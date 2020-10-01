ART & EXHIBITS
OCT. 1-11
“In-Between Places,” exhibit of works by University of Idaho Master of Fine Arts recent graduates Kaleb Bass, Theresa Rushing, Dongming Zhao and Robbie Mann, Prichard Art Gallery, 414 Main St., Moscow. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
OCT. 1-28
“Fantasies of Fall,” exhibit featuring works in watercolors and pastels by John Zillich of Anatone and Clarkston, Blue Mountain Artisans Guild Art Center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Ella Ockwell of Pomeroy will be the junior artist exhibiting her summer art projects. Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Masks and social distancing are required.
OCT. 1-31
Colfax Chamber of Commerce Photography Contest, exhibit of more than 60 entries, Libey Gallery, the Center at Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Masks required and number of patrons in gallery at one time are limited to 10. Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 2-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
OCT. 1-DEC. 1
“Artwalk: 10-Year Retrospective,” exhibit featuring works from artists who have participated for the last 10 years in the annual Lewiston Downtown Artwalk, Lewis-Clark State Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Hours: noon-4 p.m. weekdays.
OCT. 1-DEC. 4
Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art Washington State University, Pullman. Exhibits include “Etsuko Ichikawa: Broken Poems of Fireflies,” “The Earth Itself: The Betty Feves Collection” plus permanent collections. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday.
OCT. 2-31
Exhibit of works by Janis Casco Blayer of Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Reception: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 2. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (See the story on Page 3.)
OCT. 3-4 AND 10-11
“Inside/Outside,” exhibit featuring works by artists from around the nation and region, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 3-4 and 1-5 p.m. Oct. 10-11, Little Pink House Gallery, 157 N. Elm St., Genesee. Artists include Barb Burwell, Mary Carol Kenny, Brian Frink, Noah Schuerman, Ray Esparsen, Ellen Vieth, Kat Fekkas, Casey Doyle and Stacy Isenbarger. Masks required.
OCT. 4-31
“Images of the Inland Northwest,” exhibit of works by Gayle Havercroft of Spokane, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 410 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Reception: 1-3 p.m. Oct. 4. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
BOOKS & AUTHORS
OCT. 15
Online poetry reading by Ross Gay, Washington State University Visiting Writers Series, 7 p.m., live on YouTube.com.
CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS
OCT. 1-15
Online silent auction to benefit the Washington Idaho Symphony. To bid: wa-idsymphony.org/silent-auction-3.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
OCT. 3
Moscow Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Friendship Square and Main Street, downtown. Info: www.ci.moscow.id.us/197/Farmers-Market.
COVID Art Fair, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Includes live music in the afternoon. Masks required.
OCT. 7
Pullman Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St.
FOOD & DRINK
OCT. 2
Youth Advisory Board fundraiser take-out lunch, 11 a.m., Y.A.B. Office, 405 Main St., Kamiah. Menu: chicken noodle soup, roll, cookie, bottled water. Cost: $5.
OCT. 3
Annual Clearwater Chili Feed, 4-7 p.m., Clearwater Grange Hall, Sally Ann Road, 4 miles off U.S. Highway 13. Menu: chili, cornbread, beverages, dessert. Event also will include a silent auction. Cost: donation. Proceeds go to the Grange.
KIDS & FAMILIES
OCT. 4
Ride into Fall, horseback-riding event, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Hells Gate State Park, south of Lewiston. Event is sponsored by the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse. Signup is 10 a.m.-noon; prizes and awards will be given beginning at 2 p.m.
OCT. 17-31
Fifth annual Lewis-Clark Valley Pumpkin Patch, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., outdoors on the lawn of the Clarkston United Methodist Church, 1243 Highland Ave. Event is fundraiser with proceeds to benefit the L-C Valley Habitat for Humanity. Info: www.pumpkin patchlcv.org.
MOVIES
OCT. 3-31
Drive-in movies, 7:30 p.m. (gates open at 6:30), Kibbie Activity Center parking lot, University of Idaho campus, Moscow. Cost: $20/vehicle, except Oct. 30 ($30) and 31 ($40). Info: www.uidaho.edu/current-students/student-involvement/vandal-entertainment/events/moscow-drive-in. Schedule includes:
Oct. 3: “Twister” (PG-13).
