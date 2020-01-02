ART & EXHIBITS
JAN. 2-17
Exhibit of works by Jeffry Mitchell of Seattle, Fine Arts Gallery 2, Washington State University, Pullman. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays (except during WSU holiday break).
JAN. 2-31
Exhibit of paintings by Nancy Rothwell of Colfax, Knudsen State Farm, 418 Main St., Moscow. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
Exhibit of plein air watercolor and oil paintings by the late Leo Ames, Moscow Chamber of Commerce, 411 S. Main St. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
“Cozy,” a fiber art invitational exhibition featuring works by 18 artists from around the region, Third Street Gallery, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Jan. 30. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
JAN. 2-MARCH 14
“Polly Apfelbaum: Frequently the Woods are Pink,” prints from the collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his family foundation, Creighton Gallery, Bruce/Floyd Gallery, Borth Gallery, Smith Gallery, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (except during WSU holiday break).
JAN. 2-MARCH 16
“Grandfather’s Trunk: Spirit of Survival,” Washington State University Manuscripts, Archives and Special Collections, Terrell Library, Pullman. Exhibit explores the American Indian boarding school experiences for three generations of the Paul Family. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays (except during WSU holiday break).
JAN. 5-FEB. 23
“Nez Perce Artists, Traditional and Contemporary,” exhibit of works by trival artists curated by Stacia Morfin, Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 409 N. Main St., Joseph, Ore. Reception: 2-4 p.m. Jan. 5. Hours: noon-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
JAN. 7-17
Rural Alliance Art Show, works by Whitman County middle and high school students, Libey Gallery, the Center, Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, and 1-5 p.m. weekends.
JAN. 7-FEB. 26
“Fabulous Fabrics,” art exhibit, Blue Mountain Artisan Guild exhibit center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Corky Slaybaugh of Pomeroy is featured artist. Reception: 5-6 p.m. Feb. 9. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
BOOKS & AUTHORS
JAN. 3
Coffee & Books book club discussion of “Disappearing Earth” by Julia Phillips, 10 a.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
JAN. 11
Marti Bledsoe Post, author of “Retrofit: The Playbook for Modern Moms,” signing, 1:30 p.m., And Books Too, 918 Sixth St., Clarkston.
JAN. 14
Let’s Talk About It Series discussion about “Bless Me Ultima” by Rudolfo Anaya, 6:45 p.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
JAN. 27
Lewiston City Library Monday Evening Book Club discussion of “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides, 6:30 p.m., Blue Lantern Coffee House, 326 Main St., Lewiston.
JAN. 28
Let’s Talk About It Series discussion about “Ceremony” by Leslie Marmon Silko, 6:45 p.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
JAN. 18
Pullman Winter Market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 NE Spring St., Pullman.
FOOD & DRINK
JAN. 18
2020 Greencreek Crab Feed & Dance, Greencreek Hall, 1062 Greencreek Road. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. Menu: warm or cold crab, or barbecue tri-tip, and sides. The Senders will play live music for the dance to follow dinner. Event is put on by the St. Anthony Society and Greencreek Hall.
KIDS & FAMILIES
JAN. 18
Community contra dance, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Dance lessons begin at 7:30 p.m., dance is 8-10:30 p.m. Cost: $6/Palouse Folklore Society members, $8/regular price, $5/newcomers, free/children.
MOVIES
JAN. 4
Renovation Reveal Soiree, 6:45 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. A toast to the new chairs in the auditorium will be followed by a screening of “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” (NR, 1961). Event is free but organizers request RSVP online at www.kenworthy.org.
JAN. 11
“To Catch a Thief” (PG, 1955), 1 p.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
JAN. 11 AND 13
“Wozzeck,” MET Live in HD, 9:55 a.m. Jan. 11 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20/regular price, $15/students.
JAN. 14
“Napoleon Dynamite” (PG, 2004), 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
JAN. 25 AND 27
“Akhnaten,” MET Live in HD, 9:55 a.m. Jan. 25 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20/regular price, $15/students.
JAN. 30
“Moonlight” (R, 2016), 6 p.m., Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
FEB. 1 AND 3
“Porgy and Bess,” MET Live in HD, 9:55 a.m. Feb. 1 and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20/regular price, $15/students.
