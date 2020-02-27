ART & EXHIBITS
FEB. 27-28
“Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” Smithsonian traveling exhibit focusing on rural America, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Special events schedule for this exhibit:
“In Our Community, the Year in Review,” exhibit of photographs by Tom Mohr, Libey Gallery South, Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 1-5 p.m. weekends.
FEB. 27-29
“Heart for Art,” exhibit and sale of more than 300 original 5-by-7 works of unframed art by more than 30 artists from around the region, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
FEB. 27-MARCH 1
Exhibit of watercolors and oils by Andy Sewell of Viola, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
Valentine-themed works in acrylic by Janice Arden of Moscow, Moscow Food Co-op deli gallery, 121 E. Fifth St. Arden moved to Moscow about four years ago from Michigan and is a member of the Palouse Women Artists. Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
FEB. 27-MARCH 14
“Polly Apfelbaum: Frequently the Woods are Pink,” prints from the collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his family foundation, Creighton Gallery, Bruce/Floyd Gallery, Borth Gallery, Smith Gallery, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
“The Disquietness in Healthcare,” paintings in acrylic and watercolor by Nancy Rothwell of Colfax, the Center, Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 1-5 p.m. weekends.
FEB. 27-MARCH 16
“Grandfather’s Trunk: Spirit of Survival,” Washington State University Manuscripts, Archives and Special Collections, Terrell Library, Pullman. Exhibit explores the Native American boarding school experiences of three generations of the Paul Family. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Exhibit of abstract paintings by David Smestad of Pullman, One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Hours: 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
FEB. 27-APRIL 3
“Jazz Hands,” exhibit of artists’ interpretations of the hand’s response to the call of music, Third Street Gallery, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
FEB. 27-APRIL 5
“We’ve Got the Blues!” Community Art Show, Hallway Gallery, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays.
FEB. 27-APRIL 11
“Four Old Guys Walk Into a Gallery,” works by Moscow artists Jim Loney, Jim Gale, Scott Plummer and Peter Vincent, University of Idaho’s Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
FEB. 27-APRIL 30
Exhibit of paintings in watercolor, pastel and acrylic by Franceen Hermanson and Barney Saneholtz, both of Pullman, Jamie Knudson State Farm Insurance, 318 Main St., Moscow. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
MARCH 4-5
2020 Jo Hockenhull Distinguished Visiting Artist performance and lecture by Arshia Fatima Haq of Los Angeles, Washington State University Fine Arts, Pullman. Schedule includes:
4-7 p.m. March 4 — immersive artist installation/performance, Fine Arts Gallery 2.
4:30-5:30 p.m. March 5 — artist lecture and reception, Fine Arts Auditorium 5062.
MARCH 5-APRIL 29
“Spring Fling Show,” Blue Mountain Artisans Guild Art Center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Featured artist is Jaril Peitras, Pomeroy photographer, and junior artist is Molly Warren of Pomeroy. Reception: 5-6 p.m. March 12. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
BOOKS & AUTHORS
FEB. 27
Jericho Brown, poet and author of “The New Testament,” reading and Q&A, 6:30 p.m., Elson S. Floyd Cultural Center, Washington State University, Pullman.
Book Night, discussion of “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, 7 p.m., Asotin County Library Annex, 407C Sycamore St., Clarkston.
FEB. 28
Christine Cohen, author of “The Winter King,” discussion and storytelling, 5:30 p.m., Jovinea Cellars Tasting Room, 301 Main St., Suite 106, Lewiston.
K.F. Johnson of Winchester, author of “Life With Brody,” signing, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., His Story Christian Gift Center, Mall 21, Suite 113, 1702 21st St., Lewiston.
FEB. 29
Kris Anderson of Moscow (writing as Dee S. Knight and Anne Krist), author of “One Woman Only,” signing, 1-4 p.m., Eclectica, inside Safari Pearl, 660 W. Pullman Road, Moscow.
