ART & EXHIBITS
JAN. 21-FEB. 2
“BLACK & WHITE,” exhibit of works by artists of Lewiston and Clarkston, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Hours: 10 a.m.-4p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday.
JAN. 21-MARCH 5
“Dear Moscow,” online exhibit of works by the community of Moscow, Third Street Gallery, 206 E. Third St. URL: www.bit.ly/dearmoscowgallery.
JAN. 21-MAY 15
“BirdCat,” exhibit of works by Pamela Awana Lee of Pullman, Colter’s Creek Moscow Tasting Room, 215 S. Main St. Hours: noon-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS
JAN. 24
The Lost Mummy, escape room, 1-3 p.m., Upriver Youth Leadership Council, 405 Main St., Kamiah. Info: (208) 743-0392.
JAN. 28-30
Pay It Forward Auction, online auction, Jackson’s Pay It Forward Foundation, URL: www.facebook.com/jacksonspayitforward/.
FEB. 7
Clearwater Grange Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Grange Hall, Main Street, Clearwater. Reservations via Carol Bonono, (208) 926-7465.
MUSIC
JAN. 23
University of Idaho Bandfest and Stringfest, online music festival, 9-10:30 a.m. Register: https://bit.ly/360UIbandfest.
JAN. 29
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship, 6-9 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelf on trumpet.
MARCH 28
St. Lawrence String Quartet, virtual concert, part of the University of Idaho’s Auditorium Chamber Music Series, 4 p.m. www.SLSQ.auditoriumseries.org.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
MARCH 6
Snake River Canyon Half Marathon, 9 a.m., Wawawai Landing, Highway 193. Participation limited to 200 runners. Register: ultrasignup.com/register.aspx.
TALKS
JAN. 21
Conversation between Madame LeFrancois and Hill Beachey, online lecture, organized by the Nez Perce County Museum and Lewiston City Library , 7 p.m. Register: www.bit.ly/chbml20201.
JAN. 27-APRIL 12
Visiting Writers Series, Washington State University, online presentations. URL: www.bit.ly/wsuvw2021.
Schedule includes:
Jan. 27 – Ryka Aoki, 6 p.m.
Feb. 10 – Chigozie Obioma, 7 p.m.
March 1 – Major Jackson, 7 p.m.
March 16 – “Against Erasure: Reclaiming Our Stories,” by Catina Bacote, 6 p.m.
March 23 – Cecil Giscombe, 7 p.m.
April 7 – Mahogany L. Browne, 6 p.m.
April 12 – “Cabinets of Curiosities and the Fictional Dream,” by Debra Magpie Earling, 6 p.m.
FEB. 18
“The Chinese Jazz Age,” by Dr. Andrew F. Jones of UC Berkeley, online lecture, UI Asian Studies, 3:30 p.m. URL: www.bit.ly/CJA2021. Info: amargell@uidaho.edu.