MUSIC
JAN. 2
Bart Budwig of Enterprise, Ore., (album release) and Trego of Spokane, 9 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
JAN. 3
Heustis Kountry Band, 7-10 p.m., Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5.
Backroad Jammers, 7 p.m., the Mystic Cafe, 1303 Main St., Lewiston.
Pick Axe Bluegrass, 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
JAN. 4
Bluegrass music concert, 7 p.m., Clarkston High School auditorium, 410 Chestnut St. Performers include the Cherry Sisters Revival, BearGrass and Bodie Dominguez, and Wanigan. Cost: $5.
Jake Hanchey, 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
JAN. 5
Yellow Dog Flats, blues/Americana, 7-10 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Concert is a fundraiser to benefit the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute.
JAN. 7
Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
JAN. 14
Guest recital with David Riley on piano and Jasper Wood on violin, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
JAN. 16
The Commodores, 7:30 p.m., Pend Oreille Pavilion, Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights, Wash. Cost: $59-$89. Tickets: box office (509) 481-2800 or online at www.northernquest.com
Celtic and old-time music open jam, 7-9 p.m., Brock’s Towne Square, 504 Main St., Lewiston.
JAN. 17
Stasia Kulsa, student flute recital, 3:10 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
Yoon-Wha Roh, pianist, Faculty Artist Series, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
JAN. 18
“Space Oddity: The Ultimate David Bowie Experience,” tribute concert by David Brighton and band, 7 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, Lewiston. Cost: $25. Tickets: at the venue or online at www.ticketswest.com.
JAN. 21
James Carter, graduate student saxophone recital, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
JAN. 24
Connor Tayon, student bass clarinet recital, 3:10 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
“A Triangle of Love: Robert, Clara and Johannes” by Cantiamo, Faculty Artist Series, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. The WSU faculty vocal ensemble is comprised of Julie Anne Wieck (soprano), Lori Wiest (mezzo-soprano), Christopher Nakielski (tenor) and Aaron Agulay (baritone) with Elena Panchenko and Catherine Anderson on piano. Cost: $10/regular price, $5/non-WSU students and seniors age 55 and older, free/WSU students.
JAN. 25
The Resolectrics, 9 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
JAN. 28
University of Idaho faculty recital with Jason Johnston on horn, Catherine Anderson on piano and the Vandal Horn Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
JAN. 30
Sawyer Brown, 7:30 p.m., Pend Oreille Pavilion, Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights, Wash. Cost: $39-$69. Tickets: box office (509) 481-2800 or online at www.northernquest.com
Duncan Titus, graduate student tuba recital, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
JAN. 31
Equinox, Faculty Artist Series, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price, $5/non-WSU students and seniors age 55 and older, free/WSU students.
Moscow Bluegrass Festival, 6-10 p.m., Hunga Dunga Brewery, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Bands include Pick Axe Bluegrass, Moscow Mules, Steptoe and Squirrels N’ Bonnets.
FEB. 4
Patrick Jones and Vanessa Sielert, University of Idaho faculty saxophone recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Jones is lecturer of saxophone and Sielert is director of the UI’s Lionel Hamption School of Music.Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
Miles Sutton, graduate student piano recital, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
FEB. 6
Symphonic Band and Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
FEB. 7
Brandt Fisher, student saxophone recital, 4:10 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Washington State University, Pullman.
FEB. 8
“Explorations: Celebrating Women and Minority Composers,” Washington Idaho Symphony’s fourth concert of the season, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8, Pullman High School auditorium; 3 p.m. Feb. 9, Clarkston High School auditorium. Cost: $25/regular price, $15/students; $12/ages 12-18; free/ages 11 and younger with accompanying adult. Tickets: online at wa-idsymphony.org
FEB. 11
James Reid, University of Idaho faculty guitar recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
JazzNW, Faculty Artist Series, 7:30 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price, $5/non-WSU students and seniors age 55 and older, free/WSU students.
FEB. 12
Symphonic Wind Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
FEB. 13
Gordon Shaw, student composition recital, 7:30 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Washington State University, Pullman.
Tsz To “Joseph” To, graduate choral conducting recital, 7:30 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Washington State University, Pullman.
