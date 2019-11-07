ART & EXHIBITS
NOV. 7
“Winter Wonders,” art exhibit, Blue Mountain Artisan Guild exhibit center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Judy Mousseau of Lewiston is featured artist. Reception: 5-6 p.m. Nov. 7. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
NOV. 7-29
“Wood & World,” works by 15 woodworkers and 15 poets, Third Street Gallery, Moscow City Hall, 206 E. Third St. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
Exhibit of watercolor works by Bobbi Kelly, Moscow Chamber of Commerce, 411 S. Main St. Kelly is a member of the Idaho Watercolor Society and the Palouse Watercolor Socius. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
NOV. 7-30
34th annual Snake River Showcase Juried Fine Art Exhibit and Sale, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Includes more than 60 entries from more than 20 artists from around the region. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Idaho Watercolor Society’s 40th annual Exhibition and North Region Showcase, featuring 20 paintings from Idaho watercolor artists, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Reception: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 9. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
NOV. 7-DEC. 1
Palouse Watercolor Socius’ annual show, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Featured artist is Betty Benson of Moscow. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
NOV. 7-DEC. 7
Exhibit of works by photographer David Paul Bayles, Prichard Art Gallery, University of Idaho, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Series include “Sap In Their Veins” and “Falling Trees.” Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
NOV. 7-DEC. 15
Local Artist Spotlight, works by John Patterson of Lewiston, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Patterson is retired Lewiston High School art teacher. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
NOV. 7-DEC. 31
“That’s Entertainment: The History of Theaters in Nez Perce County,” exhibit, Nez Perce Historical Society and Museum, 0306 Third St., Lewiston. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Prints of abstract acrylic pours by Gabriella Ball of Moscow, Colter’s Creek Tasting Room, 308 Main St., Juliaetta. Hours: 4-9 p.m. Thursday; noon-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
Contemporary oil paintings by Selene Santucci of Pullman, Colter’s Creek Wine Tasting Room, 215 S. Main St., Moscow. Hours: noon-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, noon-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
“Baby Boomers’ Shadow,” acrylic and watercolor paintings by Nancy Rothwell of Colfax, Libey Gallery, the Center at Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. weekends.
NOV. 7-JAN. 17
Exhibit of works by Jeffry Mitchell of Seattle, Fine Arts Gallery 2, Washington State University, Pullman. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
NOV. 7-JAN. 31
Exhibit of paintings by Nancy Rothwell of Colfax, Knudsen State Farm, 418 Main St., Moscow. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
NOV. 7-MARCH 14
“Polly Apfelbaum: Frequently the Woods are Pink,” prints from the collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his family foundation, Creighton Gallery, Bruce/Floyd Gallery, Borth Gallery, Smith Gallery, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
NOV. 7-MARCH 16
“Grandfather’s Trunk: Spirit of Survival,” Washington State University Manuscripts, Archives and Special Collections, Terrell Library, Pullman. Exhibit explores the American Indian boarding school experiences for three generations of the Paul Family. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays.
BOOKS & AUTHORS
NOV. 7
“What To Be Excited About, in Gilgamesh,” presentations by Kent Dixon, author, and his son, Kevin Dixon, illustrator, authors of “The Epic of Gilgamesh,” 7:30 p.m., Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston.
NOV. 12
Steven Branting, author of “The Words That Were Our Names: An LCSC Scrapbook,” reading and presentation, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Book sale and signing begins at 5:30 p.m., presentation begins at 6:15 p.m.
NOV. 13-15
Everybody Reads presentations by Luis Alberto Urrea, author of “The House of Broken Angels.” Schedule includes:
Nov. 12
Noon — Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown
7 p.m. — Nezperce Community Library
Nov. 13
Noon — Asotin County Library at Basalt Cellars, 906 Port Drive, Clarkston
7 p.m. — Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Nov. 14
Noon — Whitman County Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax (call library to reserve lunch)
7 p.m. — Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman
Nov. 15
Noon — Holland Library, Washington State University, Pullman
7 p.m. — Latah County Library at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow
NOV. 16, 23 and DEC. 6
Steven Branting of Lewiston, author of “The Words That Were Our Names: An LCSC Scrapbook,” signings: 1-3:30 Nov. 16, Nez Perce County Museum, 0306 Third St., Lewiston; 1-3 p.m. Nov. 23, And Books Too, 918 Sixth St., Clarkston; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 6, Rosauers, 332 Thain Road, Lewiston.
