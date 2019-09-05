ART & EXHIBITS
SEPT. 5-11
Works by Kelly Price of Sandpoint, Moscow Food Co-op deli gallery, 121 E. Fifth St. Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
SEPT. 5-20
“Joe Hedges: Hyper Combines,” Fine Arts Gallery 2; “Kassie Smith: Menstrual Soliloquy,” Fine Arts Gallery 3; Washington State University, Pullman. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
SEPT. 5-SEPT. 21
Exhibit of Scandinavian hardanger lace, 401 Main, 401 Second Ave., Deary. Exhibit will include works by Delores Collinge of St. Maries and Tina Johansen of Spokane. Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
SEPT. 5-22
“Zimoun,” sound installations by Swiss-based artist Zimoun, University of Idaho Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
SEPT. 5-30
“Working Drawings,” artwork by George Wray, Third Street Gallery, Moscow City Hall, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 18 (includes panel discussion “Inhabiting the Creative Process” at 6 p.m.). Hours: 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. weekdays.
Artwork and memorabilia by the late Alan Bean, NASA astronaut, Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
Paintings by Gabriella Ball of Moscow, Cafe Artista, 218 S. Main St., Moscow. Hours: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
SEPT. 5-OCT. 4
“Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” exhibit from the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, Moscow Chamber of Commerce, 411 S. Main St. Presentation: Sept. 17 — “The Crossroads as Witness: Hope, Silence and the Rural Ideal” by Rochelle Johnson, 5 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
SEPT. 3-OCT. 30
“Journey through the Portals,” works by Molly Rice of Colfax, Libey Gallery South, the Center, Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. weekends.
“Colors of Fall,” Blue Mountain Artisan Guild exhibit center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Vicky Sjoberg of Asotin is featured artist. Reception: 5-6 p.m. Sept. 5. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
SEPT. 5-OCT. 31
“Awaiting Coverage: Healthcare in the USA,” acrylics and watercolors by Nancy Rothwell of Colfax, Libey Gallery, the Center at Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. weekends.
SEPT. 5-DEC. 31
“That’s Entertainment: The History of Theaters in Nez Perce County,” exhibit, Nez Perce County Historical Society and Museum, 0306 Third St., Lewiston. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
SEPT. 5-MARCH 14
“Polly Apfelbaum: Frequently the Woods are Pink,” prints from the collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his family foundation, Creighton Gallery, Bruce/Floyd Gallery, Borth Gallery, Smith Gallery, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Lecture: 4-5 p.m. Sept. 4, Compton Union Building auditorium. Reception: 5-6 p.m. Sept. 4, museum gallery. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
SEPT. 6-28
Works by Jennifer Norman of Lincoln City. Ore., Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Reception: 4-7 p.m. Sept. 6. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
SEPT. 6-OCT. 26
“Words & Light,” photography exhibit with works by three artists, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Exhibiting artists are Sean D. Cassidy of Lewiston, R.A. Friedman of Philadelphia and Chad Estes of Boise. Reception: 4:30 p.m. Sept. 6. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
SEPT. 7
2019 Bi-Annual Quilt Walk, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., downtown Grangeville. More than 200 quilts will be displayed along Main Street, and more than 80 additional quilts will be auctioned with proceeds to benefit animal shelters in the region.
SEPT. 14-15
“Gardens,” exhibit of new works by at least seven artists, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Little Pink House Gallery, 157 N. Elm St., Genesee.
SEPT. 20-OCT. 6
Palouse Plein Air 2019 exhibition, Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Reception and awards ceremony: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 20. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
SEPT. 28-29
Artist’s Studio Tour, sponsored by Clarkston’s Valley Arts Center, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Self-guided tours to the studios of nine artists in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley: Pam Brooks, Barb Coppock, Ralph Crawford, Jennifer Crawford Hayne, Robin Harvey, Josh Hayne, Alyssa Hopkins, Beth Rimmelspacher, Carol Triplett.
BOOKS & AUTHORS
SEPT. 5
Alexandra Teague of Moscow, poet and author of “Or What We’ll Call Desire,” 7-8 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St.
SEPT. 6
Coffee & Books, discussion of “An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones, 10 a.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Saturday Sleuths, discussion of “The Witch Elm” by Tana French, 11 a.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
SEPT. 12
Mary Clearman Blew of Moscow, author of “Sweep Out the Ashes,” 7-8 p.m., reading/signing, BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St.
