ART & EXHIBITS
SEPT. 12-20
“Joe Hedges: Hyper Combines,” Fine Arts Gallery 2; “Kassie Smith: Menstrual Soliloquy,” Fine Arts Gallery 3; Washington State University, Pullman. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
SEPT. 12-21
Exhibit of Scandinavian hardanger lace, 401 Main, 401 Second Ave., Deary. Exhibit will include works by Delores Collinge of St. Maries and Tina Johansen of Spokane. Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
SEPT. 12-22
“Zimoun,” sound installations by Swiss-based artist Zimoun, University of Idaho Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
SEPT. 12-28
Works by Jennifer Norman of Lincoln City. Ore., Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
SEPT. 12-30
“Working Drawings,” artwork by George Wray, Third Street Gallery, Moscow City Hall, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 18 (includes panel discussion “Inhabiting the Creative Process” at 6 p.m.). Hours: 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. weekdays.
Artwork and memorabilia by the late Alan Bean, NASA astronaut, Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
Paintings by Gabriella Ball of Moscow, Cafe Artista, 218 S. Main St., Moscow. Hours: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
SEPT. 12-OCT. 4
“Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” exhibit from the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, Moscow Chamber of Commerce, 411 S. Main St. Presentation: Sept. 17 — “The Crossroads as Witness: Hope, Silence and the Rural Ideal” by Rochelle Johnson, 5 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
SEPT. 12-OCT. 6
“First Nations In Color,” works by Stephano Sutherlin, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Closing reception: 1-3 p.m. Oct. 6. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
SEPT. 12-OCT. 26
“Words & Light,” photography exhibit with works by three artists, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Exhibiting artists are Sean D. Cassidy of Lewiston, R.A. Friedman of Philadelphia and Chad Estes of Boise. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
SEPT. 12-OCT. 30
“Journey through the Portals,” works by Molly Rice of Colfax, Libey Gallery South, the Center, Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. weekends.
“Colors of Fall,” Blue Mountain Artisan Guild exhibit center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Vicky Sjoberg of Asotin is featured artist. Hours:10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
SEPT. 12-OCT. 31
“Awaiting Coverage: Healthcare in the USA,” acrylics and watercolors by Nancy Rothwell of Colfax; “Palouse in Transition,” photographs by Ken Carper of Pullman; “In Our Community,” photographs by Tom Mohr of Colfax; Libey Gallery, the Center at Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. weekends.
SEPT. 12-DEC. 31
“That’s Entertainment: The History of Theaters in Nez Perce County,” exhibit, Nez Perce Historical Society and Museum, 0306 Third St., Lewiston. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
SEPT. 12-MARCH 14
“Polly Apfelbaum: Frequently the Woods are Pink,” prints from the collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his family foundation, Creighton Gallery, Bruce/Floyd Gallery, Borth Gallery, Smith Gallery, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
SEPT. 13-OCT. 9
Exhibit of recycled fleece rugs by Polly Walker of Moscow, Moscow Food Co-op deli gallery, 121 E. Fifth St. Reception: 5-6:30 p.m. Sept. 13. Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
SEPT. 14-15
“Gardens,” exhibit of new works by at least seven artists, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Little Pink House Gallery, 157 N. Elm St., Genesee.
SEPT. 20-OCT. 6
Palouse Plein Air 2019 exhibition, Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Reception and awards ceremony: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 20. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
SEPT. 28-29
Artist’s Studio Tour, sponsored by Clarkston’s Valley Arts Center, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Self-guided tours to the studios of nine artists in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley: Pam Brooks, Barb Coppock, Ralph Crawford, Jennifer Crawford Hayne, Robin Harvey, Josh Hayne, Alyssa Hopkins, Beth Rimmelspacher, Carol Triplett.
OCT. 4-5
Beautiful Downtown Lewiston Art Walk, 4-9 p.m. Oct. 4 and noon-4 p.m. Oct. 5, downtown Lewiston.
OCT. 5-6
Salmon River Art Guild 2019 Regional Art Show, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (MDT) Oct. 5 and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (MDT) Oct. 6, Riggins Community Center.
