 7
Exhibit of works by photographer David Paul Bayles, Prichard Art Gallery, University of Idaho, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Series include “Sap In Their Veins” and “Falling Trees.” Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
NOV. 28-DEC. 15
Local Artist Spotlight, works by John Patterson of Lewiston, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Patterson is retired Lewiston High School art teacher. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
NOV. 28-DEC. 31
“Winter Wonders,” art exhibit, Blue Mountain Artisan Guild exhibit center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Judy Mousseau of Lewiston is featured artist. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
“That’s Entertainment: The History of Theaters in Nez Perce County,” exhibit, Nez Perce Historical Society and Museum, 0306 Third St., Lewiston. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Prints of abstract acrylic pours by Gabriella Ball of Moscow, Colter’s Creek Tasting Room, 308 Main St., Juliaetta. Hours: 4-9 p.m. Thursday; noon-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
Contemporary oil paintings by Selene Santucci of Pullman, Colter’s Creek Wine Tasting Room, 215 S. Main St., Moscow. Hours: noon-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, noon-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
“Baby Boomers’ Shadow,” acrylic and watercolor paintings by Nancy Rothwell of Colfax, and oil landscapes by Vicki Broeckel of Dusty, Libey Gallery, the Center at Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. weekends.
NOV. 28-JAN. 17
Exhibit of works by Jeffry Mitchell of Seattle, Fine Arts Gallery 2, Washington State University, Pullman. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
NOV. 28-JAN. 31
Exhibit of paintings by Nancy Rothwell of Colfax, Knudsen State Farm, 418 Main St., Moscow. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
NOV. 28-MARCH 14
“Polly Apfelbaum: Frequently the Woods are Pink,” prints from the collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his family foundation, Creighton Gallery, Bruce/Floyd Gallery, Borth Gallery, Smith Gallery, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
NOV. 28-MARCH 16
“Grandfather’s Trunk: Spirit of Survival,” Washington State University Manuscripts, Archives and Special Collections, Terrell Library, Pullman. Exhibit explores the American Indian boarding school experiences for three generations of the Paul Family. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays.
DEC. 7
Christmas Open House, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Bank Left Gallery, 100 S. Bridge St., Palouse.
DEC. 9-10
“Landscape Paintings by Carl Rowe,” noon-5 p.m. Dec. 9 and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 10, Moscow City Hall, 206 E. Third St. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Dec. 9. Rowe is Idaho Conservation League 2019 Artist in Residence.
DEC. 9-JAN. 31
“Cozy,” a fiber art invitational exhibition featuring works by 18 artists from around the region, Third Street Gallery, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Jan. 30. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
BOOKS & AUTHORS
NOV. 30
Book signings by 12 authors, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St.
Paty Jager of New Princeton, Ore., author of “Toxic Trigger-Point,” signing and presentation, 11 a.m., And Books Too, 918 Sixth St., Clarkston.
DEC. 4
Pam Thorson of Arrow, author of “Arrow: The History and People of an Idaho Community,” presentation and signing, 5 p.m., Juliaetta Community Library, 205 Main St.
DEC. 5-7
Friends of the Lewiston City Library Book Sale, 2-7 p.m. Dec. 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 6 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 7, Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
DEC. 6
Steven Branting of Lewiston, author of “The Words That Were Our Names: An LCSC Scrapbook,” signing, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Rosauers, 332 Thain Road, Lewiston.
Buddy Levy of Moscow, author of “Labyrinth of Ice: The Triumphant and Tragic Greely Polar Expedition,” reading, Q&A and signing, 5-7 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St.
DEC. 12
Robert Perret of Troy, author of “Dead Ringers: Sherlock Holmes Stories,” reading and discussion, 6 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St.
CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS
NOV. 29
Clarkston Eagles Auxiliary Bunco and Tacos, Eagles Lodge, 505 Maple St., Clarkston. Tacos will be for sale beginning at 5 p.m.; bunco game starts at 6:30 p.m. Game costs $10, with half of the game proceeds going to winners, and half funding auxiliary and aerie projects.
