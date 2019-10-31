ART & EXHIBITS
OCT. 31
“Awaiting Coverage: Healthcare in the USA,” acrylics and watercolors by Nancy Rothwell of Colfax; “Palouse in Transition,” photographs by Ken Carper of Pullman; “In Our Community,” photographs by Tom Mohr of Colfax; Libey Gallery, the Center at Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. weekends.
“Mark of the Tramp” exhibit by the Historic Graffiti Society, WI&M Depot, 185 Sixth St., Potlatch. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
OCT. 31-NOV. 29
“Wood & World,” works by 15 woodworkers and 15 poets, Third Street Gallery, Moscow City Hall, 206 E. Third St. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
Exhibit of watercolor works by Bobbi Kelly, Moscow Chamber of Commerce, 411 S. Main St. Kelly is a member of the Idaho Watercolor Society and the Palouse Watercolor Socius. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
OCT. 31-DEC. 7
Exhibit of works by photographer David Paul Bayles, Prichard Art Gallery, University of Idaho, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Series include “Sap In Their Veins” and “Falling Trees.” Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
OCT. 31-DEC. 15
Local Artist Spotlight, works by John Patterson of Lewiston, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Patterson is retired Lewiston High School art teacher. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
OCT. 31-DEC. 31
“That’s Entertainment: The History of Theaters in Nez Perce County,” exhibit, Nez Perce Historical Society and Museum, 0306 Third St., Lewiston. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Prints of abstract acrylic pours by Gabriella Ball of Moscow, Colter’s Creek Tasting Room, 308 Main St., Juliaetta. Hours: 4-9 p.m. Thursday; noon-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
OCT. 31-JAN. 31
Exhibit of paintings by Nancy Rothwell of Colfax, Knudsen State Farm, 418 Main St., Moscow. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
OCT. 31-MARCH 14
“Polly Apfelbaum: Frequently the Woods are Pink,” prints from the collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his family foundation, Creighton Gallery, Bruce/Floyd Gallery, Borth Gallery, Smith Gallery, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
OCT. 31-MARCH 16
“Grandfather’s Trunk: Spirit of Survival,” Washington State University Manuscripts, Archives and Special Collections, Terrell Library, Pullman. Exhibit explores the American Indian boarding school experiences for three generations of the Paul Family. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays.
OCT. 31-JAN. 17
Exhibit of works by Jeffry Mitchell of Seattle, Fine Arts Gallery 2, Washington State University, Pullman. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
NOV. 1-2
“Photography of the Palouse,” photographs by Kate Watts of Pullman, 7-8 p.m. Nov. 1 (reception) and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 2, Freight Room, Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave.
NOV. 1-30
34th annual Snake River Showcase Juried Fine Art Exhibit and Sale, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Includes more than 60 entries from more than 20 artists from around the region. Reception: 4-7 pm.. Nov. 1. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
NOV. 1-DEC. 1
Palouse Watercolor Socius’ annual show, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Featured artist is Betty Benson of Moscow. Reception: 1-3 p.m. Nov. 3. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
NOV. 2-3
Vision,” works by regional and national artists, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Little Pink House Gallery, 157 N. Elm St., Genesee.
NOV. 7
“Winter Wonders,” art exhibit, Blue Mountain Artisan Guild exhibit center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Judy Mousseau of Lewiston is featured artist. Reception: 5-6 p.m. Nov. 7. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
BOOKS & AUTHORS
NOV. 5-6
Dean Heitt, author of “Before the Gold: Early Mining History of the Carlin Trend 1874-1961,” presentations, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5, Tekoa Library; and 6 p.m. Nov. 6, Colfax Library.
NOV. 6-7
Presentations by Kent Dixon, author, and his son, Kevin Dixon, illustrator, authors of “The Epic of Gilgamesh,” both at 7:30 p.m. at the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston: Nov. 6 — dramatic readings by Lewis-Clark State College students and faculty of scenes from the book; Nov. 7 — presentation by Kent Dixon, “What To Be Excited About, in Gilgamesh.”
NOV. 12
Steven Branting, author of “The Words That Were Our Names: An LCSC Scrapbook,” reading and presentation, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Book sale and signing begins at 5:30 p.m., presentation begins at 6:15 p.m.
