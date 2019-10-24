ART & EXHIBITS
OCT. 24-26
“Words & Light,” photography exhibit with works by three artists, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Exhibiting artists are Sean D. Cassidy of Lewiston, R.A. Friedman of Philadelphia and Chad Estes of Boise. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Exhibit of oil and watercolor paintings by the late Leo Edwin, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Edwin was a Moscow resident and retired University of Idaho employee. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
OCT. 24-30
“Journey through the Portals,” works by Molly Rice of Colfax, Libey Gallery South, the Center, Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. weekends.
“Colors of Fall,” Blue Mountain Artisan Guild exhibit center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Vicky Sjoberg of Asotin is featured artist. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
OCT. 24-31
“Awaiting Coverage: Healthcare in the USA,” acrylics and watercolors by Nancy Rothwell of Colfax; “Palouse in Transition,” photographs by Ken Carper of Pullman; “In Our Community,” photographs by Tom Mohr of Colfax; Libey Gallery, the Center at Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. weekends.
“Mark of the Tramp” exhibit by the Historic Graffiti Society, WI&M Depot, 185 Sixth St., Potlatch. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
OCT. 24-NOV. 29
“Wood & World,” works by 15 woodworkers and 15 poets, Third Street Gallery, Moscow City Hall, 206 E. Third St. Reception: Reception: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
Exhibit of watercolor works by Bobbi Kelly, Moscow Chamber of Commerce, 411 S. Main St. Kelly is a member of the Idaho Watercolor Society and the Palouse Watercolor Socius. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
OCT. 24-DEC. 7
Exhibit of works by photographer David Paul Bayles, Prichard Art Gallery, University of Idaho, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Series include “Sap In Their Veins” and “Falling Trees.” Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
OCT. 24-DEC. 15
Local Artist Spotlight, works by John Patterson of Lewiston, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Patterson is retired Lewiston High School art teacher. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
OCT. 24-DEC. 31
“That’s Entertainment: The History of Theaters in Nez Perce County,” exhibit, Nez Perce Historical Society and Museum, 0306 Third St., Lewiston. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Prints of abstract acrylic pours by Gabriella Ball of Moscow, Colter’s Creek Tasting Room, 308 Main St., Juliaetta. Hours: 4-9 p.m. Thursday; noon-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
OCT. 24-MARCH 14
“Polly Apfelbaum: Frequently the Woods are Pink,” prints from the collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his family foundation, Creighton Gallery, Bruce/Floyd Gallery, Borth Gallery, Smith Gallery, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
OCT. 24-JAN. 17
Exhibit of works by Jeffry Mitchell of Seattle, Fine Arts Gallery 2, Washington State University, Pullman. Lecture and reception: 4:30 p.m. Oct. 24, Fine Arts auditorium. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
NOV. 1-DEC. 1
Palouse Watercolor Socius’ annual show, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Featured artist is Betty Benson of Moscow. Reception: 1-3 p.m. Nov. 3. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
NOV. 2-3
Vision,” works by regional and national artists, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Little Pink House Gallery, 157 N. Elm St., Genesee.
NOV. 7
“Winter Wonders,” art exhibit, Blue Mountain Artisan Guild exhibit center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Judy Mousseau of Lewiston is featured artist. Reception: 5-6 p.m. Nov. 7. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
BOOKS & AUTHORS
OCT. 24
“Photography, Performance, Politics: Reimagining American History,” joint book talk by Matthew Fox-Amato and Rebecca Scofield, 7-8:30 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St. Fox-Amato’s book is “Exposing Slavery: Photography, Human Bondage, and the Birth of Modern Visual Politics in America” and Scofield’s book is “Outriders: Rodeo at the Fringes of the American West.”
Book Night discussion of “House of Broken Angels” by Luis Alberto Urrea, 7-8 p.m., Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
OCT. 25
Spooky Stories for ages 21 and older, 7 p.m., the Center at Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St.
OCT. 26
Elsa Kirsten Peters of Pullman, author of “The Whole Story of Climate,” paperback signing, 4-5 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St.
Book discussion of “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” by Michelle McNamara, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
Pam Thorson of Arrow, author of “Arrow: The History and People of an Idaho Community,” signing, 1 p.m., And Books Too, 918 Sixth St., Clarkston.
