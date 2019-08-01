ART & EXHIBITS
AUG. 1-10
“Memento: Selected Works from the Elwood Collections,” Gallery 4; “Louise Bourgeois: Ode to Forgetting,” Galleries 2, 3 and 6; Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, Washington State University, Pullman. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
AUG. 1-23
“Layers, Land, and Labor,” exhibit of new works by J.J. Harty, Michael Yellowbear Holloman and Krista Brand, Locker Gallery, Washington State University Fine Arts, 1516 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
AUG. 1-26
“Tiny Art Show,” featuring more than 200 miniature works of art by 100 artists, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Exhibit and sale proceeds benefit the center’s second floor renovation. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays.
AUG. 1-28
“Wonderful Wood Summer Show,” Blue Mountain Artisan Guild exhibit center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Butch Klaveano and Meagan Tennant, both of Pomeroy, are featured artist and Vegas Vecchio Pomeroy is junior artist. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
AUG. 1-31
Sixth annual “Rivers & Vines Plein Air,” competition exhibit with juror’s showcase by Gloria Teats of Whitebird, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Oil paintings by Jacqueline Daisley of Pullman, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Hours: 9 a.m.- 7pm. Monday-Thursday, noon-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
“Stonewall Uprising: A Place That Became a Movement,” exhibit about the Stonewall Riots in New York’s Greenwich Village, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
AUG. 1-SEPT. 22
“Zimoun,” sound installations by Swiss-based artist Zimoun, University of Idaho Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
AUG. 1-SEPT. 30
Artwork and memorabilia by the late Alan Bean, NASA astronaut, Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
AUG. 1-DEC. 31
“That’s Entertainment: The History of Theaters in Nez Perce County,” exhibit, Nez Perce Historical Society and Museum, 0306 Third St., Lewiston. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
AUG. 2-31
Colored pencil works by P. Craig Ellertson of Riverton, Utah, and jewelry by Jane Prewett of Dallas/Fort Worth, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Reception: 4-7 p.m. Aug. 2. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
AUG. 2-SEPT. 11
Works by Kelly Price of Sandpoint, Moscow Food Co-op deli gallery, 121 E. Fifth St. Reception: 5-6:30 p.m. Aug. 2. Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
AUG. 4-25
“Western Lifestyles,” photographs by Carla Danielson and leatherwork by Clover and Karl Rinehart, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Reception: 1-3 p.m. Aug. 4. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
AUG. 8-SEPT. 30
“Working Drawings,” artwork by George Wray, Third Street Gallery, Moscow City Hall, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 18 (includes panel discussion “Inhabiting the Creative Process” at 6 p.m.). Hours: 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. weekdays.
SEPT. 7
2019 Bi-Annual Quilt Walk, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., downtown Grangeville. More than 200 quilts will be displayed along Main Street, and more than 80 additional quilts will be auctioned with proceeds to benefit animal shelters in the region.
BOOKS & AUTHORS
AUG. 4
Dick Southern of Craigmont, author of “Halfway Stage Stop: A Road Runs Through It” and “The Big School On The Hill,” histories about the town of Gifford, signings, noon-4 p.m., home of Don Southern, 37543 Kettenbach Grade, near Gifford.
AUG. 12-13
Conversations about cultural participation in communities with the Idaho Commission on the Arts, 1:30-3:30 p.m. both days: Aug. 12, Monastery of St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood; Aug. 13, Lewiston City Library, 411 D. St.
AUG. 21
Book club discussion of “Stiff: the curious Lives of Human Cadavars” by Mary Roach, 10:30 a.m., Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
AUG. 22
Book club discussion of “Sold on a Monday” by Kristina McMorris, 7 p.m., Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS
AUG. 24
Hatley Ranch History, 2-7:30 p.m., Deary. Tour of the Hatley Ranch/Pony Club Grounds, sponsored by the Appaloose Museum and Heritage Center in Moscow and the Palouse Backcountry Horsemen. Tours from 2-5 p.m. and dinner from 5:15-7:30 p.m. at the Pie Safe Bakery and Kitchen in Deary. Cost: $65. Reservations: (208) 882-5578, ext. 279.
