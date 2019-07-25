ART & EXHIBITS
JULY 25-27
Etchings by Barbara Coppock of Clarkston, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
JULY 25-28
“Bodies of Work and Play,” works by Jennifer Rod, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
JULY 25-31
“Creation,” works by ceramicist Clara Nickels of Clara June Studios, Third Street Gallery, Moscow City Hall, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. Reception: 5-7 p.m. July 31. Hours: 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. weekdays.
JULY 25-AUG. 10
“Memento: Selected Works from the Elwood Collections,” Gallery 4; “Louise Bourgeois: Ode to Forgetting,” Galleries 2, 3 and 6; Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, Washington State University, Pullman. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
JULY 25-AUG. 23
“Layers, Land, and Labor,” exhibit of new works by J.J. Harty, Michael Yellowbear Holloman and Krista Brand, Locker Gallery, Washington State University Fine Arts, 1516 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
JULY 25-AUG. 26
“Tiny Art Show,” featuring more than 200 miniature works of art by 100 artists, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Exhibit and sale proceeds benefit the center’s second floor renovation. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays.
JULY 25-AUG. 28
“Wonderful Wood Summer Show,” Blue Mountain Artisan Guild exhibit center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Butch Klaveano and Meagan Tennant, both of Pomeroy, are featured artist and Vegas Vecchio Pomeroy is junior artist. Hours:10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
JULY 25-AUG. 31
Sixth annual “Rivers & Vines Plein Air,” competition exhibit with juror’s showcase by Gloria Teats of Whitebird, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Oil paintings by Jacqueline Daisley of Pullman, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Hours: 9 a.m.- 7pm. Monday-Thursday, noon-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
“Stonewall Uprising: A Place That Became a Movement,” exhibit about the Stonewall Riots in New York’s Greenwich Village, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
JULY 25-SEPT. 22
“Zimoun,” sound installations by Swiss-based artist Zimoun, University of Idaho Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
JULY 25-DEC. 31
“That’s Entertainment: The History of Theaters in Nez Perce County,” exhibit, Nez Perce Historical Society and Museum, 0306 Third St., Lewiston. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
BOOKS & AUTHORS
JULY 25
Book club discussion of “A Piece of the World” by Christina Baker Kline, 7 p.m., Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
Al Halsey, Katherine Sterling, Sanan Kolva, Stuart Scott and Mark Ready, readings and panel discussion, 6-8 p.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman.
JULY 27
Jennifer Pharr Davis of Asheville, N.C., author of “The Pursuit of Endurance,” Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. Walk begins at 4 p.m., author talk at 5 p.m., signing at 6 p.m.
AUG. 21
Book club discussion of “Stiff: the curious Lives of Human Cadavars” by Mary Roach, 10:30 a.m., Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
AUG. 22
Book club discussion of “Sold on a Monday” by Kristina McMorris, 7 p.m., Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS
JULY 27
National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day Ceremony, 3 p.m., Idaho State Veterans Home, 821 21st Ave., Lewiston.
JULY 29
“Stargazing,” 5:30-6:30 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St. Amateur astronomer Niles Reichardt will provide an introduction to telescopes, stargazing and a presentation about Sellarium, a digital planetarium.
AUG. 24
Hatley Ranch History, 2-7:30 p.m., Deary. Tour of the Hatley Ranch/Pony Club Grounds, sponsored by the Appaloose Museum and Heritage Center in Moscow and the Palouse Backcountry Horsemen. Tours from 2-5 p.m. and dinner from 5:15-7:30 p.m. at the Pie Safe Bakery and Kitchen in Deary. Cost: $65. Reservations: (208) 882-5578, ext. 279.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
JULY 25-28
74th annual Chief Joseph Days and Rodeo, Joseph, Ore. Theme: “Feel the Thunder.” Rodeo admission: $15/regular price, free/ages 6 and younger. Schedule includes:
July 25 (all in rodeo arena)
2 p.m. — slack.
7 p.m. — rodeo.
9 p.m. — family dance, Thunder Room.
July 26
5:30 a.m. — American Legion breakfast.
