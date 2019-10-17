ART & EXHIBITS
OCT. 17-26
“Words & Light,” photography exhibit with works by three artists, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Exhibiting artists are Sean D. Cassidy of Lewiston, R.A. Friedman of Philadelphia and Chad Estes of Boise. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Exhibit of oil and watercolor paintings by the late Leo Edwin, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Edwin was a Moscow resident and retired University of Idaho employee. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
OCT. 17-30
“Journey through the Portals,” works by Molly Rice of Colfax, Libey Gallery South, the Center, Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. weekends.
“Colors of Fall,” Blue Mountain Artisan Guild exhibit center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Vicky Sjoberg of Asotin is featured artist. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
OCT. 17-31
“Awaiting Coverage: Healthcare in the USA,” acrylics and watercolors by Nancy Rothwell of Colfax; “Palouse in Transition,” photographs by Ken Carper of Pullman; “In Our Community,” photographs by Tom Mohr of Colfax; Libey Gallery, the Center at Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. weekends.
“Mark of the Tramp” exhibit by the Historic Graffiti Society, WI&M Depot, 185 Sixth St., Potlatch. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
OCT. 17-NOV. 29
“Wood & World,” works by 15 woodworkers and 15 poets, Third Street Gallery, Moscow City Hall, 206 E. Third St. Reception: Reception: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
Exhibit of watercolor works by Bobbi Kelly, Moscow Chamber of Commerce, 411 S. Main St. Kelly is a membre of the Idaho Watercolor Society and the Palouse Watercolor Socius. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
OCT. 17-DEC. 7
Exhibit of works by photographer David Paul Bayles, Prichard Art Gallery, University of Idaho, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Series include “Sap In Their Veins” and “Falling Trees.” Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
OCT. 17-DEC. 15
Local Artist Spotlight, works by John Patterson of Lewiston, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Patterson is retired Lewiston High School art teacher. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
OCT. 17-DEC. 31
“That’s Entertainment: The History of Theaters in Nez Perce County,” exhibit, Nez Perce Historical Society and Museum, 0306 Third St., Lewiston. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Prints of abstract acrylic pours by Gabriella Ball of Moscow, Colter’s Creek Tasting Room, 308 Main St., Juliaetta. Hours: 4-9 p.m. Thursday; noon-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
OCT. 17-MARCH 14
“Polly Apfelbaum: Frequently the Woods are Pink,” prints from the collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his family foundation, Creighton Gallery, Bruce/Floyd Gallery, Borth Gallery, Smith Gallery, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
OCT. 24-JAN. 17
Exhibit of works by Jeffry Mitchell of Seattle, Fine Arts Gallery 2, Washington State University, Pullman. Lecture and reception: 4:30 p.m. Oct. 24, Fine Arts auditorium. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
NOV. 2-3
Vision,” works by regional and national artists, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Little Pink House Gallery, 157 N. Elm St., Genesee.
NOV. 7
“Winter Wonders,” art exhibit, Blue Mountain Artisan Guild exhibit center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Judy Mousseau of Lewiston is featured artist. Reception: 5-6 p.m. Nov. 7. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
BOOKS & AUTHORS
OCT. 17
Debra Gwartney, author of “I Am a Stranger Here Myself,” discussion/signing, 7 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St.
OCT. 18
Readings by graduate students at Washington State University in Pullman and Eastern Washington State University in Pullman, 4 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
Sam Roxas-Chua, poetry reading, 7 p.m., University of Idaho Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow.
OCT. 19
Dick Southern of Craigmont, author of “Halfway Stage Stop: A Road Runs Through It” and “The Big School on the Hill,” 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Nez Perce County Historical Society & Museum, 0306 Third St., Lewiston.
John Sibley Williams of Portland, author of “As One Fire Consumes Another,” poetry reading, 4 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
Leni Zumas of Oregon, author of “Red Clocks,” 7 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St.
