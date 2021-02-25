Readers are advised to contact venues before events to check on any COVID-19 distancing requirements and/or cancellations.
ART & EXHIBITS
“Tools: Their Clever Enchantment,” through Feb. 28, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Exhibit by Rachael Eastman of Moscow.
Spring Show Reception, 5 p.m., March 4, Blue Mountain Artisan Guild, 745 Main St. Dayton. The reception will kick off the Blue Mountain Artisan Guild’s Spring Show. Refreshments available, and COVID health precautions will be in place. www.pomeroybmag.weebly.com.
“Dear Moscow,” through March 5, an online exhibit by the community of Moscow. www.bit.ly/dearmoscowgallery.
“Material Transgressions,” through March 12, LCSC Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Exhibit by Rebecca Merkley-Omeje of Pasco.
“City of Hope: Resurrection City & The 1968 Poor People’s Campaign,” exhibit by the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service, through March 15, LCSC Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. www.lcsc.edu/cah.
“For All the World to See: Visual Culture and the Struggle for Human Rights,” through March 16, University of Idaho Library, 850 S. Rayburn, Moscow. From the National Endowment for the Humanities on the Road, in partnership with the Latah County Historical Society, a nationally touring exhibition of images and media and their impact on the Civil Rights Movement. www.lib.uidaho.edu.
Exhibit of works by University of Idaho College of Art and Architecture Faculty, through March 28, Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Artwork includes photography, drawings, paintings, sculpture, mixed media, architectural studies and digital media. www.prichardart.org.
“Pollinators,” through March 31, 1912 Center, 412 East Third St., Moscow. A community art show exhibiting works from more than 53 local artists. www.1912Center.org.
Exhibit by Jan Vogtman of Troy, through April 28, Jamie Knudson State Farm, 318 S. Main St., Moscow.
Exhibit by the Palouse Watercolor Socius, through April 14, Moscow Chamber of Commerce, 411 S. Main St., Moscow.
Blue Mountain Artisan Guild’s Spring Show, through April 28, 745 Main St., Dayton. Exhibit by various artists, with featured painter, Crystal Winslow. www.pomeroybmag.weebly.com.
“BirdCat,” through May 15, Colter’s Creek Moscow Tasting Room, 215 S. Main St., Moscow. An exhibit by Pamela Awana Lee of Pullman. www.colterscreek.com/moscow-tasting-room/.
FILM
LUNAFEST Women’s Film Festival, 6-8 p.m., March 2. A national touring film festival hosted by the University of Idaho Women’s Center that showcases original short films by, for and about women. www.bit.ly/UILunafest2021.
BOOKS & AUTHORS
Discussion with Annie Lampman, noon, March 2. The winner of the 2020 American Fiction Award will give a Facebook Live talk about her new book, “Sins of the Bees.” www.tinyurl.com/u5mq9otr.
MUSIC
Hamp’s Gala: University of Idaho Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival, 2:30 p.m., Feb. 25. Conclusion of the Lionel Hampton School of Music Day, with performances in jazz and classical genres from outstanding University of Idaho students and faculty. www.uidaho.edu/class/jazzfest/concerts.
University of Idaho Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival, 5 p.m., Feb. 25. Features the 2021 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner, archival footage, historical discussions and personal stories from former festival director and professor Lynn “Doc” Skinner and Lionel Hampton Big Band members Christian Fabian, Cleave Guyton and Lance Bryant. www.uidaho.edu/class/jazzfest/concerts.
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship, 6 p.m., Feb. 25, March 4, Timbermill Bar and Grill, 517 S. Main St., Troy. Features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelf on trumpet. www.kwfellowship.com.
Swirly Tubes: A Junior Recital by Riley Hoover, 3:10 p.m., Feb. 26. Horn recital by Hoover, a Washington State University student. www.youtube.com/wsupullmanmusic.
Her Future is UNLIMITED: A Student Recital by Ashleigh Adams, 4:10 p.m., Feb. 26. Adams, a mezzo-soprano at WSU, will present her junior voice recital. www.youtube.com/wsupullmanmusic.
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship, 6 p.m., Feb. 26, Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelf on trumpet.
