ART & EXHIBITS
AUG. 8-10
“Memento: Selected Works from the Elwood Collections,” Gallery 4; “Louise Bourgeois: Ode to Forgetting,” Galleries 2, 3 and 6; Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, Washington State University, Pullman. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
AUG. 8-23
“Layers, Land, and Labor,” exhibit of new works by J.J. Harty, Michael Yellowbear Holloman and Krista Brand, Locker Gallery, Washington State University Fine Arts, 1516 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
AUG. 8-25
“Western Lifestyles,” photographs by Carla Danielson and leatherwork by Clover and Karl Rinehart, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
AUG. 8-26
“Tiny Art Show,” featuring more than 200 miniature works of art by 100 artists, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Exhibit and sale proceeds benefit the center’s second floor renovation. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays.
AUG. 8-28
“Wonderful Wood Summer Show,” Blue Mountain Artisan Guild exhibit center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Butch Klaveano and Meagan Tennant, both of Pomeroy, are featured artist and Vegas Vecchio Pomeroy is junior artist. Hours:10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
AUG. 8-31
Sixth annual “Rivers & Vines Plein Air,” competition exhibit with juror’s showcase by Gloria Teats of Whitebird, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Oil paintings by Jacqueline Daisley of Pullman, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Hours: 9 a.m.- 7pm. Monday-Thursday, noon-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
“Stonewall Uprising: A Place That Became a Movement,” exhibit about the Stonewall Riots in New York’s Greenwich Village, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Colored pencil works by P. Craig Ellertson of Riverton, Utah, and jewelry by Jane Prewett of Dallas/Fort Worth, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
AUG. 8-SEPT. 11
Works by Kelly Price of Sandpoint, Moscow Food Co-op deli gallery, 121 E. Fifth St. Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
AUG. 8-SEPT. 22
“Zimoun,” sound installations by Swiss-based artist Zimoun, University of Idaho Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
AUG. 8-SEPT. 30
“Working Drawings,” artwork by George Wray, Third Street Gallery, Moscow City Hall, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 18 (includes panel discussion “Inhabiting the Creative Process” at 6 p.m.). Hours: 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. weekdays.
Artwork and memorabilia by the late Alan Bean, NASA astronaut, Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
AUG. 8-DEC. 31
“That’s Entertainment: The History of Theaters in Nez Perce County,” exhibit, Nez Perce Historical Society and Museum, 0306 Third St., Lewiston. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
AUG. 14-SEPT. 30
Paintings by Gabriella Ball of Moscow, Cafe Artista, 218 S. Main St., Moscow. Hours: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
AUG. 23-SEPT. 21
Exhibit of Scandinavian hardanger lace, 401 Main, 401 Second Ave., Deary. Exhibit will include works by Delores Collinge of St. Maries and Tina Johansen of Spokane. Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
SEPT. 7
2019 Bi-Annual Quilt Walk, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., downtown Grangeville. More than 200 quilts will be displayed along Main Street, and more than 80 additional quilts will be auctioned with proceeds to benefit animal shelters in the region.
BOOKS & AUTHORS
AUG. 10
Saturday Sleuths Book Club discussion of “Under a Dark Sky” by Lori Rader-Day, 11 a.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
AUG. 12-13
Conversations about cultural participation in communities with the Idaho Commission on the Arts, 1:30-3:30 p.m. both days: Aug. 12, Monastery of St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood; Aug. 13, Lewiston City Library, 411 D. St.
AUG. 21
Book club discussion of “Stiff: the curious Lives of Human Cadavars” by Mary Roach, 10:30 a.m., Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
AUG. 22
Book club discussion of “Sold on a Monday” by Kristina McMorris, 7 p.m., Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
AUG. 26
Lewiston City Library’s Monday Evening Book Club discussion of “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, 6:30 p.m., Blue Lantern Coffeehouse, 326 Main St., Lewiston.
CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS
AUG. 8
Asotin County Heritage Day, 2-4 p.m., Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
AUG. 9-10
Clearwater Valley Roundup Association fundraising yard sale, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., CVRA clubhouse, rodeo grounds, 2122 Hill St., Kamiah.
AUG. 10
Repair Cafe by Friends of the Moscow Library, 1-4 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
AUG. 24
Hatley Ranch History, 2-7:30 p.m., Deary. Tour of the Hatley Ranch/Pony Club Grounds, sponsored by the Appaloose Museum and Heritage Center in Moscow and the Palouse Backcountry Horsemen. Tours from 2-5 p.m. and dinner from 5:15-7:30 p.m. at the Pie Safe Bakery and Kitchen in Deary. Cost: $65. Reservations: (208) 882-5578, ext. 279.
SEPT. 20
Seventh annual Asotin County Library Foundation Fall Auction, 5:30-10 p.m., Lewiston Elks, 3444 Country Club Drive. Theme: “Mission Possible 2.0.” Evening features hors d’oeuvres, and four tastes of wine and beer. Cost: $40. Tickets: Asotin County Library and And Books Too, both in Clarkston.
SEPT. 27
Brady Bunch 50th Anniversary Party, 6:30 p.m., Clarkston Event Center, 841 Sixth St. Proceeds benefit the Lewiston Civic Theatre, and event will feature prizes awarded for best 1970s attire, dinner, dancing, no-host bar and episodes of “The Brady Bunch” television show. For ages 21 and older only. Cost: $40. Tickets: (208) 746-3401 or online at www.lctheatre.org.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
AUG. 10
Clarkston Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Beachview Park, 1015 Second St.
Moscow Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Main Street and Friendship Square.
Winchester Saturday Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Main Street and Nezperce Avenue, downtown Winchester.
AUG. 10-11
Asotin Days. Schedule includes:
Aug. 10
6:30 a.m.-3 p.m. — community yard sales
Aug. 11 (all in Asotin City Park)
10 a.m.-3 p.m. — Chrome on the Creek car show; model train show
11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. — Lion’s Club Barbecue, $10
3 p.m. — horseshoe tournament
AUG. 13
Orofino Farmers Market, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Clearwater County Fairgrounds, 101 Michigan Ave.
Tuesday Community Market, 4-7 p.m., Latah County Fair and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.
AUG. 14
Pullman Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 NE Spring St., Pullman.
AUG. 16-17
National Lentil Festival, downtown Pullman. Schedule includes:
Aug. 16
9 a.m. — Tase T. Lentil Mini Golf Tournament, Airway Hills Golf Center
5-8 p.m. — free chili, Spring Street
5 p.m. — live music by Eric Shedd, Cooking Demo Stage
5:30 p.m. — live music by Aaron Cerutti, Main Stage
6:30 p.m. — live cooking demo by executive chef L.J. Klink, Cooking Demo Stage
6:35 p.m. — live music by Melodime, Main Stage
7:55 p.m. — live music by Brown & Gray, Main Stage
8 p.m. — Shedd, Cooking Demo Stage
9:15 p.m. — live music by Clare Dunn, Main Stage
Aug. 17
7:30 a.m. — Tase T. Lentil 5K Fun Run, Pullman Depot Heritage Center
8 a.m. — Pullman Lion’s Club Lentil Pancake Breakfast, Cougar Plaza; Circles of Caring Tennis Tournament, WSU Tennis Courts
9 a.m. — Co-ed Softball Tournament, Spring Street Playfields; Tase T. Lentil Mini Golf Tournament, Airway Hills Golf Center; 3-on-3 Hoop Classic, Reaney Park
10 a.m. — Walk of Fame ceremony, corner of Main and Kamiaken streets
11 a.m. — WSECU Grand Parade, Main Street
12:30 p.m. — live cooking demo with chef Jamie Callison, Cooking Demo Stage
12:50 p.m. — live music by Andru Gomez & the Bad Apples, Main Stage
1:15 p.m. — live cooking demo with Klink, Cooking Demo Stage
1 p.m. — Lil’ Lentil Royalty Coronation, Lentil Land Stage
2:10 p.m. — live music by the Fabulous Kingpins, Main Stage
2 p.m. — live cooking demo with chef Josh McQeen, Cooking Demo Stage
3 p.m. — Legendary Lentil Cook-off, Cooking Demo Stage
3:30 p.m. — live music by the Talbott Brothers, Main Stage
AUG. 29-SEPT. 1
83rd annual Kamiah BBQ Days, theme: “Kamiah, Idaho ... A Great Place to Live, Work and Play!” Schedule includes:
Aug. 29
3 p.m. — Victorian themed high tea, with live music Syndicat, Higher Grounds Coffee, 308 Hill St.