NOV. 20
Nonfiction book club discussion of “Short nights of the Shadow Catcher” by Timothy Egan, 10:30 a.m., Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
NOV. 26
Steven Branting of Lewiston, author of “The Words That Were Our Names: An LCSC Scrapbook,” presentation and signing, 2 p.m., Royal Plaza Retirement Center, 2870 Juniper Drive, Lewiston.
NOV. 30
Book signings by 12 authors, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St.
DEC. 5-7
Friends of the Lewiston City Library Book Sale, 2-7 p.m. Dec. 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 6 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 7, Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS
NOV. 8
Palouse Land Trust Conservation Celebration, 6-8:30 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds event center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.
NOV. 9
Whitman County Fire District 12 Masquerade Ball, 6:30-11 p.m., Schweitzer Engineering Laboratory Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Drive, Pullman. Cost: $60. Tickets: eventbrite.com
NOV. 14
Biennial Ismat Ara and Abdul Mannan Sheikh Community Unity Award Ceremony, 7 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
NOV. 22-23
Annual Tri-State Hospital Foundation Festival of Trees, Lewiston Elks, 3444 Country Club Drive. Schedule includes:
Nov. 22
4-8 p.m. — Community Day, opportunity to view all the trees and shop for gifts. Cost: donation.
6 p.m. — Memorial Tree of Lights Remembrance Ceremony; ornament cost: $15.
Nov. 23
6 p.m. — Gala dinner, live and silent auctions and dancing to live music by the 7 Devils. Cost: $100.
Purchase ornament and dinner tickets online at www.tristatefestivaloftrees.org
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
NOV. 9
10th annual Winter Vendor Wonderland, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Lewiston Elks, 3444 Country Club Drive.
Annual Craft Fair and Bake Sale, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Evergreen Estates, 1215 Evergreen Court, Clarkston.
Clarkston United Methodist Women’s annual bazaar and luncheon, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Clarkston United Methodist Church, 1242 Highland Ave., Clarkston. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. for $8.
Winter Market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
NOV. 16
Clarkston High School Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., CHS, 401 Chestnut St.
Clarkston Eagles Auxiliary Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 505 Maple St. Lunch available for purchase.
Annual Holiday Gift Gala, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Lunch will be available for purchase.
NOV. 23-24
39th annual Christmas Bonanza craft show, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 23 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 24, Nez Perce County Fair pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Admission: $8.
DEC. 7
23rd annual Beadwork Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nez Perce National Historical Park, Spalding Visitor Center, 39063 U.S. Highway 95.
Craft and Baked Food Sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Hells Canyon Boat Club building, 2550 Riverside Drive, Clarkston.
Annual Associated Students of Lewis-Clark State College Christmas Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., LCSC Activity Center, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.
Holiday Open House, 10 a.m.-noon, Appaloosa Museum and Heritage Center, 2720 W. Pullman Road, Moscow.
Holiday Fest and Tree Lighting, 4 p.m., Pine Street Plaza, Pine and Main streets, downtown Pullman.
DEC. 8-9
10th annual Christmas Extravaganza, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Nez Perce County Fair pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Admission: $4.
DEC. 21
Annual Holiday Bazaar, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, east of Lewiston.
FOOD & DRINK
NOV. 10
Latah County Historical Society’s Harvest Dinner, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Event includes a silent auction and live music by pianist Cecily Groves. Wine and beer will be available for purchase. Cost: $20/regular price, $18/LCHS members, $10/ages 7-12, free/ages 6 and younger.
Annual Fall Dinner and Bazaar, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., St. Catherine’s Catholic Church parish hall, Seventh and Idaho streets, Kamiah. Event also includes bingo, country store and silent auction. Menu: turkey dinner, dessert, beverage. Cost: $8/regular price, $4/ages 8 and younger.
