Readers are advised to contact venues prior to events to check on COVID-19-related distancing requirements and cancellations.
ART & EXHIBITS
MARCH 19-29
“Reliquarium: An Anthology of Divine Inspiration,” works by painters Linda Hyatt Cancel of Colville and Beth Rimmelspacher of Clarkston and sculptor Theresa Henson of Moscow, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Exhibit may be viewed online (www.artisanbarn.org) or at the barn by appointment only by calling the office at (509) 229-3414 or curator Julie Hartwig at (208) 790-1716. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
MAY 23-24
“Ephemeral,” works by more than 10 artists from around the region, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Little Pink House Gallery, 157 N. Elm St., Genesee. Restrictions: no more than three people at a time, and masks are required.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
MAY 20
Pullman Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Breslford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St.
JUNE 13
Clearwater Community Yard Sale, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Maps showing participants will be distributed at the Clearwater Grange Hall, along Sally Ann Road.
JULY 24-26
Annual Art Under the Elms crafts fair, noon-7 p.m., July 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 25 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 26, Lewis-Clark State College campus, Lewiston. Cost: $4.
FOOD & DRINK
MAY 30
Annual Elk City Wagon Road Museum Dessert, 1-4 p.m., Clearwater Grange Hall, along Sally Ann Road, 4 miles off Highway 13. Donations are accepted.
MAY 31
40th annual Guardian Angel-St. Boniface School Dinner and Auction. Because of the global pandemic, the auction will be held online beginning May 31. Dinners prepared by Jacob’s Bakery in Uniontown available for pickup between 5-7 p.m. Cost: $40. Tickets/info: sites.google.com/site/guardianangelstbonifaceschool/steak-and-wine-dinner.
AUG. 14
30th annual Confluence Grape & Grain, 6-9 p.m., Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Event features silent auction, live music, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and attendees may sample six wines and microbrews in a souvenir glass. Cost: $35/advance, $45/door.
MOVIES
MAY 16-JUNE 6
Moscow Drive-In, 8 p.m., Kibbie Dome parking lot, University of Idaho. The May 16 movie is “Yesterday” (2019). Details online: www.uidaho.edu/drivein.
MUSIC
OCT. 9
Macklemore, 7:30 p.m., Beasley Coliseum, Washington State University, Pullman. Tickets: sold out.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
JUNE 13-26
2020 third annual Embrace Race Virtual Color Run. Registration: through May 31. Race packet will be delivered to your home, and run may be completed from June 13-26. Register online: ywcaidaho.org. Cost: $25.
TALKS
MAY 27
“Blood Sweat & Cheers: A Valley History of the Games We Played,” online video presentation by Steven Branting of Lewiston, 4 p.m., via Zoom. Online registration to be announced.