Aug. 30
9 a.m.-5 p.m. — Art Show/Walk & Sale, Central Idaho Agency, Fifh and Main streets; reception: 5-7 p.m.
4-7 p.m. — all-you-can-eat spaghetti feed, Kamiah Senior Center, 125 Maple St.; cost: $8.
8 p.m.-midnight — C.D. Woodbury Trio, Kamiah Hotel Bar & Steakhouse
9 p.m. — street dance, Main Street
Aug. 31
6:30-10 a.m. — chuck wagon breakfast, Clearwater Valley Rodeo Association rodeo grounds
8 a.m. — 5K and 10K fun run/walk (registration starts at 7 a.m.)
9 a.m.-4 p.m. — art show walk/sale, Central Idaho Agency
9 a.m.-6 p.m. — 17th annual Arts & Crafts Show, Idaho Street
10 a.m.-5 p.m. — 25th annual quilt show, St. Catherine’s Catholic Church basement
11 a.m. — Grand Parade, Main Street
Noon-4 p.m. — Clearwater Classics Car Show
5-7 p.m. — free barbecue dinner, Idaho Street
8 p.m.-midnight — street dance with live music by Sonny Allen and the Gap, Main Street; C.D. Woodbury Trio, Kamiah Hotel
Sept. 1
6:30-10 a.m. — chuck wagon breakfast, rodeo grounds
10 a.m.-5 p.m. — quilt show
FOOD & DRINK
AUG. 10
Barn Brunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Features a brunch and auction with proceeds to benefit the barn. Cost: $25. Reservations: (509) 229-3414.
Hot August Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10043 Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston. Menu: biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs with ham, pancakes, applesauce and beverages. Cost: $7/regular price, $3/ages 12 and younger.
KIDS & FAMILIES
AUG. 10
“Macroinvertebrates: Who Lives in This Water?” sixth season of Science Saturdays in the Arboretum, 9:45 a.m.-11 a.m., meeting at the Red Barn at the south end of the University of Idaho Arboretum, Moscow. Program led by by Mel Topping and Aly Bean is free, and ages 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Limited to 25 children per program.
MOVIES
AUG. 8
“Ugly Dolls” (PG), 1 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $3.
“Shazam!” (PG-13), dusk, Riverfront Park, Highway 12, Kamiah.
AUG.8-24
Screen on the Green, 8:45 p.m., movies shown outdoors on the Theophilus Tower lawn, University of Idaho campus, Moscow. Inclement weather will move film to Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Film schedule is: Aug. 8 — “Aladdin” (2019, PG); Aug. 16 — “Grease” (PG-13); Aug. 24 — “Captain Marvel” (PG-13).
AUG. 10
Classic Cartoons, 9 a.m.-noon, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
AUG. 12
“The Lehman Trilogy,” National Theatre Live, 6:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $12.
AUG. 14
“A World Without Thieves,” 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. In Chinese with English subtitles.
AUG. 26
“The Audience,” National Theatre Live, 6:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $12.
AUG. 28
“Paris to Pittsburgh,” 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
SEPT. 16
“Measure for Measure,” Royal Shakespeare Company, 6:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $12.