NOV. 15
Dad’s Weekend Hard Cider Tasting, 4-7 p.m., Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Cost: $10.
KIDS & FAMILIES
NOV. 7
Veteran’s Appreciation and Recognition Assembly, 3 p.m., Orofino Junior/Senior High School, 310 Dunlap Road, Orofino.
NOV. 8
Washington State University Veterans Day ceremony, 9 a.m., Junior Ballroom, Compton Union Building, Glenn Terrell Mall, Pullman. Event begins with breakfast and ceremony, followed by a walk to the veterans memorial to lay a wreath and guest speakers.
NOV. 9
2019 Veterans Day Parade, 11:11 a.m., Main Street, downtown Lewiston. Theme: “Remembering Korean War Veterans.” Entry info: www.lcvalleyveteranscouncil.org
NOV. 23
Annual Winter Spirit lighting ceremony, 4:15 p.m., Locomotive Park, 2102 Main St., Lewiston.
DEC. 6
Moscow Winter Carnival, 5-7 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow.
DEC. 7
33rd annual Lighted Christmas Parade 2019, 4:30 p.m., Sixth Street, downtown Clarkston. Theme: “Christmas Memories”
DEC. 14
Asotin Holiday Parade, 4 p.m., downtown Asotin.
DEC. 21
2019 Lighted Boat Parade, 6 p.m., Snake River. Parade will begin at the Hells Gate State Park boat launch, and participants/boaters are asked to register at Riverview Marina.
MOVIES
NOV. 8
“Rams,” documentary film about German industrial designer Dieter Rams, 7 p.m., Silverthorne Theater, Administration Building, Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston.
NOV. 8-10
“The Farewell” (PG), 6 and 9 p.m. Nov. 8-9, and 4 and 7 p.m. Nov. 10, Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
NOV. 15-17
“Good Boys” (R), 6 and 9 p.m. Nov. 15-16, and 4 and 7 p.m. Nov. 17, Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
DEC. 6-8
“Abominable” (PG), 6 and 9 p.m. Dec. 6-7, and 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 8, Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
MUSIC
NOV. 7
Larry Dahlberg, the Singing Mailman, 7-10 p.m., Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5.
Carol Padgham Albrecht (oboe), Jason Johnston (horn) and Catherine Anderson (piano), University of Idaho faculty recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Washington State University Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Pullman.
Open jazz jam, 8-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
NOV. 8
Washington State University Jazz Big Band and Jazz Northwest, faculty ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Pullman.
New Couch Party, Nasty Steve and the Rat Pack, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Event is a fundraiser to benefit the University of Idaho’s Humanitarian Engineering Corps.
Brothers from Other Mothers, soul/Motown, 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
NOV. 8 AND 22
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship, 6 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel on trumpet.
NOV. 9
Heustis Kountry Band, 7-10 p.m., Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5.
Patrick Jones (saxophone) and Kate Skinner (jazz piano) with Catherine Anderson (classical piano), University of Idaho faculty recital, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Jones is full-time lecturer of saxophone and Skinner is assistant professor of jazz piano. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Scott Pemberton Power Trio, rock/funk, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Admission: $7.
The B-Sides, 6 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Jake Hanchey, folk/pop, 8-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
NOV. 10
Community Band of the Palouse annual Veterans Day Concert, 2 p.m., Domey auditorium, Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman.
Gefilte Trout, klezmer, CD release performance, 7-9 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
NOV. 11 AND 18
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship, 5:30 p.m., Riverport Brewing Co., 150 Ninth St., Clarkston. Features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel on trumpet.
NOV. 12
Northwest Wind Quintet, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, University of Idaho, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. The quintet includes Leonard Garrison (flute), Carol Padgham Albrecht (oboe), Shawn Copeland (clarinet), Javier Rodriguez (bassoon) and Jason Johnston (horn). Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Alexander Welch, student percussion recital, 7:30 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Washington State University, Pullman.
NOV. 13
Crimson Flute Choir, 7:30 p.m., Room 101, Kimbrough Music Building, Washington State University, Pullman.