MARCH 6
Coffee & Books, discussion of “The Huntress” by Kate Quinn, 10 a.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
MARCH 10
Nancy Casey discussion of “Love Medicine” by Louise Erdrich, Let’s Talk About It series, 6:45 p.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
MARCH 20
True Story, nonfiction book club, discussion of “The Distance Between Us” by Reyna Grande, 10:30 a.m., Heights Branch, Asotin County Library, 2036 Fourth Ave., Clarkston.
MARCH 26
Book Night, discussion of “A Prayer for Owen Meany” by John Irving, 7 p.m., Asotin County Library Annex, 407C Sycamore St., Clarkston.
MARCH 28
Dana Lohrey of Lewiston, author of “Way Stations and Rest Stops on the Elk City Wagon Road” and “Dixie, Idaho,” 1-3 p.m., And Books Too, 918 Sixth St., Clarkston.
MARCH 30
Monday Evening Book Club, discussion of “Maid” by Stephanie Land, 6:30 p.m., Blue Lantern Coffee House, 326 Main St., Lewiston.
CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS
FEB. 28
“Roaring for the Rescues,” ninth annual Wine, Whiskers & Wags, 5:30 p.m., Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive. Event includes wines and brews from the region, and silent and live auctions. Proceeds benefit the Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter in Lewiston. Cost: $50. Tickets: www.lcshelter.org/events.
Clarkston Eagles Auxiliary tacos and bunco, Eagles Lodge, 505 Maple St., Clarkston. Tacos will be for sale beginning at 5 p.m., with bunco games beginning at 6:30 p.m. Cost: $10.
FEB. 29
Community Seed Swap, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jeffer-son St.
MARCH 6
Tri-State’s High Tea with the Queen of Hearts, 4:30 p.m., Red Lion Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Features a vintage style show and drawings. Cost: $30. Tickets: www.tristateshightea.orgtickets
MARCH 7
“Wish You Were Here!” Lewiston Civic Theatre’s 49th Fine Arts Gala and Auction, 6 p.m., ballroom, Red Lion Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Features live and silent auctions, plus live performance by Isaac Ryckeghem. Cost: $75. Tickets (not available at the door; must be purchased by Feb. 20): online at lctheatre.org.
Eighth annual Bunko for a Cause cancer benefit fundraiser, 5 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds event center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Event includes buffet dinner, drawings, silent and live auctions, and beverages available for purchase. Cost: $30. Register online at bit.ly/BFAC2020 or by emailing nwhope@gmail.com and requesting a registration form. Sponsored by the Northwest Cancer Foundation of Hope with proceeds going to assist people in Latah and Whitman counties who have cancer.
MARCH 8
“Carbon & Chrome,” Automotive Enthusiasts Club University of Idaho Chapter Car Show, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Kibbie Dome, UI, Moscow. Event features vendors and live music by No Pants.
MARCH 13
“The Price is Right Downtown,” 5 p.m., Red Lion, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Event is annual fundraiser to benefit Beautiful Downtown Lewiston.
MARCH 14
Cabin Fever Spin-In, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Features spinning demonstrations, drawings and vendors. Cost: $2.
MARCH 15
Annual Distinguished Young Women of Garfield-Palouse program, 4 p.m., Garfield Middle School cafeteria, 810 N. Third St., Garfield. Admission: $10.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
MARCH 7
Moscow Winter Market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
MARCH 21
Pullman Winter Market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 NE Spring St., Pullman.
APRIL 18
Annual Moscow Hemp Fest, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., East City Park, 900 E. Third St., Moscow.
FOOD & DRINK
FEB. 28
Annual Soup-port Our Shelters, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., YWCA, 300 Main St., Lewiston. Money raised benefits the YWCA shelters and programs. Cost: $25.
FEB. 29
Lewiston Brewfest 2020, 2-7 p.m., Nez Perce County Fair pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Cost: $15. Tickets: Rosauers in Lewiston, and Riverport Brewing Co. in Clarkston. Info: lewistonbrewfest.com
MARCH 1
Annual Uniontown Sausage Feed, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Community Building, Uniontown. Cost: $13/regular price, $9/ages 6-12, $2/ages 5 and younger.