SEPT. 14
Dennis Dauble of Tri-Cities, author of “Bury Me With My Fly Rod,” signing, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St.
SEPT. 23
Monday Evening Book Club, discussion of “Jell-O Girls” by Allie Rowbottom, 6:30 p.m., Blue Lantern Coffee House, 326 Main St., Lewiston.
SEPT. 28
Sanan Kolva of Pullman, author of “The Chosen of the Spear” series, signing, 1-3 p.m., And Books Too, 918 Sixth St., Clarkston.
CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS
SEPT. 6
Teen center grand opening, 4-6 p.m., 413 Main St., Kamiah.
SEPT. 12
Intro to square dance, free, 7 p.m., Twin City Square and Round Dance Center, 2130 Fifth Ave., Clarkston. Singles and all ages welcome.
SEPT. 20
Seventh annual Asotin County Library Foundation Fall Auction, 5:30-10 p.m., Lewiston Elks, 3444 Country Club Drive. Theme: “Mission Possible 2.0.” Evening features hors d’oeuvres, and four tastes of wine and beer. Cost: $40. Tickets: Asotin County Library and And Books Too, both in Clarkston.
SEPT. 27
Brady Bunch 50th Anniversary Party, 6:30 p.m., Clarkston Event Center, 841 Sixth St. Proceeds benefit the Lewiston Civic Theatre, and event will feature prizes awarded for best 1970s attire, dinner, dancing, no-host bar and episodes of “The Brady Bunch” television show. For ages 21 and older only. Cost: $40. Tickets: (208) 746-3401 or online at www.lctheatre.org.
SEPT. 29
Second annual Latah County Historical Society “Lanterns & Luminaries,” 6-8 p.m., East City Park, 900 E. Third St., Moscow. Lantern purchase/information: latahcountyhistoricalsociety.org
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
SEPT. 5-8
2019 Palouse Empire Fair; theme: “Baling Generations Together”; Palouse Empire Fairgounds, 322 Fairgrounds Road, Colfax.
SEPT. 7
Clarkston Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Beachview Park, 1015 Second St.
Moscow Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Main Street and Friendship Square.
Little House Day, 1-6 p.m., White Spring Ranch, 1004 Lorang Road, Genesee. Includes live music, demonstrations, ice cream social.
Riverfest, noon-5 p.m., Granite Lake Park, 845 Port Way, Clarkston. The music lineup includes:
Noon — 7 Devils
1:05 p.m. — Bellydancers
1:30 p.m. — 7 Devils
3 p.m. — Henry Funk
4 p.m. — 7 Devils
18th annual Classic Car Show and Blackberry Festival, Centennial Park, Juliaetta. Schedule includes:
7 a.m. — breakfast
8 a.m. — Dutch oven cookoff
10 a.m. — dachshund races
11 a.m. — barbecue lunch and live music by the Merchantiles
1 p.m. — cornhole tournament
SEPT. 10
Orofino Farmers Market, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Clearwater County Fairgrounds, 101 Michigan Ave.
Tuesday Community Market, 4-7 p.m., Latah County Fair and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.
SEPT. 11
Pullman Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 NE Spring St., Pullman.
SEPT. 12-15
2019 Latah County Fair; theme: “The Greatest Shows on the Palouse”; Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.
Clearwater County Fair and Lumberjack Days; theme: “Boots, Jeans, and Clearwater Dreams”; Clearwater County Fairgrounds, Orofino. Schedule includes:
Sept. 13
Noon — Lumberjack Days kiddie parade
Sept. 14
10 a.m. — main parade
4 p.m. — truck driving competition
6:30 p.m. — horse pull competition
Sept. 15
10 a.m.-noon — log show and contest
SEPT. 13-15
Garfield County Fair and Rodeo; theme: “Country Scenes and Children’s Dreams”; Garfield County Fairgrounds, Pomeroy.
SEPT. 19-22
75th annual Nez Perce County Fair, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Theme: “75 Years of Tradition: It’s a Diamond Jubilee.” Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 19; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 20-21; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 22. Cost: free-$8.
SEPT. 26-29
Lewis County Fair, Nezperce.
FOOD & DRINK
SEPT. 13
Youth Advisory Board spaghetti lunch fundraiser, noon-1:30 p.m., 413 Main St., Kamiah. Delivery or to-go orders only. Cost: $5. Proceeds benefit the new teen center.