BOOKS & AUTHORS
SEPT. 12
Mary Clearman Blew of Moscow, author of “Sweep Out the Ashes,” 7-8 p.m., reading/signing, BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St.
SEPT. 14
Dennis Dauble of Tri-Cities, author of “Bury Me With My Fly Rod,” signing, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St.
SEPT. 23
Monday Evening Book Club, discussion of “Jell-O Girls” by Allie Rowbottom, 6:30 p.m., Blue Lantern Coffee House, 326 Main St., Lewiston.
SEPT. 27
Lynda Wolters of Boise, author of “Voices of Cancer,” signing, 10 a.m.-noon, And Books Too, 918 Sixth St., Clarkston.
SEPT. 28
Sanan Kolva of Pullman, author of “The Chosen of the Spear” series, signing, 1-3 p.m., And Books Too, 918 Sixth St., Clarkston.
Pam Thorson of Arrow, author of “Arrow: The History and People of an Idaho Community, Vol-ume One,” signing, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Nez Perce County Historical Society & Museum, 0306 Third St., Lewiston.
OCT. 1
Tiffany Midge of Moscow, author of “Bury My Heart at Chuck E. Cheese’s,” book launch/reading, 7-8 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St.
OCT. 2
Discussion of “Three Weeks With My Brother” by Nicholas Sparks and Micah Sparks, 7 p.m., Nez-perce Community Library, 602 Fourth Ave.
OCT. 2-5
Friends of the Asotin County Library Fall Book Sale, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 3-4 and10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 5, Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
OCT. 10
Paula Coomer of Garfield, author of “Somebody Should Have Scolded the Girl,” book launch, 7-8 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St.
OCT. 19
Dick Southern of Craigmont, author of “Halfway Stage Stop: A Road Runs Through It” and “The Big School on the Hill,” 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Nez Perce County Historical Society & Museum, 0306 Third St., Lewiston.
NOV. 13
Everybody Reads presentation by Luis Alberto Urrea, author of “The House of Broken Angels,” 7 p.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS
SEPT. 12
Intro to square dance, free, 7 p.m., Twin City Square and Round Dance Center, 2130 Fifth Ave., Clarkston. Singles and all ages welcome.
Take Back the Night rally and march, 7:30 p.m., Room 106, EJ Iddings Ag Sci auditorium, Rayburn St., Moscow. Sponsored by the University of Idaho Womens Center and Violence Prevention Programs.
SEPT. 20
Seventh annual Asotin County Library Foundation Fall Auction, 5:30-10 p.m., Lewiston Elks, 3444 Country Club Drive. Theme: “Mission Possible 2.0.” Evening features hors d’oeuvres, and four tastes of wine and beer. Cost: $40. Tickets: Asotin County Library and And Books Too, both in Clarkston.
SEPT. 26
Bunco party fundraiser, 5:30-9 p.m., Riverport Brewing Co., 150 Ninth St., Clarkston. Funds will benefit financial grants to be given by LC Valley Artisans. Cost: $20. Tickets: eventbrite.com.
SEPT. 27
Brady Bunch 50th Anniversary Party, 6:30 p.m., Clarkston Event Center, 841 Sixth St. Proceeds benefit the Lewiston Civic Theatre, and event will feature prizes awarded for best 1970s attire, dinner, dancing, no-host bar and episodes of “The Brady Bunch” television show. For ages 21 and older only. Cost: $40. Tickets: (208) 746-3401 or online at www.lctheatre.org.
SEPT. 29
Second annual Latah County Historical Society “Lanterns & Luminaries,” 6-8 p.m., East City Park, 900 E. Third St., Moscow. Lantern purchase/information: latahcountyhistoricalsociety.org
OCT. 18-20
Hells Canyon Gem Club and Northwest Federation Of Mineralogical Societies Gem and Mineral Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Nez Perce County Fair building, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Cost: $3.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
SEPT. 12-15
2019 Latah County Fair; theme: “The Greatest Shows on the Palouse”; Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.