FEB. 19
Crimson Flutes, 7:30 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Washington State University, Pullman.
FEB. 20
University of Idaho faculty recital Christopher Pfund, tenor, and Eneida Larti, piano, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
FEB. 21
University of Idaho jazz bands and choirs, 6:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Features Jazz Bands I, II and III; Jazz Choir I; and Chamber Jazz Choir. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
FEB. 22
Concert of music by women composers, by the University of Idaho Chapter of Sigma Alpha Iota women’s music fraternity, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Donations accepted to benefit SAI philanthropies.
FEB. 23
University of Idaho faculty recital with Giselle Hillyer on violin and Roger McVey on piano, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
FEB. 25
University of Idaho faculty recital with Mark Sweeney on trombone and Mark Thiele on tuba, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Sweeney is lecturer of trombone, and Thiele is assistant professor of tuba/euphonium and director of bands. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
MARCH 7
“Rumours: the Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show,” 8 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, Lewiston. Cost: $25. Tickets: at the venue or online at www.ticketswest.com. Benefit concert with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Idaho Foodbank in Lewiston.
APRIL 4
Macklemore, rap, Beasley Coliseum, Washington State University, Pullman. Tickets (on sale 10 a.m. Jan. 17): Beasley box office, TicketsWest outlets, (800) 325-7328 or online at www.ticketswest.com.
SCHOOL & CAMPUS
JAN. 10 AND 12
“Sentient,” planetarium show by students from the Massachusetts College of Art and Design, 7 p.m. Jan. 10 and 5 p.m. Jan. 12, Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall, Pullman. Cost: $5 cash or check only; free/ages 6 and younger.
JAN. 16-23
2020 Martin Luther King Program, Washington State University, Pullman. (Full schedule may be found online at mlk.wsu.edu.) Events (all on WSU campus) include:
Jan. 16
6 p.m. — “A Raisin in the Sun” (1961), movie, Compton Union Building auditorium.
Jan. 17
12:10 p.m. — “Suppressed: The Fight to Vote,” documentary followed by panel discussion, Elmina White Honors Hall lounge.
Jan. 20
2 p.m. — “Interfaith Panel: Place of Mindfulness in World Religions,” panel discussion, Elson S. Floyd Cultural Center.
Jan. 21
6 p.m. — “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” (R), movie, CUB auditorium.
Jan. 22
5 p.m. — “True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality,” documentary, Room 203, Center for Undergraduate Education.
Jan. 23
Noon — “Pizza & Politics,” featuring W. Kamau Bell and Richard Elger, discussion, Foley Speaker’s Room 308, Bryan Hall.
6:30 p.m. — MLK Community Celebration with keynote speaker, W. Kamau Bell, Junior and Senior ballrooms, CUB.
JAN. 30
Two talks by Carlos B. Gil, emeritus professor of history at the University of Washington in Seattle, both at Washington State University, Pullman:
Noon-1 p.m. — “Immigration and American Identity,” “Pizza and Politics” series, Foley Speakers Room 308, Bryan Hall. Pizza and beverages provided.
4:15-5:15 p.m. — “From Mexican to Mexican American: A Family Immigration Story,” Room 202, Smith Center for Undergraduate Education,
STAGE
JAN. 5
Staged reading of “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” by Christopher Durang, 2 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Event is fundraiser to benefit the center’s second floor renovation. Cost: $25. Tickets: reserve by calling or texting (208) 669-2249 or emailing 1912center@gmail.com.
JAN. 11
Auditions for the University of Idaho’s 2020 spring theater season, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. Auditioners should prepare a one-minute monologue or be prepared to do a cold reading from a provided script. Signups and info: uidaho.edu/auditions.
JAN. 25
Bill Engvall, comedian, 7 p.m., Coeur d’Alene Casino event center, 37914 S. Nukwalqw Road, Worley, Idaho. Tickets: www.cdacasino.com.
FEB. 13-16, 19-22
“She Loves Me,” staged by the Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13-15, 19-21, and 1:30 p.m. Feb. 15-16 and 22, RTOP Theatre, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $19.99. Tickets: (509) 334-0750 or online at www.rtoptheatre.org.