DEC. 4
PFLAG Moscow community covered-dish meal, 6:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 420 E. Second St., Moscow.
DEC. 7
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony, 11 a.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston. A.L. “Butch” Alford is guest speaker.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
NOV. 30
Makers Market, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Spiral Rock Vineyard, 25844 Old Spiral Highway No. 5893, Lewiston.
DEC. 3
Pullman Winter Community Fest, 4-9 p.m., Lumberyard Food Hall, 305 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $15. All proceeds go toward bringing water to villages in developing countries.
DEC. 5
Winterfest, 3:30-6:30 p.m., downtown Colfax. Santa will be at the Colfax Library from 3:30-5:30 p.m., and lighted parade down Main Street begins at 6 p.m.
DEC. 7
23rd annual Beadwork Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nez Perce National Historical Park, Spalding Visitor Center, 39063 U.S. Highway 95.
Craft and Baked Food Sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Hells Canyon Boat Club building, 2550 Riverside Drive, Clarkston.
Annual Associated Students of Lewis-Clark State College Christmas Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., LCSC Activity Center, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.
Holiday Open House, 10 a.m.-noon, Appaloosa Museum and Heritage Center, 2720 W. Pullman Road, Moscow.
Holiday Fest and Tree Lighting, 4 p.m., Pine Street Plaza, Pine and Main streets, downtown Pullman.
Annual Patchwork Bazaar, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Orofino Junior-Senior High School. Artisan craft fair of only homemade or handmade items. Money raised is used to fund scholarships given by the Orofino Branch of the American Association of University Women.
DEC. 8-9
10th annual Christmas Extravaganza, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Nez Perce County Fair pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Admission: $4.
DEC. 14
Latah County Historical Society’s Victorian Christmas, 1-4 p.m., McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow.
DEC. 21
Annual Holiday Bazaar, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, east of Lewiston.
FOOD & DRINK
DEC. 6
Gritman Medical Center Auxiliary’s 51st annual Holiday Delights fundraiser, 6-9 p.m., Best Western Plus University Inn, Moscow. Features wine tasting, hors d’oeuvres, desserts, and silent and live auctions. Cost: $30. Tickets: (208) 883-5520 or at Bertie’s Gift Shop at Gritman.
KIDS & FAMILIES
NOV. 30
Winter Magic Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony, 5 p.m., Pioneer Park, Grangeville. Winter Magic opening ceremony follows at 5:30 p.m. in Pioneer Park followed by a visit from Santa Claus.
DEC. 4
Alternatives to Violence seventh annual “A Home for the Holidays,” 6:30-9 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Includes buffet, silent auction and one complimentary beverage. Event features supervised activities for children ages 3 and older. Cost: $30.
DEC. 6
Moscow Winter Carnival, 5-7 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Schedule includes:
5-5:30 p.m. — photos with Santa, Friendship Square
5-5:45 p.m. — drop-in crafts, Prichard Art Gallery
5:15-5:30 p.m. — Palouse Choral Society, Friendship Square
5:30-5:45 p.m. — Logos Choir, Friendship Square
6 p.m. — Winter Wonderland Tree Lighting and Light Up the Night Parade
DEC. 6-8
Olde Fashioned Christmas on Main, Kamiah. All events at American Legion Hall except where noted. Schedule includes:
Dec. 6
6 p.m. — Kamiah Volunteer Fire Department annual Whoville Lighted Christmas Parade and Lighting Ceremony, Main Street
7-9 p.m. — Santa, Soup and Desserts, Festival of Trees viewing
7 p.m. — Whoville Costume Contest
Dec. 7
11 a.m.-4 p.m. — holiday activities for all ages
Noon — Christmas Carriage rides
4 p.m. — Lighting ceremony, Riverfront Park
6 p.m. — Old Fashioned Christmas Show
7 p.m. — Festival of Trees Auction
Dec. 8
10 a.m. — Turkey, Ham and Bacon Shoot, and barbecue, Kamiah Gun Club
DEC. 7
33rd annual Lighted Christmas Parade 2019, 4:30 p.m., Sixth Street, downtown Clarkston. Theme: “Christmas Memories”
DEC. 8
Christmas Open House, 12:30-3:30 p.m., White Spring Ranch Museum, Genesee.