NOV. 13-15
Everybody Reads presentations by Luis Alberto Urrea, author of “The House of Broken Angels.” Schedule includes:
Nov. 12
Noon — Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown
7 p.m. — Nezperce Community Library
Nov. 13
Noon — Asotin County Library at Basalt Cellars, 906 Port Drive, Clarkston
7 p.m. — Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Nov. 14
Noon — Whitman County Library,102 S. Main St., Colfax (call library to reserve lunch)
7 p.m. — Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman
Nov. 15
Noon — Holland Library, Washington State University, Pullman
7 p.m. — Latah County Library at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow
NOV. 20
Nonfiction book club discussion of “Short nights of the Shadow Catcher” by Timothy Egan, 10:30 a.m., Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
NOV. 26
Steven Branting of Lewiston, author of “The Words That Were Our Names: An LCSC Scrapbook,” presentation and signing, 2 p.m., Royal Plaza Retirement Center, 2870 Juniper Drive, Lewiston.
CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS
OCT. 25-26
18th annual Haunted Palouse, 7-10 p.m., Palouse. Features scary tours through two haunted buildings as well as a haunted hay ride. Recommended for ages 12 and older. Food will be available for purchase. Cost: $25. Proceeds benefit a number of nonprofit organizations around Palouse.
OCT. 26
Clarkston High School Drama Club Haunted House, 6-11 p.m., CHS gym. Cost: $5.
NOV. 9
Whitman County Fire District 12 Masquerade Ball, 6:30-11 p.m., Schweitzer Engineering Laboratory Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Drive, Pullman. Cost: $60. Tickets: eventbrite.com
NOV. 22-23
Annual Tri-State Hospital Foundation Festival of Trees, Lewiston Elks, 3444 Country Club Drive. Schedule includes:
Nov. 22
4-8 p.m. — Community Day, opportunity to view all the trees and shop for gifts. Cost: donation.
6 p.m. — Memorial Tree of Lights Remembrance Ceremony; ornament cost: $15.
Nov. 23
6 p.m. — Gala dinner, live and silent auctions and dancing to live music by the 7 Devils. Cost: $100.
Purchase ornament and dinner tickets online at www.tristatefestivaloftrees.org
NOV. 8
Palouse Land Trust Conservation Celebration, 6-8:30 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds event center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
OCT. 25-26
Fall 2019 Vintage & Handcraft Fair, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 25 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 26, Beasley Coliseum concourse, Washington State University, Pullman.
OCT. 26
Moscow Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Main Street and Friendship Square.
Holistic Fair Fall Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Valley Spiritual Center, 2707 Seventh St., Clarkston. Features workshops, and merchandise and food vendors. Cost: $5.
Elks Fall Fest, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Lewiston Elks, 3444 Country Club Drive.
Cameron Bazaar, Cameron Lutheran Church, 12633 Cameron Road, Kendrick (4 miles east of Kendrick off Southwick Road). Turkey dinner with sides, 5-7 p.m. Benefit auction will follow dinner. Cost: $12/regular price, $6/ages 6-12, free/ages 5 and younger.
Annual Craft Sale and Luncheon, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Anatone Community Hall.
NOV. 1-2
Veterans of Foreign Wars Holiday Bazaar, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., VFW Hall, 829 15th St., Clarkston.
NOV. 2
Asotin’s Christmas Treasures and Tree Sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Asotin High School gyms.
Lewiston Eagles Auxiliary Bazaar and Luncheon, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., 1304 Main St. Sandwich and salad lunch: $7.
Palouse Holiday Craft Fair and Holiday Open House, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Palouse Community Center, 220 E. Main St.
NOV. 3
Fall Festival, 1-4 p.m., Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Cost: $5.
NOV. 9
10th annual Winter Vendor Wonderland, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Lewiston Elks, 3444 Country Club Drive.
Annual Craft Fair and Bake Sale, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Evergreen Estates, 1215 Evergreen Court, Clarkston.
Clarkston United Methodist Women’s annual bazaar and luncheon, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Clarkston United Methodist Church, 1242 Highland Ave., Clarkston. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. for $8.
NOV. 16
Clarkston High School Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., CHS, 401 Chestnut St.
Clarkston Eagles Auxiliary Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 505 Maple St. Lunch available for purchase.
Annual Holiday Gift Gala, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Lunch will be available for purchase.
NOV. 23-24
39th annual Christmas Bonanza craft show, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 23 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 24, Nez Perce County Fair pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Admission: $8.
DEC. 7
23rd annual Beadwork Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nez Perce National Historical Park, Spalding Visitor Center, 39063 U.S. Highway 95.
