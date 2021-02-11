Readers are advised to contact venues prior to events the check on any COVID-19 distancing requirements and/or cancellations.
ART & EXHIBITS
“Tools: Their Cleaver Enchantment,” through Feb. 28, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. An exhibit of works by Rachael Eastman of Moscow. www.artisanbarn.org.
“Dear Moscow,” through March 5, an online exhibit of works by the community of Moscow. www.bit.ly/dearmoscowgallery.
“Material Transgressions,” through March 12, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. An exhibit of works by Rebecca Merkley-Omeje of Pasco. www.lcsc.edu/cah.
“City of Hope: Resurrection City & The 1968 Poor People’s Campaign,” through March 15, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. An exhibit of works by the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service. www.lcsc.edu/cah.
“For All the World to See: Visual Culture and the Struggle for Human Rights,” through March 16, University of Idaho Library, 850 S. Rayburn St., Moscow. From the National Endowment for the Humanities on the Road, in partnership with the Latah County Historical Society, a nationally touring exhibition of images and media and their impact on the Civil Rights Movement. www.lib.uidaho.edu.
“Exhibit of works by the Palouse Watercolor Socius,” through April 14, Moscow Chamber of Commerce, 411 S. Main St., Moscow.
“BirdCat,” through May 15, Colter’s Creek Moscow Tasting Room, 215 S. Main St., Moscow. An exhibit of works by Pamela Awana Lee of Pullman. www.colterscreek.com/moscow-tasting-room.
Books & Authors
“Bloody Valentine: An Anti-Valentine Program,” Feb. 12, 10 a.m. Latah County Library District librarians Stacie and Bailey will read scary stories of romance gone wrong for teenaged and adult audiences. www.bit.ly/lcldvalentine.
DINNER THEATER
“Love Letters,” Feb. 13, 2-4 p.m. and Feb. 14, 2-4 p.m, Brock’s, 504 Main St., No. 201. Cost: $10. A staged reading of “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney, performed by the Lewiston Civic Theatre. www.bit.ly/LCTLL.
FILM
“Breaking the Silence: Lillian Smith,” Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m. Lillian Smith was one of the first white southern authors to crusade against segregation. The film is a documentary of her life by Atlanta filmmaker Hal Jacobs and his son Henry Jacobs. www.bit.ly/lcschdyt.
MUSIC
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship, Feb. 12, 6-9 p.m. and Feb. 26, 6-9 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Musical performance featuring Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelf on trumpet.
TALKS AND LECTURES
“New Perspectives on Captain Cook and the Lewis and Clark Expedition,” Feb. 11, 4 p.m. and Feb. 17, 7 p.m. Through a cooperative effort between Washington State University Press and the University of British Columbia Press, former director of the Washington State Historical Society, David L. Nicandri will offer new perspectives on Captain Cook and the Lewis and Clark Expedition in two virtual presentations. www.bit.ly/WSUPress.
“The Life and Times of Pomp: Jean Baptiste Charbonneau,” Feb. 13, 1 p.m. Hear the epic story of Sacagawea’s well-traveled son, “Pomp,” by historians Garry Bush and Steven Lee. www.bit.ly/lifetimespomp.
“Dave Chappelle’s ‘8:46,’ ” Feb. 15, 6:30 p.m., Lewis-Clark State College students Max Galeano and Emmanuel Kyei, both of Lewiston, will lead a virtual discussion on “8:46”, a 2020 performance by American comedian Dave Chappelle. www.bit.ly/lcschdyt.
Lewis-Clark State College Visiting Writers Series: Michael Wasson, Feb. 17, 7 p.m. Lewis-Clark State College alumnus Michael Wasson will provide a reading of his poetry. www.bit.ly/lcschdyt.
“The Chinese Jazz Age,” Feb. 18, 3:30 p.m. In partnership with the University of Idaho’s Asian Studies Program, Andrew F. Jones of UC Berkeley will explore the origins of Chinese pop and trace the complex history that made new music possible. www.bit.ly/CJA2021.
“My Joy Is The Revolution: Experiences as a Black Indigenous Storyteller in Social Movement Spaces,” Feb. 25, 7 p.m. Keynote address by Tai Simpson, member of the Nez Perce Tribe. www.bit.ly/lcschdyt.
Washington State University Visiting Writers Series: Major Jackson, March 1, 7 p.m. Award-winning author will present a poetry reading. www.bit.ly/wsuvw2021. !