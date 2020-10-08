ART & EXHIBITS
OCT. 8-11
“In-Between Places,” exhibit of works by University of Idaho Master of Fine Arts recent graduates Kaleb Bass, Theresa Rushing, Dongming Zhao and Robbie Mann, Prichard Art Gallery, 414 Main St., Moscow. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
OCT. 8-16
Works by University of Idaho students Payton Finney and Madalyn Asker, R.West student exhibit space, Ridenbaugh Hall, UI campus, 601 Campus Drive, Moscow. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (subject to change).
OCT. 8-28
“Fantasies of Fall,” exhibit featuring works in watercolors and pastels by John Zillich of Anatone and Clarkston, Blue Mountain Artisans Guild Art Center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Ella Ockwell of Pomeroy will be the junior artist exhibiting her summer art projects. Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Masks and social distancing are required.
OCT. 8-31
Colfax Chamber of Commerce Photography Contest, exhibit of more than 60 entries, Libey Gallery, the Center at Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Masks required and number of patrons in gallery at one time are limited to 10. Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 2-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
Exhibit of works by Janis Casco Blayer of Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
“Images of the Inland Northwest,” exhibit of works by Gayle Havercroft of Spokane, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 410 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
OCT. 8-DEC. 1
“Artwalk: 10-Year Retrospective,” exhibit featuring works from artists who have participated for the last 10 years in the annual Lewiston Downtown Artwalk, Lewis-Clark State Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Hours: noon-4 p.m. weekdays.
OCT. 8-DEC. 4
Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art Washington State University, Pullman. Exhibits include “Etsuko Ichikawa: Broken Poems of Fireflies,” “The Earth Itself: The Betty Feves Collection” plus permanent collections. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday.
OCT. 10-11
“Inside/Outside,” exhibit featuring works by artists from around the nation and region, 1-5 p.m., Little Pink House Gallery, 157 N. Elm St., Genesee. Artists include Barb Burwell, Mary Carol Kenny, Brian Frink, Noah Schuerman, Ray Esparsen, Ellen Vieth, Kat Fekkas, Casey Doyle and Stacy Isenbarger. Masks required.
BOOKS & AUTHORS
OCT. 10
Dick Riggs of Lewiston, author of “Saying ‘Goodbye’: a 60th Anniversary Book,” presentation and signing, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Nez Perce County Historical Society, 0306 Third St., Lewiston.
OCT. 15
Online poetry reading by Ross Gay, Washington State University Visiting Writers Series, 7 p.m., live on YouTube.com.
OCT. 16
Annie Lampman of Moscow, author of “Sins of the Bees,” online presentation, 7 p.m., Lewis-Clark State College Humanities Division YouTube Channel.
CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS
OCT. 8-15
Online silent auction to benefit the Washington Idaho Symphony. To bid: wa-idsymphony.org/silent-auction-3.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
OCT. 10
Moscow Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Friendship Square and Main Street, downtown. Info: www.ci.moscow.id.us/197/Farmers-Market.
OCT. 14
Pullman Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St.
KIDS & FAMILIES
OCT. 12-31
Fifth annual Lewis-Clark Valley Pumpkin Patch, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., outdoors on the lawn of the Clarkston United Methodist Church, 1242 Highland Ave. Event is fundraiser with proceeds to benefit the L-C Valley Habitat for Humanity. Info: www.pumpkin patchlcv.org.
MOVIES
OCT. 10-31
Drive-in movies, 7:30 p.m. (gates open at 6:30), Kibbie Activity Center parking lot, University of Idaho campus, Moscow. Cost: $20/vehicle, except Oct. 30 ($30) and 31 ($40). Info: www.uidaho.edu/current-students/student-involvement/vandal-entertainment/events/moscow-drive-in. Schedule includes:
Oct. 10: “Sonic the Hedgehog” (PG).
Oct. 17: “The High Note” (PG-13).
Oct. 24: “Remember the Titans” (PG).
Oct. 30: Halloween Eve Double Feature: “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (PG) and “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” (PG-13).
Oct. 31: Horror Movie Marathon: “Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984, R), “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (2003, R) and “It” (R).
MUSIC
OCT. 8
“In His Hand: Songs of Inspiration,” Washington State University Faculty Artist Series online performance by Julie Anne Wieck (soprano) and Elena Panchenko (piano), 7:30 p.m., www.youtube.com/wsupullmanmusic.