SEPT. 30
“All About Eve,” National Theatre Live, 6:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $12.
MUSIC
AUG. 8
The Katz Band, 6 p.m., MJBarleyhoppers, Red Lion Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
El Dub, reggae/hip hop, 8:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
AUG. 8 AND 10
Heustis Kountry Band, dance music, 7-10 p.m., Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5.
AUG. 8-11
The Festival at Sandpoint, War Memorial Field, 855 Ontario St. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. except as noted. Tickets: www.festivalatsandpoint.com. Lineup includes:
Aug. 8 — Lake Street Dive with Darlingside, $49.95
Aug. 9 — Avett Brothers with Che Apalache, $74.95
Aug. 10 — Kool & the Gang with Leroy Bell & His Only Friends, $64.95
Aug. 11 — Spokane Symphony with Sybarites, $39.95
AUG. 9
Matt Maher, Christian music artist, 6:30 p.m., All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Proceeds will go to the All Saints School building project. Cost: $20/advance, $25/door. Tickets: https://www.itickets.com/events/426360
The Cherry Sisters Revival, 7 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $15. String band plays folk/bluegrass and includes Tracie Brelsford and Connie Steiger, both of Pullman, and Shelly Gilmore of Moscow.
Bill Lavoie, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
Szlachetka, country, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
Aaron Cerutti, 8 p.m., MJBarleyhoppers, Red Lion Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
AUG. 9-11
Paradise Ridge Music Festival, Paradise Ridge Challenge Course, 1127 Paradise Ridge Road, Moscow. Cost: $5/day. Schedule includes:
Aug. 9
5 p.m. — open mic
6:45 p.m. — Jodi Marie Fisher
8 p.m. — Traffyk Jam
Aug. 10
4 p.m. — Jim Boland
5:15 p.m. — Marcus and Kara Caudill
6:15 p.m. — the Chelseas
7:30 p.m. — the Sultry Swines
Aug. 11
2 p.m. — Paradox
3:15 p.m. — Marcus and Kara Caudill
4:15 p.m. — Ashleigh Caudill
6 p.m. — the Range Benders
AUG. 10
Douglas Cameron, 6 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Sunny Sweeney of Austin, Texas, country, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $15-$20.
Snake River Rock Fest, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Lineup includes Bombshell Molly.
The Departures, 7 p.m., Riverport Brewing Co., 150 Ninth St., Clarkston.
T.J. Richardson, 8 p.m., MJBarleyhoppers, Red Lion Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
AUG. 11
The Departures of Vancouver, Wash., four-member rock band, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S Main St, Moscow. Cost: $5.
Open mic jam, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston.
AUG. 13-SEPT. 15
Outdoor Summer Concerts, all at 7:30 p.m., Northern Quest Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights, Wash. Tickets: (877) 871-6772 (9 a.m.-1 p.m. daily) or online at www.northernquest.com. Schedule:
Aug. 13 — Travis Tritt and the Charlie Daniels Band with Love and Theft, $49/$59/$69/$89
Aug. 17 — ZZ Top, $49/$59/$79/$99
Aug. 18 — Weird Al Yankovic, $39/$49/$69
Aug. 22 — Styx and Loverboy, $49/$59/$79/$99
Aug. 24 — Sammy Hagar and the Circle, $59/$69/$89/$109
Aug. 28 — Steve Miller Band, and Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives, $59/$69/$89/$109
Sept. 6 — Pitbull (rescheduled from June 24), $79/$89/$99/$119
Sept. 7 — Jeff Dunham, $59/$69/$79/$99
Sept. 15 — Old Dominion, $59/$69/$89/$109
AUG. 15
Third Thursday Celtic and Old-Time Jam, 7 p.m., Mystic Cafe, 1303 Main St., Lewiston.
AUG. 16
Hog Haven Battle of the Bands, 5-8 p.m., Eastside Marketplace, 1420 S. Blaine St., Moscow.