SEPT. 14
Family Oktoberfest, 4-9 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church social hall, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman. Includes live music by the Auf Gehts German Band and activities for children. Adult menu: brats, sauerkraut, German potato salad for $15. Child’s menu: hot dog, chips, applesauce, beverage for $5. Beer and wine: $5/glass.
Corn Feed and Dollar Auction, 5 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Church new parish hall, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. Menu: corn on the cob, hot dogs, coleslaw and beverages. Cost: $5/regular price, free/ages 5 and younger.
SEPT. 21
Second annual Oktoberfest, 3 p.m., St. Augustine’s Catholic Center, 628 S. Deakin, Moscow. Family friendly event features sausage from Hog Heaven, microbrews from Selkirk Abbey, live music, and dancing. All proceeds benefit student mission trips and conferences.
SEPT. 26
Kenworthy Annual Gala, 7-10 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Features desserts, drinks and entertainment by the Washington-Idaho Symphony. Cost: $20/regular price, $10/students and youths. Tickets: www.kenworthy.org.
SEPT. 28
Pullman’s FieldFest, 4-11 p.m., outdoors in the field at the corner of Tucannon Court and Clearwater Drive in the Palouse Business Center behind Pullman Regional Hospital. Event includes regional craft beers, food and live music. Music schedule: 4 p.m. — Dan Maher of Pullman; 5 p.m. — Pixie & the Partygrass Boys; 6:30 p.m. — Jeff Crosby & the Refugees; 8 p.m. — Alec MacGillivray; 9:45 p.m. — Kendell Marvel. Cost: $30. Tickets: www.pullmanfieldfest.com/tickets
KIDS & FAMILIES
SEPT. 5
Vandal Town Block Party, 5-9 p.m., Friendship Square, Fourth and Main streets, downtown Moscow.
SEPT. 28
11th annual Mutt Strutt, 1-3 p.m., Reaney Park, 690 Reaney Way, Pullman. Festival for dogs and owners features games, contests, demonstrations, vendors and live music. Cost: $20. Register: https://www.whitmanpets.org/news-events/events/mutt-strutt.html. Event is fundraiser to benefit the Pooch Park in Pullman, off-leash dog park of the Whitman County Humane Society.
MOVIES
SEPT. 7
Classic cartoons, 9 a.m.-noon, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
SEPT. 9
“Dammed to Extinction,” 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
SEPT. 11
“Behemoth,” Chinese Movie Night, 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
SEPT. 12
“Shazam!” (PG-13), dusk, outdoors at Riverfront Park, U.S. Highway 12, Kamiah.
SEPT. 16
“Measure for Measure,” Royal Shakespeare Company, 6:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $12.
SEPT. 17
“Woman at War,” International Film Series, 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
SEPT. 18
“Just Eat It,” Moscow Food Co-Op Food for Thought Film Series, 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
SEPT. 23
“C.E.S. Wood,” 6:30 p.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
“Reinventing Power: America’s Renewable Energy Boom,” documentary, 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
SEPT. 24
“Frederick Law Olmsted: Designing America,” noon, Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
SEPT. 30
“All About Eve,” National Theatre Live, 6:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $12.
MUSIC
SEPT. 5
Heustis Kountry Band, dance music, 7-10 p.m., Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5.
Erik Applegate (jazz bass), Steve Kovalcheck (jazz guitar) and Kate Skinner (jazz piano), University of Idaho Faculty/Guest Recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Applegate is professor of jazz bass and Kovalcheck is associate professor of jazz guitar, both at the University of Northern Colorado; and Skinner is UI assistant professor of jazz piano. Cost: $5/regular price, $3/students and seniors.
The Carmonas, roots/bluegrass, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
SEPT. 6
Side of Shara, Sound Downtown concert series, 6:30 p.m., Brackenbury Square, Main Street, Lewiston.
The Marshall Tucker Band, 7 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, Lewiston. Cost: $25-$50. Tickets: www.ticketswest.com or at the venue box office.
Mare Wakefield and Nomad, Nashville-based country duo, 8 p.m., the Attic, 314 Second St., Moscow. Donations accepted.