7 a.m. — golf tournament, Alpine Meadows Golf Course, Enterprise, Ore.
10 a.m. — Junior Parade, Main Street.
2 p.m. — slack.
7 p.m. — rodeo.
9 p.m. — dance with Frog Hollow Band, Thunder Room; teen dance, Joseph Community Center.
July 27
5:30 a.m. — Shrine Breakfast, rodeo grounds.
10 a.m. — Grand Parade, Main Street.
Noon — Friendship Feast, Encampment Pavilion.
2:30 p.m. — slack.
3 p.m. — Traditional Indian Dance Contest, pavilion.
7 p.m. — rodeo.
9 p.m. — dance with Frog Hollow Band, Thunder Room; teen dance, community center.
9 p.m.-midnight — cowboy breakfast.
JULY 28
Midnight-9 a.m. — cowboy breakfast continues.
9 a.m. — cowboy church, arena.
JULY 26-28
66th annual Kooskia Days.
JULY 27
Clarkston Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Beachview Park, 1015 Second St.
Moscow Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Main Street and Friendship Square.
Winchester Saturday Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Main Street and Nezperce Avenue, downtown Winchester.
JULY 30
Orofino Farmers Market, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Clearwater County Fairgrounds, 101 Michigan Ave.
Tuesday Community Market, 4-7 p.m., Latah County Fair and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.
JULY 31
Pullman Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 NE Spring St., Pullman.
AUG. 3
Deary Community Day. Schedule includes:
6-9 a.m. — EMT Breakfast, Old Fire Hall, Main Street.
7 a.m. — fun run, Old State Shed, Highway 8; registration begins at 6:30 a.m.
10 a.m. — parade.
11 a.m.-2 p.m. — Lions Club silent auction and children’s games, City Park.
11 a.m.-6 p.m. — cowboy pit barbecue lunch, park.
11:30 a.m. — 6-on-6 volleyball, DHS football field.
11:30-3 p.m. — Show & Shine Car Classic, football field; and quilt show, Deary Community Center.
11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. — hamburgers and hotdogs barbecue, football field.
1 p.m. — Lumber Jack Contest, Old Wilbur Ellis parking lot.
1-3 p.m. — live music by Beargrass, park.
8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. — Street dance with live music by Loose Country, next to Fuzzy’s Bar and Grill.
AUG. 4
27th annual Raspberry Festival, Monastery of St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood. Schedule includes:
7-7:45 a.m. — Fun Run & Walk race registration, museum (race begins at 8).
8-10 a.m. — pancake breakfast, front lawn.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. — lunch, front lawn. Menu: hamburgers, barbecue beef sandwiches, hot dogs, raspberry shortcake and raspberry lemonade.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. — arts & crafts vendors, lower lawn; children’s activities; art show, Spirit Center; live music.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. — car show, northeast parking lot.
AUG. 10-11
Asotin Days. Schedule includes:
Aug. 10
6:30 a.m.-3 p.m. — community yard sales.
Aug. 11 (all in Asotin City Park).
10 a.m.-3 p.m. — Chrome on the Creek car show; model train show.
11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. — Lion’s Club Barbecue, $10.
3 p.m. — horseshoe tournament.
FOOD & DRINK
JULY 28
44th annual Latah County Historical Society Ice Cream Social, 1-4 p.m., McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Features ice cream sundaes and watermelon, demonstrations, children’s activities and live music by Beargrass.
AUG. 6
Lewiston Food Truck Night, 5 p.m., Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
KIDS & FAMILIES
AUG. 10
“Macroinvertebrates: Who Lives in This Water?” sixth season of Science Saturdays in the Arboretum, 9:45 a.m.-11 a.m., meeting at the Red Barn at the south end of the University of Idaho Arboretum, Moscow. Program led by by Mel Topping and Aly Bean is free, and ages 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Limited to 25 children per program.
MOVIES
JULY 25
“Pokemon Detective Pikachu” (PG), summer film series, 6 p.m., Compton Union Building, Washington State University, Pullman.
“Sing” (PG), 1 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $3.
