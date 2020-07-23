ART & EXHIBITS
JULY 23-26
“Reliquarium: An Anthology of Divine Inspiration,” works by painters Linda Hyatt Cancel of Colville and Beth Rimmelspacher of Clarkston and sculptor Theresa Henson of Moscow, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
JULY 23-AUG. 1
Works by Alyssa Hopkins of Clarkston, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
JULY 23-AUG. 26
“Summer Colors Show,” Blue Mountain Artisans Guild Art Center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Helen Boland, a watercolorist from Walla Walla, is featured artist, and junior artists are siblings Josiah, Brooklyn and Mackinzie Ledgerwoods with their stay-at-home art. Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
JULY 23-AUG. 31
Online art show featuring works by 11 artists, Libey Gallery, the Center at Colfax Library. Info: www.whitco.lib.wa.us/news/libey_gallery_art_show.asp.
“Rightfully Hers,” four-poster exhibits commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, Potlatch Depot, 185 Sixth St.; and Kendrick Fraternal Temple, 614 Main St. Posters will be exhibited in exterior windows so visitors can view them from outside.
JULY 23-SEPT. 5
Exhibit of works by artists Ted Kelchner and Andria Marcussen of Potlatch, University of Idaho Prichard Art Gallery, 414 Main St., Moscow. Art includes recent projects in paper, photo, presstype, sculpture and sound. Closing reception: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 4. Hours: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Masks are required to enter the gallery.
JULY 23-SEPT. 23
Exhibit of watercolor paintings by Peggy Conrad of Moscow and Cheryll Root of Troy, Jamie Knudsen State Farm Insurance office, 318 S. Main St., Mocow. Both are members of the Palouse Watercolor Socius and merit members of the Idaho Watercolor Society. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
JULY 24-26
“Inspired by Nature,” rock and gem show by the Hells Canyon Gem Club (see related story on Page 8), 10 a.m.-7 p.m. July 24-25, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. July 26, 706 Main St., Lewiston.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
JULY 25
Moscow Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Friendship Square and Main Street, downtown. Info: www.ci.moscow.id.us/197/Farmers-Market.
Clarkston Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Beachview Park, Chestnut Street.
Open Air Art Market, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown.
JULY 28
Orofino Farmers Market, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Clearwater County Fairgrounds, 101 Mich-igan Ave.
JULY 29
Pullman Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St.
FOOD & DRINK
AUG. 7-8
2020 Chef Hop & Vine: Aug. 7 — Hells Canyon Wine & Dinner Cruise, 3-8 p.m., $125; Aug. 8 — Tasting Room Tours, noon-6 p.m., $60. Both events: $150. Register (through Aug.3): online at www.lcvalleychamber.org/events-meetings/.
AUG. 11
Lewiston Food Truck Night, 5-9 p.m., Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Features live music by American Bonfire.
MOVIES
JULY 23-AUG. 27
Screen on the Green summer movies series, outdoor movies shown on the Theophilus Tower Lawn, University of Idaho campus, Moscow. Approximate start time is 8:45 p.m. Bad weather will move the event indoors to the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center. Schedule includes:
July 23: “Just Mercy” (PG-13, 2019).
July 30: “Field of Dreams” (PG, 1989).
Aug. 6: “Onward” (PG, 2020).
Aug. 13: “Dirty Dancing” (PG-13, 1987).
Aug. 22: “Star Wars: Episode IX: Rise of Skywalker” (PG-13, 2019).
Aug. 27: “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (PG, 2019).
JULY 31-AUG. 13
Movies Under the Stars Drive-In, free, lawn at Orchards Pool, 1301 Airway Ave., Lewiston. The first 73 vehicles will be parked in numbered spots, entering into the south entrance along 13th Street from Airway Ave. Parking begins at 6:30 p.m. and attendees must stay in their vehicles. Schedule includes:
July 31 — “Aladdin” (PG, 2019), 8:56 p.m.
Aug. 7 — “Frozen II” (PG, 2019), 8:50 p.m.