SEPT. 27
Brady Bunch 50th Anniversary Party, 6:30 p.m., Clarkston Event Center, 841 Sixth St. Proceeds benefit the Lewiston Civic Theatre, and event will feature prizes awarded for best 1970s attire, dinner, dancing, no-host bar and episodes of “The Brady Bunch” television show. For ages 21 and older only. Cost: $40. Tickets: (208) 746-3401 or online at www.lctheatre.org.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
AUG. 1
First Thursday, featuring vendors and activities, 3 p.m., downtown Colfax. The Hankers will play live music at 6:30 p.m. on Spring Street.
AUG. 3
Deary Community Day. Schedule includes:
6-9 a.m. — EMT Breakfast, Old Fire Hall, Main Street
7 a.m. — fun run, Old State Shed, Highway 8; registration begins at 6:30 a.m.
10 a.m. — parade
11 a.m.-2 p.m. — Lions Club silent auction and children’s games, City Park
11 a.m.-6 p.m. — cowboy pit barbecue lunch, park
11:30 a.m. — 6-on-6 volleyball, DHS football field
11:30-3 p.m. — Show & Shine Car Classic, football field; and quilt show, Deary Community Center
11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. — hamburgers and hotdogs barbecue, football field
1 p.m. — Lumber Jack Contest, Old Wilbur Ellis parking lot
1-3 p.m. — live music by Beargrass, park
8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. — Street dance with live music by Loose Country, next to Fuzzy’s Bar and Grill
Clarkston Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Beachview Park, 1015 Second St.
Moscow Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Main Street and Friendship Square.
Winchester Saturday Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Main Street and Nezperce Avenue, downtown Winchester.
AUG. 4
27th annual Raspberry Festival, Monastery of St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood. Schedule includes:
7-7:45 a.m. — Fun Run & Walk race registration, museum (race begins at 8)
8-10 a.m. — pancake breakfast, front lawn
10 a.m.-4 p.m. — lunch, front lawn. Menu: hamburgers, barbecue beef sandwiches, hot dogs, raspberry shortcake and raspberry lemonade
9 a.m.-4 p.m. — arts & crafts vendors, lower lawn; children’s activities; art show, Spirit Center; live music
10 a.m.-2 p.m. — car show, northeast parking lot
AUG. 6
Orofino Farmers Market, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Clearwater County Fairgrounds, 101 Michigan Ave.
Tuesday Community Market, 4-7 p.m., Latah County Fair and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.
AUG. 7
Pullman Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 NE Spring St., Pullman.
