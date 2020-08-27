ART & EXHIBITS
AUG. 27-29
“Power of Pastel,” exhibit of works by the art students of Judy Fairley of Clarkston, instructor and artist, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
AUG. 27-30
“The Wood Show 2020,” works in wood by more than 20 artisans from around the region, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday,and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
AUG. 27-31
Exhibit featuring works by 12 artists, Libey Gallery, the Center at Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Exhibiting artists are Gabriella Ball, Vicki Broeckel, Ken Carper, Dan Codd, Bob Krikac, Sharon Lindsay, Tom Mohr, Molly Rice, Marla Robbins, Russ Robbins, Nancy Rothwell and Carrie Vielle. Masks required and number of patrons in gallery at one time are limited to 10. Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 2-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
“Rightfully Hers,” four-poster exhibit commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, Potlatch Depot, 185 Sixth St.; and Kendrick Fraternal Temple, 614 Main St. Posters are exhibited in exterior windows so visitors can view them from outside.
AUG. 27-SEPT. 5
Exhibit of works by artists Ted Kelchner and Andria Marcussen of Potlatch, University of Idaho Prichard Art Gallery, 414 Main St., Moscow. Art includes recent projects in paper, photo, presstype, sculpture and sound. Closing reception: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 4. Hours: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Masks are required to enter the gallery.
AUG. 27-SEPT. 23
Exhibit of watercolor paintings by Peggy Conrad of Moscow and Cheryll Root of Troy, Jamie Knudsen State Farm Insurance office, 318 S. Main St., Mocow. Both are members of the Palouse Watercolor Socius and merit members of the Idaho Watercolor Society. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
SEPT. 1-OCT. 28
“Fantasies of Fall,” exhibit featuring works in watercolors and pastels by John Zillich of Anatone and Clarkston, Blue Mountain Artisans Guild Art Center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Ella Ockwell of Pomeroy will be the junior artist exhibiting her summer art projects. Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Masks and social distancing required.
BOOKS & AUTHORS
SEPT. 1
Annie Lampman of Moscow, author of “Sins of the Bees,” online reading, 7-8 p.m., uidaho.zoom.us/j/92847044110.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
AUG. 29
Moscow Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Friendship Square and Main Street, downtown. Info: www.ci.moscow.id.us/197/Farmers-Market.
Clarkston Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Beachview Park, Chestnut Street.
Open Air Art Market, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown.
SEPT. 1
Orofino Farmers Market, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Clearwater County Fairgrounds, 101 Michigan Ave.
SEPT. 2
Pullman Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St.
FOOD & DRINK
SEPT. 8
Lewiston Food Truck Night, 5-9 p.m., Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Features live music by American Bonfire.
MOVIES
AUG. 27
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (PG, 2019), Screen on the Green summer movies series, outdoor movie shown on the Theophilus Tower Lawn, University of Idaho campus, Moscow. Approximate start time is 8:45 p.m. Bad weather will move the event indoors to the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center.
MUSIC
AUG. 27
7 Devils, Americana, 6-10 p.m., MJ Barleyhoppers, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
AUG. 28
Kelly Woelf Fellowship, 6-9 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Duo features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel on trumpet.
AUG. 29
Metallica, drive-in concert, 8 p.m.: Sunset Auto Vue drive-in, Grangeville; and the University of Idaho campus, Moscow. Cost: $115/carload (as many as six people). Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Lewiston’s Hot August Nights Concert with the Big Newtons as headliners, 6-11 p.m., Boomers’ Garden, 0301 Second St., Lewiston. Opening acts include Shania Rales, the Bedspins and Katz Band, all of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Cost: $10/advance, $15/gate. Tickets: Rosauers, GNC, Les Schwab (Main Street) and Zone 208, all in Lewiston.
SCHOOLS & CAMPUS
SEPT. 10-11
Washington State University Honors College 60th anniversay Virtual Celebration. Register: honors.wsu.edu/60th-anniversary-events. Schedule includes:
Sept. 10
2-3 p.m. — State of the Honors College Address by Honors College Dean Grant Norton.
3:30-4:15 p.m. — Presentation by Gerri Martin-Flickinger, executive vice president and chief technology officer, Starbucks Coffee Company.
Sept. 11
9:30-10:15 a.m. — “The Place Where Idea Seeds Grow,” presentation by Michael Schultheis, artist
11-11:45 a.m. — reading and discussion by Annie Lampman of Moscow, author of “Sins of the Bees.”
12:30-1:30 p.m. — “Practical Tools for Improving Your Mental Health,” panel discussion
2:15-3 p.m. — reading and discussion by Debbie “DJ” Lee, author of “Remote: Finding Home in Bitterroots.”
3:30-4:15 p.m. — “Mission and Misconceptions,” presentation by Leslie Rowe, retired U.S. ambassador
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
AUG. 28-29
Annual Lewiston’s Hot August Nights: Cruisin’ Main Street, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 28, downtown Lewiston; Show & Shine, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 29, Main Street, downtown Lewiston.
AUG. 29
11th annual Native American Alumni Chapter golf tournament, staggered tee times beginning at 8:30 a.m., Clarkston Golf & Country Club, 1676 Elm St. Cost: $85. Register online: www.lcsc.edu/alumni. Proceeds benefit the Native American Alumni Chapter Scholarship Fund at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
AUG. 30
14th annual Warrior Golf Classic, sponsored by the Warrior Athletic Association, 1 p.m. shotgun start, Lewiston Golf & Country Club, 3985 Country Club Drive. Cost: $100/regular price, $75/Lewis-Clark State College students. Registration forms may be downloaded at lcwarriors.com, completed and emailed to Allison Beck at ambeck@lcsc.edu. Net proceeds benefit LCSC student-athlete scholarships and the college’s athletic programs.
SEPT 25-28
“Run for the Health of It” virtual team run. Event begins at 8 a.m. Sept. 25 and concludes at 11:30 p.m. Sept. 28. Proceeds benefit the Tri-State Hospital Foundation in Clarkston. Register: www.justgiving.com/campaign/runforthehealthofit2020.
STAGE
AUG. 28
TelLIT, “Family Stories” by Terri Picone of Lewiston, 5:30 p.m., outdoors on the patio of Lewiston Golf & Country Club, 3985 Country Club Road, Lewiston. Presentation will be followed by stories of as long as seven minutes by members of the public as a judged competition.
AUG. 29
Online auditions for three University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts fall livestreamed productions, 1-5 p.m. Register: www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0d4aabad22a46-2020. Info: www.uidaho.edu/class/theatre.
TALKS
SEPT. 1 AND 22
“Connected Conversations,” online talks, both from 5-6 p.m., by the Idaho Humanities Council. Schedule includes:
Sept. 1 — “Seeking Suffrage: the Idaho Story,” presentation by Katherine G. Aiken, retired University of Idaho professor of history
Sept. 22 — “Approaching the US Constitution: Sacred Covenant or Plaything For Lawyers and Judges,” presentation by Kerry Hunter, teacher at the College of Idaho in Caldwell.
Register: online at www.eventbrite.com/o/idaho-humanities-council-30369593388
SEPT. 10
“From Sick Man of Asia to Sick Uncle Sam: The Case of Traditional Chinese Medicine and COVID-19,” online presentation by Dr. Marta Hanson of Johns Hopkins University, 3:30 p.m. Sponsored by University of Idaho East Asian Studies. Register: email amargell@uidaho.edu. !