Craft and Baked Food Sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Hells Canyon Boat Club building, 2550 Riverside Drive, Clarkston.
Annual Associated Students of Lewis-Clark State College Christmas Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., LCSC Activity Center, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.
Holiday Open House, 10 a.m.-noon, Appaloosa Museum and Heritage Center, 2720 W. Pullman Road, Moscow.
DEC. 8-9
10th annual Christmas Extravaganza, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Nez Perce County Fair pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Admission: $4.
DEC. 21
Annual Holiday Bazaar, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, east of Lewiston.
FOOD & DRINK
OCT. 26
Clearwater Brewfest, 2-6 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, east of Lewiston. Cost: $25. Tickets: casino box office.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church Auction and Lasagna Dinner, 5-7 p.m., Gladish Community & Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Includes live and silent auctions. Cost for dinner: $8/regular price in advance, $10/door, free/ages 12 and younger. Tickets: www.sacredheartpullman.org. Wine and beer will be available for purchase.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10043 Fall Harvest Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., VFW Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston. Menu: biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs and ham, pancakes, beverages. Cost: $7/regular price, $3/ages 12 and younger.
NOV. 3
Annual Assumption Catholic Church dinner, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Assumption Parish Hall, Ferdinand. Menu: roast beef, ham and sides. Cost: $10/regular price, $5/kindergarten-sixth grade, free/preschool and younger. Event also includes drawings beginning at 4 p.m. and bingo all day.
Annual St. Theresa Catholic Church annual Harvest Dinner, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Little Flower Room, St. Theresa, 446 Brown Ave., Orofino. Menu: sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, rolls, dessert. Cost: $12/regular price, $6/ages 7-12, free/ages 6 and younger. Event also features a baked goods and crafts sale, and all proceeds go to the ministries of the Women of St. Theresa.
NOV. 10
Latah County Historical Society’s Harvest Dinner, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Event includes a silent auction and live music by pianist Cecily Groves. Wine and beer will be available for purchase. Cost: $20/regular price, $18/LCHS members, $10/ages 7-12, free/ages 6 and younger.
KIDS & FAMILIES
OCT. 26
Pumpkin Palooza, noon-4 p.m., downtown Lewiston. Annual event features games, contests and a pumpkin roll.
2019 Hells Gate Haunted Hayride, rides begin at 7 p.m., Hells Gate State Park, Lewiston. Cost: $2 per person (in addition to $5 per vehicle park entrance fee).
Halloween community contra dance, 6:30 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Band: the Acrasians. Caller: Pat Blatter. Free family dance with jam band begins at 6:30 p.m., dance lessons begin at 7:30 p.m., dance begins at 8 p.m. Cost: $6/Palouse Folklore Society members, $8/regular price, $5/newcomers.
Spooky Family Fun Day, WSU Biology Graduate Student Association, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Abelson Hall, Washington State University, Pullman.
NOV. 9
2019 Veterans Day Parade, 11:11 a.m., Main Street, downtown Lewiston. Theme: “Remembering Korean War Veterans.” Entry info: www.lcvalleyveteranscouncil.org
MOVIES
OCT. 25-26
“Rocky Horror Picture Show” (R, 1975), 9 and 11:59 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Costume contest will precede second show. Cost: $12/advance, $15/door. Prop kits are provided and no outside props are allowed. Tickets: www.siriusentertainment.org
OCT. 25-27
“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” (PG-13), 6 and 9 p.m. Oct. 25-26, and 4 and 7 p.m. Oct. 27, Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
OCT. 26 AND NOV. 4
“Manon,” MET Live in HD, 9:55 a.m. Oct. 26 and 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20/regular price, $15/students.
OCT. 31
“Cronos” (R, 1993), 6 p.m., Compton Union Building, Washington State University, Pullman.
NOV. 3
“American Heretics: the Politics of the Gospel,” film by Robin Meyers, 2 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.
NOV. 6
“Under the Dome,” Chinese Movie Night, 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
NOV. 8
“Rams,” documentary film about German industrial designer Dieter Rams, 7 p.m., Silverthorne Theater, Administration Building, Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston.
MUSIC
OCT. 24
Larry Dahlberg, the Singing Mailman, 7-10 p.m., Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5.
University of Idaho faculty recital, Mark Thiele on tuba along with the UI Wind Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Thiele is assistant professor of tuba, and director of bands and the Wind Ensemble. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Oktubafest Part II, featuring guest performance by Chris Dickey on tuba and euphonium, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price, $5 ages 55 and older, and non-WSU students, free/WSU students.