OCT. 22
Paula Coomer of Garfield, author of “Somebody Should Have Scolded the Girl,” reading, 6 p.m., Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
OCT. 24
“Photography, Performance, Politics: Reimagining American History,” joint book talk by Matthew Fox-Amato and Rebecca Scofield, 7-8:30 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St. Fox-Amato’s book is “Exposing Slavery: Photography, Human Bondage, and the Birth of Modern Visual Politics in America” and Scofield’s book is “Outriders: Rodeo at the Fringes of the American West.”
Book Night discussion of “House of Broken Angels” by Luis Alberto Urrea, 7-8 p.m., Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
OCT. 26
Elsa Kirsten Peters of Pullman, author of “The Whole Story of Climate,” paperback signing, 4-5 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St.
Book discussion of “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” by Michelle McNamara, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
Pam Thorson of Arrow, author of “Arrow: The History and People of an Idaho Community,” signing, 1 p.m., And Books Too, 918 Sixth St., Clarkston.
NOV. 13-15
Everybody Reads presentations by Luis Alberto Urrea, author of “The House of Broken Angels.” Schedule includes:
Nov. 12
Noon — Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown
7 p.m. — Nezperce Community Library
Nov. 13
Noon — Asotin County Library at Basalt Cellars, 906 Port Drive, Clarkston
7 p.m. — Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Nov. 14
Noon — Whitman County Library,102 S. Main St., Colfax (call library to reserve lunch)
7 p.m. — Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman
Nov. 15
Noon — Holland Library, Washington State University, Pullman
7 p.m. — Latah County Library at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow
NOV. 26
Steven Branting of Lewiston, author of “The Words That Were Our Names: An LCSC Scrapbook,” presentation and signing, 2 p.m., Royal Plaza Retirement Center, 2870 Juniper Drive, Lewiston.
CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS
OCT. 17
Open house to celebrate new roof, 5-7 p.m., McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow.
OCT. 18-20
Hells Canyon Gem Club and Northwest Federation Of Mineralogical Societies Gem and Mineral Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Nez Perce County Fair building, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Cost: $3.
OCT. 18-19 AND 25-26
18th annual Haunted Palouse, 7-10 p.m., Palouse. Features scary tours through two haunted buildings as well as a haunted hay ride. Recommended for ages 12 and older. Food will be available for purchase. Cost: $25. Proceeds benefit a number of nonprofit organizations around Palouse.
OCT. 19
Halloween Ball Fundraiser, 6 p.m., Grangeville Elks. Features live music by Vintage Youth from 7-11 p.m., food and contests. Cost: $25/advance, $30/door. Funds raised benefits Animal Rescue Foundation. Tickets: Ace Home Center and Bettie’s Floor & Decor
“Game Night,” A.C.T.I.O.N Auction, All Saints Catholic School gym, 3326 14th St., Lewiston. 5 p.m. — doors open and silent auction starts; 5:30-7:30 p.m. — ; 7:30 p.m. — live auction starts.
OCT. 26
Clarkston High School Drama Club Haunted House, 6-11 p.m., CHS gym. Cost: $5.
NOV. 9
Whitman County Fire District 12 Masquerade Ball, 6:30-11 p.m., Schweitzer Engineering Laboratory Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Drive, Pullman. Cost: $60. Tickets: eventbrite.com
NOV. 22-23
Annual Tri-State Hospital Foundation Festival of Trees, Lewiston Elks, 3444 Country Club Drive. Schedule includes:
Nov. 22
4-8 p.m. — Community Day, opportunity to view all the trees and shop for gifts. Cost: donation.
6 p.m. — Memorial Tree of Lights Remembrance Ceremony; ornament cost: $15.
Nov. 23
6 p.m. — Gala dinner, live and silent auctions and dancing to live music by the 7 Devils, . Cost: $100.
Purchase ornament and dinner tickets online at www.tristatefestivaloftrees.org
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
OCT. 19
Moscow Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Main Street and Friendship Square.
Juliaetta-Kendrick Distinguished Young Woman annual Fall Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Kendrick High School, 2001 State Highway 3. Lunch will be for sale at 11 a.m., and pies will be for sale all day.
OCT. 25-26
Fall 2019 Vintage & Handcraft Fair, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 25 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 26, Beasley Coliseum concourse, Washington State University, Pullman.
