ART & EXHIBITS
JUNE 25-28
“Reliquarium: An Anthology of Divine Inspiration,” works by painters Linda Hyatt Cancel of Colville and Beth Rimmelspacher of Clarkston and sculptor Theresa Henson of Moscow, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
JUNE 25-30
“Spring Fling Show,” Blue Mountain Artisans Guild Art Center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Featured artist is Jaril Peitras, Pomeroy photographer, and junior artist is Molly Warren of Pomeroy. Organizers ask attendees wear masks and practice social distancing. Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
JUNE 26-AUG. 1
Works by Alyssa Hopkins of Clarkston, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Reception: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. June 26. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
JUNE 27
“Floriade 2020: a Celebration of Art through Flowers & Nature,” 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Bank Left Gallery, 100 S. Bridge St., Palouse.
JULY 7-AUG. 26
“Summer Colors Show,” Blue Mountain Artisans Guild Art Center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Helen Boland, a watercolorist from Walla Walla, is featured artist, and junior artists are siblings Josiah, Brooklyn and Mackinzie Ledgerwoods with their stay-at-home art. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
JULY 24-26
“Inspired by Nature,” rock and gem show by the Hells Canyon Gem Club, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., 706 Main St., Lewiston.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
JUNE 26-28
Craigmont June Picnic. Schedule includes:
June 26
3 p.m. — horseshoe tournament, city park
5:30 p.m. — co-ed softball tournament, Tatko Field
June 27
7 a.m. — breakfast, Woody’s Cafe
7:30 a.m. — co-ed softball tournament
8 a.m. — co-ed volleyball tournament, city park
10 a.m. — parade, Main Street
11:45 a.m. — ping-pong ball drop, park
Noon — kids’ races, park
Noon — American Legion barbecue, park
Noon-4 p.m. — obstacle course, park
12:30 p.m. — Ilo Vollmer Centennial Wedding, park (to be followed by Quilts of Valor ceremony)
1-3 p.m. — sidewalk chalk art contest, Main Street
2 p.m. — horseshoe tournament, park
4:30 p.m. — egg toss, Main Street
5:30 p.m. — gold fish races, Main Street
7 p.m. — street dance with live music by American Bonfire, Main Street
June 28
11:30 a.m. — ATV treasure hunt, park
JUNE 27
Moscow Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Friendship Square and Main Street, downtown. Info: www.ci.moscow.id.us/197/Farmers-Market
Clarkston Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Beachview Park, Chestnut Street.
JUNE 30
Orofino Farmers Market, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Clearwater County Fairgrounds, 101 Michigan Ave.
JULY 1
Pullman Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St.
JULY 2-4
Grangeville Border Days. Daily events include super egg toss at 9 a.m., rodeo at 6 p.m. and parade at 2 p.m. Other scheduled events include:
July 3
10 a.m.-6 p.m. — Art in the Park
6 p.m. — street dance, with live music by American Bonfire, followed by Vintage Youth at 9 p.m.
July 4
10 a.m.-2 p.m. — Camas Prairie Cruisers car show, Les Schwab Tire Center, 411 E. Main St.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. — Art in the Park
10 p.m. — fireworks, Grangeville High School football field
Rodeo admission: $15/regular price, $5/ages 6-11, free/ages 5 and younger.
JULY 4
Star Spangled Celebration and Sun Festival Show & Shine, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pioneer Park, 203 Fifth St., Lewiston. Event is scheduled to include live music and food vendors.
Pullman’s 45th annual Fourth of July Celebration, Sunnyside Park, 147 SW Cedar St. Event is scheduled to include live music, food vendors and children’s activities.
35th annual Community Spirit Fireworks Show, 10 p.m., Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Organizers say there will be no viewing from the venue this year, and asks people to watch the display from their homes or other viewpoints.
Winchester Days, features a breakfast pancake feed downtown, fun run through Winchester Lake State Park, a parade at 10 a.m., children’s games, auction. A street dance with live music will be at 6 p.m. and fireworks will be over the lake at dusk.
JULY 24-25
Second annual Cottonwood Summer Fest. Schedule includes a softball tournament over both days, and vendors and children’s games July 25.