Toney Rocks, singer-songwriter, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S Main St, Moscow.
Open jazz jam, 8-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
OCT. 25
University of Idaho choirs, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Includes performances by Vandaleers Concert Choir, Mixed Chorus and Treble Chorus. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Peter Fletcher of Detroit and New York City, classical guitar, 7-8:30 p.m., Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship, 6 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel on trumpet.
The Resolectrics, rock/soul, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Admission: $7.
Spotswood Abbey, 8-10:30 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
OCT. 26
Heustis Kountry Band, 7-10 p.m., Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5.
Decho Sax Ensemble and Katherine Petersen, soprano, University of Idaho guest recital, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Sovereign Citizen and the Non Prophets, country/rock, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Admission: $5.
The Intentions, Halloween costume dance, 7:30 p.m., Eagles Lodge, 123 Main St., Moscow. Cost: $2/single, $3/couple.
Jon & Rand Band, vintage covers, 8-10:30 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
OCT. 26-27
“Thanks for the Memories,” Palouse Choral Society 20th anniversary concert, 6 p.m. Oct. 26 and 4 p.m. Oct. 27, St. Boniface Catholic Church, 205 S. Boniface St., Uniontown. Cost: $20/regular price, $8/students. Tickets: www.palousechoralsociety.org.
OCT. 27
University of Idaho faculty recital, Leonard Garrison on flute and James Reid on guitar, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Garrison is associate professor of flute and director of the Auditorium Chamber Music Series, and Reid is professor of guitar and music history. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
OCT. 28
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship, 5:30 p.m., Riverport Brewing Co., 150 Ninth St., Clarkston. Features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel on trumpet.
OCT. 28-30
Idaho Bach Festival 2019, all concerts on the University of Idaho campus in Moscow. Schedule includes: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 — Palouse Brass Ensemble, Administration Building auditorium, $4-$6; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 — Faculty solo and ensembles concert, Haddock Performance Hall, $4-$6; noon Oct. 30 — “Bach in the Round” student recital, Idaho Commons Rotunda, free
OCT. 29
Joshua Williams, guest horn recital, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
OCT. 30
Julien Kozak of Gainesville, Fla., singer-songwriter, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
OCT. 31
Katherine Berndt, student soprano recital, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
NOV. 1
Deanna Swoboda, guest tuba recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Swoboda is associated professor of tuba and euphonium at Arizona State University in Tempe. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Far Out West, Americana/rock, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Admission: $7.
Sarah A. Willhoite, student flute recital, 3:10 p.m.; and Jackson Bores, student contrabass recital, 4:10 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
Gabe Condon, guitar, Faculty Artist Series, 7:30 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price, $5 ages 55 and older, and non-WSU students, free/WSU students.
NOV. 2
Robert Dick, guest flute recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Silent Theory with Everyone Loves a Villain and Undercard, 8 p.m., Third Wheel, 1634 Main St., Lewiston. Cost: $10/advance, $15/door.
NOV. 3
Dusk Animals, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
NOV. 5
ATOS Trio, Auditorium Chamber Music Series, 7:30 p.m., University of Idaho Administration Building auditorium, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow. Cost: $25/regular price, $20/seniors age 60 and older, $10/students, free/youth ages 12 and younger with paying adult.
Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
NOV. 7
Carol Padgham Albrecht (oboe), Jason Johnston (horn) and Catherine Anderson (piano), University of Idaho faculty recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Washington State University Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Pullman.
NOV. 8
Washington State University Jazz Big Band and Jazz Northwest, faculty ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Pullman.
NOV. 9
Patrick Jones (saxophone) and Kate Skinner (jazz piano) with Catherine Anderson (classical piano), University of Idaho faculty recital, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Jones is full-time lecturer of saxophone and Skinner is assistant professor of jazz piano. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Scott Pemberton Power Trio, rock/funk, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Admission: $7.
NOV. 12
Northwest Wind Quintet, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, University of Idaho, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. The quintet includes Leonard Garrison (flute), Carol Padgham Albrecht (oboe), Shawn Copeland (clarinet), Javier Rodriguez (bassoon) and Jason Johnston (horn). Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Alexander Welch, student percussion recital, 7:30 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Washington State University, Pullman.
NOV. 13
Crimson Flute Choir, 7:30 p.m., Room 101, Kimbrough Music Building, Washington State University, Pullman.