MARCH 8
49th annual Culdesac PTSA Sausage Feed, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Culdesac School. Menu: homemade sausage, baked potato, sauerkraut, applesauce, green beans, roll, cake and beverages. Banana Belt Fiddlers will provide live music. Cost: $13/regular price, $6/grades 1-5, $4/preschoolers.
MARCH 13-14
Gina Quesenberry Foundation WineFest, 7 p.m. March 13 and 5:30 p.m. March 14, Red Lion Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Cost: $40-$100.
MARCH 14
28th annual Scandinavian Breakfast, 8-11 a.m., Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston. Menu: egg and sausage casserole, pancakes, desserts, beverages. Cost: $8/regular price, $3/ages 6-12, free/ages 5 and younger.
Spaghetti feed, 4-7 p.m., International Order of Oddfellows Hall, Clearwater. Menu: spaghetti, garlic bread, beverages and dessert. Cost: by donation. Event is fundraiser to benefit the Clearwater Quick Response Unit.
MARCH 21
Guardian Angel-St. Boniface School 40th annual Steak and Wine Dinner & Auction, Colton Gun Club. 5-11:30 p.m. — bar open; 5:30-8 p.m. — prime rib dinner; 6-11:30 p.m. — casino; 8:30-10:30 p.m. live auction. Cost: $40/regular price, $35/before Feb. 28. Tickets: online at sites.google.com/site/guardianangelstbonifaceschool/steak-and-wine-dinner
APRIL 17
30th annual Confluence Grape & Grain, 6-9 p.m., Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Event features silent auction, live music, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and attendees may sample six wines and microbrews in a souvenir glass. Cost: $35/advance, $45/door.
KIDS & FAMILIES
MARCH 13
2020 Spring Fling Dance, 6 p.m., Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston. Free event is inclusive, and will feature games, prizes and refreshments.
MARCH 21
Community contra dance, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Dance lessons begin at 7:30 p.m., dance is 8-10:30 p.m. Band: Under the Wire; caller: Seth Richards. Cost: $6/Palouse Folklore Society members, $8/regular price, $5/newcomers, free/children.
APRIL 17
Salsa Dance Night, 6 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $4.
MOVIES
FEB. 28-MARCH 1
“Just Mercy” (PG-13), 6 and 9 p.m. Feb. 28-29, and 4 and 7 p.m. March 1, Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
FEB. 29 AND MARCH 2
“Agrippina,” MET Live in HD, 9:55 a.m. Feb. 29 and 6:30 p.m. March 2, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20/regular price, $15/students.
MARCH 3
LunaFest Women’s Film Festival, original, short films by, for and about women, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Pre-show reception begins at 5:30 p.m., with films to follow at 6:30 p.m. Cost: students — $5/films only and $8/reception and films; regular price — $8/films only and $15/reception and films.
MARCH 4
“Unbroken Ground,” short film, 6 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
MARCH 5
Mountainfilm on Tour, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., the Rex Theater, Orofino. Features documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm Festival held every Memorial Day weekend in Telluride, Colo. Idaho filmmaker Jordan Halland will speak about the films, filmmakers and subjects, and will participate in a Q&A session. Cost: $10 for the 5:30 p.m. show, and $15 for the 7:30 p.m. show.
“Cleo From 5 to 7” (NR, 1962), 6 p.m., Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
MARCH 6-8
Cat Video Fest 2020, 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $10. A portion of proceeds will go to Humane Society of the Palouse.
MARCH 11-MAY 13
Chinese Film Night by the University of Idaho Confucius Institute, featuring four kung fu films by the Shaw Brothers, all at 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Film schedule is:
March 11 — “One-Armed Swordsman” (1967).
April 8 — “Blood Brothers” (1973).
May 13 — “The 36th Chamber of Shaolin” (1977).
MARCH 12
“Wanda” (GP, 1970), 6 p.m., Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
MARCH 14 AND 16
“Der Fliegende Holländer,” MET Live in HD, 9:55 a.m. March 14 and 6:30 p.m. March 16, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20/regular price, $15/students.
