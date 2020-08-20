ART & EXHIBITS
AUG. 20-26
“Summer Colors Show,” Blue Mountain Artisans Guild Art Center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Helen Boland, a watercolorist from Walla Walla, is featured artist, and junior artists are siblings Josiah, Brooklyn and Mackinzie Ledgerwoods with their stay-at-home art. Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
AUG. 20-29
“Power of Pastel,” exhibit of works by the art students of Judy Fairley of Clarkston, instructor and artist, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
AUG. 20-30
“The Wood Show 2020,” works in wood by more than 20 artisans from around the region, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
AUG. 20-31
Online art show featuring works by 11 artists, Libey Gallery, the Center at Colfax Library. Info: www.whitco.lib.wa.us/news/libey_gallery_art_show.asp.
“Rightfully Hers,” four-poster exhibit commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, Potlatch Depot, 185 Sixth St.; and Kendrick Fraternal Temple, 614 Main St. Posters will be exhibited in exterior windows so visitors can view them from outside.
AUG. 20-SEPT. 5
Exhibit of works by artists Ted Kelchner and Andria Marcussen of Potlatch, University of Idaho Prichard Art Gallery, 414 Main St., Moscow. Art includes recent projects in paper, photo, presstype, sculpture and sound. Closing reception: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 4. Hours: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Masks are required to enter the gallery.
AUG. 20-SEPT. 23
Exhibit of watercolor paintings by Peggy Conrad of Moscow and Cheryll Root of Troy, Jamie Knudsen State Farm Insurance office, 318 S. Main St., Mocow. Both are members of the Palouse Watercolor Socius and merit members of the Idaho Watercolor Society. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS
AUG. 20-23
Annual Palouse Habitat for Humanity Beans ’n’ Jeans fundraiser online events: direction donations may be made via palousehabitat.org/donate/beans-n-jeans and the silent auction continues until 5 p.m. Aug. 22.
AUG. 26
Open house to mark one-year anniversary of the Teen Center, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., 405 Main St., Kamiah. Event will include the Youth Advisory Board selling $5 hamburgers as a fundraiser. Sponsored by the YAB and Upriver Youth Leadership Council.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
AUG. 19-22
86th annual Idaho County Fair, Grangeville. Theme: “Kickin’ up Our Boots at the Idaho County Fair.” Schedule includes:
Aug. 19
8:30 a.m. — ribbon cutting/opening, fairgrounds
Aug. 20
1 p.m. — Old Time Fiddlers, fairgrounds
7 p.m. — Two-Minute Talent Show
Aug. 21
7 p.m. — Beargrass, fairgrounds
Aug. 22
10 a.m. — parade, the Hangout, 603 Front St., Cottonwood
11 a.m.-2 p.m. — Beef barbecue dinner and roast sale, west end of the Jentges Building, fairgrounds
AUG. 22
Moscow Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Friendship Square and Main Street, downtown. Info: www.ci.moscow.id.us/197/Farmers-Market.
Clarkston Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Beachview Park, Chestnut Street.
Open Air Art Market, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown.
AUG. 25
Orofino Farmers Market, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Clearwater County Fairgrounds, 101 Michigan Ave.
AUG. 26
Pullman Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St.
FOOD & DRINK
SEPT. 8
Lewiston Food Truck Night, 5-9 p.m., Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Features live music by American Bonfire.
MOVIES
AUG. 21-27
Screen on the Green summer movies series, outdoor movies shown on the Theophilus Tower Lawn, University of Idaho campus, Moscow. Approximate start time is 8:45 p.m. Bad weather will move the event indoors to the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center. Schedule includes:
Aug. 21: “Jumanji: The Next Level” (PG-13).
Aug. 22: “Star Wars: Episode IX: Rise of Skywalker” (PG-13, 2019).
Aug. 27: “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (PG, 2019).
MUSIC
AUG. 20
7 Devils, Americana, 6-10 p.m., MJ Barleyhoppers, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Third Thursday Celtic and Old-time Music open jam, 7-9 p.m., Brock’s Towne Square, 504 Main St., Lewiston.
AUG. 28
Kelly Woelf Fellowship, 6-9 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Duo features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel on trumpet.
AUG. 29
Metallica, drive-in concert, 8 p.m.: Sunset Auto Vue drive-in, Grangeville; and the University of Idaho campus, Moscow. Cost: $115/carload (as many as six people). Tickets: on sale noon Aug. 14, www.ticketmaster.com.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
AUG. 22
Second annual Hometown T1D Color Run, 9 a.m., Kiwanis Park, Snake River Avenue, Lewiston. Features both a 3K and 5K course, with all proceeds going toward supporting families with type 1 diabetes. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. Cost: $30/regular price, free/ages 2 and younger. Register online: www.home townt1d.org.
AUG. 28-29
Annual Lewiston’s Hot August Nights: Cruisin’ Main Street, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 28, downtown Lewiston; Show & Shine, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 29, Main Street, downtown Lewiston.
AUG. 29
11th annual Native American Alumni Chapter golf tournament, staggered tee times beginning at 8:30 a.m., Clarkston Golf & Country Club, 1676 Elm St. Cost: $85. Register online: www.lcsc.edu/alumni. Proceeds benefit the Native American Alumni Chapter Scholarship Fund at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
AUG. 30
14th annual Warrior Golf Classic, sponsored by the Warrior Athletic Association, 1 p.m. shotgun start, Lewiston Golf & Country Club, 3985 Country Club Drive. Cost: $100/regular price, $75/Lewis-Clark State College students. Registration forms may be downloaded at lcwarriors.com, completed and emailed to Allison Beck at ambeck@lcsc.edu. Net proceeds benefit LCSC student-athlete scholarships and the college’s athletic programs.
STAGE
AUG. 28
TelLIT, “Family Stories” by Terri Picone of Lewiston, 5:30 p.m., outdoors on the patio of Lewiston Golf & Country Club, 3985 Country Club Road, Lewiston. Presentation will be followed by stories of as long as seven minutes by members of the public as a judged competition.
TALKS
AUG. 25
“Is Truth Really Dead in America?” online presentation by Steven Stehr of Pullman, 6:30 p.m., sponsored by the Asotin County Library. Register: www.humanities.org/event.
SEPT. 10
“From Sick Man of Asia to Sick Uncle Sam: The Case of Traditional Chinese Medicine and COVID-19,” online presentation by Dr. Marta Hanson of Johns Hopkins University, 3:30 p.m. Sponsored by University of Idaho East Asian Studies. Register: email amargell@uidaho.edu. !