OCT. 9
“Oboe Tapas” with Keri McCarthy, online concert, Washington State University Faculty Artist Series, 7:30-9 p.m. URL: www.youtube.com/wsupullmanmusic.
OCT. 9 AND 23
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship, 6-9 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelf on trumpet.
OCT. 10
DIG, acoustic rock, 6-9 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
OCT. 15
Third Thursday Celtic and Old-Time Music open jam, 7-9 p.m., Brock’s Towne Square, 504 Main St., Lewiston.
NOV. 10
The Neave Trio, online concert, 7:30 p.m. Part of the University of Idaho’s Auditorium Chamber Music series. The trio features Anna Williams, violin; Mikhail Veselov, cello; and Eri Nakamura, piano. URL: NeaveTrio.auditoriumseries.org
SCHOOLS & CAMPUS
OCT. 8-28
2020 Election Event Series, Washington State University’s Thomas S. Foley Institute for Public Policy and Public Affairs, all from noon-1 p.m., live online on the Foley Institute YouTube channel. Schedule includes:
Oct. 8 — “Voting and Election Reform” by Barry Burden (University of Wisconsin-Madison).
Oct. 14 — “Predicting Elections” by Charles Franklin (Marquette University).
Oct. 21 — “Congressional Campaigns” by Costas Panagopolous (Northeastern University).
Oct. 28 — “The Media” by Travis Ridout (WSU) and Kathleen Searles (LSU).
OCT. 10
University of Idaho Homecoming/Idaho Central Credit Union Fireworks Extravaganza, 9:30 p.m., Guy Wicks Field, UI campus, Moscow.
OCT. 19
Fourth annual Lewis-Clark State College Moore Honorary Lecture given online by Paul E. Lenze Jr., noon. Lenze, senior lecturer at Northern Arizona University, will discuss American Grand Strategy in the Middle East through the decades. Zoom presentation info: ID is 928 8829 2391; passcode is 813830.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
OCT. 17
Get’n the Hole Corn Hole Tournament, 11 a.m., Bryden Canyon Golf Course, 445 O’Conner Road, Lewiston. Proceeds will benefit Children in Transition at Lewiston and Clarkston high schools. Register: at Bryden Canyon Golf Course, (208) 746-0863, or online at getnthehole.com.
OCT. 22-24 AND 29-31
Spooky Science Walk, 3-9:30 p.m., Palouse Discovery Science Center, 950 N.E. Nelson Court, Pullman. Outdoor nature walk, with cameras and costumes encouraged. The least spooky times will be between 3 and 5:30 p.m. Cost: $7.50/regular price, $6/children, free/PDSC members. Reservations: required by calling (509) 332-6869.
STAGE
OCT. 9-11
Online workshop reading of “Happy Mess” by Ian Paul Messersmith, University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts, “First Bite” new play development by students, 6 p.m. Oct. 9-10 and 2 p.m. Oct. 11. Register: 6 p.m. reading/uidaho.edu/happy6pm; 2 p.m. reading/uidaho.edu/happy2pm.
OCT. 23-NOV. 1
“The Revolutionists” by Lauren Gunderson, online performance staged by the University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts, 6 p.m. Oct. 23-24, 30-31; and 2 p.m. Oct. 24-25, 31 and Nov. 1. Cost: $5/6 p.m. performances; donation/2 p.m. performances; free/UI students. Register: 6 p.m. performances at uidaho.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PSIPi1XeTAKjLXNhltRkLQ; 2 p.m. performances at uidaho.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Xj2ZK4BpT2KbszFZ3dyq6A.
TALKS
OCT. 8
“Did George Marshall Really Lose China?” online presentation by Harold Tanner, a history professor at University of North Texas, 3:30 p.m. Talk is sponsored by University of Idaho East Asian Studies. Register: email amargell@uidaho.edu.
OCT. 13 AND NOV. 10
Online presentations, Connected Conversations series by the Idaho Humanities Council, all at 5 p.m. Register: www.eventbrite.com/o/idaho-humanities-council-30369593388.
Schedule includes:
Oct. 13 — “A Dialogue on Independent Film,” by Carole Skinner.
Nov. 10 — “Women in Art during the Renaissance and Reformation,” by Lisa McClain. !