OCT. 26
Holistic Fair Fall Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Valley Spiritual Center, 2707 Seventh St., Clarkston. Features workshops, and merchandise and food vendors. Cost: $5.
Elks Fall Fest, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Lewiston Elks, 3444 Country Club Drive.
Cameron Bazaar, Cameron Lutheran Church, 12633 Cameron Road, Kendrick (4 miles east of Kendrick off Southwick Road). Turkey dinner with sides, 5-7 p.m. Benefit auction will follow dinner. Cost: $12/regular price, $6/ages 6-12, free/ages 5 and younger.
Annual Craft Sale and Luncheon, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Anatone Commnity Hall.
NOV. 1-2
Veterans of Foreign Wars Holiday Bazaar, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., VFW Hall, 829 15th St., Clarkston.
NOV. 2
Asotin’s Christmas Treasures and Tree Sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Asotin High School gyms.
Lewiston Eagles Auxiliary Bazaar and Luncheon, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., 1304 Main St. Sandwich and salad lunch: $7.
Palouse Holiday Craft Fair and Holiday Open House, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Palouse Community Center, 220 E. Main St.
NOV. 3
Fall Festival, 1-4 p.m., Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Cost: $5.
NOV. 9
10th annual Winter Vendor Wonderland, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Lewiston Elks, 3444 Country Club Drive.
Annual Craft Fair and Bake Sale, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Evergreen Estates, 1215 Evergreen Court, Clarkston.
NOV. 16
Clarkston High School Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., CHS, 401 Chestnut St.
Clarkston Eagles Auxiliary Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 505 Maple St. Lunch available for purchase.
Annual Holiday Gift Gala, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Lunch will be available for purchase.
NOV. 23-24
39th annual Christmas Bonanza craft show, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 23 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 24, Nez Perce County Fair pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Admission: $8.
DEC. 7
23rd annual Beadwork Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nez Perce National Historical Park, Spalding Visitor Center, 39063 U.S. Highway 95.
Craft and Baked Food Sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Hells Canyon Boat Club building, 2550 Riverside Drive, Clarkston.
Annual Associated Students of Lewis-Clark State College Christmas Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., LCSC Activity Center, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.
Holiday Open House, 10 a.m.-noon, Appaloosa Museum and Heritage Center, 2720 W. Pullman Road, Moscow.
DEC. 8-9
10th annual Christmas Extravaganza, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Nez Perce County Fair pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Admission: $4.
DEC. 21
Annual Holiday Bazaar, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, east of Lewiston.
FOOD & DRINK
OCT. 26
Clearwater Brewfest, 2-6 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, east of Lewiston. Cost: $25. Tickets: casino box office.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church Auction and Lasagna Dinner, 5-7 p.m., Gladish Community & Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Includes live and silent auctions. Cost for dinner: $8/regular price in advance, $10/door, free/ages 12 and younger. Tickets: www.sacredheartpullman.org. Wine and beer will be available for purchase.
NOV. 3
Annual Assumption Catholic Church dinner, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Assumption Parish Hall, Ferdinand. Menu: roast beef, ham and sides. Cost: $10/regular price, $5/kindergarten-sixth grade, free/preschool and younger. Event also includes drawings beginning at 4 p.m. and bingo all day.
KIDS & FAMILIES
OCT. 18-20
Hiitem’Waq’iswit “Dance For Life” Pow Wow, Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, east of Lewiston. Times: 7-midnight p.m. Oct. 18, 1 p.m.-midnight Oct. 19, 1-6 p.m. Oct. 20.
OCT. 19
Orca Recovery Day 2019 activities, 9 a.m.-noon, meet at Palouse Conservation District office in the Washington State University Technology Park, 1615 NE Eastgate Blvd., Suite H, Pullman. Volunteers will carpool to the site.
OCT. 20
Moscow Public Library Repair Cafe, 1-4 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
OCT. 25-26 AND 31
Spookin’ Boo’s Haunted House, 4-9 p.m., Lewiston Elks, 3444 Country Club Drive. Cost: $5 regular price, $3 ages 11 and younger. ($1 discount for donation of two cans of food.) Proceeds will benefit Lewiston High School and Community Action Agency.