NOV. 15
Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy, 6:30 p.m. Beasley Coliseum, Washington State University, Pullman. Tickets: www.TicketsWest.com
SoDown (Ehren River Wright), 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Admission: $15.
Washington State University Big Band II, 3:10 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Pullman.
Stasia Kulsa, student flute recital, 4:10 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
Annual Vocal Extravaganza, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price, $5 ages 55 and older, and non-WSU students, free/WSU students.
University of Idaho Jazz Bands and Jazz Choirs, 6:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Includes performances by Jazz Bands I, II and III; Jazz Choir I; and Chamber Jazz Choir. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
NOV. 17
University of Idaho faculty chamber recital, Shawn Copeland on clarinet, Giselle Hillyer on violin and Roger McVey on piano, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
NOV. 21
University of Idaho Concert Band, directed by Jason Johnston, and Wind Ensemble, directed by Mark Thiele, 7:30 p.m., University of Idaho Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Washington State University Symphonic Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Pullman.
DEC. 5
University of Idaho Choirs and Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Choirs include the Vandaleers, Mixed Chorus and Treble Chorus. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
DEC. 6
University of Idaho Jazz Bands and Chamber Jazz Choir, 6:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, University of Idaho, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Bands include Jazz Bands I, II and III. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
DEC. 7
Jackyl, southern rock, 7 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, east of Lewiston. Must be at least 18 years old to attend. Tickets: www.TicketsWest.com or at the venue box office. Cost: $30/$50
DEC. 7-8
“Family Christmas,” Concert III by the Washington Idaho Symphony, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Pullman High School auditorium; 3 p.m. Dec. 8, Clarkston High School auditorium. Cost: $25/regular price, $15/students, $12/ages 12-18, free/ages 11 and younger accompanied by an adult. Tickets: wa-idsymphony.org
SCHOOL & CAMPUS
OCT. 24
Ninth annual “F-Word” Live Poetry Slam, 7 p.m., Vandall Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, University of Idaho, Moscow. Cost: $5.
OCT. 24 AND 29
Seventh annual Dr. Bob Frederick Sport Leadership Lecture Series, all on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston. Schedule includes:
Oct. 24 in Room 220, MLH
11 a.m. — “Team USA Coaching and Development” by Christine Bolger, associate director, coaching education for U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.
Oct. 29 in Room 115, SH
Noon — “Win the Tip! Insight on Leadership from More Than 100 Speakers” by Pete Van Mullen, LCSC associate professor
OCT. 25 AND 27
“Haunted Skies,” planetarium show, 7 p.m. Oct. 25 and 5 p.m. Oct. 27, Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall, Pullman. Show is about the imaginary terrors of the night sky from myth and legend. Cost: $5 cash or check only; free/ages 6 and younger.
OCT. 26
Ridenbaugh Haunted House, 7-11 p.m., Ridenbaugh Hall, University of Idaho, Moscow. Admission cost: $1 or one canned food item. Proceeds go to the Moscow Food Bank. (Children’s hour from 7-8 p.m.)
OCT. 28
“Hate, Harassment and Human Rights in Idaho,” second annual Moore Honorary Lecture by Steve Shaw, noon, Room 100, Meriwether Lewis Hall, Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston. Shaw is a professor of political science at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa.
NOV. 2 AND 4
Two talks by the Rev. Robin Meyers as part of the 39th Roger Williams Symposium in Pullman: “Spiritual Defiance: Building a Beloved Community of Resistance,” 7 p.m. Nov. 2, Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus St.; “Climate Change: a Moral Imperative,” noon Nov. 4, Foley Speaker’s Room 308, Bryan Hall, 605 Veterans Way, Washington State University. Meyers is minister of Mayflower Congregational UCC Church and distinguished professor of social justice emeritus at Oklahoma City University.
NOV. 5
Lecture by Tommy Orange, author of “There There,” book for University of Idaho’s Common Read, 7 p.m., International Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, UI, Moscow.
NOV. 7
“Prelude to German Reunification: Beijing and Berlin in 1989,” talk by Qinna Shenn, 3:30 p.m., Room 122, Teaching & Learning Center, University of Idaho, 875 Line St., Moscow. Shen is professor of German at Bryn Mawr (Pa.) College.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
OCT. 24
Annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month Walk, sponsored by the Uuyit Kimti Program of the Nez Perce Tribe, noon-1 p.m., Lewiston High School track.