MARCH 19
2020 Fly Fishing Film Tour, 7 p.m. (doors open at 5:30), Red Lion Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Drawings will be held at intermission, and food and beverages will be available for purchase. Cost: $10/advance, $15/door. Tickets: Lewiston Tribune and North 40, both in Lewiston, and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News in Moscow.
MARCH 26
“American Honey” (R, 2016), 6 p.m., Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
MUSIC
FEB. 27
Open jazz jam, 8-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
FEB. 27 AND 29
Heustis Kountry Band, 7-10 p.m., Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5.
FEB. 28
The Palouse Trio, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. The Trio features violinist Meredith Arksey, cellist Ruth Boden and pianist Yoon-Wah (Yuna) Roh in performances of Cassado, Kirchner and Mendelssohn. Cost: $10/regular price; $5/non-WSU students, and ages 55 and older; free/WSU students.
Mother Yeti, Sultry Swines, Help Yourself and Willy Jay Tracy, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship, 6 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel on trumpet.
American Bonfire, 8 p.m., Corner Villa, 2110 14th Ave., Lewiston.
Open jazz jam, 9:30-midnight, Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
Beargrass, country/bluegrass, 7-9 p.m., Mystic Cafe, 1303 Main St., Lewiston.
FEB. 28-29
Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival, University of Idaho, Moscow. Complete schedule: www.uidaho.edu/class/jazzfest. All concerts are in the Kibbie Activity Center. Concerts include:
Feb. 27 — Hamp’s Gala, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 28 — Evening Concert, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 29 — Evening Concert, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets info: www.uidaho.edu/class/jazzfest/tickets
FEB. 29
Ngel (Natalie Greenfield), 7:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse, 420 E. Second St., Moscow. Admission is by donation.
Music open mic, 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
Piper & the Moths, 8-9 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
Lukenbill-Faller, Americana/rock, 7-9 p.m., Mystic Cafe, 1303 Main St., Lewiston.
MARCH 3 AND APRIL 7
Bluegrass music open jam, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
MARCH 4
Mike Dillon Band, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $7-$10.
Birds of Play, Americana/roots, 7-9 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Band members are Eric Shedd (bass, mandolin, vocals), Alex Paul (guitar, mandolin, vocals) and Jack Tolan (guitar, mandolin, vocals). Cost: $15. Beverages and food will be available for purchase.
MARCH 5
University of Idaho Concert Band and Wind Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
Birds of Play, Americana/roots, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
MARCH 6
University of Idaho Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
Far Out West, funk/rock, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $7.
Rhonda Funk, country, 7-9 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $15. Beverages and food will be available for purchase.
Jake Svendsen, piano, Faculty Artist Series, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price; $5/non-WSU students, and ages 55 and older; free/WSU students.
MARCH 7
“Rumours: the Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show,” 8 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, Lewiston. Cost: $25. Tickets: at the venue or online at www.ticketswest.com. Benefit concert with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Idaho Foodbank in Lewiston.
“Hammers & Reeds,” University of Idaho faculty recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Performers include Shawn Copeland, clarinet; Javier Rodriguez, bassoon; and Eneida Larti, piano. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
Rhonda Funk, country/rock, 6 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
No Pants,
MARCH 7-8
“Time,” Palouse Chorale Society Chamber Choir, 6 p.m. March 7, St. James Episcopal Church, Pullman, and 4 p.m. March 8, Silverthorne Theater, Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston. Cost: $20/regular price, $8/students, free/ages 6-12. Tickets: online at www.palousechoralsociety.org
MARCH 8
Northwest Wind Quintet, University of Idaho faculty recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Quintet members are Leonard Garrison, flute; Shawn Copeland, clarinet; Carol Padgham Albrecht, oboe; Javier Rodriguez, bassoon; and Jason Johnston, horn. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
MARCH 9
Timothy Angel, guest violin recital, 7:30 p.m., Room 101, Kimbrough Music Building, Washington State University, Pullman. Angel is assistant professor of violin and viola at the University of Texas at Arlington.
MARCH 10
University of Idaho choirs, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Includes performances by the Vandaleers, Mixed Chorus and Treble Chorus. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
Washington State University Choral Concert, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Pullman.