AUG. 10-11
Asotin Days. Schedule includes:
Aug. 10
6:30 a.m.-3 p.m. — community yard sales
Aug. 11 (all in Asotin City Park)
10 a.m.-3 p.m. — Chrome on the Creek car show; model train show
11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. — Lion’s Club Barbecue, $10
3 p.m. — horseshoe tournament
AUG. 16-17
National Lentil Festival, downtown Pullman. Schedule includes:
Aug. 16
9 a.m. — Tase T. Lentil Mini Golf Tournament, Airway Hills Golf Center
5-8 p.m. — free chili, Spring Street
5 p.m. — live music by Eric Shedd, Cooking Demo Stage
5:30 p.m. — live music by Aaron Cerutti, Main Stage
6:30 p.m. — live cooking demo by executive chef L.J. Klink, Cooking Demo Stage
6:35 p.m. — live music by Melodime, Main Stage
7:55 p.m. — live music by Brown & Gray, Main Stage
8 p.m. — Shedd, Cooking Demo Stage
9:15 p.m. — live music by Clare Dunn, Main Stage
Aug. 17
7:30 a.m. — Tase T. Lentil 5K Fun Run, Pullman Depot Heritage Center
8 a.m. — Pullman Lion’s Club Lentil Pancake Breakfast, Cougar Plaza; Circles of Caring Tennis Tournament, WSU Tennis Courts
9 a.m. — Co-ed Softball Tournament, Spring Street Playfields; Tase T. Lentil Mini Golf Tournament, Airway Hills Golf Center; 3-on-3 Hoop Classic, Reaney Park
10 a.m. — Walk of Fame ceremony, corner of Main and Kamiaken streets
11 a.m. — WSECU Grand Parade, Main Street
12:30 p.m. — live cooking demo with chef Jamie Callison, Cooking Demo Stage
12:50 p.m. — live music by Andru Gomez & the Bad Apples, Main Stage
1:15 p.m. — live cooking demo with Klink, Cooking Demo Stage
1 p.m. — Lil’ Lentil Royalty Coronation, Lentil Land Stage
2:10 p.m. — live music by the Fabulous Kingpins, Main Stage
2 p.m. — live cooking demo with chef Josh McQeen, Cooking Demo Stage
3 p.m. — Legendary Lentil Cook-off, Cooking Demo Stage
3:30 p.m. — live music by the Talbott Brothers, Main Stage
FOOD & DRINK
AUG. 6
Lewiston Food Truck Night, 5 p.m., Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
AUG. 10
Barn Brunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Features a brunch and auction with proceeds to benefit the barn. Cost: $25. Reservations (requested by Aug. 5): (509) 229-3414.
KIDS & FAMILIES
AUG. 10
“Macroinvertebrates: Who Lives in This Water?” sixth season of Science Saturdays in the Arboretum, 9:45 a.m.-11 a.m., meeting at the Red Barn at the south end of the University of Idaho Arboretum, Moscow. Program led by by Mel Topping and Aly Bean is free, and ages 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Limited to 25 children per program.
MOVIES
AUG. 1
“Missing Link” (PG), 1 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $3.
“The Devil We Know,” documentary, 7 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse, 420 E. Seconnd St., Moscow.
AUG.1-24
Screen on the Green, 8:45 p.m., movies shown outdoors on the Theophilus Tower lawn, University of Idaho campus, Moscow. Inclement weather will move film to Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Film schedule is: Aug. 1 — “Jurassic Park” (PG-13); Aug. 8 — “Aladdin” (2019, PG); Aug. 16 — “Grease” (PG-13); Aug. 24 — “Captain Marvel” (PG-13).
AUG. 3
Classic Cartoons, 9 a.m.-noon, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
AUG. 7-8
“Ugly Dolls” (PG), 1 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $3.
AUG. 8
“Shazam!” (PG-13), dusk, Riverfront Park, Highway 12, Kamiah.
AUG. 12
“The Lehman Trilogy,” National Theatre Live, 6:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $12.
AUG. 14
“A World Without Thieves,” 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. In Chinese with English subtitles.
AUG. 26
“The Audience,” National Theatre Live, 6:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $12.
AUG. 28
“Paris to Pittsburgh,” 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
SEPT. 16
“Measure for Measure,” Royal Shakespeare Company, 6:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $12.
MUSIC
AUG. 1
7 Devils, Americana, 6-10 p.m., MJBarleyhoppers, Red Lion Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Eric Tessmer of Austin, Texas, blues/rock, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
Eric Jessup and Leslie Sena, Music on Main, outdoor concerts at High Street Plaza, downtown Pullman.
Big Newtons of Lewiston, 11th annual 2019 Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Grangeville City Park.
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship, blues instrumentals, 6 p.m., Hogan’s Pub, 906 Sixth St., Clarkston. Duo features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel on trumpet.
Birds of Play, Americana, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
Open jazz jam with Erik Bowen Band as host, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
AUG. 1 AND 3
Heustis Kountry Band, dance music, 7-10 p.m., Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5.