Washed in Black of Seattle, Pearl Jam tribute band, 7 p.m., Riverport Brewing Co., 150 Ninth St., Clarkston. Donations accepted for Strong Against Cancer.
AUG. 16-18
13th annual Idaho Old Time Fiddlers District 9 Campout and Jam, Clearwater River KOA, Kamiah. Event will feature open jam sessions all three days, and workshops. Info: idahofiddlers.webs.com
AUG. 17
Vanilla Ice and C+C Music Factory, annual Rockin’ on the River, Dave’s Valley Golf, 725 Port Drive, Clarkston.
The Bedspins, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
AUG. 18
The Katz Band, 2 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
AUG. 20
The Talbott Brothers of Portland (Nick and Tyler), rock/blues, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5-$7.
AUG. 22
Moscow Song Circle with Rob Ely as leader, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
Polly O’Keary and the Rhythm Method, blues, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
AUG. 23
Seventh Day Slumber, Christian rock, 8 p.m., Riverfront Park, Highway 12, Kamiah. Cost: $5.
Andru Gomez and the Bad Apples, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
AUG. 24
Jerrod Niemann, Lewiston’s Hot August Nights Concert, Boomers’ Garden, 0301 Second St., Lewiston. Gates open at 5 p.m., Aaron Cerutti plays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and Diversion Drive plays from 7-8 p.m. Cost: $45. Tickets: Rosauers (Lewiston), GNC (Lewiston, Pullman, Moscow) and Lewis Clark Credit Union (Lewiston, Clarkston and Orofino).
AUG. 25
Susan Gibson, singer-songwriter, 2 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $15.
AUG. 26
The Intentions, 6-8 p.m., outdoors on the plaza, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Food and beverages will be available beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Beetle Box of Little Rock, Ark., piano-centered electronic, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
AUG. 30
The Deltaz, 7 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Brothers John and Ted Siegel are based in Southern California. Cost: $15.
“Made in America: Music by Horn by American Composers,” Faculty Artist Series, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.Cost: $10/regular price, $5/non-WSU students and seniors age 55 and older, free/WSU students.
AUG. 31
Fourth annual Return to Riverside music festival, gates open at 11 a.m., Lions Club Park, 760 Ponderosa Drive, Potlatch. Lineup includes Junior Brown, Jenny Don’t & the Spurs, the Hankers, the Hanson Family, Jessie James, Deep Blue Bluegrass Band. Cost: $15/advance, $20/gate, free/ages 10 and younger. Tickets: BlackBird at the Depot, WI&M Depot, 185 Sixth St., Potlatch; (208) 875-1357.
Juniper Jam music festival, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Wallowa County Fairgrounds, Enterprise, Ore. Cost: $20/advance, $25/gate. Tickets: www.juniperjam.com
The Last Revel of Minneapolis, folk/rock, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $7.
Foghat, 8 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, Lewiston. Cost: $25-$50. Tickets: www.ticketswest.com or at the venue box office.
SEPT. 5
Erik Applegate (jazz bass), Steve Kovalcheck (jazz guitar) and Kate Skinner (jazz piano), University of Idaho Faculty/Guest Recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Applegate is professor of jazz bass and Kovalcheck is associate professor of jazz guitar, both at the University of Northern Colorado; and Skinner is UI assistant professor of jazz piano. Cost: $5/regular price, $3/students and seniors.
SEPT. 6
Side of Shara, Sound Downtown concert series, 6:30 p.m., Brackenbury Square, Main Street, Lewiston.
The Marshall Tucker Band, 8 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, Lewiston. Cost: $25-$50. Tickets: www.ticketswest.com or at the venue box office.
SEPT. 8
Stuart Evans and friends, classical, 2 p.m., Cordelia Church, 1501 Danielson Road, Genesee.