Lewis-Clark State College Jazz Band and Choir Fall Concert, 7 p.m., LCSC Silverthorne Theater, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.
Romaro Franceswa and Perry Porter, rap, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
NOV. 15
Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy, 7:30 p.m., Beasley Coliseum, Washington State University, Pullman. Tickets: www.TicketsWest.com
SoDown (Ehren River Wright), 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Admission: $15.
Washington State University Big Band II, 3:10 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Pullman.
Stasia Kulsa, student flute recital, 4:10 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
Annual Vocal Extravaganza, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price, $5 ages 55 and older, and non-WSU students, free/WSU students.
University of Idaho Jazz Bands and Jazz Choirs, 6:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Includes performances by Jazz Bands I, II and III; Jazz Choir I; and Chamber Jazz Choir. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
NOV. 16
The Bedspins with the Maple Bars, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Admission: $5.
NOV. 17
University of Idaho faculty chamber recital, Shawn Copeland on clarinet, Giselle Hillyer on violin and Roger McVey on piano, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Lewis-Clark Community Concert Band, 3 p.m., Lewiston High School auditorium, 1114 Ninth Ave., Lewiston. Admission is by donation.
NOV. 21
University of Idaho Concert Band, directed by Jason Johnston, and Wind Ensemble, directed by Mark Thiele, 7:30 p.m., University of Idaho Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Washington State University Symphonic Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Pullman.
NOV. 22-23
Amanda Winterhalter of Seattle, singer/songwriter, 10 p.m. Nov. 22, Hogan’s Pub, 906 Sixth St., Clarkston; 9 p.m. Nov. 23, Humble Burger, 102 N. Main St., Moscow. Admission for both shows: $5.
DEC. 3
Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
DEC. 5
University of Idaho Choirs and Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Choirs include the Vandaleers, Mixed Chorus and Treble Chorus. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
DEC. 6
University of Idaho Jazz Bands and Chamber Jazz Choir, 6:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, University of Idaho, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Bands include Jazz Bands I, II and III. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
DEC. 7
Jackyl, southern rock, 7 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, east of Lewiston. Must be at least 18 years old to attend. Tickets: www.TicketsWest.com or at the venue box office. Cost: $30/$50
DEC. 7-8
“Family Christmas,” Concert III by the Washington Idaho Symphony, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Pullman High School auditorium; 3 p.m. Dec. 8, Clarkston High School auditorium. Cost: $25/regular price, $15/students, $12/ages 12-18, free/ages 11 and younger accompanied by an adult. Tickets: wa-idsymphony.org
SCHOOL & CAMPUS
NOV. 7
“Prelude to German Reunification: Beijing and Berlin in 1989,” talk by Qinna Shenn, 3:30 p.m., Room 122, Teaching & Learning Center, University of Idaho, 875 Line St., Moscow. Shen is professor of German at Bryn Mawr (Pa.) College.
45th annual Outdoor Equipment Sale and Ski Swap, 6-8 p.m., Student Recreation Center, University of Idaho, Moscow.
NOV. 8 AND 10
“Mercury Transit,” planetarium show, 7 p.m. Nov. 8 and 5 p.m. Nov. 10, Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall, Pullman. Show will describe the Nov. 11 passage of Mercury between the sun and the earth. Cost: $5 cash or check only; free/ages 6 and younger.
NOV. 11
Veterans Appreciation Dinner, 6 p.m., University of Idaho’s Bruce Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Keynote speaker is Maj. Gen. Erik Peterson. Cost: free for veterans plus one guest; additional guests are $20 each.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
NOV. 10
Walk/Run for Warriors, fun run, barbecue and raffle fundraiser to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project, Red Barn Farms, 501 Wawawai Road, Colton. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. and race starts at 11 a.m. This event is a senior project by Colton High School student Jackson Meyer. Info: communityfundraising.woundedwarriorproject.org, type “Walk/Run for Warriors” into the “fundraiser search” field and click on “Jackson Meyer.”
STAGE
NOV. 7-9 AND 14-15
“Brother’s Grimm Spectaculaton,” a comedic retelling of Grimms Brothers staged by the Clarkston High School Drama Department, 7 p.m. Nov. 7-9 and 14-15, and 2 p.m. Nov. 9, Clarkston High School auditorium. Cost: $8/regular price, $5/students and seniors.