AUG. 1-11
The Festival at Sandpoint, War Memorial Field, 855 Ontario St. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. except as noted. Tickets: www.festivalatsandpoint.com. Lineup includes:
Aug. 1 — Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats with Lucius, $59.95
Aug. 2 — Walk off the Earth with the Shook Twins, $44.95
Aug. 3 — Jackson Browne, $79.95
Aug. 4 — Family concert, 5 p.m., $6
Aug. 8 — Lake Street Dive with Darlingside, $49.95
Aug. 9 — Avett Brothers with Che Apalache, $74.95
Aug. 10 — Kool & the Gang with Leroy Bell & His Only Friends, $64.95
Aug. 11 — Spokane Symphony with Sybarites, $39.95
AUG. 2
7 Devils, Sound Downtown concert series, 6:30 p.m., Brackenbury Square, Main Street, Lewiston.
Micky and the Motorcars, rock, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $15-$20. Members are Micky Braun (lead vocals, guitar), Gary Braun (guitar, mandolin, harmonica, vocals), Josh Owen (lead guitar/pedal steel), Joe Fladger (bass) and Bobby Paugh (drums).
Phoenix Blues Band, classic blues/rock, 8-10:30 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
The Katz Band, 8 p.m., MJBarleyhoppers, Red Lion Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
AUG. 2-3
Back Country Bash, Harley Tucker Memorial Arena, 401 N. Main St., Joseph, Ore. Info: backcountrybashjoseph.com. Lineup includes:
Aug. 2 (music starts at 7 p.m.) — Shane Smith & the Saints
Aug. 3 (music starts at 4 p.m.) — Randy Rogers Band, Park McCollum, Micky & the Motorcars, Mie and the Moonpies.
AUG. 3
25th annual Scenic 6 Fiddle Show, 6 p.m., Potlatch High School. Food available for purchase beginning at 5 p.m. Cost: $5/regular price, free/children.
An Evening with the Cowboys, 7 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Features cowboy poetry and music by “Coyote” Joe Sartin of Milton-Freewater, Ore.; Lynn Kopelke of Enumclaw, Wash.; J.B. Barber of Genesse; and “Farmer” Dave Fulfs of Thompson Falls, Mont. Cost: $15.
Entice the Mice, funk/rock, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
Range Benders Duet, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Duo features Kelly Riley on guitar/vocals and Peter Lupi on lead guitar.
Saticoy reunion jam, folk, 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
Wide Stance, 8 p.m., MJBarleyhoppers, Red Lion Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
AUG. 4
Michael Kelly, blues guitar instrumentals, 3:30 p.m., Hardware Brewing Company, 701 E. Main St., Kendrick.
Mantis Grove (Seth Leininger) of Laramie, Wyo., 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
AUG. 5
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship, blues instrumentals, 5:30 p.m., Riverport Brewing Company, 150 Ninth St., Clarkston. Duo features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel on trumpet.
AUG. 6
Open bluegrass jam, 7-8 p.m., and Pickaxe Bluegrass, 8-9 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
AUG. 6-SEPT. 15
Outdoor Summer Concerts, all at 7:30 p.m., Northern Quest Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights, Wash. Tickets: (877) 871-6772 (9 a.m.-1 p.m. daily) or online at www.northernquest.com. Schedule:
Aug. 6 — Toby Keith, $59/$79/$99/$119
Aug. 13 — Travis Tritt and the Charlie Daniels Band with Love and Theft, $49/$59/$69/$89
Aug. 17 — ZZ Top, $49/$59/$79/$99
Aug. 18 — Weird Al Yankovic, $39/$49/$69
Aug. 22 — Styx and Loverboy, $49/$59/$79/$99
Aug. 24 — Sammy Hagar and the Circle, $59/$69/$89/$109
Aug. 28 — Steve Miller Band, and Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives, $59/$69/$89/$109
Sept. 6 — Pitbull (rescheduled from June 24), $79/$89/$99/$119
Sept. 7 — Jeff Dunham, $59/$69/$79/$99
Sept. 15 — Old Dominion, $59/$69/$89/$109
AUG. 7
The Powell Brothers of Houston, folk/rock, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Band is fronted by brothers Taylor Powell (lead vocals) and Blake Powell (lead guitar). Cost: $5.