University of Idaho Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival featuring Camille Thurman, 5 p.m., Feb. 27. Live UI broadcast of Thurman, a multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, and archival footage and performance by Lionel Hampton School of Music Grammy Museum Affiliate Collective. www.uidaho.edu/class/jazzfest/concerts.
Douglas Cameron, 6-9 p.m., Feb. 27, Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Cameron is a Boise-area musician. www.fb.me/e/IPIjXnci.
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship, 8-10 p.m., March 13, Brock’s, 504 Main St. No. 201, Lewiston. Featuring Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelf on trumpet.
FOOD & DRINK
Lewiston Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, 5:45-7:15 p.m., Feb. 26, March 5, 12, 19, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Cost: Donation. www.facebook.com/KofC1024.
Lewiston Eagles Auxiliary 631 Fish Fry, 5-7 p.m., Feb. 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26, April 2. Cost: $8. Proceeds from the Fish Fry will benefit the scholarship fund.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
Bluewood College Days, Feb. 25 and 26, Ski Bluewood, 2000 N. Touchet Road, Dayton. Cost: $28 with valid college student ID. www.bluewood.com/college-days.
Crafting a New Tomorrow: Old Meets the New, 7:45 a.m.-5:45 p.m., Feb. 27. Online live demonstrations of spinning, quilting patchwork, blacksmith work and knife making by volunteers with the the Flora School Education Center in Flora, Ore. www.floraschool.org.
Winter Market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., March 6, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Shop from 25 artisan food and craft vendors. Doors open at 9 a.m. for at-risk shoppers. www.1912center.org/wintermarket1.php.
68th Annual Uniontown Sausage Feed, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., March 7, Uniontown Community Building, Highway 195, Uniontown. Cost: $13. The Sausage Feed will take place via curbside pickup this year. The drive-through line will start at the Uniontown Co-Op. Purchase your ticket in line the day of with cash or checks, or online before March 1. www.uniontownwa.org.
TALKS & LECTURES
“Is Trump a symptom of a Constitutional Dis-Ease?,” noon, Feb. 25. The Foley Institute at Washington State University presents Bruce Ackerman, Sterling Professor of Law and Political Science at Yale University. www.bit.ly/foleyackerman.
2021 Pollinator Summit: Afternoon Session, 2-6 p.m., Feb. 25. Event to cover latest pollinator research, citizen science, a City of Moscow update, and several farmer will speak. www.bit.ly/pollinatorsummit.
ICL Webinar Series: Salmon and Energy, A Northwest in Transition, 5-6 p.m., Feb. 25. What does Congressman Mike Simpson’s plan mean for Idaho’s energy future? www.bit.ly/nwintransition.
“My Joy Is The Revolution: Experiences as a Black Indigenous Storyteller in Social Movement Spaces,” 7 p.m., Feb. 25. Keynote address by Tai Simpson, member of the Nez Perce Tribe. www.bit.ly/lcschdyt. A full story is on Page XX.
“Activists and Mystics: Curbing Turbulence in Premodern Europe,” noon, March 1, Dr. Stephanie Mooers Christelow of Idaho State University will present as part of Lewis-Clark State College’s Women’s History Month 2021. This year’s theme is “Making History During the Unknown: Women’s Lives During Times of Change.” www.bit.ly/LCSC21WHM.
WSU Visiting Writers Series: Major Jackson, 7 p.m. March 1. The award-winning author will present a poetry reading. www.bit.ly/wsuvw2021.
“Making History During the Unknown: Women’s Lives During Times of Change,” the 2021 Lewis-Clark State College’s Women’s History Month series. Talks include:
- “Women in the Civil Rights Movement: Some Case Studies,” March 3, noon. Dr. Robert Bauman of Washington State University – Tri-Cities. www.bit.ly/LCSC21WHM.
- “Forging and Flirting: The Gendered Strategies of a Dutch Holocaust Rescuer,” March 4, noon. Dr. Raymond Sun of Washington State University – Pullman.
“The Wayward Course of American Presidential Democracy,” noon, March 4. The Foley Institute at Washington State University presents Stephen Skowronek, Pelatiah Perit Professor of Political and Social Science at Yale University. www.bit.ly/foleyskowronek.
“Against Erasure: Reclaiming Our Stories,” 6 p.m., March 16. Catina Bacote will speak as part of Washington State Univeristy’s Visiting Writers Series. www.bit.ly/wsuvw2021.