Clearwater County Fair and Lumberjack Days; theme: “Boots, Jeans, and Clearwater Dreams”; Clearwater County Fairgrounds, Orofino. Schedule includes:
Sept. 13
Noon — Lumberjack Days kiddie parade
Sept. 14
10 a.m. — main parade
4 p.m. — truck driving competition
6:30 p.m. — horse pull competition
Sept. 15
10 a.m.-noon — log show and contest
SEPT. 13-15
Garfield County Fair and Rodeo; theme: “Country Scenes and Children’s Dreams”; Garfield County Fairgrounds, Pomeroy.
SEPT. 14
Clarkston Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Beachview Park, 1015 Second St.
Moscow Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Main Street and Friendship Square.
SEPT. 17
Orofino Farmers Market, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Clearwater County Fairgrounds, 101 Michigan Ave.
Tuesday Community Market, 4-7 p.m., Latah County Fair and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.
SEPT. 18
Pullman Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 NE Spring St., Pullman.
SEPT. 19-22
75th annual Nez Perce County Fair, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Theme: “75 Years of Tradition: It’s a Diamond Jubilee.” Features concert by country musician Mark Chesnutt at 6 p.m. Sept. 22. Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 19; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 20-21; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 22. Cost: free-$8.
SEPT. 26-29
Lewis County Fair, Nezperce.
FOOD & DRINK
SEPT. 13
Youth Advisory Board spaghetti lunch fundraiser, noon-1:30 p.m., 413 Main St., Kamiah. Delivery or to-go orders only. Cost: $5. Proceeds benefit the new teen center.
SEPT. 14
Family Oktoberfest, 4-9 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church social hall, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman. Includes live music by the Auf Gehts German Band and activities for children. Adult menu: brats, sauerkraut, German potato salad for $15. Child’s menu: hot dog, chips, applesauce, beverage for $5. Beer and wine: $5/glass.
Corn Feed and Dollar Auction, 5 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Church new parish hall, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. Menu: corn on the cob, hot dogs, coleslaw and beverages. Cost: $5/regular price, free/ages 5 and younger.
SEPT. 20
Cougar-Connected Wine Tasting, 4-7 p.m., Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 NE Spring St,, Pullman. Cost: $10.
SEPT. 21
Second annual Oktoberfest, 3 p.m., St. Augustine’s Catholic Center, 628 S. Deakin St., Moscow. Family friendly event features sausage from Hog Heaven, microbrews from Selkirk Abbey, live music and dancing. All proceeds benefit student mission trips and conferences.
SEPT. 26
Kenworthy Annual Gala, 7-10 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Features desserts, drinks and entertainment by the Washington-Idaho Symphony. Cost: $20/regular price, $10/students and youths. Tickets: www.kenworthy.org.
SEPT. 28
Pullman’s FieldFest, 4-11 p.m., outdoors in the field at the corner of Tucannon Court and Clearwater Drive in the Palouse Business Center behind Pullman Regional Hospital. Event includes regional craft beers, food and live music. Music schedule: 4 p.m. — Dan Maher of Pullman; 5 p.m. — Pixie & the Partygrass Boys; 6:30 p.m. — Jeff Crosby & the Refugees; 8 p.m. — Alec MacGillivray; 9:45 p.m. — Kendell Marvel. Cost: $30. Tickets: www.pullmanfieldfest.com/tickets
OCT. 12
BrewersFest, 4-10 p.m., Latah County Fair event center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Proceeds benefit United Way of Moscow/Latah County and the Latah County Fair. Cost: $15. Tickets: www.latahcountyfair.com.
OctoBREWfest 2019, 2-6 p.m., outdoors at Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Cost: $15/advance, $20/gate. Tickets: Rosauers in Lewiston and Riverport Brewing in Clarkston.
KIDS & FAMILIES
SEPT. 21
Community contra dance, 6:30 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Band: Red Herring. Caller: Nora Scott. Free family dance with jam band begins at 6:30 p.m., dance lessons begin at 7:30 p.m., dance begins at 8 p.m. Cost: $6/Palouse Folklore Society members, $8/regular price, $5/newcomers.