Band jam, 6-9 p.m., Riverport Brewing Co., 150 Ninth St., Clarkston.
AUG. 8
El Dub, reggae/hip hop, 8:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
AUG. 9
Matt Maher, Christian music artist, 6:30 p.m., All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Proceeds will go to the All Saints School building project. Cost: $20/advance, $25/door. Tickets: https://www.itickets.com/events/426360
The Cherry Sisters Revival, 7 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $15. String band plays folk/bluegrass and includes Tracie Brelsford and Connie Steiger, both of Pullman, and Shelly Gilmore of Moscow.
AUG. 9-11
Paradise Ridge Music Festival, Paradise Ridge Challenge Course, 1127 Paradise Ridge Road, Moscow. Cost: $5/day. Schedule includes:
Aug. 9
5 p.m. — open mic
6:45 p.m. — Jodi Marie Fisher
8 p.m. — Traffyk Jam
Aug. 10
4 p.m. — Jim Boland
5:15 p.m. — Marcus and Kara Caudill
6:15 p.m. — the Chelseas
7:30 p.m. — the Sultry Swines
Aug. 11
2 p.m. — Paradox
3:15 p.m. — Marcus and Kara Caudill
4:15 p.m. — Ashleigh Caudill
6 p.m. — the Range Benders
AUG. 16-18
13th annual Idaho Old Time Fiddlers District 9 Campout and Jam, Clearwater River KOA, Kamiah. Event will feature open jam sessions all three days, and workshops. Info: idahofiddlers.webs.com
AUG. 17
Vanilla Ice and C+C Music Factory, annual Rockin’ on the River, Dave’s Valley Golf, 725 Port Drive, Clarkston.
AUG. 22
Moscow Song Circle with Rob Ely as leader, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
AUG. 23
Seventh Day Slumber, Christian rock, 8 p.m., Riverfront Park, Highway 12, Kamiah. Cost: $5.
AUG. 24
Jerrod Niemann, Lewiston’s Hot August Nights Concert, Boomers’ Garden, 0301 Second St., Lewiston. Gates open at 5 p.m., Aaron Cerutti plays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and Diversion Drive plays from 7-8 p.m. Cost: $45. Tickets: Rosauers (Lewiston), GNC (Lewiston, Pullman, Moscow) and Lewis Clark Credit Union (Lewiston, Clarkston and Orofino).
AUG. 26
The Intentions, 6-8 p.m., outdoors on the plaza, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Food and beverages will be available beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Beetle Box of Little Rock, Ark., piano-centered electronic, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
AUG. 30
The Deltaz, 7 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Brothers John and Ted Siegel are based in Southern California. Cost: $15.
“Made in America: Music by Horn by American Composers,” Faculty Artist Series, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.Cost: $10/regular price, $5/non-WSU students and seniors age 55 and older, free/WSU students.
AUG. 31
Juniper Jam music festival, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Wallowa County Fairgrounds, Enterprise, Ore. Cost: $20/advance, $25/gate. Tickets: www.juniperjam.com
SEPT. 5
Erik Applegate (jazz bass), Steve Kovalcheck (jazz guitar) and Kate Skinner (jazz piano), University of Idaho Faculty/Guest Recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Applegate is professor of jazz bass and Kovalcheck is associate professor of jazz guitar, both at the University of Northern Colorado; and Skinner is UI assistant professor of jazz piano. Cost: $5/regular price, $3/students and seniors.