Aug. 13 — “Stars Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker” (PG-13, 2019), 8:52 p.m.
MUSIC
JULY 23
7 Devils, Americana, 6-10 p.m., MJ Barleyhoppers, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
JULY 24
Backroad Jammers, classic rock/country, 6-8 p.m., GroundWork Brewing, 1225 Snake River Ave., Lewiston. Band members are father-son duo Cary and Frank Newman, both of Lenore.
JULY 24-AUG. 7
Sound Downtown outdoor summer concert series, 6:30 p.m., Brackenbury Square, downtown Lewiston between Main and D streets. Schedule includes:
July 24 — the Katz Band.
July 31 — Junior Lacuesta.
Aug. 7 — Aaron Ceruti.
JULY 25
Blake Shelton, with Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins, Encore Drive-In Nights, 9:15 p.m., Sunset Auto Vue, 91 Mount Idaho Grade Road, Grangeville. Cost: $114.99/vehicle (up to six people). Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com/encore-blakeshelton#idaho.
AUG. 8
Snake River Rock Fest, 8 a.m.-10 p.m., Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Lineup includes Saving Abel, Bombshell Molly, Silent Theory, Half Step Down, InComing Days, Sweet Rebel D, WTR, Tone Sober and Sammi Hanchett. Organizers plan to include vendors, beer garden and children’s play area. Event will also include seventh annual Combat Veterans Show and Shine from 8 a.m.-noon. Cost: $20/regular price, free/ages 10 and younger. Tickets: american-warfighters.com.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
JULY 25-26
Lewis-Clark Radio Control Modelers Club 50th Anniversary, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 25, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 26, Mann Lake Flying Field (east side of Mann Lake), Lewiston. Club members will fly radio-controlled airplanes. Trainer planes will be available for people to learn to fly. Masks are encouraged.
AUG. 22
Second annual Hometown T1D Color Run, 9 a.m., Kiwanis Park, Snake River Avenue, Lewiston. Features both a 3K and 5K course, with all proceeds going toward supporting families with type 1 diabetes. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. Cost: $30/regular price, free/ages 2 and younger. Register online: www.home townt1d.org.
STAGE
JULY 24-26
Benefit livestreamed reading of “The Open Hand” by Robert Caisley (see related story on Page 3). Performances are: 6 p.m. July 24 (preceded by a town hall meeting about the future of summer theater on the Palouse); 6 p.m. July 25; and 3 p.m. July 26. Registration: email Caisley at rcaisley@uidaho.edu with the desired performance date(s).
JULY 31-AUG. 1
TelLIT on the Patio, storytelling by Guy Worthey, 5:30 p.m., Lewiston Golf & Country Club, 3985 Country Club Drive. Following Worthey’s presentation, audience members can tell their own stories of 7 minutes or less, and on the theme of “Science the Heck Out of It.”
Online performance/reading of Under A Big Sky by Randy Reinholz, a Choctaw playwright, presented by University of Idaho Theatre Arts, 6 p.m. Production is directed by Robert Caisley and will feature Kelly Quinnett, Sheila Tousey, Samantha Bowling, Olivia Espinosa and Kalani Queypo. Registration: email Caisley at rcaisley@uidaho.edu with the desired performance date(s).
TALKS
JULY 29
“ ‘Without So Much As An Rx’: The Pioneers of Lewiston’s Nursing History,” online Zoom presentation by Steven Branting of Lewiston, 4 p.m. Registration: www.lcsc.edu/alumni.
AUG. 11
“Horse Logging on the Clearwater,” presentation by John Bradbury of Lewiston, 7 p.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. RSVP required.
AUG. 22
“Wallace in the White House,” presentation by David H. Leroy in character as William Wallace, 3 p.m., outdoors on the lawn at Heritage House, next to the Nez Perce County Historical Society Museum, Third and Capital streets, Lewiston. Leroy is a graduate of Lewiston High School who served both as lieutenant governor and attorney general of Idaho. Wallace was the first territorial governor of Idaho. !