DEC. 14
Asotin Holiday Parade, 4 p.m., downtown Asotin.
DEC. 21
2019 Lighted Boat Parade, 6 p.m., Snake River. Parade will begin at the Hells Gate State Park boat launch, and participants/boaters are asked to register at Riverview Marina.
Family roller skate with Santa and Rolling Hills Derby Dames roller derby team, 3-5 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Cost: $5-$7.
MOVIES
DEC. 6-8
“Abominable” (PG), 6 and 9 p.m. Dec. 6-7, and 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 8, Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
MUSIC
NOV. 29
PickAxe Bluegrass, 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
NOV. 30
Heustis Kountry Band, 7-10 p.m., Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5.
Jon & Rand Band, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
DEC. 2
Annual Christmas concert by Inland Harmony and Palouse Harmony Choruses, 7 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Donations are accepted for Heart of the Hearts in Moscow.
DEC. 3 AND JAN. 7
Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
DEC. 4
Band jam, 6-9 p.m., Riverport Brewing Co., 150 Ninth St., Clarkston.
DEC. 5
University of Idaho Choirs and Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Choirs include the Vandaleers, Mixed Chorus and Treble Chorus. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
DEC. 6
University of Idaho Jazz Bands and Chamber Jazz Choir, 6:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, University of Idaho, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Bands include Jazz Bands I, II and III. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
DEC. 6-7
Kelly Woelfel Fellowship, 6 p.m. Dec. 6, Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston; 2 p.m. Dec. 7, Hardware Brewing Company, 701 E. Main St., Kendrick. Features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel on trumpet.
DEC. 7
Jackyl, southern rock, 7 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, east of Lewiston. Must be at least 18 years old to attend. Tickets: www.TicketsWest.com or at the venue box office. Cost: $30/$50
DEC. 7-8
“Family Christmas,” Concert III by the Washington Idaho Symphony, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Pullman High School auditorium; 3 p.m. Dec. 8, Clarkston High School auditorium. Cost: $25/regular price, $15/students, $12/ages 12-18, free/ages 11 and younger accompanied by an adult. Tickets: wa-idsymphony.org
Orofino Community Choir Christmas Concert, 7 p.m. Dec. 7 and 3 p.m. Dec. 8, St. Theresa Catholic Church, 446 Brown Ave., Orofino. The 30-member choir will perform a selection of traditional and contemporary Christmas music. A reception will follow.
DEC. 11
Kenny G, 7:30 p.m., Pend Oreille Pavilion, Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights, Wash. Cost: $49-$79. Tickets: box office (509) 481-2800 or online at www.northernquest.com
Lewiston High School Gold Voices concert, 6 p.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
DEC. 12
Douglas Cameron, 7 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
DEC. 14
Ashton Richmond, 2 p.m., Jovinea Cellars Tasting Room, 301 Main St., Suite No. 106, Lewiston.
Christmas choirs concert, 6-9 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Includes Lewiston High School Choir, Genesee Choir and Hand Chime Group.
DEC. 14-15
“Peace on Earth,” concert by the Palouse Choral Society, 6 p.m. Dec. 14 and 4 p.m. Dec. 15, St. Boniface Catholic Church, Uniontown. Cost: $20/regular price, $8/students, free/ages 6-12. Features performances by the chorale, chamber choir, children’s choir and Palouse Brass. Tickets: online at www.palousechoralsociety.org.
DEC. 15
Queensryche, rock, 7:30 p.m., Pend Oreille Pavilion, Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights, Wash. Cost: $39-$59. Tickets: box office (509) 481-2800 or online at www.northernquest.com.