“Jurassic Park” (PG-13), 8 p.m., outdoors at Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow.
JULY 25-AUG. 24
Screen on the Green, 8:45 p.m., movies shown outdoors on the Theophilus Tower lawn, University of Idaho campus, Moscow. Inclement weather will move film to Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Film schedule is: July 25 — “Dumbo” (2019, PG); Aug. 1 — “Jurassic Park” (PG-13); Aug. 8 — “Aladdin” (2019, PG); Aug. 16 — “Grease” (PG-13); Aug. 24 — “Captain Marvel” (PG-13).
JULY 26
“Bumblebee,” CableOne Movies Under the Stars, free, dusk, outdoors at Pioneer Park, 203 Fifth St., Lewiston.
JULY 27
Classic Cartoons, 9 a.m.-noon, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
JULY 29
“Aida,” 2018-19 season of MET Live in HD, 6:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $12.
“Men Go To Battle,” 7 p.m., Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston. With English subtitles.
JULY 31-AUG. 1
“Missing Link” (PG), 1 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $3.
AUG. 7-8
“Ugly Dolls” (PG), 1 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $3.
AUG. 12
“The Lehman Trilogy,” National Theatre Live, 6:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $12.
AUG. 14
“A World Without Thieves,” 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. In Chinese with English subtitles.
AUG. 26
“The Audience,” National Theatre Live, 6:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $12.
SEPT. 16
“Measure for Measure,” Royal Shakespeare Company, 6:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $12.
MUSIC
JULY 25
7 Devils, Americana, 5-10 p.m., MJBarleyhoppers, Red Lion Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Bart Budwig of Enterprise, Ore., 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
JULY 25 AND 27
Heustis Kountry Band, dance music, 7-10 p.m., Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5.
JULY 25-AUG. 1
Music on Main, outdoor concerts at High Street Plaza, downtown Pullman. Schedule includes: July 25 — Solid Ghost; Aug. 1 — Eric Jessup and Leslie Sena.
11th annual 2019 Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Grangeville City Park: July 25 — Cherry Sisters Revival, Moscow-Pullman; Aug. 1 — Big Newtons, Lewiston.
JULY 26
Naughty Pine, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
JULY 27
Palouse Music Festival, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Hayton-Green Park, West Main Street, Palouse. Music schedule: 11 a.m. — Paul Smith; 12:10 p.m. — the Cherry Sisters Revival; 1:15 p.m. — Palouse Forro Experience; 2:30 p.m. — Dan Maher; 4 p.m. — Heather and the Soul Motions; 5:15 p.m. — Sesitshaya Marimbas; 6:30 p.m. — Blue Highway. Arts and crafts, and food vendors will be available. Cost: $10/regular price, $5/ages 6-16, free/ages 5 and younger.
Head for the Hills, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $7.
Jazz jam, 7 p.m., the Mystic Cafe, 1303 Main St., Lewiston.
Third annual Late July Festival, 4-10 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Festival admission is free; $15 for four tastes of beer and event glass. Live music schedule: 4-6 p.m. — Pork Fat Shim and the Christie Project; 6-8 p.m. — Izzy and Labib; 8-10 p.m. — Borderline Blue.
JULY 28
The Lark and the Loon of Arkansas, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Folk duo is Jeff Rolfzen and Rocky Steen-Rolfzen.
JULY 28-SEPT. 15
Outdoor Summer Concerts, all at 7:30 p.m., Northern Quest Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights, Wash. Tickets: (877) 871-6772 (9 a.m.-1 p.m. daily) or online at www.northernquest.com. Schedule:
July 28 — Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo with Melissa Etheridge, $49/$69/$99/$109
Aug. 6 — Toby Keith, $59/$79/$99/$119
Aug. 13 — Travis Tritt and the Charlie Daniels Band with Love and Theft, $49/$59/$69/$89
Aug. 17 — ZZ Top, $49/$59/$79/$99
Aug. 18 — Weird Al Yankovic, $39/$49/$69
Aug. 22 — Styx and Loverboy, $49/$59/$79/$99
Aug. 24 — Sammy Hagar and the Circle, $59/$69/$89/$109
Aug. 28 — Steve Miller Band, and Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives, $59/$69/$89/$109.