July 24
5-8 p.m. — kids dance, city park, with outdoor movie showing to follow
July 25
7:30 a.m. — breakfast
10 a.m. — parade
11 a.m. — car show & shine
11:30 a.m. — kids dog show
Noon — lawnmower race
1 p.m. — ping-pong ball drop
2 p.m. — watermelon-eating contest
3 p.m. — egg toss
4 p.m. — hay bale throw
6 p.m. — barbecue judging
7 p.m. — street dance
FOOD & DRINK
JUNE 27
Red, White & Brewfest, 3-7 p.m., Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Features beers and wines to taste, live music and food. Cost: $20.
JULY 14
Lewiston Food Truck Night, 5-9 p.m., Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
MOVIES
JUNE 26-AUG. 13
Movies Under the Stars Drive-In, free, lawn at Orchards Pool, 1301 Airway Ave., Lewiston. The first 73 vehicles will be parked in numbered spots, entering into the south entrance along 13th Street from Airway Ave. Parking begins at 6:30 p.m. and attendees must stay in their vehicles. Schedule includes:
“The Secret Life of Pets 2” (PG, 2019) — 9:03 p.m. June 26
“Jumanji: The Next Level” (PG-13, 2019) — 9:05 p.m. July 10
“Space Jam” (PG, 1996) — 9:01 p.m. July 17
“Aladdin” (PG, 2019) — 8:56 p.m. July 31
“Frozen II” (PG, 2019) — 8:50 p.m. Aug. 7
“Stars Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker” (PG-13, 2019) — 8:52 p.m. Aug. 13
MUSIC
JUNE 25
7 Devils, Americana, 6-10 p.m., MJ Barleyhoppers, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
JUNE 27
“An Evening of Song,” fundraising concert by Michelle Bly (vocals) and Tom Schumacher (piano), 7 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. All proceeds benefit the Lewiston Civic Theatre. Cost: $20. Tickets: eventbrite.com.
Streaming concert by Garth Brooks: 9:15 p.m. (gates open at 6 p.m.), Sunset Auto Vue drive-in, Mt. Idaho Highway, Grangeville; 8:30 p.m., Kibbie Dome parking lot, University of Idaho, Moscow. Cost: $100/vehicle. Tickets: Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks
JUNE 29
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship, 5:30 p.m., Riverport Brewing Company, 150 Ninth St., Clarkston. Features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel on trumpet.
JULY 2
Lee Greenwood, country, 7 p.m., Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw Road, Worley, Idaho.
JULY 10
The Bedspins, rock, 10 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
JULY 11
Paradox, six-piece cover band, 6-9 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
JULY 14
Weezer, rock, 7:30 p.m., outdoors at Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 North Hayford Road, Airway Heights, Wash. Tickets: (877) 871-6772.
AUG. 8
Snake River Rock Fest, 8 a.m.-10 p.m., Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Lineup includes Saving Able, Bombshell Molly, Silent Theory, Half Step Down, InComing Days, Sweet Rebel D., WTR, Tone Sober and Sammi Hanchett. Organizers plan to include vendors, beer garden and children’s play area.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
JUNE 27
Tri-State Hospital Foundation’s 21st annual ChipShot Golf Tournament, 8 a.m., Clarkston Golf & Country Club, 1676 Elm St. Event will feature staggered tee times, an online auction in place of a raffle and a gift certificate to the country club in place of a dinner and awards ceremony. Cost: $100. Registration (required in advance): www.TriStatesChipShot.org.
JULY 25
43rd annual Seaport River Run, participants will park at Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston prior to the race, and a shuttle service will take them to the start line at Kiwanis Park. Line forms at 8:40 a.m., race starts at 9 a.m. Cost: $20/with T-shirt, $15/no shirt. Register (by July 15): forms are available online at www.cityoflewiston.org/parksandrec.
TALKS
JULY 3
“Wallace in the White House,” presentation by David H. Leroy in character as William Wallace, 3 p.m., outdoors on the lawn at Heritage House, next to the Nez Perce County Historical Society Museum, Third and Capital streets, Lewiston. Leroy is a graduate of Lewiston High School who served both as lieutenant governor and attorney general of Idaho. Wallace was the first territorial governor of Idaho.