NOV. 13-15
Everybody Reads presentations by Luis Alberto Urrea, author of “The House of Broken Angels.” Schedule includes:
Nov. 12
Noon — Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown
7 p.m. — Nezperce Community Library
Nov. 13
Noon — Asotin County Library at Basalt Cellars, 906 Port Drive, Clarkston
7 p.m. — Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Nov. 14
Noon — Whitman County Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax (call library to reserve lunch)
7 p.m. — Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman
Nov. 15
Noon — Holland Library, Washington State University, Pullman
7 p.m. — Latah County Library at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow
NOV. 20
Nonfiction book club discussion of “Short nights of the Shadow Catcher” by Timothy Egan, 10:30 a.m., Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
NOV. 26
Steven Branting of Lewiston, author of “The Words That Were Our Names: An LCSC Scrapbook,” presentation and signing, 2 p.m., Royal Plaza Retirement Center, 2870 Juniper Drive, Lewiston.
NOV. 30
Book signings by 12 authors, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St.
CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS
NOV. 9
Whitman County Fire District 12 Masquerade Ball, 6:30-11 p.m., Schweitzer Engineering Laboratory Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Drive, Pullman. Cost: $60. Tickets: eventbrite.com
NOV. 14
Biennial Ismat Ara and Abdul Mannan Sheikh Community Unity Award Ceremony, 7 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
NOV. 22-23
Annual Tri-State Hospital Foundation Festival of Trees, Lewiston Elks, 3444 Country Club Drive. Schedule includes:
Nov. 22
4-8 p.m. — Community Day, opportunity to view all the trees and shop for gifts. Cost: donation.
6 p.m. — Memorial Tree of Lights Remembrance Ceremony; ornament cost: $15.
Nov. 23
6 p.m. — Gala dinner, live and silent auctions and dancing to live music by the 7 Devils. Cost: $100.
Purchase ornament and dinner tickets online at www.tristatefestivaloftrees.org
NOV. 8
Palouse Land Trust Conservation Celebration, 6-8:30 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds event center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
NOV. 1-2
Veterans of Foreign Wars Holiday Bazaar, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., VFW Hall, 829 15th St., Clarkston.
NOV. 2
Asotin’s Christmas Treasures and Tree Sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Asotin High School gyms.
Lewiston Eagles Auxiliary Bazaar and Luncheon, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., 1304 Main St. Sandwich and salad lunch: $7.
Palouse Holiday Craft Fair and Holiday Open House, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Palouse Community Center, 220 E. Main St.
Winter Market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
NOV. 3
Fall Festival, 1-4 p.m., Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Cost: $5.
NOV. 9
10th annual Winter Vendor Wonderland, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Lewiston Elks, 3444 Country Club Drive.
Annual Craft Fair and Bake Sale, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Evergreen Estates, 1215 Evergreen Court, Clarkston.
Clarkston United Methodist Women’s annual bazaar and luncheon, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Clarkston United Methodist Church, 1242 Highland Ave., Clarkston. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. for $8.
NOV. 16
Clarkston High School Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., CHS, 401 Chestnut St.
Clarkston Eagles Auxiliary Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 505 Maple St. Lunch available for purchase.
Annual Holiday Gift Gala, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Lunch will be available for purchase.
NOV. 23-24
39th annual Christmas Bonanza craft show, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 23 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 24, Nez Perce County Fair pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Admission: $8.
DEC. 7
23rd annual Beadwork Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nez Perce National Historical Park, Spalding Visitor Center, 39063 U.S. Highway 95.
Craft and Baked Food Sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Hells Canyon Boat Club building, 2550 Riverside Drive, Clarkston.
Annual Associated Students of Lewis-Clark State College Christmas Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., LCSC Activity Center, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.
Holiday Open House, 10 a.m.-noon, Appaloosa Museum and Heritage Center, 2720 W. Pullman Road, Moscow.
DEC. 8-9
10th annual Christmas Extravaganza, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Nez Perce County Fair pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Admission: $4.
DEC. 21
Annual Holiday Bazaar, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, east of Lewiston.
FOOD & DRINK
NOV. 3
Annual Assumption Catholic Church dinner, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Assumption Parish Hall, Ferdinand. Menu: roast beef, ham and sides. Cost: $10/regular price, $5/kindergarten-sixth grade, free/preschool and younger. Event also includes drawings beginning at 4 p.m. and bingo all day.
Annual St. Theresa Catholic Church annual Harvest Dinner, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Little Flower Room, St. Theresa, 446 Brown Ave., Orofino. Menu: sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, rolls, dessert. Cost: $12/regular price, $6/ages 7-12, free/ages 6 and younger. Event also features a baked goods and crafts sale, and all proceeds go to the ministries of the Women of St. Theresa.