Sept. 6 — Pitbull (rescheduled from June 24), $79/$89/$99/$119.
Sept. 7 — Jeff Dunham, $59/$69/$79/$99.
Sept. 15 — Old Dominion, $59/$69/$89/$109.
JULY 29
Colours of Monochrome of Carinthia, Austria, alt-rock, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
JULY 31
Tiny Boats of Utah, indie folk/rock, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
American Bonfire, 6-7:30 p.m., Reaney Park, 690 Reaney Way, Pullman. Food from Lumberyard Food Hall will be available for purchase.
AUG. 1
Eric Tessmer of Austin, Texas, blues/rock, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
AUG. 1-11
The Festival at Sandpoint, War Memorial Field, 855 Ontario St. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. except as noted. Tickets: www.festivalatsandpoint.com. Lineup includes:
Aug. 1 — Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats with Lucius, $59.95.
Aug. 2 — Walk off the Earth with the Shook Twins, $44.95.
Aug. 3 — Jackson Browne, $79.95.
Aug. 4 — Family concert, 5 p.m., $6.
Aug. 8 — Lake Street Dive with Darlingside, $49.95.
Aug. 9 — Avett Brothers with Che Apalache, $74.95.
Aug. 10 — Kool & the Gang with Leroy Bell & His Only Friends, $64.95.
Aug. 11 — Spokane Symphony with Sybarites, $39.95.
AUG. 2
7 Devils, Sound Downtown concert series, 6:30 p.m., Brackenbury Square, Main Street, Lewiston.
Micky and the Motorcars, rock, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $15-$20. Members are Micky Braun (lead vocals, guitar), Gary Braun (guitar, mandolin, harmonica, vocals), Josh Owen (lead guitar/pedal steel), Joe Fladger (bass) and Bobby Paugh (drums).
AUG. 2-3
Back Country Bash, Harley Tucker Memorial Arena, 401 N. Main St., Joseph, Ore. Info: backcountrybashjoseph.com. Lineup includes:
Aug. 2 (music starts at 7 p.m.) — Shane Smith & the Saints.
Aug. 3 (music starts at 4 p.m.) — Randy Rogers Band, Park McCollum, Micky & the Motorcars, Mie and the Moonpies.
AUG. 3
25th annual Scenic 6 Fiddle Show, 6 p.m., Potlatch High School. Food available for purchase beginning at 5 p.m. Cost: $5/regular price, free/children.
An Evening with the Cowboys, 7 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Features cowboy poetry and music by “Coyote” Joe Sartin of Milton-Freewater, Ore.; Lynn Kopelke of Enumclaw, Wash.; J.B. Barber of Genesse; and “Farmer” Dave Fulfs of Thompson Falls, Mont. Cost: $15.
Entice the Mice, funk/rock, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
AUG. 6
Open bluegrass jam, 7-8 p.m., and Pickaxe Bluegrass, 8-9 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
AUG. 7
The Powell Brothers of Houston, folk/rock, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Band is fronted by brothers Taylor Powell (lead vocals) and Blake Powell (lead guitar). Cost: $5.
AUG. 8
El Dub, reggae/hip hop, 8:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
AUG. 9
Matt Maher, Christian music artist, 6:30 p.m., All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Proceeds will go to the All Saints School building project. Cost: $20/advance, $25/door. Tickets: https://www.itickets.com/events/426360.
The Cherry Sisters Revival, 7 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $15. String band plays folk/bluegrass and includes Tracie Brelsford and Connie Steiger, both of Pullman, and Shelly Gilmore of Moscow.
AUG. 16-18
13th annual Idaho Old Time Fiddlers District 9 Campout and Jam, Clearwater River KOA, Kamiah. Event will feature open jam sessions all three days, and workshops. Info: idahofiddlers.webs.com.
AUG. 17
Vanilla Ice and C+C Music Factory, annual Rockin’ on the River, Dave’s Valley Golf, 725 Port Drive, Clarkston.