The 7 Devils with the Bacchus Brass, 2 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
SEPT. 9
Cole Tutino, cello, and Ryan Smith, piano, guest recital, 7:30 p.m., University of Idaho Administration Building auditorium, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow. Tutino and Smith will perform pieces by Beethoven, Bruch and Paganini. They are music faculty at New Saint Andrews College in Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
SCHOOL & CAMPUS
AUG. 16 AND 18
“Binocular Stargazing,” planetarium show, 7 p.m. July 19 and 5 p.m. July 21, Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall, Pullman. Cost: $5 cash or check only; free/ages 6 and younger.
SEPT. 9
“Science Diplomacy,” presentation by Bill Colglazier, 4-5 p.m., International Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, University of Idaho, Moscow. Colglazier is adviser to the United Nations.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
AUG. 9
Fifth annual Mayor’s Golf Tournament to Benefit Family Promise of the Palouse, University of Idaho Golf Course, 1215 Nez Perce Drive, Moscow. Check-in begins at 7 a.m., shotgun start is at 8 a.m. Registration: moscowrecreation.sportsites.com
AUG. 10
Night sky event, 8-11 p.m., Nez Perce National Historical Park visitor center, 39063 U.S. Highway 95, Spalding. Park rangers and David Eberle, guest volunteer NASA Solar System Ambassador, will give space-themed programs, and visitors will have chance to look through a telescope.
AUG. 24
Hometown T1D (type 1 diabetes) Color Run, 9 a.m. (check-in at 8), Kiwanis Park, 806 Snake River Ave., Lewiston. Features music, food and prizes. Cost: $30.
AUG. 25
Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter Summer Dog Swim, noon-2 p.m., Asotin County Aquatic Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston. Donation of $5 per dog benefits the LCAS.
STAGE
AUG. 11
Scenes from APOD Productions theater company, 2 p.m., Cordelia Church, 1501 Danielson Road, Genesee.
AUG. 13
Auditions for “Under the Bridge” to be staged by APOD Productions, 6-8:30 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Auditioners should prepare a one-minute selection from a Broadway-style song, and bring sheet music for provided accompanist.
Open mic, 7 p.m., Mystic Cafe, 1303 Main St., Lewiston.
AUG. 15-25
“Funny Girl,” staged by the Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15-17 and 21-24, and 1:30 p.m. Aug. 17-18 and 24-25, RTOP Theatre, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $15-$20. Tickets: www.rtoptheatre.org
AUG. 23-24
“A ... My Name is Still Alice,” staged by the Washington State University School of Music, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23-24, Bryan Hall, Pullman. Cost: $15/regular price, $10/students and seniors.
“The Pillowman,” staged by Moscow Art Theatre (Too), 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: 10.
AUG. 30
Open mic, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Sign-ups start at 6:30 p.m.
TALKS
AUG. 10, 17
Free summer series, all at 10 a.m., Nez Perce National Historical Park visitor center, 39063 U.S. Highway 95, Spalding. Schedule includes:
Aug. 17 — beadwork demonstration
Aug. 10 — “Butterfly Talk,” presentation by Marcie Carter
AUG. 11
Laroy Kidder of Lewiston, presentation about the history of the Twin Feathers/Potlatch Corp. mill in Kamiah, 2 p.m., Welcome Center, 518 Main St., Kamiah.
AUG. 12
Presentation about habitat restoration and fish reintroduction efforts in the region by biologist Thomas Biladeau, 6 p.m., Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St.
AUG. 13, 20
Wine & Wisdom speaking series, all at 6:30 p.m., Basalt Cellars, 906 Port Drive, Clarkston. Schedule includes:
Aug. 13 — “Hacking Democracy: What Social Media is Doing to U.S. Politics,” by Travis Ridout, Washington State University professor
Aug. 20 — “Marijuana: Evil Weed or Medical Miracle?” by Rebecca Craft, WSU professor
AUG. 15“Palouse Seed Saving,” presentation by Linda DeWitt, Master Gardener, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St.