Pie and Ice Cream Social, 1-3 p.m., free, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown.
NOV. 10
Latah County Historical Society’s Harvest Dinner, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Event includes a silent auction and live music by pianist Cecily Groves. Wine and beer will be available for purchase. Cost: $20/regular price, $18/LCHS members, $10/ages 7-12, free/ages 6 and younger.
NOV. 15
Dad’s Weekend Hard Cider Tasting, 4-7 p.m., Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Cost: $10.
KIDS & FAMILIES
NOV. 9
2019 Veterans Day Parade, 11:11 a.m., Main Street, downtown Lewiston. Theme: “Remembering Korean War Veterans.” Entry info: www.lcvalleyveteranscouncil.org
MOVIES
OCT. 31
“Cronos” (R, 1993), 6 p.m., Compton Union Building, Washington State University, Pullman.
NOV. 1-3
“Spider-Man: Far From Home” (PG-13), 6 and 9 p.m. Nov. 1-2, and 4 and 7 p.m. Nov. 3, Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
NOV. 3
“American Heretics: the Politics of the Gospel,” film by Robin Meyers, 2 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.
NOV. 4
“Manon,” MET Live in HD, 6:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20/regular price, $15/students.
NOV. 6
“Under the Dome,” Chinese Movie Night, 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
NOV. 8
“Rams,” documentary film about German industrial designer Dieter Rams, 7 p.m., Silverthorne Theater, Administration Building, Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston.
NOV. 8-10
“The Farewell” (PG), 6 and 9 p.m. Nov. 8-9, and 4 and 7 p.m. Nov. 10, Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
NOV. 15-17
“Good Boys” (R), 6 and 9 p.m. Nov. 15-16, and 4 and 7 p.m. Nov. 17, Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
DEC. 6-8
“Abominable” (PG), 6 and 9 p.m. Dec. 6-7, and 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 8, Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
MUSIC
OCT. 31
Katherine Berndt, student soprano recital, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
Larry Dahlberg, the Singing Mailman, 7-10 p.m., Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5.
NOV. 1
Deanna Swoboda, guest tuba recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Swoboda is associated professor of tuba and euphonium at Arizona State University in Tempe. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Far Out West, Americana/rock, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Admission: $7.
Sarah A. Willhoite, student flute recital, 3:10 p.m.; and Jackson Bores, student contrabass recital, 4:10 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
Gabe Condon, guitar, Faculty Artist Series, 7:30 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price, $5 ages 55 and older, and non-WSU students, free/WSU students.
Rags and Riches of Lexington, Ky., rock, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Band features brothers Tanner and Peyton Whitt.
NOV. 2
Robert Dick, guest flute recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Silent Theory with Everyone Loves a Villain and Undercard, 8 p.m., Third Wheel, 1634 Main St., Lewiston. Cost: $10/advance, $15/door.
Heustis Kountry Band, 7-10 p.m., Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5.
Ash Fershee of Kooskia, folk/blues, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Band features brothers Tanner and Peyton Whitt.
NOV. 3
Dusk Animals, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
NOV. 5
ATOS Trio, Auditorium Chamber Music Series, 7:30 p.m., University of Idaho Administration Building auditorium, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow. Cost: $25/regular price, $20/seniors age 60 and older, $10/students, free/youth ages 12 and younger with paying adult.
NOV. 5, DEC. 3
Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
NOV. 6
27th annual Washington State University Jazz Festival Gala Concert, noon-1 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Pullman. Guest artists are WSU’s newest Jazz Studies faculty members: pianist Jake Svendsen and guitarist Gabe Condon. The WSU Jazz Big Band directed by Regents Professor Greg Yasinitsky will feature additional faculty soloists Horace Alexander Young, saxophone; F. David Snider, bass; and David Jarvis, drums.
State of Krisis, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Admission: $5.
NOV. 7
Carol Padgham Albrecht (oboe), Jason Johnston (horn) and Catherine Anderson (piano), University of Idaho faculty recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Washington State University Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Pullman.
NOV. 8
Washington State University Jazz Big Band and Jazz Northwest, faculty ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Pullman.
NOV. 9
Patrick Jones (saxophone) and Kate Skinner (jazz piano) with Catherine Anderson (classical piano), University of Idaho faculty recital, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Jones is full-time lecturer of saxophone and Skinner is assistant professor of jazz piano. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Scott Pemberton Power Trio, rock/funk, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Admission: $7.
