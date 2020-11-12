ART & EXHIBITS
NOV. 12-NOV. 25
“Fire and Water,” exhibit of works by Gabriella Ball of Moscow, Moscow Chamber of Commerce, 411 S. Main St., Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
NOV. 12-NOV. 29
“Votes for Women: Portraits of Persistence,” poster exhibit presented by the Latah County Historical Society and the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service. Posters can be viewed in storefronts from First to Sixth Streets in downtown Moscow.
Exhibit of works by the Palouse Watercolor Socius, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. Appointments are available by calling.
NOV. 12-DEC. 1
“Artwalk: 10-Year Retrospective,” exhibit featuring works from artists who have participated for the last 10 years in the annual Lewiston Downtown Artwalk, Lewis-Clark State Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Hours: noon-4 p.m. weekdays.
NOV. 12-DEC. 4
Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art Washington State University, Pullman. Exhibits include “Etsuko Ichikawa: Broken Poems of Fireflies,” “The Earth Itself: The Betty Feves Collection,” plus permanent collections. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday.
NOV. 12-DEC. 31
“Exercises in Passivity,” exhibit of works by James Coupe of Seattle, Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Hours: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. A full story is on Pages 6-7.
NOV. 12-JAN. 31
“The Vote: 100 Years,” exhibit of works by Nancy Rothwell of Colfax, Libey Gallery, the Center at Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Masks required and number of patrons in gallery at one time are limited to 10. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
NOV. 12-MAY 15
“BirdCat,” exhibit of works by Pamela Awana Lee of Pullman, Colter’s Creek Moscow Tasting Room, 215 S. Main St. Hours: noon-7 p.m. Tueday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
NOV. 12-JAN. 15
“Winter Wonders,” exhibit of works by the students of Pomeroy, Blue Mountain Artisan Guild Art Center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
BOOKS & AUTHORS
NOV. 12
Bernice Seward and Michele Rietz of Lewiston, Loreley Smith of Spokane, Jessie Quist of Tri-Cities and Beverly Warren of Ellensburg, authors of “The Girl Who Lived in a Shoe and Other Torn-Up Tales,” online book launch, 6:30 p.m. URL: www.bit.ly/tornuptales. More detalis are on Page 12.
NOV. 14 - Dec. 12
Gini Roberge of Lewiston, author of “Coffee With Cowboys,” signings: Nov. 14 – 5:30 p.m. , Lindsey Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Nov. 21 – 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., And Books Too, 918 Sixth St., Clarkston. Dec. 3 – 4-7 p.m., DZ Designs, 821 Main St., Lewiston. Dec. 12 – 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Intermountain Feed, 2310 Frontage Road, Lewiston. More details are on Page 9.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
NOV. 12-14
Colfax Holiday Open House, Whitman County Library, 102 S Main St. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
NOV. 18-28
Festival of Trees events:
Through Nov. 28: Community tree viewing, call (208) 799-1000 for dates and times, Red Lion Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Nov. 18-22: silent online auction. Register: www.bit.ly/trisilauc.
Nov. 21: 5:30 p.m., online gala auction. Register: www.bit.ly/trisilauc.
Dec. 1 — Memorial Tree of Lights Holiday Memorial Service, 7 p.m. Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 7th St., Lewiston.
MOVIES
NOV. 13
University of Idaho Fish and Wildlife Online Film Fest, 6 p.m., sets of short wildlife films selected through a competitive process. Cost: free/students, $7 donation/regular price. Register: www.bit.ly/uifilmfest.
MUSIC
NOV. 13
Backroad Jammers, 6 p.m., GroundWork Brewing, 1225 Snake River Ave., Lewiston. Backroad Jammers is a father and son duo that play a variety of music styles from classic rock to classic country.
NOV. 14
Henry Funk, 6 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Funk is a country and classic rock musician born and raised in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
University of Idaho Lionel Hampton School of Music String Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., online concert. Register: www.bit.ly/lhsom14.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
NOV. 19-JAN. 3
Annual Winter Spirit holiday light display, Locomotive Park, downtown Lewiston. Light display hours: 5-7 a.m. daily, 4:30-10 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.-midnight Wednesday-Sunday. Fireplace hours: 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5:30-10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and holidays.
TALKS
NOV. 12
“Lost Apple Project: Histories & Social Contexts,” by Dave Benscoter of the Lost Apple Project, online talk, WSU Center for Arts and Humanities, 7 p.m. URL: bit.ly/lostapple.
“From Internet Addicts to e-Sports Athletes: Digital Game Culture in China,” online talk by Dr. Marcella Szablewicz of Pace University, University of Idaho East Asian Studies, 3:30 p.m. Contact: amargell@uidaho.edu.
NOV. 12-DEC. 8
“Strengthening Relationships with the Community and Law Enforcement,” online talk series, Moscow Human Rights Commission and the Latah County Human Rights Task Force. Register: bit.ly/srcle1. Schedule includes:
Nov. 12 –“Systemic Biases Regarding Race and Ethnicity,” 7 p.m.
Dec. 8 – “Mental Health and Crisis Intervention Training,” 5 p.m.
NOV. 13
“Decolonizing the Exploration Narrative,” by poet Elizabeth Bradfield, 38th annual Lewis-Clark State College Stegner Lecture online talk and reading from her book, “Toward Antarctica,” 7 p.m. URL: www.bit.ly/Stegner20. !