NOV. 7-10 AND 13-17
“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical,” staged by Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7-9, 13-16 and 1:30 p.m. Nov. 9-10, 16-17, RTOP, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $19.99. Tickets: (509) 334-0750 or www.rtoptheatre.org.
NOV. 8-10
“I Never Saw Another Butterfly,” staged by the Moscow Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8-9 and 2 p.m. Nov. 10, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
NOV. 8-10 AND 15-17
“Emma: a Pop Musical,” staged by the Pullman High School Drama Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 8-9 and 15-16, and 2 p.m. Nov. 10 and 17, PHS auditorium, 510 NW Greyhound Way, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price, $5/students.
NOV. 9
“Until Death,” murder mystery dinner, staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre, 6 p.m., Seaport Ballroom, Red Lion Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Tickets: sold out
“Ballet Rocks,” staged by Ballet Victoria, 2 p.m., Jones Theater, Daggy Hall, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $25/regular price, $20/seniors and students, $15/youths. Tickets: www.festivaldance.org.
NOV. 10-11
Auditions for “She Loves Me,” 2 p.m. Nov. 10 and 7 p.m. Nov. 11, Lewiston Civic Theatre office, 832 Main St., Lewiston. Audition packets available at office, noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
NOV. 14
University of Idaho Opera scenes, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
NOV. 14-16
“Under the Bridge,” musical by Kathie Lee Gifford and David Pomeranz, staged by APOD Productions, 7 p.m. Nov. 14-16 and 2 p.m. Nov. 16, Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road. Cost: $12/regular price in advance, $15/door; $8/ages 6-12 advance, $10/door; free/ages 5 and younger. Tickets: BookPeople of Moscow or online at apodproductions.org.
NOV. 16
Lipstick Divas drag show, 7 p.m., Third Wheel, 1634 Main St., Lewiston. Cost: $10. Tickets: www.brownpaper tickets.com.
NOV. 19-21
Auditions for “She Loves Me” and “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” staged by Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 6:30-9 p.m., RTOP Theatre, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Info: www.rtoptheatre.org.
DEC. 7 AND 9
“Amahl and the Night Visitors,” staged by the University of Idaho Opera Workshop, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, Forge Theater, 404 Sweet Ave., Moscow.
TALKS
NOV. 7
“Back to Our Roots,” presentation by Brian McCormack and Sandra McFarland, both of the Nez Perce Tribe, 5 p.m., Appaloosa Museum & Heritage Center, 2720 Pullman Road, Moscow. McCormack is a landscape architect specializing in native plants, and McFarland is with the Nez Perce National Historic Trail. Event includes appetizers and beverages. Cost: $15. Tickets: at the museum or online at appaloosa museum.com.
“The Buzz About Honeybees,” presentation by Steve Sheppard of Washington State University, 6-7:30 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Event is a one in the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute Science After Hours series.
NOV. 11
The Fallen Cougars Project, presentation by Samantha Edgerton, 7-8 p.m., Freight Room, Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave. The project honors former WSU students who died in World War II. Edgerton is a graduate student in the Washington State University Department of History, and she will talk about veterans she has researched.
NOV. 13
“Redistricting in Idaho: What’s Coming,” noon, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Panel presentation by panelists include: David Nelson, Kathy Dawes and Mary Bostick, all of Moscow.
NOV. 20
“For the Fun Of It: American Childhood Toys and Games,” presentation by Joye Dillman, 6:30 p.m., Troy Historical Society, 421 S. Main St. Dillman is National Society Daughters of the American Revolution museum correspondent docent.
NOV. 21
“Ancient Tattooing: An Overview of Tattoo Tools and Traditions Through Time,” presentation by Andrew Gillreath-Brown, 6 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St.
NOV. 23
“Caring for Your Collections,” 10 a.m.-noon, Spalding Visitor Center, Nez Perce National Historical Park, 39063 U.S. Highway 95. Park curators and archivists will explain how to take care of family heirlooms.