NOV. 2
DC Wonder Woman College Run 5K, 9 a.m., Outdoor Recreation Center, 1105 NE North Fairway Road, Washington State University, Pullman. Registration and information: dcwonderwomancollegerun.com/find-your-run/washington/
NOV. 10
Walk/Run for Warriors, fun run, barbecue and raffle fundraiser to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project, Red Barn Farms, 501 Wawawai Road, Colton. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. and race starts at 11 a.m. This event is a senior project by Colton High School student Jackson Meyer. Info: communityfundraising.woundedwarriorproject.org, type “Walk/Run for Warriors” into the “fundraiser search” field and click on “Jackson Meyer.”
STAGE
OCT. 24-27
“This Random World” by Steven Dietz, staged by University of Idaho Theatre Arts Department, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24-26, and 2 p.m. Oct. 26-27, the Forge Theater, 404 Sweet Ave., Moscow. Directed by David Lee-Painter. Cost: $17/regular price, $12/UI employees, military and seniors age 55 and older, $6/students and youth, free/UI students. Matinees are “pay what you can.” Tickets: (208) 885-6465.
“Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe,” staged by the Pullman Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24-26 and 2 p.m. Oct. 27, Nye Street Theatre, 1220 NW Nye St., Pullman. Cost: $10-$12. Tickets: online at pullmancivictheatre.org.
OCT. 24-NOV. 3
“War of the Worlds,” re-creation of the 1938 radio play, staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24-26 and Oct. 31-Nov. 2, 2 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Cost: $15/regular price, $10 seniors and children. Tickets: www.lctheatre.org.
OCT. 29-NOV. 2
“Love/Sick” by John Cariani, staged by the Silverthorne Theatre Group, 7:30 p.m., Silverthorne Theater, Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston. Directed by Jef Petersen. Cost: $10/regular price, $7/seniors and members of the military, free/LCSC students.
NOV. 1-2
NorthNorthwest 10 Minute Plays (staged readings), 7:30 p.m., Pocket Playhouse, Shoup Hall, 1028 W. Sixth St., Moscow.
NOV. 2
Eddie Griffin, comedian, with Thomas Ward as opening act, 8 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, east of Lewiston. Must be at least 18 years old to attend. Tickets: www.TicketsWest.com or at the venue box office. Cost: $25, $40, $60, $75.
Improv comedy show featuring Kent Williams and Terry Lomax, both of Portland, 1-3 p.m., Clarkston High School auditorium. Event is a fundraiser to benefit Lewis-Clark Valley Young Life. Cost: $10/person, $25/family.
NOV. 7-10 AND 13-17
“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical,” staged by Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7-9, 13-16 and 1:30 p.m. Nov. 9-10, 16-17, RTOP, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $19.99. Tickets: (509) 334-0750 or www.rtoptheatre.org.
NOV. 9
“Until Death,” murder mystery dinner, staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre, 6 p.m., Seaport Ballroom, Red Lion Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Cost: $65/by Oct. 20, $75/Oct. 21. Tickets: (208) 746-3401 or online at www.lctheatre.org
NOV. 14
University of Idaho Opera scenes, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
NOV. 14-16
“Under the Bridge,” musical by Kathie Lee Gifford and David Pomeranz, staged by APOD Productions, 7 p.m. Nov. 14-16 and 2 p.m. Nov. 16, Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road. Cost: $12/regular price in advance, $15/door; $8/ages 6-12 advance, $10/door; free/ages 5 and younger. Tickets: BookPeople of Moscow or online at apodproductions.org.
NOV. 16
Lipstick Divas drag show, 7 p.m., Third Wheel, 1634 Main St., Lewiston. Cost: $10. Tickets: www.brownpapertickets.com.
DEC. 7 AND 9
“Amahl and the Night Visitors,” staged by the University of Idaho Opera Workshop, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, Forge Theater, 404 Sweet Ave., Moscow.
TALKS
OCT. 24
20th annual Fall Lecture Series Monastery of St. Gertude, “How Idaho Got that Weird Shape” by Keith Petersen, 7-8:30 p.m., Johanna Room at Spirit Center, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood. Followed by a Q&A session with the presenters and refreshments.
NOV. 23
“Caring for Your Collections,” 10 a.m.-noon, Spalding Visitor Center, Nez Perce National Historical Park, 39063 U.S. Highway 95. Park curators and archivists will explain how to take care of family heirlooms.