AUG. 24
Jerrod Niemann, Lewiston’s Hot August Nights Concert, Boomers’ Garden, 0301 Second St., Lewiston. Gates open at 5 p.m., Aaron Cerutti plays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and Diversion Drive plays from 7-8 p.m. Cost: $45. Tickets: Rosauers (Lewiston), GNC (Lewiston, Pullman, Moscow) and Lewis Clark Credit Union (Lewiston, Clarkston and Orofino).
AUG. 26
The Intentions, 6-8 p.m., outdoors on the plaza, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Food and beverages will be available beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Beetle Box of Little Rock, Ark., piano-centered electronic, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
AUG. 30
The Deltaz, 7 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Brothers John and Ted Siegel are based in Southern California. Cost: $15.
“Made in America: Music by Horn by American Composers,” Faculty Artist Series, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.Cost: $10/regular price, $5/non-WSU students and seniors age 55 and older, free/WSU students.
SEPT. 5
Erik Applegate (jazz bass), Steve Kovalcheck (jazz guitar) and Kate Skinner (jazz piano), University of Idaho Faculty/Guest Recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Applegate is professor of jazz bass and Kovalcheck is associate professor of jazz guitar, both at the University of Northern Colorado; and Skinner is UI assistant professor of jazz piano. Cost: $5/regular price, $3/students and seniors.
SEPT. 6
Side of Shara, Sound Downtown concert series, 6:30 p.m., Brackenbury Square, Main Street, Lewiston.
SEPT. 8
Stuart Evans and friends, classical, 2 p.m., Cordelia Church, 1501 Danielson Road, Genesee.
SEPT. 9
Cole Tutino, cello, and Ryan Smith, piano, guest recital, 7:30 p.m., University of Idaho Administration Building auditorium, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow. Tutino and Smith will perform pieces by Beethoven, Bruch and Paganini. They are music faculty at New Saint Andrews College in Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
SEPT. 14-15
“The Music of Stage and the Silver Screen,” Washington Idaho Symphony Concert I, Season 48, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Pullman High School auditorium; 3 p.m. Sept. 15, Clarkston High School auditorium. Cost: $25/regular price, $15/students, $12/ages 12-18, free/ages 11 and younger accompanied by an adult.
SEPT. 15
Javier Rodriguez (bassoon), Eneida Larti (piano) and Catherine Anderson (harpsichord), University of Idaho faculty recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
SEPT. 19
University of Idaho faculty chamber music ensembles, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
SEPT. 22
Roger McVey, piano, University of Idaho faculty recital, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. McVey is associate professor of piano at UI. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
OCT. 4
Aaron Cerrutti, Sound Downtown concert series, 6:30 p.m., Brackenbury Square, Main Street, Lewiston.
NOV. 15
Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy, Beasley Coliseum, Washington State University, Pullman. Tickets (on sale 10 a.m. Aug. 23): TicketsWest.com.
SCHOOL & CAMPUS
AUG. 16 AND 18
“Binocular Stargazing,” planetarium show, 7 p.m. July 19 and 5 p.m. July 21, Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall, Pullman. Cost: $5 cash or check only; free/ages 6 and younger.
SEPT. 9
“Science Diplomacy,” presentation by Bill Colglazier, 4-5 p.m., International Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, University of Idaho, Moscow. Colglazier is adviser to the United Nations.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
JULY 26
Historic Walking Tour, 6-8 p.m., begin at Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave. Self-paced tour must be started by 7:30 p.m.
Accessible Poker Run, 2-5 p.m., Brackenbury Square, Main Street, downtown Lewiston. Registration must be done at Disability Action Center NW booth by 2:30 p.m. Awards, barbecue and live music begin at 4:30 p.m.
AUG. 2
Seaport Striders annual Benefit Run 5K, 7 p.m. (same day registration begins at 6), Chief Looking Glass Park, Asotin. Proceeds will benefit cross-country programs at Asotin, Clarkston and Lewiston high schools. Cost: $10. Online registration: http://www.seaportstriders.com/.