NOV. 10
Community Band of the Palouse annual Veterans Day Concert, 2 p.m., Domey auditorium, Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman.
NOV. 12
Northwest Wind Quintet, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, University of Idaho, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. The quintet includes Leonard Garrison (flute), Carol Padgham Albrecht (oboe), Shawn Copeland (clarinet), Javier Rodriguez (bassoon) and Jason Johnston (horn). Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Alexander Welch, student percussion recital, 7:30 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Washington State University, Pullman.
NOV. 13
Crimson Flute Choir, 7:30 p.m., Room 101, Kimbrough Music Building, Washington State University, Pullman.
Lewis-Clark State College Jazz Band and Choir Fall Concert, 7 p.m., LCSC Silverthorne Theater, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.
NOV. 15
Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy, 7:30 p.m., Beasley Coliseum, Washington State University, Pullman. Tickets: www.TicketsWest.com
SoDown (Ehren River Wright), 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Admission: $15.
Washington State University Big Band II, 3:10 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Pullman.
Stasia Kulsa, student flute recital, 4:10 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
Annual Vocal Extravaganza, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price, $5 ages 55 and older, and non-WSU students, free/WSU students.
University of Idaho Jazz Bands and Jazz Choirs, 6:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Includes performances by Jazz Bands I, II and III; Jazz Choir I; and Chamber Jazz Choir. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
NOV. 16
The Bedspins, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Admission: $5.
NOV. 17
University of Idaho faculty chamber recital, Shawn Copeland on clarinet, Giselle Hillyer on violin and Roger McVey on piano, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
NOV. 21
University of Idaho Concert Band, directed by Jason Johnston, and Wind Ensemble, directed by Mark Thiele, 7:30 p.m., University of Idaho Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Washington State University Symphonic Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Pullman.
NOV. 22-23
Amanda Winterhalter of Seattle, singer/songwriter, 10 p.m. Nov. 22, Hogan’s Pub, 906 Sixth St., Clarkston; 9 p.m. Nov. 23, Humble Burger, 102 N. Main St., Moscow. Admission for both shows: $5.
DEC. 5
University of Idaho Choirs and Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Choirs include the Vandaleers, Mixed Chorus and Treble Chorus. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
DEC. 6
University of Idaho Jazz Bands and Chamber Jazz Choir, 6:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, University of Idaho, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Bands include Jazz Bands I, II and III. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
DEC. 7
Jackyl, southern rock, 7 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, east of Lewiston. Must be at least 18 years old to attend. Tickets: www.TicketsWest.com or at the venue box office. Cost: $30/$50
DEC. 7-8
“Family Christmas,” Concert III by the Washington Idaho Symphony, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Pullman High School auditorium; 3 p.m. Dec. 8, Clarkston High School auditorium. Cost: $25/regular price, $15/students, $12/ages 12-18, free/ages 11 and younger accompanied by an adult. Tickets: wa-idsymphony.org
SCHOOL & CAMPUS
NOV. 2 AND 4
Two talks by the Rev. Robin Meyers as part of the 39th Roger Williams Symposium in Pullman: “Spiritual Defiance: Building a Beloved Community of Resistance,” 7 p.m. Nov. 2, Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus St.; “Climate Change: a Moral Imperative,” noon Nov. 4, Foley Speaker’s Room 308, Bryan Hall, 605 Veterans Way, Washington State University. Meyers is minister of Mayflower Congregational UCC Church and distinguished professor of social justice emeritus at Oklahoma City University.
NOV. 5
Lecture by Tommy Orange, author of “There There,” book for University of Idaho’s Common Read, 7 p.m., International Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, UI, Moscow.
NOV. 7
“Prelude to German Reunification: Beijing and Berlin in 1989,” talk by Qinna Shenn, 3:30 p.m., Room 122, Teaching & Learning Center, University of Idaho, 875 Line St., Moscow. Shen is professor of German at Bryn Mawr (Pa.) College.
45th annual Outdoor Equipment Sale and Ski Swap, 6-8 p.m., Student Recreation Center, University of Idaho, Moscow.