Oct. 10: “Sonic the Hedgehog” (PG).
Oct. 17: “The High Note” (PG-13).
Oct. 24: “Remember the Titans” (PG).
Oct. 30: Halloween Eve Double Feature: “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (PG) and “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” (PG-13).
Oct. 31: Horror Movie Marathon: “Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984, R), “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (2003, R) and “It” (R).
MUSIC
OCT. 2
“Tuba Tunes,” Washington State University Faculty Artist Series online performance by Chris Dickey, 7:30 p.m., www.youtube.com/wsupullmanmusic. Dickey is a member of the WSU School of Music faculty.
OCT. 6
“Classical and Jazz Guitar,” Washington State University Faculty Artist Series online performance by Gabe Condon, 7:30 p.m., www.youtube.com/wsupullmanmusic. Condon is WSU instructor of jazz and classical guitar.
OCT. 8
“In His Hand: Songs of Inspiration,” Washington State University Faculty Artist Series online performance by Julie Anne Wieck (soprano) and Elena Panchenko (piano), 7:30 p.m., www.youtube.com/wsupullmanmusic.
SCHOOLS & CAMPUS
OCT. 1
Rock the Block, socially distanced barbecue event, 4:30-7:30 p.m., University of Idaho Tower Lawn, 1098 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $11 (cards only). Cost: bit.ly/Rocktheblock.
OCT. 8-28
2020 Election Event Series, Washington State University’s Thomas S. Foley Institute for Public Policy and Public Affairs, all from noon-1 p.m., live online on the Foley Institute YouTube channel. Schedule includes:
Oct. 8 — “Voting and Election Reform” by Barry Burden (University of Wisconsin-Madison).
Oct. 14 — “Predicting Elections” by Charles Franklin (Marquette University).
Oct. 21 — “Congressional Campaigns” by Costas Panagopolous (Northeastern University).
Oct. 28 — “The Media” by Travis Ridout (WSU) and Kathleen Searles (LSU).
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
OCT. 17
Get’n the Hole Corn Hole Tournament, 11 a.m., Bryden Canyon Golf Course, 445 O’Conner Road, Lewiston. Proceeds will benefit Children in Transition at Lewiston and Clarkston high schools. Register: at Bryden Canyon Golf Course, (208) 746-0863, or online at getnthehole.com.
STAGE
OCT. 9-11
Online workshop reading of “Happy Mess” by Ian Paul Messersmith, University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts, “First Bite” new play development by students, 6 p.m. Oct. 9-10 and 2 p.m. Oct. 11. Register: 6 p.m. reading/uidaho.edu/happy6pm; 2 p.m. reading/uidaho.edu/happy2pm.
OCT. 23-NOV. 1
“The Revolutionists” by Lauren Gunderson, online performance staged by the University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts, 6 p.m. Oct. 23-24, 30-31; and 2 p.m. Oct. 24-25, 31 and Nov. 1. Cost: $5/6 p.m. performances; donation/2 p.m. performances; free/UI students. Register: 6 p.m. performances at uidaho.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PSIPi1XeTAKjLXNhltRkLQ; 2 p.m. performances at uidaho.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Xj2ZK4BpT2KbszFZ3dyq6A.
TALKS
OCT. 6, 13 AND NOV. 10
Online presentations, Connected Conversations series by the Idaho Humanities Council, all at 5 p.m. Register: www.eventbrite.com/o/idaho-humanities- council-30369593388.
Schedule includes:
Oct. 6 — “Victory and Triumph in Ancient Rome,” by Alyson Roy.
Oct. 13 — “A Dialogue on Independent Film,” by Carole Skinner.
Nov. 10 — “Women in Art during the Renaissance and Reformation,” by Lisa McClain.
OCT. 8
“Did George Marshall Really Lose China?” online presentation by Harold Tanner, a history professor at University of North Texas, 3:30 p.m. Talk is sponsored by University of Idaho East Asian Studies. Register: email amargell@uidaho.edu.