Annual Cameron Choir Christmas Cantata, 4 p.m., Cameron Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 12633 Cameron Road, Kendrick.
DEC. 19
Third Thursday Celtic and old-time music open jam, 7-9 p.m., Brock’s Towne Square, 504 Main St., Lewiston.
DEC. 21
Gary Gemberling and Kathleen Gemberling, jazz, 6 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
JAN. 16
The Commodores, 7:30 p.m., Pend Oreille Pavilion, Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights, Wash. Cost: $59-$89. Tickets: box office (509) 481-2800 or online at www.northernquest.com
JAN. 30
Sawyer Brown, 7:30 p.m., Pend Oreille Pavilion, Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights, Wash. Cost: $39-$69. Tickets: box office (509) 481-2800 or online at www.northernquest.com
SCHOOL & CAMPUS
DEC. 6 AND 8
“Distant Worlds — Alien Life?” planetarium show about the state of astrobiology, 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 5 p.m. Dec. 8, Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall, Pullman. Cost: $5 cash or check only; free/ages 6 and younger.
DEC. 13 AND 15
“Cassini’s Grand Finale,” planetarium show about NASA’s Cassini mission to Saturn, 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 5 p.m. Dec. 8, Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall, Pullman. Cost: $5 cash or check only; free/ages 6 and younger.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
NOV. 28
15th annual Turkey Leg Run, 7:45 a.m., beginning at Roy M. Chatters Newspaper & Printing Museum, 117 E. Main St., Palouse. Donations benefit the Palouse Library for purchase of new children’s books and activities.
DEC. 10
10th annual Seaport Striders Santa Run, 10 a.m., start at Swallows Park picnic shelter, State Route 129, Clarkston. Distance is 3 miles and costumes are encouraged. Registration and check-in begin at 9 a.m. Cost: $5-$20. Online registration: www.seaportstriders.com.
STAGE
NOV. 30
Tabikat Productions Drag Show, 9:30 p.m., Brocks Town Square, 504 Main St., Lewiston. Cost: $7/advance, $8/door. Tickets: Safari Pearl, 660 W. Pullman Road, Moscow.
DEC. 6-8
Christmas Cabaret and Dessert Auction, staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7, and 2 p.m. Dec. 8, Lewiston First United Methodist Church, 1906 Broadview Drive. Features performances of Christmas musical favorites. Cost: $20/regular price, $12/ages 12 and younger. Tickets: (208) 746-3401 or online at www.lctheatre.org.
DEC. 6-15
“Little Women — The Musical,” staged by the University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7, 12 and 14, and 2 p.m. Dec. 8 and 14-15, Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. Cost: $6-$22. Tickets: BookPeople of Moscow; Shoup Hall, Suite 201; or (208) 885-6465.
DEC. 7
“The Fairy Doll,” dance staged by students of the Main Street Dance Studio, 1 and 7 p.m., Lewiston High School auditorium. Cost: $10/regular price, $5/children, free/ages 3 and younger/
DEC. 7 AND 9
“Amahl and the Night Visitors,” staged by the University of Idaho Opera Workshop, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, Forge Theater, 404 Sweet Ave., Moscow.
JAN. 25
Bill Engvall, comedian, 7 p.m., Coeur d’Alene Casino event center, 37914 S. Nukwalqw, Worley, Idaho. Tickets: www.cdacasino.com.
TALKS
DEC. 1
“Dashing Through the Snow: the Evolution of Santa,” presentation by Pam Laird of Kooskia in character as Mrs. Santa Claus, 2 p.m., Kamiah Welcome Center, Main Street.
DEC. 4
“The Fossil Fuel Overview in the Inland NW,” talk by Mike Petersen, noon-1 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Petersen is executive director of the Lands Council.
DEC. 18
“Views from ‘Old Corner’, “ presentation by Steven Branting of Lewiston, 7 p.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. First in Nez Perce County Historical Society Lecture Series. !