NOV. 8 AND 10
“Mercury Transit,” planetarium show, 7 p.m. Nov. 8 and 5 p.m. Nov. 10, Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall, Pullman. Show will describe the Nov. 11 passage of Mercury between the sun and the earth. Cost: $5 cash or check only; free/ages 6 and younger.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
NOV. 2
DC Wonder Woman College Run 5K, 9 a.m., Outdoor Recreation Center, 1105 NE North Fairway Road, Washington State University, Pullman. Registration and information: dcwonderwomancollegerun.com/find-your-run/washington/
NOV. 10
Walk/Run for Warriors, fun run, barbecue and raffle fundraiser to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project, Red Barn Farms, 501 Wawawai Road, Colton. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. and race starts at 11 a.m. This event is a senior project by Colton High School student Jackson Meyer. Info: communityfundraising.woundedwarriorproject.org, type “Walk/Run for Warriors” into the “fundraiser search” field and click on “Jackson Meyer.”
STAGE
OCT. 31-NOV. 2
“Love/Sick” by John Cariani, staged by the Silverthorne Theatre Group, 7:30 p.m., Silverthorne Theater, Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston. Directed by Jef Petersen. Cost: $10/regular price, $7/seniors and members of the military, free/LCSC students.
OCT. 31-NOV. 3
“War of the Worlds,” re-creation of the 1938 radio play, staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 2 and 2 p.m. Nov. 3, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Cost: $15/regular price, $10 seniors and children. Tickets: www.lctheatre.org.
NOV. 1-2
NorthNorthwest 10 Minute Plays (staged readings), 7:30 p.m., Pocket Playhouse, Shoup Hall, 1028 W. Sixth St., Moscow.
NOV. 2
Eddie Griffin, comedian, with Thomas Ward as opening act, 8 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, east of Lewiston. Must be at least 18 years old to attend. Tickets: www.TicketsWest.com or at the venue box office. Cost: $25, $40, $60, $75.
Improv comedy show featuring Kent Williams and Terry Lomax, both of Portland, 1-3 p.m., Clarkston High School auditorium. Event is a fundraiser to benefit Lewis-Clark Valley Young Life. Cost: $10/person, $25/family.
NOV. 7-10 AND 13-17
“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical,” staged by Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7-9, 13-16 and 1:30 p.m. Nov. 9-10, 16-17, RTOP, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $19.99. Tickets: (509) 334-0750 or www.rtoptheatre.org.
NOV. 9
“Until Death,” murder mystery dinner, staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre, 6 p.m., Seaport Ballroom, Red Lion Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Tickets: sold out
“Ballet Rocks,” staged by Ballet Victoria, 2 p.m., Jones Theater, Daggy Hall, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $25/regular price, $20/seniors and students, $15/youths. Tickets: www.festivaldance.org.
NOV. 10-11
Auditions for “She Loves Me,” 2 p.m. Nov. 10 and 7 p.m. Nov. 11, Lewiston Civic Theatre office, 832 Main St., Lewiston. Audition packets available at office, noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
NOV. 14
University of Idaho Opera scenes, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
NOV. 14-16
“Under the Bridge,” musical by Kathie Lee Gifford and David Pomeranz, staged by APOD Productions, 7 p.m. Nov. 14-16 and 2 p.m. Nov. 16, Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road. Cost: $12/regular price in advance, $15/door; $8/ages 6-12 advance, $10/door; free/ages 5 and younger. Tickets: BookPeople of Moscow or online at apodproductions.org.
NOV. 16
Lipstick Divas drag show, 7 p.m., Third Wheel, 1634 Main St., Lewiston. Cost: $10. Tickets: www.brownpapertickets.com.
DEC. 7 AND 9
“Amahl and the Night Visitors,” staged by the University of Idaho Opera Workshop, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, Forge Theater, 404 Sweet Ave., Moscow.
TALKS
NOV. 6
“Wood Smoke: What’s in it and How it Affects Health,” presentation by John Cardwell, League of Women Voters of Moscow forum, noon-1 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cardwell is the regional administrator from Idaho’s Department of Environmental Quality.
NOV. 7
“Back to Our Roots,” presentation by Brian McCormack and Sandra McFarland, both of the Nez Perce Tribe, 5 p.m., Appaloosa Museum & Heritage Center, 2720 Pullman Road, Moscow. McCormack is a landscape architect specializing in native plants, and McFarland is with the Nez Perce National Historic Trail. Event includes appetizers and beverages. Cost: $15. Tickets: at the museum or online at appaloosamuseum.com.
NOV. 11
The Fallen Cougars Project, presentation by Samantha Edgerton, 7-8 p.m., Freight Room, Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave. The project honors former WSU students who died in World War II. Edgerton is a graduate student in the Washington State University Department of History, and she will talk about veterans she has researched.