OCT. 26
Pumpkin Palooza, noon-4 p.m., downtown Lewiston. Annual event features games, contests and a pumpkin roll.
2019 Hells Gate Haunted Hayride, rides begin at 7 p.m., Hells Gate State Park, Lewiston. Cost: $2 per person (in addition to $5 per vehicle park entrance fee).
Halloween community contra dance, 6:30 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Band: the Acrasians. Caller: Pat Blatter. Free family dance with jam band begins at 6:30 p.m., dance lessons begin at 7:30 p.m., dance begins at 8 p.m. Cost: $6/Palouse Folklore Society members, $8/regular price, $5/newcomers.
Spooky Family Fun Day, WSU Biology Graduate Student Association, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Abelson Hall, Washington State University, Pullman.
NOV. 9
2019 Veterans Day Parade, 11:11 a.m., Main Street, downtown Lewiston. Theme: “Remembering Korean War Veterans.” Entry info: www.lcvalleyveteranscouncil.org
MOVIES
OCT. 17
“A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night” (NR, 2014), 6 p.m., Compton Union Building, Washington State University, Pullman.
OCT. 18-20
“Us” (R), 6 and 9 p.m. Oct. 18-19, and 4 and 7 p.m. Oct. 20, Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
OCT. 22
“Les Invisibles” (“Invisibles”), 10th Annual Palouse French Film Festival, 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $5. Inncludes a closing reception beginning at 6:30 p.m.
OCT. 23
“Timeless,” film by Warren Miller, 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Doors open at 6 p.m. for happy hour. Cost: $20/regular price, $15/students.
OCT. 25-26
“Rocky Horror Picture Show” (R, 1975), 8 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
OCT. 25-27
“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” (PG-13), 6 and 9 p.m. Oct. 25-26, and 4 and 7 p.m. Oct. 27, Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
OCT. 26 AND NOV. 4
“Manon,” MET Live in HD, 9:55 a.m. Oct. 26 and 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20/regular price, $15/students.
OCT. 31
“Cronos” (R, 1993), 6 p.m., Compton Union Building, Washington State University, Pullman.
NOV. 3
“American Heretics: the Politics of the Gospel,” film by Robin Meyers, 2 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.
NOV. 6
“Under the Dome,” Chinese Movie Night, 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
MUSIC
OCT. 17
University of Idaho faculty recital, Miranda Wilson on cello and Eneida Larti on piano, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Wilson is associate professor of Cello, Bass and Music Theory, and Larti is assistant professor of piano. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Kurt Ollman, guest baritone recital, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
Elephante, 7 p.m., Senior Ballroom, Compton Union Building, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $22-$26. Tickets: www.eventbrite.com.
Street Couch of Pullman, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
Third Thursday Celtic and old-time music open jam, 7 p.m., Mystic Cafe, 1303 Main St., Lewiston.
Larry Dahlberg, the Singing Mailman, 7-10 p.m., Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5.
OCT. 18
“Celebrating Dick Kattenburg’s 100th Birthday,” Faculty Artist Series, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price, $5 ages 55 and older, and non-WSU students, free/WSU students.
One Street Over, 7 p.m., Mystic Cafe, 1303 Main St., Lewiston.
Brett Benton, country/blues, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Admission: $5.
OCT. 19
Beargrass Duo, 7-11 p.m., Lewiston Elks, 3444 Country Club Drive. Dinner available for purchase at 6 p.m. Guests can get free pass by calling the lodge office at (208) 743-5591.
Heustis Kountry Band, 7-10 p.m., Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5.
Vinyl Skies, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Admission: $5.
OCT. 20
Racket Man, 7 p.m., Mystic Cafe, 1303 Main St., Lewiston.
OCT. 21 AND 28
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship, 5:30 p.m., Riverport Brewing Co., 150 Ninth St., Clarkston. Features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel on trumpet.
OCT. 22
University of Idaho faculty recital, Patrick Jones and Vanessa Sielert, both on saxophone, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Jones is lecturer of saxophone and Sielert is director of the school of music. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Washington State University Percussion Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Pullman.