SEPT. 6
Side of Shara, Sound Downtown concert series, 6:30 p.m., Brackenbury Square, Main Street, Lewiston.
SEPT. 8
Stuart Evans and friends, classical, 2 p.m., Cordelia Church, 1501 Danielson Road, Genesee.
SEPT. 9
Cole Tutino, cello, and Ryan Smith, piano, guest recital, 7:30 p.m., University of Idaho Administration Building auditorium, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow. Tutino and Smith will perform pieces by Beethoven, Bruch and Paganini. They are music faculty at New Saint Andrews College in Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
SEPT. 14
University of Idaho Percussion Ensemble, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow.
SEPT. 14-15
“The Music of Stage and the Silver Screen,” Washington Idaho Symphony Concert I, Season 48, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Pullman High School auditorium; 3 p.m. Sept. 15, Clarkston High School auditorium. Cost: $25/regular price, $15/students, $12/ages 12-18, free/ages 11 and younger accompanied by an adult.
SEPT. 15
Mauchley Duo, University of Idaho faculty emeritus recital, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors. Piano duo features Jay and Sandy Mauchley.
SEPT. 17
Javier Rodriguez (bassoon), Eneida Larti (piano) and Catherine Anderson (harpsichord), University of Idaho faculty recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
SEPT. 19
University of Idaho faculty chamber music ensembles, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
SEPT. 24
James Reid, guitar, University of Idaho faculty recital, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Reid is professor of guitar and music history at UI. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
SEPT. 26
Roger McVey, piano, University of Idaho faculty recital, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. McVey is associate professor of piano at UI. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
OCT. 4
Aaron Cerrutti, Sound Downtown concert series, 6:30 p.m., Brackenbury Square, Main Street, Lewiston.
NOV. 15
Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy, Beasley Coliseum, Washington State University, Pullman. Tickets (on sale 10 a.m. Aug. 23): TicketsWest.com
SCHOOL & CAMPUS
AUG. 16 AND 18
“Binocular Stargazing,” planetarium show, 7 p.m. July 19 and 5 p.m. July 21, Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall, Pullman. Cost: $5 cash or check only; free/ages 6 and younger.
SEPT. 9
“Science Diplomacy,” presentation by Bill Colglazier, 4-5 p.m., International Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, University of Idaho, Moscow. Colglazier is adviser to the United Nations.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
AUG. 2
Seaport Striders annual Benefit Run 5K, 7 p.m. (same day registration begins at 6), Chief Looking Glass Park, Asotin. Proceeds will benefit cross-country programs at Asotin, Clarkston and Lewiston high schools. Cost: $10. Online registration: http://www.seaportstriders.com/
AUG. 3
Swinging for Gold golf tournament, Quail Ridge Golf Course, 3600 Swallows Nest Loop, Clarkston. Four-person scramble is fundraiser to benefit Special Olympics Washington. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. and shotgun start is 9 a.m. Cost: $70 (includes greens fees and lunch). Register: online at impact.sowa.org/goldgolf or at Quail Ridge Golf Course.
AUG. 9
Fifth annual Mayor’s Golf Tournament to Benefit Family Promise of the Palouse, University of Idaho Golf Course, 1215 Nez Perce Drive, Moscow. Check-in begins at 7 a.m., shotgun start is at 8 a.m. Registration: moscowrecreation.sportsites.com
AUG. 10
Night sky event, 8-11 p.m., Nez Perce National Historical Park visitor center, 39063 U.S. Highway 95, Spalding. Park rangers and David Eberle, guest volunteer NASA Solar System Ambassador, will give space-themed programs, and visitors will have chance to look through a telescope.
AUG. 24
Hometown T1D (type 1 diabetes) Color Run, 9 a.m. (check-in at 8), Kiwanis Park, 806 Snake River Ave., Lewiston. Features music, food and prizes. Cost: $30.