Nevada Sowle and Meredith Brann, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
Evergreen Afrobeat Orchestra, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
SEPT. 6-7
The B-Sides, 8 p.m., MJ Barleyhoppers, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
SEPT. 6-15
Outdoor Summer Concerts, all at 7:30 p.m., Northern Quest Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights, Wash. Tickets: (877) 871-6772 (9 a.m.-1 p.m. daily) or online at www.northernquest.com. Schedule:
Sept. 6 — Pitbull (rescheduled from June 24), $79/$89/$99/$119
Sept. 7 — Jeff Dunham, $59/$69/$79/$99
Sept. 15 — Old Dominion, $59/$69/$89/$109
SEPT. 7
The Pine Hearts, folk/bluegrass, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
SEPT. 7, 13
Lara Vivian Quintet, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Members are Lara Vivian on vocals, Brady Charrier on tenor, Josh Day on keys, Micah Millheim on bass and Josh Hebert on drums.
SEPT. 8
Stuart Evans and friends, classical, 2 p.m., Cordelia Church, 1501 Danielson Road, Genesee.
The 7 Devils with the Bacchus Brass, 2 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Gonzaga University Concert Choir, 1:30 p.m., Monastery of St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood.
SEPT. 9
Cole Tutino, cello, and Ryan Smith, piano, guest recital, 7:30 p.m., University of Idaho Administration Building auditorium, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow. Tutino and Smith will perform pieces by Beethoven, Bruch and Paganini. They are music faculty at New Saint Andrews College in Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
SEPT. 11
Band jam, 6-9 p.m., Riverport Brewing Co., 150 Ninth St., Clarkston.
SEPT. 13
Oboe! Faculty Artist Series, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price, $5 ages 55 and older, and non-WSU students, free/WSU students.
Heat Speak Quartet, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
SEPT. 14
University of Idaho Percussion Ensemble, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow.
Douglas Cameron, 6 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Mark Holt of Lewiston, Americana, 7 p.m., Mystic Cafe, 1303 Main St., Lewiston.
Alexis Donn, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
Mother Yeti and the Maple Bars, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
SEPT. 14-15
“The Music of Stage and the Silver Screen,” Washington Idaho Symphony Concert I, Season 48, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Pullman High School auditorium; 3 p.m. Sept. 15, Clarkston High School auditorium. Cost: $25/regular price, $15/students, $12/ages 12-18, free/ages 11 and younger accompanied by an adult.
SEPT. 15
Mauchley Duo, University of Idaho faculty emeritus recital, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors. Piano duo features Jay and Sandy Mauchley.
Nu-Blu, bluegrass, 1:30 p.m., Spiral Rock Vineyard, 25844 Old Spiral Highway, Lewiston. Cost: $12. Attendees should bring lawn chair or blanket for outdoor seating.
SEPT. 17
Javier Rodriguez (bassoon), Eneida Larti (piano) and Catherine Anderson (harpsichord), University of Idaho faculty recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
SEPT. 18
Oscar Goldman, Mr. P Chill and Cleen, hip-hop, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
SEPT. 19
University of Idaho faculty chamber music ensembles, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Dirk Quinn Band of Philadelphia, funk/jazz, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
SEPT. 20
Nicholas J. Theriault, student percussion recital, 4:10 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Washington State University, Pullman.
Dodgy Mountain Men, stompgrass, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
SEPT. 21
Idaho County Orchestra, 2 p.m., Monastery of St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood.
SEPT. 22
Roger McVey, piano, University of Idaho faculty recital, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. McVey is associated professor of guitar and music history at UI. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
SEPT. 24
James Reid, guitar, University of Idaho faculty recital, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Reid is professor of guitar and music history at UI. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
SEPT. 25
Jazz Forum, 7:30 p.m., Room 101, Kimbrough Hall, Washington State University, Pullman.
SEPT. 26
Roger McVey, piano, University of Idaho faculty recital, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. McVey is associate professor of piano at UI. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Washington State University Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Pullman.
SEPT. 27
Julie Wieck, soprano, Faculty Artist Series, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price, $5 ages 55 and older, and non-WSU students, free/WSU students.
University of Idaho Jazz Bands and Jazz Choirs, 6:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Program will feature performances by Jazz BAnds I, II and III; Jazz Choir I; and Chamber Jazz Choir. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Jeff Crosby, Americana, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
SEPT. 28
Solid Ghost, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
SEPT. 28-29
Modest Music Fest 2019, featuring about 40 bands, Humble Burger, 102 N. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $30. Tickets: www.eventbrite.com
SCHOOL & CAMPUS
SEPT. 5
Physics & Astronomy 100 years Celebration and Speaker, Webster Physical Science Building, Pullman. Events include: 4:10-5 p.m. — Distinguished Colloquium given by J. Thomas Dickinson (including dedication of the J. Thomas Dickinson Undergraduate Study in Webster Hall); 5-6:30 p.m. — reception.
