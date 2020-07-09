ART & EXHIBITS
JULY 9-26
“Reliquarium: An Anthology of Divine Inspiration,” works by painters Linda Hyatt Cancel of Colville and Beth Rimmelspacher of Clarkston and sculptor Theresa Henson of Moscow, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
JULY 9-AUG. 1
Works by Alyssa Hopkins of Clarkston, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
JULY 9-AUG. 26
“Summer Colors Show,” Blue Mountain Artisans Guild Art Center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Helen Boland, a watercolorist from Walla Walla, is featured artist, and junior artists are siblings Josiah, Brooklyn and Mackinzie Ledgerwoods with their stay-at-home art. Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
JULY 9-AUG. 31
Online art show featuring works by 11 artists, Libey Gallery, the Center at Colfax Library. Info: www.whitco.lib.wa.us/news/libey_gallery_art_show.asp.
JULY 9-SEPT. 5
Exhibit of works by artists Ted Kelchner and Andria Marcussen of Potlatch, University of Idaho Prichard Art Gallery, 414 Main St., Moscow. Art includes recent projects in paper, photo, presstype, sculpture and sound. Closing reception: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 4. Hours: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Masks are required to enter the gallery.
JULY 9-SEPT. 23
Exhibit of watercolor paintings by Peggy Conrad of Moscow and Cheryll Root of Troy, Jamie Knudsen State Farm Insurance office, 318 S. Main St., Mocow. Both are members of the Palouse Watercolor Socius and merit members of the Idaho Watercolor Society. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
JULY 24-26
“Inspired by Nature,” rock and gem show by the Hells Canyon Gem Club, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., 706 Main St., Lewiston.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
JULY 11
Moscow Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Friendship Square and Main Street, downtown. Info: www.ci.moscow.id.us/197/Farmers-Market.
Clarkston Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Beachview Park, Chestnut Street.
JULY 14
Orofino Farmers Market, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Clearwater County Fairgrounds, 101 Michigan Ave.
JULY 15
Pullman Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St.
JULY 18
Christmas in July vendor fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Lewiston Elks, 3444 Country Club Drive.
JULY 24-25
Second annual Cottonwood Summer Fest. Schedule includes a softball tournament over both days, and vendors and children’s games July 25.
July 24
5-8 p.m. — kids dance, city park, with outdoor movie showing to follow
July 25
7:30 a.m. — breakfast
10 a.m. — parade
11 a.m. — car show & shine
11:30 a.m. — kids dog show
Noon — lawnmower race
1 p.m. — ping-pong ball drop
2 p.m. — watermelon-eating contest
3 p.m. — egg toss
4 p.m. — hay bale throw
6 p.m. — barbecue judging
7 p.m. — street dance
FOOD & DRINK
JULY 14
Lewiston Food Truck Night, 5-9 p.m., Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Includes live music by American Bonfire.
MOVIES
JULY 9-AUG. 27
Screen on the Green summer movies series, outdoor movies shown on the Theophilus Tower Lawn, University of Idaho campus, Moscow. Approximate start time is 8:45 p.m. Bad weather will move the event indoors to the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center. Schedule includes:
July 9: “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” (PG, 2019)
July 16: “Shrek” (PG, 2001)
July 23: “Just Mercy” (PG-13, 2019)
July 30: “Field of Dreams” (PG, 1989)
Aug. 6: “Onward” (PG, 2020)
Aug. 13: “Dirty Dancing” (PG-13, 1987)
Aug. 22: “Star Wars: Episode IX: Rise of Skywalker” (PG-13, 2019)
Aug. 27: “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (PG, 2019)
JULY 10-AUG. 13
Movies Under the Stars Drive-In, free, lawn at Orchards Pool, 1301 Airway Ave., Lewiston. The first 73 vehicles will be parked in numbered spots, entering into the south entrance along 13th Street from Airway Ave. Parking begins at 6:30 p.m. and attendees must stay in their vehicles. Schedule includes:
July 10: “Jumanji: The Next Level” (PG-13, 2019), 9:05 p.m.
July 17 — “Space Jam” (PG, 1996), 9:01 p.m.
July 31 — “Aladdin” (PG, 2019), 8:56 p.m.
Aug. 7 — “Frozen II” (PG, 2019), 8:50 p.m.
Aug. 13 — “Stars Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker” (PG-13, 2019), 8:52 p.m.
MUSIC
JULY 9
7 Devils, Americana, 6-10 p.m., MJ Barleyhoppers, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
JULY 10
The Bedspins, rock, 10 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Douglas Cameron, 6-9 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
JULY 10-AUG. 7
Sound Downtown outdoor summer concert series, 6:30 p.m., Brackenbury Square, downtown Lewiston between Main and D streets. Schedule includes:
July 10 — Shania Rales
July 17 — Andru Gomez
July 24 — the Katz Band
July 31 — Junior Lacuesta
Aug. 7 — Aaron Ceruti
JULY 11
Paradox, six-piece cover band, 6-9 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
JULY 16
Third Thursday Celtic and Old-Time Music open jam, 7-9 p.m., Brock’s Towne Square, 504 Main St., Lewiston.
JULY 19
Music in the Park, 1 p.m., Riverfront Park, Kamiah. Features live music by Polly O’Keary & the Rhythm Method (rock/soul), and the Redstone Band (southern rock/Americana). Cost: $5/regular price, free/ages 11 and younger.
Vintage Youth, 2-5 p.m., outdoors at Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
JULY 24
Backroad Jammers, classic rock/country, 6-8 p.m., GroundWork Brewing, 1225 Snake River Ave., Lewiston. Band members are father-son duo Cary and Frank Newman, both of Lenore.
AUG. 8
Snake River Rock Fest, 8 a.m.-10 p.m., Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Lineup includes Saving Abel, Bombshell Molly, Silent Theory, Half Step Down, InComing Days, Sweet Rebel D, WTR, Tone Sober and Sammi Hanchett. Organizers plan to include vendors, beer garden and children’s play area. Event will also include seventh annual Combat Veterans Show and Shine from 8 a.m.-noon. Cost: $20/regular price, free/ages 10 and younger. Tickets: american-warfighters.com
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
JULY 25
43rd annual Seaport River Run, participants will park at Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston prior to the race, and a shuttle service will take them to the start line at Kiwanis Park. Line forms at 8:40 a.m., race starts at 9 a.m. Cost: $20/with T-shirt, $15/no shirt. Register (by July 15): forms are available online at www.cityoflewiston.org/parksandrec.
AUG. 22
Second annual Hometown T1D Color Run, 9 a.m., Kiwanis Park, Snake River Avenue, Lewiston. Features both a 3K and 5K course, with all proceeds going toward supporting families with type 1 diabetes. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. Cost: $30/regular price, free/ages 2 and younger. Register online: www.home townt1d.org.
TALKS
JULY 29
“ ‘Without So Much As An Rx’: The Pioneers of Lewiston’s Nursing History,” online Zoom presentation by Steven Branting of Lewiston, 4 p.m. Registration: www.lcsc.edu/alumni.
AUG. 11
“Horse Logging on the Clearwater,” presentation by John Bradbury of Lewiston, 7 p.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. RSVP required.
AUG. 22
“Wallace in the White House,” presentation by David H. Leroy in character as William Wallace, 3 p.m., outdoors on the lawn at Heritage House, next to the Nez Perce County Historical Society Museum, Third and Capital streets, Lewiston. Leroy is a graduate of Lewiston High School who served both as lieutenant governor and attorney general of Idaho. Wallace was the first territorial governor of Idaho.