AUG. 25
Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter Summer Dog Swim, noon-2 p.m., Asotin County Aquatic Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston. Donation of $5 per dog benefits the LCAS.
SEPT. 8
12th annual Howling at Hamilton, open swim for dogs, 1-6 p.m., Hamilton-Lowe Aquatic Center, 830 N. Mountain View Road, Moscow.
SEPT. 21
Annual Quad Cities Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Bill Chipman Palouse Trailhead (near the Quality Inn parking lot), Pullman. Registration is at 8:30 a.m., opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m., walk begins at 10 a.m.
STAGE
AUG. 1-3
“Shakespeare’s Long Lost First Play (Abridged),” staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre, 8 p.m., outdoors at Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Cost: $15. Attendees should bring lawn chairs or blankets for lawn seating.
AUG. 1-4
“Disney’s Aladdin Jr.,” staged by the Acting Out Youth Company of the Lewiston Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1-3, and 2 p.m. Aug. 4, Lewiston High School auditorium, 114 Ninth Ave. Cost: $12/regular price.
AUG. 3
“The Tempest” by William Shakespeare, staged by attendees of the University of Idaho Summer Drama Camp, 4 p.m., outdoors in East City Park, 900 E. Third St., Moscow.
AUG. 6
Open mic, 7 p.m., Mystic Cafe, 1303 Main St., Lewiston.
AUG. 6 AND 13
Auditions for “Under the Bridge” to be staged by APOD Productions, 6-8:30 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Auditioners should prepare a one-minute selection from a Broadway-style song, and bring sheet music for provided accompanist
AUG. 11
Scenes from APOD Productions theater company, 2 p.m., Cordelia Church, 1501 Danielson Road, Genesee.
AUG. 15-25
“Funny Girl,” staged by the Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15-17 and 21-24, and 1:30 p.m. Aug. 17-18 and 24-25, RTOP Theatre, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $15-$20. Tickets: www.rtoptheatre.org
AUG. 23-24
“A ... My Name is Still Alice,” staged by the Washington State University School of Music, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23-24, Bryan Hall, Pullman. Cost: $15/regular price, $10/students and seniors.
“The Pillowman,” staged by Moscow Art Theatre (Too), 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: 10.
AUG. 30
Open mic, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Sign-ups start at 6:30 p.m.
SEPT. 12-15, 19-22, 26-29
“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” musical thriller staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12-13, 19-21 and 26-28, and 2 p.m. Sept. 15, 22 and 29, Lewiston High School Auditorium, 1114 Ninth Ave. Cost: $19/regular price, $16/seniors and veterans, $14/students ages 13 through college, $11/ages 12 and younger. Tickets: theater box office at (208) 746-3401 noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, or online at www.lctheatre.org
TALKS
AUG. 1
“Aukera: A History of the Basques in Idaho,” presentation by John Bieter of Boise, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St. Bieter is co-director of the Basque Studies Collaborative at Boise State University.
AUG. 3, 10, 17
Free summer series, all at 10 a.m., Nez Perce National Historical Park visitor center, 39063 U.S. Highway 95, Spalding. Schedule includes:
Aug. 3 and 17 — beadwork demonstration
Aug. 10 — “Butterfly Talk,” presentation by Marcie Carter
AUG. 6, 13, 20
Wine & Wisdom speaking series, all at 6:30 p.m., Basalt Cellars, 906 Port Drive, Clarkston. Schedule includes:
Aug. 6 — “Equality on Trial: Race, Fairness and the U.S. Supreme Court,” by Timothy Golden, lawyer and professor
Aug. 13 — “Hacking Democracy: What Social Media is Doing to U.S. Politics,” by Travis Ridout, Washington State University professor
Aug. 20 — “Marijuana: Evil Weed or Medical Miracle?” by Rebecca Craft, WSU professor
AUG. 15
“Palouse Seed Saving,” presentation by Linda DeWitt, Master Gardener, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St. !