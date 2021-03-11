ART & EXHIBITS
“City of Hope: Resurrection City & The 1968 Poor People’s Campaign,” exhibit by the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service, through March 15. LCSC Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Exhibit by the National Museum of African American History and Culture, along with the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service.
Material Transgressions, through March 12. LCSC Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Exhibit by Rebecca Merkley-Omeje of Pasco.
“Pollinators,” through March 31. 1912 Center - Arts Room, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. “Pollinators” is a community art show exhibiting works from over 53 local artists.
“For All the World to See: Visual Culture and the Struggle for Human Rights,” through March 16. University of Idaho Library, 850 S. Rayburn, Moscow. From the National Endowment for the Humanities on the Road, in partnership with the Latah County Historical Society, a nationally touring exhibition of images and media and their impact on the Civil Rights Movement.
Exhibit by Jan Vogtman of Troy, through April 28. Jamie Knudson State Farm, 318 S. Main St., Moscow.
The Valley Art Center Textile Show, through March 27. Valley Art Center, 842 6th St., Clarkston. The Valley Art Center Textile Show features works by artists Jen Whitted and Ginny Clark, Clarkston; Carol Triplett, Pam Brooks, Lewiston; and Tracy Randall, Pullman.
“BirdCat,” through May 15. Colter’s Creek Moscow Tasting Room, 215 S. Main St. Exhibit by Pamela Awana Lee of Pullman.
“Follow the River: Portraits of the Columbia Plateau,” through Aug. 14. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Rd., Pullman. This exhibit reframes the museum’s Worth D. Griffin Collection of Native portraiture alongside cultural materials from Plateau tribes including the Palus (Palouse) and Nimiipuu (Nez Perce) whose homelands the Washington State University Pullman campus is located upon.
“Artists with a History,” through March 28. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Exhibit by Byron Saneholtz of Pullman and Bobbi Kelly and Peggy Conrad of Moscow.
Blue Mountain Artisan Guild’s Spring Show, through April 28. Blue Mountain Artisan Guild, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Exhibit by various artists with featured painter, Crystal Winslow.
Exhibit by University of Idaho College of Art and Architecture Faculty, through March 28. Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Artwork includes photography, drawings, paintings, sculpture, mixed media, architectural studies and digital media.
Exhibit by the Palouse Watercolor Socius, through April 14. Moscow Chamber of Commerce, 411 S. Main St., Moscow.
Stage & Screen
“Everybody,” through March 12, 6 p.m., through March 13, 2 & 6 p.m. and through March 14, 2 p.m. Cost: free/UI students; $10/individuals; $20/group pass; matinee/donation. Virtual performance by the University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts. Production intended for mature audiences. www.uidaho.edu/class/theatre/productions-and-events.
Luke Severeid Live Comedy Show, March 13, 7 p.m. Etsi Bravo, 215 E. Main St., Pullman. Cost: $8-$75. Show for ages 21 and up only. Seating limited. www.eventbrite.com/e/144803975589.
Music
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship, every other Friday, 6-9 p.m. through April 23. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Original, instrumental sounds by Michael Kelly, electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel, trumpet.
B-Sides, March 13, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship, March 13, 8-10 p.m. Brava’s, Brock’s, 504 Main St., No. 201, Lewiston. Original instrumental music by Michael Kelly on guitar and Kevin Woelfel trumpet. Thursdays, 6 p.m. through March 18. Timbermill Bar and Grill, 517 S. Main St., Troy. Features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelf on trumpet. March 19, 5:30-8 p.m. and April 3, 5:30-8 p.m. Groundwork Brewing, 1225 Snake River Ave., Lewiston. Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel on trumpet.
Henry Funk Music, March 27, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Henry is a local musician.
St. Lawrence String Quartet, March 28, 4 p.m. A virtual concert, part of the University of Idaho’s Auditorium Chamber Music Series. www.SLSQ.auditoriumseries.org.
Food & Drink
Lewiston Eagles Auxiliary 631 Fish Fry, Fridays, 5-7 p.m. through April 2. Cost: $8. Proceeds will benefit the scholarship fund. Seating is limited.
Lewiston Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, March 12, 5:45-7:15 p.m. and March 19, 5:45-7:15 p.m. All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Cost: by donation. Limited seating and options for take out available.
Fairs, Festivals & Community
Community Action Food Bank Fundraiser, March 28, 2-6 p.m. Eagles Lodge, 123 Main St., Moscow. The Eagle Riders of Lewiston Eagles 631 are throwing a fund raiser to benefit the Community Action Food Bank.
Tri-State Hospital Foundation’s Virtual High Tea, April 7, 8 a.m. Tri-State Hospital Foundation is hosting an online auction for this years “High Tea” event! www.TriStatesHighTea.org.
Talks & Lectures
“The Crisis of Democracy in Global Context,” March 16, noon. The Foley Institute at Washington State University presents Kim Lane Scheppele, Laurance S. Rockefeller Professor of Sociology and International Affairs, Princeton University. www.bit.ly/foleyscheppele.
“Booby-Trapped: the Bra in America,” March 16, 6 p.m. Presented by the Asotin County Library, Ehris Urban and Velya Jancz-Urban will speak about the history of the bra in America. Register: www.asotincountylibrary.org. A full story is on Page 7.
“Against Erasure: Reclaiming Our Stories,” March 16, 6 p.m. Catina Bacote will speak as part of Washington State University’s Visiting Writers Series. www.bit.ly/wsuvw2021.
From “the Interpreter’s Squaw” to “Madonna of Her Race,” March 17, 11:30 a.m. In this online talk, Lewiston historian Garry Bush charts the journey of Sacajawea and how the young Shoshone was transformed into a social and political heroine. Register for a link at the Nez Perce County Historical Museum website. www.nezpercecountymuseum.com.
“Into the Archives: Photography from the Colville Reservation,” March 18, 5-5:45 p.m. An online conversation between Milo Carpenter, digital archivist and Michael Holloman, Washington State University associate professor and member of the Colville Confederated Tribes, about historic photographs from the Colville Reservation. www.bit.ly/intothearchives.
“Voter Apathy & Disenfranchisement,” March 18, 5 p.m. Online lecture by Caroline Heldman of Occidental College in Los Angeles and David Gray Adler of the Alturas Institute. Sponsored by the Idaho Humanities Council. www.bit.ly/apadislecture.
“Water and the Transboundary Problem of Selenium Pollution,” March 18, 6-7 p.m. Ellie Hudson-Heck and Brad Smith discuss how coal mining in British Columbia could affect the recovery of endangered fish in Idaho. www.bit.ly/ICLwater.
WSU Visiting Writers Series: Cecil Giscombe, March 23, 7 p.m. Part of Washington State University’s Visiting Writer’s Series. www.bit.ly/wsuvw2021.
“Full Support: Lessons Learned in the Dressing Room,” March 24, 6 p.m. Presented by the Asotin County Library, author Natalee Woods will discuss her memoir, “Full Support.” Register: www.asotincountylibrary.org.
“The China-India Border: Past, Present, and Future,” March 25, 3:30 p.m. Reed Chervin of the University of Colorado will speak as part of the University of Idaho China on the Palouse Speakers Series. www.bit.ly/UICotP2021.
WSU Visiting Writers Series: Mahogany L. Browne, April 7, 6 p.m. Part of Washington State University’s Visiting Writers Series. www.bit.ly/wsuvw2021.