SEPT. 28
11th annual Mutt Strutt, 1-3 p.m., Reaney Park, 690 Reaney Way, Pullman. Festival for dogs and owners features games, contests, demonstrations, vendors and live music. Cost: $20. Register: https://www.whitmanpets.org/news-events/events/mutt-strutt.html. Event is fundraiser to benefit the Pooch Park in Pullman, off-leash dog park of the Whitman County Humane Society.
OCT. 26
Pumpkin Palooza, noon-4 p.m., downtown Lewiston. Annual event features games, contests and a pumpkin roll.
MOVIES
SEPT. 12
“Shazam!” (PG-13), dusk, outdoors at Riverfront Park, U.S. Highway 12, Kamiah.
SEPT. 13-15
“Men in Black: International” (PG-13), 6 and 9 p.m. Sept. 13-14, and 4 and 7 p.m. Sept. 15, Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
SEPT. 14
Classic cartoons, 9 a.m.-noon, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
SEPT. 16
“Measure for Measure,” Royal Shakespeare Company, 6:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $12.
SEPT. 17
“Woman at War,” International Film Series, 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
SEPT. 18
“Just Eat It,” Moscow Food Co-Op Food for Thought Film Series, 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
SEPT. 20-22
“Yesterday” (PG-13), 6 and 9 p.m. Sept. 20-21, and 4 and 7 p.m. Sept. 22, Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
SEPT. 23-24
Two films by historian Laurence Cotton: “C.E.S. Wood,” 4 p.m. Sept. 23 and “Frederick Law Olmsted: Designing America,” noon Sept. 24, both at Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
“Reinventing Power: America’s Renewable Energy Boom,” documentary, 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
SEPT. 24
“Frederick Law Olmsted: Designing America,” noon, Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
SEPT. 27-29
“Toy Story 4” (G), 6 and 9 p.m. Sept. 27-28, and 4 and 7 p.m. Sept. 29, Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
SEPT. 30
“All About Eve,” National Theatre Live, 6:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $12.
OCT. 9
“Plastic China,” Chinese Movie Night, 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
OCT. 13
“The Weight of Water,” 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. With Q&A with Buddy Levy to follow screening. Benefit for the Disability Action Center NW. Cost: $10.
NOV. 6
“Under the Dome,” Chinese Movie Night, 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
MUSIC
SEPT. 12
Marlo Mudd, folk, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
Open jazz jam, 8-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
SEPT. 13
Lara Vivian Quintet, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Members are Lara Vivian on vocals, Brady Charrier on tenor, Josh Day on keys, Micah Millheim on bass and Josh Hebert on drums.
Oboe! Faculty Artist Series, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price, $5 ages 55 and older, and non-WSU students, free/WSU students.
Heat Speak Quartet, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
Horace Alexander Young Trio, jazz, 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
SEPT. 14
University of Idaho Percussion Ensemble, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow.
Douglas Cameron, 6 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Mark Holt of Lewiston, Americana, 7 p.m., Mystic Cafe, 1303 Main St., Lewiston.
Mother Yeti and the Maple Bars, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
Colfby Acuff, country, 8-10:30 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
SEPT. 14-15
“The Music of Stage and the Silver Screen,” Washington Idaho Symphony Concert I, Season 48, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Pullman High School auditorium; 3 p.m. Sept. 15, Clarkston High School auditorium. Cost: $25/regular price, $15/students, $12/ages 12-18, free/ages 11 and younger accompanied by an adult.
SEPT. 15
Mauchley Duo, University of Idaho faculty emeritus recital, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors. Piano duo features Jay and Sandy Mauchley.
Nu-Blu, bluegrass, 2 p.m., Spiral Rock Vineyard, 25844 Old Spiral Highway, Lewiston. Cost: $12. Attendees should bring lawn chair or blanket for outdoor seating.
Old Dominion, Outdoor Summer Concerts, 7:30 p.m., Northern Quest Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights, Wash. Tickets: (877) 871-6772 (9 a.m.-1 p.m. daily) or online at www.northernquest.com. Cost: $59/$69/$89/$109.