MARCH 13
Norman Baker and the Backroads, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
MARCH 15
Lewis-Clark Community Concert Band, 3 p.m., Lewiston High School auditorium, 114 Ninth Ave.
Palouse Country Cowboy Poets and Musicians, 2 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $10. Food will be available for purchase.
MARCH 17
Envy Alo of Denver, soul/funk, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
MARCH 21
Red Light Challenge, 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St. Moscow.
MARCH 27
Letter B of Missoula, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5. Band members are Jordan Lane (lead vocals, guitar), Katie C. (vocals), Brandon Zimmer (drums), Lhanna Writesel (saxophone), Dillon Johns (bass) and Josh Hungate (trombone).
MARCH 28
Hawthorne Roots of Bozeman, roots/rock, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $7.
MARCH 28-29
Dvorak Chamber Concert, Washington Idaho Symphony Chamber Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. March 28, Administration Building auditorium, University of Idaho, Moscow; 3 p.m. March 29, Silver-thorne Theater, Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston. Cost: $23/regular price, $15/students 18 and older, $10/ages 12-18, free/ages 11 and younger. Tickets: online at wa-idsymphony.org.
APRIL 4
Macklemore, rap, Beasley Coliseum, Washington State University, Pullman. Tickets: Beasley box office, TicketsWest outlets, (800) 325-7328 or online at www.ticketswest.com.
Ludacris, rap, 8 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, Lewiston. Cost: $55/$75. Tickets: at the venue or online at www.ticketswest.com.
APRIL 9
Yanni, 7:30 p.m., Pend Oreille Pavilion, Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights, Wash. Cost: $59, $79, $99. Tickets: box office (509) 481-2800 or online at www.northernquest.com
APRIL 17
University of Idaho Concert Band and Wind Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, UI campus, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
APRIL 23
University of Idaho Jazz Bands and Jazz Choirs, 6:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Includes performances by Jazz Bands I, II and III, Jazz Choir I and the Chamber Jazz Choir. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
That 1 Guy (Mike Silverman) of Berkeley, Calif., 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $7-$10.
SCHOOL & CAMPUS
FEB. 27
Lewis-Clark State College Black History Month event: 7 p.m. — screening of film “Breaking the Silence: Lillian Smith,” Silverthorne Theater, LCSC.
MARCH 2-3
Presentations by Luis Cortes Romero, Washington State University, Pullman. Cortes Romero is a 2013 graduate of the University of Idaho College of Law in Moscow and is a founding partner of the Immigrant Advocacy and Litigation Center in Kent, Wash.
Schedule:
7 p.m. March 2 — “This Case is My Story: The Supreme Court Argument to Preserve DACA,” Junior Ballroom, Compton Union Building.
Noon March 3 — “The Case for DACA: The Supreme Court and DACA,” Room 308, Bryan Hall.
MARCH 3-6 AND 21
Women’s History Month events, Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston. Schedule includes:
March 3
Noon — “Idaho: Early Suffrage State, Late 19th Amendment Ratification,”presentation by Kathy Aiken, University of Idaho history professor, Room 112, Sacajawea Hall.
6 p.m. — film screening and discussion of “Iron-Jawed Angels,” Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston.
March 4
Noon — “Visualizing Women’s Suffrage: Commemorating the 19th Amendment,” presentation about a public history project by LCSC history students, Room 112, Sacajawea Hall.
March 5
Noon — “Alice Paul: Crusader for Equality,” keynote address by Lucienne Beard, Room 112, Sacajawea Hall. Beard is executive director of the Alice Paul Institute.
March 6
8 a.m.-5 p.m. — Third annual Women’s Leadership Conference, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston.
March 21
6:30 p.m. — staged readings of short suffragist plays, Center for Arts & History.
MARCH 5
“Seeking Suffrage: The Idaho Story,” presentations by University of Idaho historians Rebecca Scofield and Katherine G. Aiken, 7 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Part of UI’s “Seeking Suffrage” series.
MARCH 6 AND 8
“Venus Ascendant,” planetarium show, 7 p.m. March 6 and 5 p.m. March 8, Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall, Pullman. A presentation about Venus. Cost: $5 cash or check only; free/ages 6 and younger.