OCT. 23
Jazz Forum, 7:30 p.m., Room 101, Kimbrough Hall, Washington State University, Pullman.
Jason Eady of Texas, country, 8 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Admission: $10.
OCT. 24
University of Idaho faculty recital, Mark Thiele on tuba along with the UI Wind Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Thiele is assistant professor of tuba, and director of bands and the Wind Ensemble. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Oktubafest Part II, featuring guest performance by Chris Dickey on tuba and euphonium, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price, $5 ages 55 and older, and non-WSU students, free/WSU students.
OCT. 25
University of Idaho choirs, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Includes performances by Vandaleers Concert Choir, Mixed Chorus and Treble Chorus. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Peter Fletcher of Detroit and New York City, classical guitar, 7-8:30 p.m., Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship, 6 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel on trumpet.
The Resolectrics, rock/soul, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Admission: $7.
OCT. 26
Decho Sax Ensemble and Katherine Petersen, soprano, University of Idaho guest recital, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Sovereign Citizen and the Non Prophets, country/rock, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Admission: $5.
OCT. 26-27
“Thanks for the Memories,” Palouse Choral Society 20th anniversary concert, 6 p.m. Oct. 26 and 4 p.m. Oct. 27, St. Boniface Catholic Church, 205 S. Boniface St., Uniontown. Cost: $20/regular price, $8/students. Tickets: www.palousechoralsociety.org.
OCT. 27
University of Idaho faculty recital, Leonard Garrison on flute and James Reid on guitar, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Garrison is associate professor of flute and director of the Auditorium Chamber Music Series, and Reid is professor of guitar and music history. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
OCT. 28-30
Idaho Bach Festival 2019, all concerts on the University of Idaho campus in Moscow. Schedule includes: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 — Palouse Brass Ensemble, Administration Building auditorium, $4-$6; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 — Faculty solo and ensembles concert, Haddock Performance Hall, $4-$6; noon Oct. 30 — “Bach in the Round” student recital, Idaho Commons Rotunda, free
OCT. 29
Joshua Williams, guest horn recital, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
OCT. 31
Katherine Berndt, student soprano recital, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
NOV. 1
Deanna Swoboda, guest tuba recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Swoboda is associated professor of tuba and euphonium at Arizona State University in Tempe. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Far Out West, Americana/rock, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Admission: $7.
Sarah A. Willhoite, student flute recital, 3:10 p.m.; and Jackson Bores, student contrabass recital, 4:10 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
Gabe Condon, guitar, Faculty Artist Series, 7:30 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price, $5 ages 55 and older, and non-WSU students, free/WSU students.
NOV. 2
Robert Dick, guest flute recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Silent Theory with Everyone Loves a Villain and Undercard, 8 p.m., Third Wheel, 1634 Main St., Lewiston. Cost: $10/advance, $15/door.
NOV. 5
ATOS Trio, Auditorium Chamber Music Series, 7:30 p.m., University of Idaho Administration Building auditorium, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow. Cost: $25/regular price, $20/seniors age 60 and older, $10/students, free/youth ages 12 and younger with paying adult.
Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
NOV. 7
Carol Padgham Albrecht (oboe), Jason Johnston (horn) and Catherine Anderson (piano), University of Idaho faculty recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Washington State University Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Pullman.
NOV. 8
Washington State University Jazz Big Band and Jazz Northwest, faculty ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Pullman.
NOV. 9
Patrick Jones (saxophone) and Kate Skinner (jazz piano) with Catherine Anderson (classical piano), University of Idaho faculty recital, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Jones is full-time lecturer of saxophone and Skinner is assistant professor of jazz piano. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Scott Pemberton Power Trio, rock/funk, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Admission: $7.
NOV. 12
Northwest Wind Quintet, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, University of Idaho, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. The quintet includes Leonard Garrison (flute), Carol Padgham Albrecht (oboe), Shawn Copeland (clarinet), Javier Rodriguez (bassoon) and Jason Johnston (horn). Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Alexander Welch, student percussion recital, 7:30 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Washington State University, Pullman.