SEPT. 17
Javier Rodriguez (bassoon), Eneida Larti (piano) and Catherine Anderson (harpsichord), University of Idaho faculty recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Christy Hays, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
SEPT. 18
Oscar Goldman, Mr. P Chill and Cleen, hip-hop, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
SEPT. 19
University of Idaho faculty chamber music ensembles, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Dirk Quinn Band of Philadelphia, funk/jazz, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
Third Thursday Celtic and old-time music open jam, 7 p.m., Mystic Cafe, 1303 Main St., Lewiston.
SEPT. 20
Nicholas J. Theriault, student percussion recital, 4:10 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Washington State University, Pullman.
Dodgy Mountain Men, stompgrass, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
SEPT. 21
Idaho County Orchestra, 2 p.m., Monastery of St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood.
SEPT. 22
Roger McVey, piano, University of Idaho faculty recital, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. McVey is associated professor of guitar and music history at UI. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
SEPT. 24
James Reid, guitar, University of Idaho faculty recital, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Reid is professor of guitar and music history at UI. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
SEPT. 25
Jazz Forum, 7:30 p.m., Room 101, Kimbrough Hall, Washington State University, Pullman.
SEPT. 26
Roger McVey, piano, University of Idaho faculty recital, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. McVey is associate professor of piano at UI. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Washington State University Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Pullman.
SEPT. 27
Julie Wieck, soprano, Faculty Artist Series, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price, $5 ages 55 and older, and non-WSU students, free/WSU students.
University of Idaho Jazz Bands and Jazz Choirs, 6:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Program will feature performances by Jazz Bands I, II and III; Jazz Choir I; and Chamber Jazz Choir. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Jeff Crosby, Americana, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
SEPT. 28
Solid Ghost, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
SEPT. 28-29
Modest Music Fest 2019, featuring about 40 bands, Humble Burger, 102 N. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $30. Tickets: www.eventbrite.com
OCT. 1
Imani Winds, Auditorium Chamber Music Series, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, University of Idaho, Moscow. Cost: $10-$25.
OCT. 2
Washington State University Symphonic Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Pullman.
OCT. 3
David Kim, University of Idaho guest fortepiano recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Kim is associate professor of music at Whitman College in Walla Walla. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
OCT. 4
Aaron Cerrutti, Sound Downtown concert series, 6:30 p.m., Brackenbury Square, Main Street, Lewiston.
OCT. 6
“Strong Women of Early Idaho,” songs and history presented by folklorist Gary Eller, 2 p.m., Monastery of St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood.
OCT. 8
University of Idaho Orchestra and Percussion Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Cost: Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Jazz Band I, 7:30 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Washington State University, Pullman.
OCT. 9
Oktubafest Part I, featuring guest performance by Paul Dickinson on euphonium, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
OCT. 10
University of Idaho Concert Band and Wind Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Cost: Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
OCT. 11
“En Chamade/Equinox,” Faculty Artist Series, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price, $5 ages 55 and older, and non-WSU students, free/WSU students.
Disciple with Paradise Now and Relentless Flood, 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 618 Main St., Kamiah. Cost: $5.
OCT. 12
Fatt Jazz, 6 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
OCT. 12-13
“Revisiting American Gems,” Washington Idaho Symphony Concert I, Season 48, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12, Pullman High School auditorium; 3 p.m. Oct. 13, Clarkston High School auditorium. Cost: $25/regular price, $15/students, $12/ages 12-18, free/ages 11 and younger accompanied by an adult.
OCT. 13
Grigor Khachatryan, University of Idaho guest piano recital, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Khachatryan is assistant professor of piano at Concordia College. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
OCT. 15
Michael Millham, University of Idaho guest guitar recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Millham teaches guitar studios at Gonzaga University in Spokane and Eastern Washington University in Cheney. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
OCT. 17
University of Idaho faculty recital, Miranda Wilson on cello and Eneida Larti on piano, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Wilson is associate professor of Cello, Bass and Music Theory, and Larti is assistant professor of piano. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Kurt Ollman, guest baritone recital, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
OCT. 18
“Celebrating Dick Kattenburg’s 100th Birthday,” Faculty Artist Series, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price, $5 ages 55 and older, and non-WSU students, free/WSU students.