MARCH 10
“Middle East Meltdown,” presentation by Ryan Crocker, 4:30 p.m., Junior Ballroom, Compton Union Building, Washington State University, Pullman. Crocker is a former U.S. ambassador to six countries in the Middle East, and is a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
MARCH 12
“From Internet Addicts to e-Sports Athletes: Digital Game Culture in China,” presentation by Marcella Szablewicz of Pace University, 3:30 p.m., Room 045, Teaching and Learning Center, University of Idaho, Moscow. Szablewicz’s talk is one in the “China on the Palouse” speaker series by the UI Confucius Institute.
MARCH 22-24
45th Murrow Symposium, Washington State University, Pullman. Includes keynote speech by Lester Holt, 7 p.m. March 22, Senior Ballroom, Compton Union Building, WSU. Holt, news anchor for the weekday edition of “NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC,” will receive the Murrow Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism.
STAGE
FEB. 27
Auditions for “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” staged by Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 6:30-9 p.m., RTOP Theatre, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman.
FEB. 28
Open mic, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Signups start at 6:30 p.m.
MARCH 3
Open mic, 7 p.m., Mystic Cafe, 1303 Main St., Lewiston.
MARCH 6-8 AND 12-15
“The Moors” by Jen Silverman, staged by the University of Idaho Theatre Arts Department, 7:30 p.m. March 6-7 and 12-14, and 2 p.m. March 8 and 14-15, Hartung Theater, UI, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. Directed by Lennie Dean. Cost: $6-$17 and free for UI students. Tickets: BookPeople of Moscow or (208) 885-6465.
MARCH 15
Palouse Country Cowboy Poetry Association spring show, music and poetry, 2 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $10.
MARCH 27-29 AND APRIL 3-5
“The Taming of the Shrew,” staged by the Moscow Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. March 27-28 and April 3-4, and 2 p.m. March 29 and April 5, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $15/regular price, $10/students and seniors. Tickets: moscowcommunitytheatre.org/tickets.
APRIL 16-19 AND 22-25
“Thoroughly Modern Millie,” musical, 7:30 p.m. April 16-18 and 22-24 and 1:30 p.m. April 18-19 and 25, Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $19.99. Tickets: www.rtoptheatre.org
TALKS
FEB. 27
“Fake News: A Look at the News Media & Biases,” presentation by Leif Hoffmann, 6 p.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. Hoffmann is a professor of political science at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
MARCH 7
Presentation of Digital Projects for “Company Town Legacy,” 1 p.m., Potlatch Public Library. Presentation by Diane Kelly-Riley, University of Idaho English professor, and a group of her undergraduate students.
MARCH 14
“Protecting the Sacred: A Primer on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women,” talk by Tai Simpson, 11 a.m., Nez Perce National Historical Park Visitor Center, 39063 U.S. Highway 95, Spalding.
MARCH 18
“Horse Logging in the Clearwater,” presentation by John Bradbury, Nez Perce County Historical Society Lecture Series, 7 p.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
MARCH 20
“The History of Maps in Latah County, Idaho,” presentation by Earl H. Bennett of Genesee, 6 p.m., Genesee Senior Center, 140 E. Walnut St. Bennett is Genesee city historian.
MARCH 21
“Coming Home: The Campaign of the Nez Perce Tribe to Restore the Spalding-Allen Collection,” presentation by Trevor J. Bond, 11 a.m.-noon, Nez Perce National Historical Park Visitor Center, 39063 U.S. Highway 95, Spalding.
MARCH 24
“Women’s Suffrage and Contemporary Activism,” presentation by Amy Canfield of Lewiston, 6:30 p.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. Canfield is a professor of history at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
MARCH 25
“Jo Marsh vs. Louisa May Alcott: Fact and Fiction in ‘Little Women’ and the Life of Its Author,” presentation by Marlowe Daly-Galeano, 7 p.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
MARCH 26
“Doing Democracy,” interactive discussion led by Lynn Johnson, library director, 5:30 p.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. !