“China’s Environmental Courts: An Assessment,” talk by Robert V. Percival, 3:30 p.m., University of Idaho Menard Law Building, 711 S. Rayburn St., Moscow. Percival is director of the environmental law program at the University of Maryland Carey School of Law and specialist on Chinese environmental law.
SEPT. 6 AND 8
“Asteroids and Meteors,” planetarium show, 7 p.m. Sept. 6 and 5 p.m. Sept. 8, Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall, Pullman. Cost: $5 cash or check only; free/ages 6 and younger.
SEPT. 9
“Science Diplomacy,” presentation by Bill Colglazier, 4-5 p.m., International Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, University of Idaho, Moscow. Colglazier is adviser to the United Nations.
SEPT. 17
Constitution Day program, 6-7:30 p.m., Room 115, Sacajawea Hall, Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston. Event will feature a panel and audience discussion on the topic of “The Viability of Third Parties in the United States of America and Beyond.”
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
SEPT. 5-7
2019 Lewiston Roundup; all events at Roundup grounds in Tammany, south of Lewiston, except where noted. Tickets: lewistonroundup.com/round-up. Schedule includes:
Sept. 5 and 6
6:59 p.m. — rodeo
Sept. 7
9:59 a.m. — annual parade with theme of “85 Years of Tradition,” Main Street, downtown Lewiston
6:59 p.m. — rodeo
SEPT. 8
12th annual Howling at Hamilton, open swim for dogs, 1-6 p.m., Hamilton-Lowe Aquatic Center, 830 N. Mountain View Road, Moscow.
SEPT. 13
13th annual Warrior Golf Classic, noon registration and 1 p.m. shotgun start, Lewiston Golf and Country Club, 3985 Country Club Drive. Cost: $100/regular price, $75/LCSC students. Net proceeds benefit LCSC student scholarships and programs.
SEPT. 21
Annual Quad Cities Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Bill Chipman Palouse Trailhead (near the Quality Inn parking lot), Pullman. Registration is at 8:30 a.m., opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m., walk begins at 10 a.m.
STAGE
SEPT. 7-8
Auditions for the 1938 radio play “The War of the Worlds,” staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre, 2 p.m., civic theater box office, 832 Main St. Directed by Patrick Broemeling.
SEPT. 11
Auditions for “Matilda the Musical,” staged by Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 6:30-9 p.m., RTOP, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Info: www.rtoptheatre.org/auditions
SEPT. 12-15, 19-22, 26-29
“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” musical thriller staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12-13, 19-21 and 26-28, and 2 p.m. Sept. 15, 22 and 29, Lewiston High School Auditorium, 1114 Ninth Ave. Cost: $19/regular price, $16/seniors and veterans, $14/students ages 13 through college, $11/ages 12 and younger. Tickets: theater box office at (208) 746-3401 noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, or online at www.lctheatre.org
SEPT. 20-21 AND 26-28
“Same Time, Next Year,” 7:30 p.m., Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $20/regular price, $12/ages 12 and younger. Tickets: box office, (509) 334-0750 or online at www.rtoptheatre.org
TALKS
SEPT. 5
Science After Hours, “Research and History of the Palouse Regarding Humans and Ecology: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” talk by Brian Bell, 6-7:30 p.m., Hunga Dunga Brewing Co., 333 Jackston St., Moscow. Bell is Whitman Conservation District manager.
SEPT. 8
Presentation about early Idaho County homesteads by Bob Squires, 2 p.m., Welcome Center, 516 Main St., Kamiah.
SEPT. 9
Science on the Palouse, “The Hidden Cocktail Threatening Lake Coeur d’Alene,” presentation by Rebecca Stevens, 6 p.m., the Center at Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Stevens is restoration and hazardous waste program manager for the Coeur d’Alene Tribe. !
SEPT. 18
“Rich History: Music & Life Ways of the Nez Perce Native People,” presentation by J.R. Spencer, 6:30 p.m., Troy Historical Society, 421 S. Main St., Troy.