OCT. 22
University of Idaho faculty recital, Patrick Jones and Vanessa Sielert, both on saxophone, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Jones is lecturer of saxophone and Sielert is director of the school of music. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Washington State University Percussion Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Pullman.
OCT. 23
Jazz Forum, 7:30 p.m., Room 101, Kimbrough Hall, Washington State University, Pullman.
OCT. 24
University of Idaho faculty recital, Mark Thiele on tuba along with the UI Wind Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Thiele is assistant professor of tuba, and director of bands and the Wind Ensemble. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Oktubafest Part II, featuring guest performance by Chris Dickey on tuba and euphonium, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price, $5 ages 55 and older, and non-WSU students, free/WSU students.
OCT. 25
University of Idaho choirs, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Includes performances by Vandaleers Concert Choir, Mixed Chorus and Treble Chorus. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
OCT. 26
Decho Sax Ensemble and Katherine Petersen, soprano, University of Idaho guest recital, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
OCT. 27
University of Idaho faculty recital, Leonard Garrison on flute and James Reid on guitar, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Garrison is associate professor of flute and director of the Auditorium Chamber Music Series, and Reid is professor of guitar and music history. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
OCT. 29
Joshua Williams, guest horn recital, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
NOV. 2
Robert Dick, guest flute recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
NOV. 5
ATOS Trio, Auditorium Chamber Music Series, 7:30 p.m., University of Idaho Administration Building auditorium, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow.
NOV. 7
Carol Padgham Albrecht (oboe), Jason Johnston (horn) and Catherine Anderson (piano), University of Idaho faculty recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
NOV. 15
Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy, Beasley Coliseum, Washington State University, Pullman. Tickets: www.TicketsWest.com
SCHOOL & CAMPUS
SEPT. 13
Talk about transportation infrastructure by Darcy Bullock, 3 p.m., Integrated Research and Innovation Center Atrium, University of Idaho, 685 S. Line St., Moscow. Bullock is registered professional engineer in Indiana and an engineering professor at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.
SEPT. 17-20
Lewis-Clark State College’s annual Multicultural Awareness Week, all events are free. Schedule includes:
Sept. 17
6-7:30 p.m. — Constitution Day program, Room 115, Sacajawea Hall. Event will feature a panel and audience discussion on the topic of “The Viability of Third Parties in the United States of America and Beyond.”
Sept. 18
1:30-3 p.m. — “Indigenous Perspective on the Climate Change in the Himalayas,” keynote address by Pasang Y. Sherpa, Room 100, Meriwether Lewis Hall. Sherpa is a 2007 graduate of LCSC.
Sept. 20
6-7 p.m. — food and culture covered-dish meal, Williams Conference Center.
SEPT. 20 AND 22
“Solar System Sensation,” planetarium show, 7 p.m. Sept. 20 and 5 p.m. Sept. 22, Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall, Pullman. Cost: $5 cash or check only; free/ages 6 and younger.
NOV. 4
“Climate Change: a Moral Imperative,” talk by the Rev. Robin Meyers, noon, Foley Speaker’s Room 308, Bryan Hall, 605 Veterans Way, Washington State University, Pullman. Meyers is minister of Mayflower Congregational UCC Church and distinguished professor of social justice emeritus at Oklahoma City University.
NOV. 5
Lecture by Tommy Orange, author of “There There,” book for University of Idaho’s Common Read, 7 p.m., International Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, UI, Moscow.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
SEPT. 13
13th annual Warrior Golf Classic, noon registration and 1 p.m. shotgun start, Lewiston Golf and Country Club, 3985 Country Club Drive. Cost: $100/regular price, $75/LCSC students. Net proceeds benefit LCSC student scholarships and programs.
SEPT. 21
Annual Quad Cities Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Bill Chipman Palouse Trailhead (near the Quality Inn parking lot), Pullman. Registration is at 8:30 a.m., opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m., walk begins at 10 a.m.
