ART & EXHIBITS
DEC. 3-4
Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art Washington State University, Pullman. Exhibits include “Etsuko Ichikawa: Broken Poems of Fireflies,” “The Earth Itself: The Betty Feves Collection,” plus permanent collections. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday.
DEC. 3-31
“Exercises in Passivity,” exhibit of works by James Coupe of Seattle, Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Hours: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
“Related to Water,” exhibit of works by Ernie Weiss of Pullman, Jamie Knudson State Farm, 318 S. Main St., Moscow. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
DEC. 3-MAY 15
“BirdCat,” exhibit of works by Pamela Awana Lee of Pullman, Colter’s Creek Moscow Tasting Room, 215 S. Main St.. Hours: noon-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
DEC. 3-JAN. 15
“Winter Wonders,” exhibit of works by the students of Pomeroy, Blue Mountain Artisan Guild Art Center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
BOOKS & AUTHORS
DEC. 3-12
Gini Roberge of Lewiston, author of Coffee With Cowboys,” signings: Dec. 3 – 4-7 p.m., DZ Designs, 821 Main St., Lewiston. Dec. 12 – 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Intermountain Feed, 2310 Frontage Road, Lewiston.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
DEC. 4
Christmas Light Parade, 6 p.m., downtown Kamiah, call (208) 935-2290 for more information.
DEC. 5
Alternative Giving Market of the Palouse Drive-Thru, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds Grange Building, Moscow. Info: www.agmpalouse.org. Story is on Page 3.
DEC. 12
Cookies for Kids, 5-8 p.m., Locomotive Park, Downtown, Lewiston.
MOVIES & FILM
JAN.7-9
Mountainfilm on Tour, online documentary film festival, Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation. Tickets: www.bit.ly/mottickets.
MUSIC
DEC. 4
Kelly Woelf Fellowship, 6 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel on trumpet.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
DEC. 3-JAN. 8
Annual Winter Spirit holiday light display, Locomotive Park, downtown Lewiston. Light display hours: 5-7 a.m. daily, 4:30-10 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.-midnight Wednesday-Sunday. Fireplace hours: 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5:30-10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and holidays.
STAGE
DEC. 4-13
“A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, online performance, University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts, 6 p.m. Dec. 4-5 and 11; and 2 p.m. Dec. 5-6 and 13. Cost: free/UI students; $10 for individuals, $20 for families/6 p.m. performances; donation/2 p.m. performances. Register: 6 p.m. performances: www.bit.ly/chriscarol6; 2 p.m. performances: www.bit.ly/chriscarol2. Story is on Page 3.
TALKS
DEC. 3
“Black Idaho: Ahead of the Curve,” online talk, 6 p.m., Phillip Thompson, director of the Idaho Black History Museum. Register: www.bit.ly/biacreg. Story is on Page 6.
“Horse Logging on the Clearwater River,” online talk, 7 p.m., Lewiston historian John Bradbury. Register: www.bit.ly/360Logging. Story is on Page 6.
DEC. 8
“A Mental Health Discussion,” online talk, 5 p.m., Moscow Human Rights Commission and the Latah County Human Rights Task Force. Register: www.bit.ly/srcle1.
“Drag Culture and Parenting Transgender Youth in Small Town PNW” by Ceasar Hart, online talk, 7 p.m., Register: www.bit.ly/dgptwash.
DEC. 16
“Without So Much as an RX,” online talk, 7 p.m., Lewiston historian Steve Branting. Register: www.bit.ly/360Nursing.