NOV. 13
Crimson Flute Choir, 7:30 p.m., Room 101, Kimbrough Music Building, Washington State University, Pullman.
NOV. 15
Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy, Beasley Coliseum, Washington State University, Pullman. Tickets: www.TicketsWest.com
SoDown (Ehren River Wright), 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Admission: $15.
Washington State University Big Band II, 3:10 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Pullman.
Stasia Kulsa, student flute recital, 4:10 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
Annual Vocal Extravaganza, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price, $5 ages 55 and older, and non-WSU students, free/WSU students.
NOV. 17
University of Idaho faculty chamber recital, Shawn Copeland on clarinet, Giselle Hillyer on violin and Roger McVey on piano, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
NOV. 21
University of Idaho Concert Band, directed by Jason Johnston, and Wind Ensemble, directed by Mark Thiele, 7:30 p.m., University of Idaho Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Washington State University Symphonic Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Pullman.
DEC. 5
University of Idaho Choirs and Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Choirs include the Vandaleers, Mixed Chorus and Treble Chorus. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
DEC. 6
University of Idaho Jazz Bands and Chamber Jazz Choir, 6:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, University of Idaho, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Bands include Jazz Bands I, II and III. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
DEC. 7
Jackyl, southern rock, 7 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, east of Lewiston. Must be at least 18 years old to attend. Tickets: www.TicketsWest.com or at the venue box office. Cost: $30/$50
DEC. 7-8
“Family Christmas,” Concert III by the Washington Idaho Symphony, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Pullman High School auditorium; 3 p.m. Dec. 8, Clarkston High School auditorium. Cost: $25/regular price, $15/students, $12/ages 12-18, free/ages 11 and younger accompanied by an adult. Tickets: wa-idsymphony.org
SCHOOL & CAMPUS
OCT. 17-29
Seventh annual Dr. Bob Frederick Sport Leadership Lecture Series, all on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston. Schedule includes:
Oct 17 in Room 220, Meriwether Lewis Hall
10:30 a.m. — “Do it for the Gram: The Effects of Social Media on College Athletics” by Tamsyn Stonebarger, social media specialist, WSU athletics.
Noon — “Dominating a Niche Market in Sport” by Chris Rubio, president and owner, Rubio Long Snapping.
Oct. 22 in Room 115, SH
Noon — “Help Enough People Get What They Want And You Will Get What You Want” by Ron Slaymaker, educator/former men’s basketball coach at Emporia State University in Kansas.
7 p.m. — “The Master Skill” by Slaymaker.
Oct. 24 in Room 220, MLH
11 a.m. — “Team USA Coaching and Development” by Christine Bolger, associate director, coaching education for U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.
Oct. 29 in Room 115, SH
Noon — “Win the Tip! Insight on Leadership from More Than 100 Speakers” by Pete Van Mullen, LCSC associate professor
OCT. 17
“Shock Physics,” presentation by Yogendra Gupta, 4:10-5 p.m., Webster Physical Science Building, Washington State University, Pullman. Gupta is Regents professor of physics, Creighton distinguished professor and director of the Institute for Shock Physics.
OCT. 18
Third Annual Career and Technical Education Career Showcase, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Activity Center, Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston.
OCT. 21
“Brexit?” talk by Craig Parsons of the University of Oregon in Eugene, and Todd Butler of Washington State University in Pullman, noon, Foley Speaker’s Room 308, Bryan Hall, WSU, Pullman.
OCT. 25 AND 27
“Haunted Skies,” planetarium show, 7 p.m. Oct. 25 and 5 p.m. Oct. 27, Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall, Pullman. Show is about the imaginary terrors of the night sky from myth and legend. Cost: $5 cash or check only; free/ages 6 and younger.
OCT. 28
Third annual Moore Honorary Lecture by Steve Shaw, noon, Room 100, Meriwether Lewis Hall, Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston. Shaw is a professor at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa.