SEPT. 28
Sixth annual Flamingo 5K Fun Run, begins behind Umpqua Bank, Main Street, Grangeville. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., race begins at 9:30 a.m. Cost: $20/regular price, $10/ages 10 and younger. Race is to raise awareness of spinal muscular atrophy and proceeds will go to Cure SMA. Info: flamingofunrun.com
OCT. 5
Inaugural Lauren McCluskey 5K Race for Campus Safety, 9 a.m., Whitman County Humane Society, 1340 SE Old Moscow Road, Pullman. Cost: $25-$40.
Big Rig’s Auction & Bow Shoot, 3-10 p.m., Bennett Building, Asotin County Fairgrounds, Asotin. Proceeds to benefit the Ryan Rigney Scholarship Foundation.
STAGE
SEPT. 12-15, 19-22, 26-29
“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” musical thriller staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12-13, 19-21 and 26-28, and 2 p.m. Sept. 15, 22 and 29, Lewiston High School Auditorium, 1114 Ninth Ave. Cost: $19/regular price, $16/seniors and veterans, $14/students ages 13 through college, $11/ages 12 and younger. Tickets: theater box office at (208) 746-3401 noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, or online at www.lctheatre.org
SEPT. 20-21 AND 26-28
“Same Time, Next Year,” 7:30 p.m., Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $20/regular price, $12/ages 12 and younger. Tickets: box office, (509) 334-0750 or online at www.rtoptheatre.org
SEPT. 27-29 AND OCT. 3-6
“Drowning Ophelia” by Rachel Luann Strayer, staged by University of Idaho Theatre Arts Department, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27-28 and Oct. 3-5, and 2 p.m. Sept. 29, Oct. 5-6, Pocket Playhouse, Shoup Hall, 1028 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Production is directed by Carly McMinn. Cost: $17/regular price, $12 UI employees, military and ages 55 and older, $6/students, free/UI students.
NOV. 7-10 AND 13-17
“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical,” staged by Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7-9, 13-16 and 1:30 p.m. Nov. 9-10, 16-17, RTOP, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $19.99. Tickets: (509) 334-0750 or www.rtoptheatre.org.
TALKS
SEPT. 14
Genealogy presentations, both in the social room, Bishop Place Independent Living, 811 SE Klemgard St., Pullman. 9:30-10:30 a.m. — “Using the Public Library for Genealogy and Local History” by Dan Owens; 10:45-11:45 a.m. — “Archival Power: Demonstrating the Importance of Primary Sources to Stakeholders and the Public” by Dulce Kersting-Lark.
SEPT. 17
Brown bag community chat with Judge Gary Libey, superior court judge in Whitman County, noon-1 p.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman.
SEPT. 18
“Rich History: Music & Life Ways of the Nez Perce Native People,” presentation by J.R. Spencer, 6:30 p.m., Troy Historical Society, 421 S. Main St., Troy.
“Rural America, Then and Now: How Persistent Change Shapes Communities,” presentation by Dulce Kersting-Lark, noon-1 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Kersting-Lark is executive director of the Latah County Historical Society. Event is a League of Women Voters of Moscow forum.
OCT. 2
“The Forks in the Forestry Road and Which One Will You Take?” talk by Jerry Franklin, Idaho Forest Group Distinguished Speaker Series, 5 p.m., University Room, Best Western University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. Franklin is a forest ecologist and authority on sustainable forest management.
OCT. 3, 10, 17, 24
20th annual Fall Lecture Series Monastery of St. Gertude, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood. All lectures are 7-8:30 p.m. in Johanna Room at Spirit Center, and are followed by a Q&A session with the presenters and refreshments. Schedule:
Oct. 3 — “William Craig Among the Nez Perce”: Lin Tull Cannell of Orofino, author of “The Intermediary: William Craig Among the Nez Perce.”
Oct. 10 — “Salmon River Story”: Cort Conley will talk about and screen documentary titled “River of No Return.”
Oct. 17 — “Chinese in Idaho”: Lyle Wirtanen will talk about the history of Chinese people in Idaho, and will screen a film about the topic.
Oct. 24 — “How Idaho Got that Weird Shape”: Keith Petersen will talk about the story of Idaho’s borders.