AUG. 3
Swinging for Gold golf tournament, Quail Ridge Golf Course, 3600 Swallows Nest Loop, Clarkston. Four-person scramble is fundraiser to benefit Special Olympics Washington. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. and shotgun start is 9 a.m. Cost: $70 (includes greens fees and lunch). Register: online at impact.sowa.org/goldgolf or at Quail Ridge Golf Course.
SEPT. 21
Annual Quad Cities Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Bill Chipman Palouse Trailhead (near the Quality Inn parking lot), Pullman. Registration is at 8:30 a.m., opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m., walk begins at 10 a.m.
STAGE
JULY 25-28 AND AUG. 1-4
“Disney’s Aladdin Jr.,” staged by the Acting Out Youth Company of the Lewiston Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. July 25-27 and Aug. 1-3, and 2 p.m. July 28 and Aug. 4, Lewiston High School auditorium, 114 Ninth Ave. Cost: $12/regular price.
JULY 26, AUG. 30
Open mic, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Sign-ups start at 6:30 p.m.
JULY 26-28, AUG. 23-24
“A ... My Name is Still Alice,” staged by the Washington State University School of Music, 7:30 p.m. July 26-27 and Aug. 23-24, and 2 p.m. July 28, Bryan Hall, Pullman. Cost: $15/regular price, $10/students and seniors.
JULY 27
“Monsters Inc. — The Story In Dance,” staged by Footnotes Dance Studio, 1 and 3 p.m., Silverthorne Theater, Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston. Cost: $5.
JULY 30
Open mic, 7 p.m., Mystic Cafe, 1303 Main St., Lewiston.
AUG. 1-3
“Shakespeare’s Long Lost First Play (Abridged),” staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre, 8 p.m., outdoors at Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Cost: $15. Attendees should bring lawn chairs or blankets for lawn seating.
AUG. 3
“The Tempest” by William Shakespeare, staged by attendees of the University of Idaho Summer Drama Camp, 4 p.m., outdoors in East City Park, 900 E. Third St., Moscow.
AUG. 6, 13
Auditions for “Under the Bridge” to be staged by APOD Productions, 6-8:30 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Auditioners should prepare a one-minute selection from a Broadway-style song, and bring sheet music for provided accompanist
AUG. 11
Scenes from APOD Productions theater company, 2 p.m., Cordelia Church, 1501 Danielson Road, Genesee.
AUG. 15-25
“Funny Girl,” staged by the Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15-17 and 21-24, and 1:30 p.m. Aug. 17-18 and 24-25, RTOP Theatre, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $15-$20. Tickets: www.rtoptheatre.org
TALKS
JULY 29
Presentation by Donna L. Potts about the life of Nancy L. Van Doren, 7-8 p.m., Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave. Van Doren was a professor and chairwoman of the English Department at Washington Agricultural College (now Washington State University) when it opened in 1891 until her 1905 retirement. Potts is professor and chairwoman of the Department of English at WSU.
AUG. 1
“Aukera: A History of the Basques in Idaho,” presentation by John Bieter of Boise, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St. Bieter is co-director of the Basque Studies Collaborative at Boise State University.
AUG. 3, 10, 17
Free summer series, all at 10 a.m., Nez Perce National Historical Park visitor center, 39063 U.S. Highway 95, Spalding. Schedule includes:
Aug. 3 and 17 — beadwork demonstration
Aug. 10 — “Butterfly Talk,” presentation by Marcie Carter
AUG. 6, 13, 20
Wine & Wisdom speaking series, all at 6:30 p.m., Basalt Cellars, 906 Port Drive, Clarkston. Schedule includes:
Aug. 6 — “Equality on Trial: Race, Fairness and the U.S. Supreme Court,” by Timothy Golden, lawyer and professor
Aug. 13 — “Hacking Democracy: What Social Media is Doing to U.S. Politics,” by Travis Ridout, Washington State University professor
Aug. 20 — “Marijuana: Evil Weed or Medical Miracle?” by Rebecca Craft, WSU professor