NOV. 4
“Climate Change: a Moral Imperative,” talk by the Rev. Robin Meyers, noon, Foley Speaker’s Room 308, Bryan Hall, 605 Veterans Way, Washington State University, Pullman. Meyers is minister of Mayflower Congregational UCC Church and distinguished professor of social justice emeritus at Oklahoma City University.
NOV. 5
Lecture by Tommy Orange, author of “There There,” book for University of Idaho’s Common Read, 7 p.m., International Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, UI, Moscow.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
OCT. 19
Seaport Striders 21st annual Lewis-Clark Half Marathon and 5K, 9 a.m. start, Granite Lake Park, 845 Port Way, Clarkston. Register: www.seaportstriders.com.
STAGE
OCT. 18-27
“This Random World” by Steven Dietz, staged by University of Idaho Theatre Arts Department, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19 and 24-26, and 2 p.m. Oct. 20 and 26-27, the Forge Theater, 404 Sweet Ave., Moscow. Directed by David Lee-Painter. Cost: $17/regular price, $12/UI employees, military and seniors age 55 and older, $6/students and youth, free/UI students. Matinees are “pay what you can.” Tickets: (208) 885-6465
OCT. 22
Auditions for “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” 9 a.m., All Souls Christian Church, 217 E. Sixth St., No. 205, Moscow.
OCT. 24-NOV. 3
“War of the Worlds,” re-creation of the 1938 radio play, staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24-26 and Oct. 31-Nov. 2, 2 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Cost: $15/regular price, $10 seniors and children. Tickets: www.lctheatre.org.
OCT. 29-NOV. 2
“Love/Sick” by John Cariani, staged by the Silverthorne Theatre Group, 7:30 p.m., Silverthorne Theater, Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston. Directed by Jef Petersen. Cost: $10/regular price, $7/seniors and members of the military, free/LCSC students.
NOV. 1-2
NorthNorthwest 10 Minute Plays (staged readings), 7:30 p.m., Pocket Playhouse, Shoup Hall, 1028 W. Sixth St., Moscow.
NOV. 2
Eddie Griffin, comedian, with Thomas Ward as opening act, 8 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, east of Lewiston. Must be at least 18 years old to attend. Tickets: www.TicketsWest.com or at the venue box office. Cost: $25, $40, $60, $75.
NOV. 7-10 AND 13-17
“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical,” staged by Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7-9, 13-16 and 1:30 p.m. Nov. 9-10, 16-17, RTOP, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $19.99. Tickets: (509) 334-0750 or www.rtoptheatre.org.
NOV. 9
“Until Death,” murder mystery dinner, staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre, 6 p.m., Seaport Ballroom, Red Lion Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Cost: $65/by Oct. 20, $75/Oct. 21. Tickets: (208) 746-3401 or online at www.lctheatre.org
NOV. 14
University of Idaho Opera scenes, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
NOV. 16
Lipstick Divas drag show, 7 p.m., Third Wheel, 1634 Main St., Lewiston. Cost: $10. Tickets: www.brownpapertickets.com.
DEC. 7 AND 9
“Amahl and the Night Visitors,” staged by the University of Idaho Opera Workshop, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, Forge Theater, 404 Sweet Ave., Moscow.
TALKS
OCT. 17, 24
20th annual Fall Lecture Series Monastery of St. Gertude, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood. All lectures are 7-8:30 p.m. in Johanna Room at Spirit Center, and are followed by a Q&A session with the presenters and refreshments. Schedule:
Oct. 17 — “Chinese in Idaho”: Lyle Wirtanen will talk about the history of Chinese people in Idaho, and will screen a film about the topic.
Oct. 24 — “How Idaho Got that Weird Shape”: Keith Petersen will talk about the story of Idaho’s borders.
OCT. 18
“Embracing Diversity: United Works,” presentation by Randie Gottlieb of Yakima, 7 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 1190 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Gottlieb is founding executive director of UnityWorks, a nonprofit educational organization.
OCT. 22
“Pullman Depot: A Vision for the Future,” presentation by Linda Hackbarth, 1:30 p.m., Pullman Senior Center, 325 SE Paradise St., Pullman. Hackbarth is co-chairwoman of the Pullman Depot Heritage Center.